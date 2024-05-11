Juicy Pan Seared Pork Medallions - Easy Dinner Recipe! (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Sizzling, savory, and delicious, these Juicy Pan Seared Pork Medallions with Pan Sauce are the perfect easy dinner. Tender and juicy pork medallions are seasoned with paprika, garlic, and thyme and served with a tasty pan sauce the whole family will love. Bon appetit!

Looking for more quick pork dinner ideas? Try my popular Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin recipe.

Everyone’s at the dinner table when juicy, tender pork medallions are on the menu! This simple yet delicious dish features perfectly cooked pork tenderloin slices, enhanced with a savory pan sauce seasoned with paprika, garlic, and thyme. If you’re new to pork medallions, you’ll find them wonderfully fast and easy to prepare. While you can buy them pre-cut, I often opt to slice my own. This recipe keeps it simple: we pan-fry the pork medallions and then make a quick pan sauce that pairs perfectly with jeera rice, cauliflower rice, mashed potatoes, or whatever you like.

What Are Pork Medallions? Pork Medallions are usually cut from pork tenderloin. The tenderloin of pork, much like beef tenderloin, is a very lean choice cut of meat. It’s both mild and very tender! Essentially, to get pork medallions, you evenly slice a lovely, lean pork tenderloin into rounds. Those rounds are called medallions.

Ingredients For Pork Medallions

The seasoning rub in this dish is a versatile blend. Thyme, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper just work really well together, bringing out the best in these yummy medallions, as well as in a host of other pork dishes.

Oil: For sauteing. I like to use avocado oil, but vegetable oil and light olive oil also work! For pan frying, I try to stick with oils that have a higher smoke point, which is why I suggest to use vegetable oil.

For sauteing. I like to use avocado oil, but vegetable oil and light olive oil also work! For pan frying, I try to stick with oils that have a higher smoke point, which is why I suggest to use vegetable oil. Pork Tenderloin: You’ll need a one-pound pork tenderloin, cut into 12 medallions.

You’ll need a one-pound pork tenderloin, cut into 12 medallions. Salt and Pepper: To taste. I use about ½ teaspoon kosher salt to season all 12 pieces of pork.

To taste. I use about ½ teaspoon kosher salt to season all 12 pieces of pork. Thyme: A teaspoon of dried thyme adds the perfect touch to these medallions.

A teaspoon of dried thyme adds the perfect touch to these medallions. Paprika: You’ll need ½ teaspoon of sweet paprika, or to taste.

You’ll need ½ teaspoon of sweet paprika, or to taste. Garlic Powder: ¼ teaspoon garlic powder adds intensity of flavor to this dish.

¼ teaspoon garlic powder adds intensity of flavor to this dish. Butter: A tablespoon of butter adds some richness and sheen to the pan sauce.

A tablespoon of butter adds some richness and sheen to the pan sauce. Broth: To make the pan sauce, you’ll need to add ½ cup of broth to the pan. Low-sodium chicken broth is a good choice, and vegetable broth works well also.

To make the pan sauce, you’ll need to add ½ cup of broth to the pan. Low-sodium chicken broth is a good choice, and vegetable broth works well also. Chopped Fresh Parsley : For garnish.

How to Cook Pork Medallions

It’s so easy to make these tender medallions! Prepared this way, they come out so juicy and delicious. Just be careful not to overcook them, or they will dry out.

