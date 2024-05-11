Using Leftover Roast Beef - Recipes And Ideas For Using Pot Roast (2024)

Pot roast is a versatile food that can be used in many delicious ways! Here are some tasty tips and leftover roast beef recipes for using your leftover pot roast!

Using Leftover Roast Beef

Ahhh! Can you smell it? Roast beef pot roast and potatoes cooking in the Crockpot. What a yummy smell and even yummier to eat — but then what do you do with the leftovers? Here are some ways to make it taste just as good the second, third and fourth time around.

Purchase a large beef pot roast (5-10 lbs.) on sale. Slow cook the roast and eat it as-is the first night. Then use any of these ideas to make quick meals. If you want to freeze some of the leftover pot roast, just put 1/2-1 lb. per freezer bag in the freezer after it’s been cooked.

Use leftover roast beef in:

Beef Stroganoff

Fajitas

Pepper Steak

Pocket Sandwiches

Stir Fry

Shepherd’s Pie

Swiss Steak

Beef And Bacon Pasta

Roast Beef Sandwiches (with lettuce and mayo)

Leftover Roast Beef Recipes To Use That Leftover Pot Roast Here is our super easy slow cooked pot roast recipe, along with lots of great leftover roast beef recipes to use every delicious bite! This slow cooked roast is one of our most popular recipes because it's so tender and shreds easily. It makes its own juice, which you can use on its own or use to make the pot roast gravy below! This easy pot roast recipe is super versatile. You can serve it with rice or potatoes and the vegetable of your choice. Then use the leftover roast beef recipes below or improvise your own recipes to make several more meals from one roast! Print Slow Cooker Pot Roast Recipe Print Recipe 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star No reviews This delicious slow cooker pot roast recipe is easy to make with 5 minutes preparation time in an oven or a crockpot. I include the oven instructions first because I prefer to make it in the oven and crockpot instructions below! Author: Tawra Kellam Ingredients 1 beef roast, 3-5 lbs.

1 onion, sliced

1 can cream of mushroom soup (omit for GF and sprinkle with seasoned salt) Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat oven to 250°. Place roast in pan. Pour cream of mushroom soup and onion on top. Cover tightly. Bake at 250° for 1 hour. Then turn it down to 225° and cook for 6-8 hours (about 6 hours for a smaller roast and 8 hours for a larger roast). When done, it should be so tender that the meat easily pulls off the roast with a fork. Serves 4 when you use a 3-5 lb. roast. Slow Cooker Instructions: If you prefer to cook this slow cooked roast in a crockpot or slow cooker, place the ingredients in the crockpot and cook on low for 8-10 hours or high for 5-6 hours. For the most tender roast, it is best to cook longer on a lower temperature. Use a meat thermometer to make sure the internal temperature reaches 145°. Notes This slow cooked roast recipe can be cooked in the oven or a slow cooker. The secret is in the slow cooking. I prefer to cook it in the oven because I think it gives the roast a little bit better taste than the crockpot, but if you prefer a slow cooker, you will still end up with a tender and tasty roast.

This slow cooked roast recipe is an excellent way to prepare inexpensive roasts. This slow cooked roast recipe makes them so tender they fall off the bone and are almost impossible to lift out of the pan.

This recipe is an excellent way to make a delicious meal for Sunday after church or for guests, because it can cook for 2 or 3 hours longer than required without overcooking.

Since it is so tender that no meat is left on the bone, you get more pot roast for your money.

Print Brown Gravy Recipe For Pot Roast Print Recipe 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star No reviews Ingredients Meat broth

1 cup cold water

2 Tbsp. flour or 1 Tbsp. cornstarch

salt and pepper Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Add at least one or two cups of water to the roasting pan of your roast, pork or chicken while the meat is cooking. Remove the meat when done and skim off the fat. Put the pan on a stove top burner on medium heat. Put flour or cornstarch in a jar. Add cold water. (You could also add 1/4 cup dry milk.) Cap and shake until all the lumps are gone. Pour the flour mixture slowly into the simmering broth and stir constantly until thickened. If there is a lot of liquid, you may need to use more flour. Salt and pepper to taste. Serves 4.

Print Easy Barbecue Beef Recipe Print Recipe 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star No reviews Here's an easy and delicious barbecue beef sandwiches recipe you can make in just a few minutes! It's a great way to use leftover pot roast! Author: Jill Cooper Ingredients leftover roast beef (pot roast)

barbecue sauce

3 Tbsp. water Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Put leftover beef in a saucepan. Add water. Heat on medium until warmed through. Add enough barbecue sauce to coat the roast beef. Simmer for 3 minutes. Serve on buns, bread or toast.

This leftover roast beef recipe is a great way to stretch a small amount of leftover pot roast to make a main dish for another meal. This beef and noodles recipe can be served with the vegetable or fruit of your choice for a tasty family meal. Print Beef and Noodles Recipe Print Recipe 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star No reviews Ingredients 1 lb. leftover pot roast

salt and pepper (to taste)

1 cup water

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 cup flour

1 lb. egg noodles, cooked

mushrooms, sliced (optional) Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Mix water and flour in a jar and shake well. Pour into a saucepan and boil until it starts to thicken. Add roast. Cook until roast is heated through. Add garlic powder, salt and pepper. Serve over cooked noodles or on toast. Serves 6.

Print Steak and Mushroom Gravy Print Recipe 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star No reviews Ingredients 1 Tbsp. margarine

2 cups water

1/2 onion, chopped

1–2 cups leftover roast beef pot roast

5 Tbsp. flour

1 small can mushroom pieces

salt and pepper (to taste)

1 tsp. beef bouillon powder

5 Tbsp. dry milk Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Melt margarine in a large skillet and saute onion. Mix flour, salt and pepper and dry milk in a jar. Add water and shake. Stir into onions until simmering and thickened. Add beef, bouillon powder and drained mushrooms. Reduce the heat. Simmer, stirring constantly, until heated through. Serve over noodles, rice or mashed potatoes or toast. Serves 4.

From Tawra’s Inbox:

Hello ladies, I just want to say a BIG THANK YOU for your slow cooked pot roast recipe! It has been a joke in my family how truly BAD my pot roasts taste. My loved ones dutifully eat it because they see how hard I’ve worked on dinner ( plus they are nearly starved to death by the time dinner is served ) and they see the strained smile on my face as I bring their plates to the table. But even I can barely swallow the roast. I always followed my “Better Homes and Gardens” cookbook faithfully and would try different cuts of meat, all to no avail; it still turned out so dry and tough. Enter your help. I have been enjoying flitting about your website and finding all sorts of nuggets of advice. Then I found your slow cooked pot roast recipe! This was the answer I’ve been searching for, lo these many years! I had been cooking it all wrong. I thought I was doomed to buying the pre-cooked roasts-in-a-bag at my local grocery store. Now my family smiles when they smell the roast cooking as they come home from school. And I feel great knowing I have mastered one of the basic requirements of motherhood… cooking the perfect roast beef. Thank you for all your great “tips”! Sincerely, Becky H.

