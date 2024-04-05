Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2024)

By: Becky Hardin
Made with tender, marinated beef strips, these Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas are such a delicious and easy weeknight meal! Loaded with mouthwatering seasonings, as well as vibrant veggies, this feels like a treat while being a breeze to make.
Loaded up with all your favorite toppings, Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas are a lip smacking addition to your weekly meal rota. Bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and tender beef strips are oven baked to perfection and wrapped in fluffy warm tortillas – so good and so easy.
If you’re looking for other delicious sheet pan recipes, why not also try my Sheet Pan Greek Chicken and Cauliflower or my Healthy Baked Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas!
Why you’ll love these Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas
- Melt in the mouth steak. Beef strips made tender by a delicious lime marinade.
- An easy fajita recipe. It all comes together in one pan, no need to frying up batches of ingredients – these steak fajitas go from pantry to table in just 30 mins.
- A fun weeknight meal for the whole family. Who doesn’t love loading up a warm tortilla with all these goodies and topping them with your fave toppings.
How to make these Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas
Be sure to scroll down to the bottom for the full recipe
- Marinate the steak – Place your sliced steak in a ziplock baggie with the marinade ingredients and marinate while you slice your veggies.
- Bake – Place your vegetables on one side of the sheet and the sliced steak on the other side. Cook at 400°F for about 20 minutes, or until veggies are tender and meat is browned on the outside.
- Prep your other ingredients – While the fajita mix cooks, prep your tortillas and toppings.
- Serve on sheet pan and build your own fajitas!
What are the best toppings for these Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas?
We all have our faves, from creamy cooling to ho and spicy, here are some of the most popular fajita toppings.
- Sour cream
- Guacamole
- Sliced avocado
- Pico de gallo
- Salsa
- Salsa Verde
- Shredded cheese (cotija is great!)
- Chopped cilantro
- Fresh lime wedges
What’s the best steak to use in this Sheet Pan Fajitas?
Skirt, rumporflank steakare great cuts for fajitas. Skirt steak(pictured), is especially good. It’s more tender and flavorful thanflankand can be cooked well done – if you prefer it well done – without getting chewy and tough.Flank steakis more lean and is better cooked rare to medium.
How do I get tender beef strips?
The marinade will help tenderize the meat, but for super melt in the mouth steak you need to cut across the grain.
To do this, slice the meat perpendicular to (across) the grain of the meat. The grain of the meat refers to the direction that the muscle fibers are running on a piece of meat. The grain of the meat is easier to identify in cuts of meat with more sinew—like skirt,flank and hanger steak.
Recipe notes and tips
- Use a preheated oven.
- If you prefer more heat add more chili powder and some red chili flakes.
- You can save time by slicing the vegetables the night before.
- Add up to 5 more minutes if needed to finish cooking the meat to your preference.
- If you like tortillas with char marks, warm them on the stove if you have a gas range.
- You can serve this straight from the sheet pan, saves on washing up and make it more fun!
- Portion up into container, with some rice, for a great meal prep idea.
Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas
Author: Becky Hardin
Prep: 10 minutes minutes
Cook: 20 minutes minutes
Total: 30 minutes minutes
Serves6 people
Made with tender, marinated beef strips, these Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas are such a delicious and easy weeknight meal!
Ingredients
- 2 pounds beef skirt steak sliced thin in ½ inch strips
- 1 Large red onion sliced thin
- 4 bell peppers sliced thin
- 8 ounces baby Bella mushrooms quartered
- 1 1/5 tablespoons lime juice
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1 Tablespoon Kosher sea salt
- 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
- ½ Tablespoon dried oregano
- 1 ½ Tablespoons chili powder
- 1 Tablespoons Cumin
- ¼ Tablespoon Paprika
- ½ Tablespoon Garlic powder
- Cooking spray
Garnishes:
- Tortillas
- Fresh cilantro
- Cheese
- Sour cream
- Avocado
Recommended Equipment
Instructions
Combine lime juice, oil, seasonings and sugar in a large Ziploc baggie. Place your sliced steak in the baggie to marinate while you prepare your other ingredients.
Preheat your oven to 400°F then prepare your sheet pan with cooking spray.
Add sliced vegetables to sheet pan.
Using tongs take steak out of baggie and place on sheet pan.
Drizzle lime juice mixture over all ingredients on sheet pan.
Toss well using tongs, arrange meat and vegetables in a single layer.
Cook at 400°F for about 20 minutes, or until veggies are tender and meat is browned on the outside. Add up to 5 more minutes if needed to finish cooking the meat to your preference.
While the fajita mixture is cooking, prepare additional ingredients like the tortillas, fresh chopped cilantro, shredded cheese, sour cream and sliced avocado.
Serve on sheet pan and build your own fajitas!
Becky’s tips
Nutrition Information
Calories: 425kcal (21%) Carbohydrates: 15g (5%) Protein: 33g (66%) Fat: 27g (42%) Saturated Fat: 10g (63%) Cholesterol: 92mg (31%) Sodium: 1284mg (56%) Potassium: 840mg (24%) Fiber: 3g (13%) Sugar: 9g (10%) Vitamin A: 3256IU (65%) Vitamin C: 104mg (126%) Calcium: 53mg (5%) Iron: 4mg (22%)