Prep the Pan and the Medallions. Heat oil in a 12-inch skillet, and set the skillet over medium-high heat. Cut the pork tenderloin into 12 slices. Combine the salt, pepper, thyme, paprika, and garlic powder, and then sprinkle this seasoning over each pork medallion. Press down on the medallions to secure the seasoning, and to flatten the medallions to an even thickness. Cook the Pork Medallions. You’ll have to cook them in two batches; you don’t want to crowd the pan because that will just steam the meat. Add the pork medallions to the skillet, and cook for 3 minutes. Flip the pork medallions, and add the butter to the skillet; cook for 3 to 4 more minutes, or until done. Pork is cooked through when internal temperature registers at 145˚F. Cooking time will also depend on the thickness of the medallions. Remove the pork medallions from the skillet, and set aside on a platter. Make the Sauce. Return the skillet to heat; slowly add in the chicken broth, being careful of the smoke and steam. Scrape up all the browned bits from the bottom of the pan with a whisk or other utensil, and continue to cook for one minute. Add couple pats of butter to slightly thicken the sauce. Finish the Dish. Return medallions to the skillet and cook for 1 minute to heat through, spooning sauce over the medallions. Garnish with parsley. Serve.

How to Tell When Pork Medallions Are Done Cooking

It’s best to go by temperature when it comes to testing pork for doneness. The color can be deceptive since even well-done pork can have a pinkish tinge. Use an Instant Read Meat Thermometer to check. Pork is fully done at a minimum temperature of 145°F. Depending on your taste, you can cook it up to 160°F, but that will result in a very dry pork.

Recipe Tips And Variations Tenderize : Did you know that you can tenderize your pork medallions by pounding them thin? Yep! Just place them between two sheets of plastic wrap and give them a good pounding with a meat mallet or the bottom of a saucepan. Keep in mind that thinner pork medallions will cook faster.

: Did you know that you can tenderize your pork medallions by pounding them thin? Yep! Just place them between two sheets of plastic wrap and give them a good pounding with a meat mallet or the bottom of a saucepan. Keep in mind that thinner pork medallions will cook faster. Add Breading : Some people like to bread their pork medallions before cooking, and that’s definitely an option! To get a crunchy breading, I recommend patting the medallions dry, dipping them in milk or egg, and then dredging them in Panko crumbs.

: Some people like to bread their pork medallions before cooking, and that’s definitely an option! To get a crunchy breading, I recommend patting the medallions dry, dipping them in milk or egg, and then dredging them in Panko crumbs. Substitute Pork Chops : If you don’t have a pork tenderloin or you’d rather not use one, this recipe is also very good with lean, boneless pork loin chops.

: If you don’t have a pork tenderloin or you’d rather not use one, this recipe is also very good with lean, boneless pork loin chops. Don’t Crowd The Pan: For optimal caramelization and to prevent steaming, cook the meat in batches without overcrowding the pan.

What To Serve With Pork Medallions

These delicious medallions go with almost everything, from cauliflower rice to pasta to air fryer baked potatoes. A few other options should include my Sauteed Garlic Broccolini and Oven Roasted Asparagus. I like pretty much any salad, but this Roasted Butternut Squash Salad is an especially delicious and elegant one! My Creamy Parmesan Baked Zucchini is a healthy, keto-friendly bake that will leave everyone asking for seconds!

How to Store and Reheat Leftovers

Refrigerator: Refrigerate any leftovers by placing them in airtight food storage containers or bags, and refrigerating for three to four days or freeze for up to two months.

Refrigerate any leftovers by placing them in or bags, and refrigerating for three to four days or freeze for up to two months. To Reheat, place the medallions in a covered skillet, set over low heat, and cook until heated through.

Easy Pork Recipes to Try

Creamy Pork Marsala

Instant Pot Pork Loin

Creamy Dijon Pork Chops

Juicy Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Classic Pork Schnitzel

Pan Seared Pork Medallions Katerina | Diethood A simple and delicious entree of perfectly seasoned pan-seared pork medallions finished with a silky, savory pan sauce. 4.84 from 100 votes Rate this Recipe! Servings : 4 Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save See Also 65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Ingredients ▢ 2 tablespoons avocado oil, divided, you can also use vegetable oil

▢ 1 pound pork tenderloin, cut into 12 medallions

▢ salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste, (I use about a sprinkle of ½ to ¾ teaspoon kosher salt)

▢ 1 teaspoon dried thyme

▢ ½ teaspoon sweet paprika, or to taste

▢ ¼ teaspoon garlic powder, or to taste

▢ 1 tablespoon butter, divided, plus a couple more pats of butter for the sauce

▢ ½ cup low sodium chicken broth

▢ chopped fresh parsley, for garnish Instructions Add 1 tablespoon oil to a 12-inch skillet and set the skillet over medium-high heat.

