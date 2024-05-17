Japanese Clear Soup Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Japanese Clear Soup Recipe: This classic Hibachi restaurant favorite is a light and healthy soup to soothe the soul.

Why We Love This Japanese Clear Soup Recipe

That Japanese soup…

No, not Miso Soup. The one they serve at Hibachi restaurants before the chef comes out. On most Hibachi restaurant menus in the United States, this elusive soup is called Clear Soup.

However, it is also known as Miyabi Soup, Japanese Onion Soup, and even Hibachi Soup.

We feel the very best homemade Japanese Onion Soup is made with 2 parts chicken broth, 1 part beef broth, and extra water to allow for evaporation.

Although the color is a bit darker than some restaurant clear soups, it can be made in about an hour and has an intense meaty flavor.

It should be mentioned that most restaurants make soups like this several days in advance so the ingredients have a longer time to mix and mingle. That’s why they taste richer than homemade versions.

However, you too can make your soup several days in advance and it will taste just like it does at your favorite Hibachi restaurant.

Hibachi Clear Soup is a fun way to bring your favorite restaurant flavors home.

This light lean soup is so robust and flavorful, that you’ll want to make it again and again.

It might even give you the confidence to take on the onion volcano!

What Is Japanese Clear Soup?

This simple broth-based soup is primarily made of meat broths and vegetables simmered together over a long period to create a deep rich flavor.

The vegetables are then removed so the soup is clear, and garnishes like scallions and thinly sliced mushrooms are added to the top.

However, Japanese Clear Soup can vary in color, clarity, and even ingredients.

For instance, if you use all chicken broth your clear soup will have a lighter flavor and clearer appearance. Yet it will lack in-depth compared to versions that contain some beef broth.

Whereas, if you use beef broth, depending on the brand you buy, your clear soup may not seem very light and clear at all.

Some versions even skip the chicken and beef broth altogether and use mushroom broth.

Ingredients You Need

Sesame Oil – adds just a slight nutty flavor

– adds just a slight nutty flavor Chicken Broth & Beef Broth – a combo of both adds extra flavor

– a combo of both adds extra flavor Water – the rest of the liquid is just water

– the rest of the liquid is just water Onion – sweet onion works best for a light flavor

– sweet onion works best for a light flavor Garlic – for aroma

– for aroma Carrots – added veggies and flavor

– added veggies and flavor Ginger – this adds a lot of flavor that is essential to this clear soup!

– this adds a lot of flavor that is essential to this clear soup! Scallions – or green onions, sliced thin for garnish

– or green onions, sliced thin for garnish Button Mushrooms – sliced thin

– sliced thin Salt – to taste

How to Make Japanese Clear Onion Soup

Place a large 8-quart stock pot over medium-high heat. Add the oil and place the onion, garlic, carrots, and ginger in the pot. Sear the veggies on all sides to caramelize, making sure not to burn the garlic.

Pour in the chicken broth, beef broth, and water. Bring to a boil. Lower the heat to a low boil and simmer for at least one hour.

Use a skimmer to remove the vegetables from the broth. Taste, then salt as needed.

To serve: ladle hot broth into bowls and sprinkle with chopped scallion and sliced mushrooms over the top. Enjoy!

Get the Full (Printable) Japanese Mayabi Clear Soup Recipe + Video Below!

Serving Suggestions

This Hibachi clear soup is very light, so I recommend serving it as an appetizer or starter before a larger meal. Serve your clear soup with some of my absolute favorites like:

Japanese Hibachi Fried Rice

Asian Beef Ribs Recipe

Ginger Salad

Pork Stir Fry

Sukiyaki Recipe

Or, simply serve on its own for when you need to warm up or you are feeling under the weather!

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Japanese clear soup and miso soup? While Japanese clear soup and miso soup are both light in color and flavor, the main difference is the addition of miso. Japanese clear soup does not have any miso in it, and gets its flavor from simmering broth with onions and veggies. Miso soup is also a broth but has the addition of miso which adds a cloudy look to it. They are both topped with mushrooms and scallions, and sometimes little chunks of tofu! Is clear soup good for you? Yes! Clear soup is simple and doesn’t require many ingredients. It is low in fat, carbs, and calories! How should I store leftover clear soup? Store any leftover clear soup in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Reheat in the microwave or in a sauce pot! You can also freeze it in a zip bag for later!

Print Recipe 4.97 stars (76 reviews) Leave a Review » Japanese Clear Soup Recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 1 hour hour 5 minutes minutes Total Time: 1 hour hour 10 minutes minutes This classic Hibachi restaurant favorite is a light and healthy soup to soothe the soul. Servings: 10 cups Ingredients US Customary – Metric 2 teaspoons sesame oil (or peanut oil)

8 cups chicken broth

4 cups beef broth

4 cups water

1 large sweet onion, peeled and cut into wedges

6 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

2 large carrots, cut into chunks

2 inch piece fresh ginger, sliced

4 whole scallions, chopped

10 button mushrooms, sliced thin

salt Instructions Place a large 8-quart stock pot over medium-high heat. Add the oil and place the onion, garlic, carrots, and ginger in the pot. Sear the veggies on all sides to caramelize, making sure not to burn the garlic.

Pour in the chicken broth, beef broth, and water. Bring to a boil. Lower the heat to a low boil and simmer for at least one hour.

Use a skimmer to remove the vegetables from the broth. Taste, then salt as needed.

To serve: ladle hot broth into bowls and sprinkle chopped scallion and sliced mushrooms over the top. Video Notes In restaurants, this soup is made several days in advance to allow the flavors to deepen. It’s not only a great leftover; it actually tastes better on the second day. If you have time, make it ahead, then rewarm the soup before adding the scallions and mushrooms. *You can also add soy sauce to taste to deepen the flavor. Nutrition Serving: 1cup, Calories: 46kcal, Carbohydrates: 5g, Protein: 3g, Fat: 1g, Saturated Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 0mg, Sodium: 466mg, Potassium: 360mg, Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 2g, Vitamin A: 2405IU, Vitamin C: 16.3mg, Calcium: 35mg, Iron: 0.8mg Course: Soup Cuisine: Japanese Author: Sommer Collier Making this recipe?Follow us on Instagram and tag @ASpicyPerspective so we can share what you’re cooking! See Also The No-Recipe Curry — Green Kitchen Stories

