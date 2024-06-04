Joanna Gaines' Mom's Bulgogi Recipe (2024)

This post contains links to affiliate websites, such as Amazon, and we receive an affiliate commission for any purchases made by you using these links. We appreciate your support!

This recipe for Joanna Gaines’ mom’s bulgogi is slightly sweet and pairs well with cucumber kimchi salad. Made with thinly sliced beef marinated in a savory sauce, this dish is bursting with flavor. Topped off with fresh ingredients like toasted sesame seeds and scallions, Joanna Gaines’ mom’s beef bulgogi will both tantalize your taste buds and provide you with a comforting family meal.

The recipe for Joanna’s mom’s bulgogi comes from Joanna’s cookbook, Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering. The cookbook includes more than 135 recipes that your family is sure to love.

To make bulgogi, you need to either buy thinly sliced beef or slice it yourself. While the recipe does take some work that spans from cutting the meat to marinating it to cooking it over a hot grill, it’s well worth the effort. Let’s take a look at how to make it.

The bulgogi marinates for several hours or overnight in a homemade marinade and then is cooked on a grill. Served over rice and alongside the cucumber kimchi salad, it’s a great take on a classic Korean dish.

Let’s look at how to make it, shall we?

Ingredients Bulgogi Light brown sugar

Soy sauce

Sparkling dessert winesuch as Banfi Rosa Regale, or sparkling grape juice

Sesame oil

Green onions

Garlic cloves

Freshly ground black pepper

Beef tenderloinrib-eye, top sirloin, or sirloin steak, thinly sliced (see Note) Cucumber Kimchi Salad English cucumbers

Green onions

Garlic cloves

GochugaruKorean red pepper flakes

Sugar

Rice vinegar

Sesame oil

Kosher saltto taste For Serving Steamed white rice

Green onions

Sesame seedstoasted

Instructions

Start by marinating the bulgogi. In a large bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, soy sauce, wine, sesame oil, green onions, garlic, and pepper until well combined. Add the beef and coat it completely in marinade. Cover and refrigerate for 4 to 5 hours.

Next, make the cucumber kimchi salad. In a medium bowl, combine the cucumbers, green onions, garlic, gochugaru, sugar, vinegar, sesame oil, and salt to taste to stir gently. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Prepare a hot grill. If the pieces of beef are so small that they may fall through the grates, use a grilling skillet or place a sheet of foil on the grill.

Grill the beef on both sides until medium-well, 3 to 5 minutes, flipping halfway through cooking. Don’t crowd the skillet or foil, so do this in batches if necessary. As you finish each batch, transfer it to a serving platter and continue with the remaining beef.

Serve the bulgogi on top of steamed rice. Garnish with green onion and toasted sesame seeds and spoon the cucumber kimchi salad alongside.

Store the leftover bulgogi and cucumber kimchi salad in separate covered containers in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

The recipe makes a lot so it is perfect for sharing or for saving some for later.

Joanna writes in her book, “We’ve never had Mom’s bulgogi with anything other than her cucumber kimchi salad, which has a clean, fresh flavor that perfectly complements the sweet barbecued beef.” I agree with her that it is a great accompaniment and you should definitely try them together.

Like everything Joanna touches, Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering is a work of art. It’s a beautiful cookbook full of her family recipes as well as some recipes that are made at her Waco restaurant, Magnolia Table.

Once you start flipping through the pages and reading the descriptions of the recipes, it’s almost as if you were right there with Joanna. She doesn’t try to sell you the idea that she makes everything from scratch. She’s real and honest and lets the reader know that she does use store-bought refrigerated dough and boxed broth at times.

We can choose to view the everyday tasks of life as either chores or gifts.

Joanna Gaines

The cookbook has seven chapters devoted to recipes that your family will enjoy. Below is a sampling of some of the recipes in each chapter: Breakfast – Bobo’s Classic Gravy, Three-Cheese Quiche, Garlic Cheese Grits, Overnight French Toast, and Sausage & Hash Brown Casserole

– Bobo’s Classic Gravy, Three-Cheese Quiche, Garlic Cheese Grits, Overnight French Toast, and Sausage & Hash Brown Casserole Lunch – Curry Chicken Salad, Gaines Brother Burgers with Drip Jam, and 1919 Pimento Cheese

– Curry Chicken Salad, Gaines Brother Burgers with Drip Jam, and 1919 Pimento Cheese Soups & Salads – Tortilla Soup, Country Potato Soup, White Cheddar Bisque, and Apple Cider Salad

– Tortilla Soup, Country Potato Soup, White Cheddar Bisque, and Apple Cider Salad Appetizers & Starters – Party Queso, Beck’s Crackers, Sheet Pan Nachos, and White Bean Hummus

– Party Queso, Beck’s Crackers, Sheet Pan Nachos, and White Bean Hummus Side Dishes – Becki’s Mac & Cheese, Souffleed Broccoli Casserole, Creamy Squash Casserole, and Creamed Corn Spoonbread

– Becki’s Mac & Cheese, Souffleed Broccoli Casserole, Creamy Squash Casserole, and Creamed Corn Spoonbread Dinner – Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas , King Ranch Chicken, Grilled Salmon, and Shepherd’s Pie

– Sour Cream , King Ranch Chicken, Grilled Salmon, and Shepherd’s Pie Desserts -Peach & Almond Tart, Dulce De Leche Apple Pie, Strawberry Shortcake, and Aunt Opal’s Banana Pudding

Comfort food at its best. Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering is sure to become one of your favorite cookbooks. It is also a great gift for all of the cooks in your life. Look for it at a retailer near you or at Amazon.com.