Cut the pork tenderloin into 12 slices.

In a small mixing bowl, combine salt, pepper, thyme, paprika, and garlic powder. Sprinkle the seasoning over each pork medallion; press down on the medallions to secure the seasoning and flatten them to an even thickness.

Add half of the pork medallions to the skillet and cook for 3 minutes. Do not crowd the pan because that will just steam the meat.

Flip over the pork medallions and add ½ tablespoon butter; cook for 3 to 4 more minutes or until done. Pork is cooked through when the internal temperature registers at 145˚F. Cooking time will also depend on the thickness of the medallions. Remove the medallions from the skillet and set aside on a platter.

Repeat the process with the rest of the pork medallions; remove the second batch of pork from the skillet and set aside.

Return the skillet to heat; slowly add in the chicken broth – be careful of the smoke. Whisk around to scrape up all the browned bits from the bottom of the pan; continue to cook for 1 minute over medium-high heat.

Add couple pats of butter and gently stir them around to melt; you want enough butter just to slightly thicken the sauce.

Return the medallions to the skillet and cook for just a bit to heat through, spooning the sauce over the medallions.

Remove from heat.

Garnish with parsley and serve. Equipment Measuring Cups and Spoons

Chef Knife

Large Skillet

Whisk Notes Breading Option: Do you love a crispy texture? Dip the pork medallions in milk or egg, and coat them with flour or Panko crumbs before adding them to the skillet.

Do you love a crispy texture? Dip the pork medallions in milk or egg, and coat them with flour or Panko crumbs before adding them to the skillet. Use Pork Chops: No pork tenderloin? Boneless pork loin chops work equally well with this recipe, but you’ll need to mind the cooking time. Use an instant-read meat thermometer to check for doneness.

No pork tenderloin? Boneless chops work equally well with this recipe, but you’ll need to mind the cooking time. Use an instant-read meat thermometer to check for doneness. Scrape up the pan bits. After cooking the pork, and when you add in the chicken broth, lift the golden bits at the bottom of the pan for extra flavor.

After cooking the pork, and when you add in the chicken broth, lift the golden bits at the bottom of the pan for extra flavor. Flatten the pork. Aim for 1/2-inch thick medallions. Ensure consistent thickness for even cooking.

Aim for 1/2-inch thick medallions. Ensure consistent thickness for even cooking. Heat the pan. For a proper sear, wait for a sizzle when adding the pork medallions to the skillet. Use medium-high heat.

For a proper sear, wait for a sizzle when adding the pork medallions to the skillet. Use medium-high heat. Flip the pork once. Let them brown evenly before turning.

Let them brown evenly before turning. Pork doneness. Use a thermometer. When the medallions register at 145˚F, it means they’re cooked through.

Use a thermometer. When the medallions register at 145˚F, it means they’re cooked through. Do not crowd the pan. For better caramelization and to avoid steaming the meat, don’t add all the meat at once. Cook it in batches. Nutrition Serving: 4 ounces | Calories: 230 kcal | Carbohydrates: 1 g | Protein: 24 g | Fat: 14 g | Saturated Fat: 4 g | Trans Fat: 1 g | Cholesterol: 81 mg | Sodium: 93 mg | Potassium: 482 mg | Fiber: 1 g | Sugar: 1 g | Vitamin A: 222 IU | Vitamin C: 1 mg | Calcium: 14 mg | Iron: 2 mg Nutritional info is an estimate and provided as courtesy. Values may vary according to the ingredients and tools used. Please use your preferred nutritional calculator for more detailed info. Course: Dinner Cuisine: American Keyword: easy keto recipe, easy pork recipe, low carb recipes, pork dinner idea Did you make this recipe?Leave a Rating!