Kale Salad with Pomegranate, Orange and Pine Nuts Recipe - Rachel Cooks® (2024)

This kale salad with pomegranate is full of bright flavors and not only tastes great but is also so good for you. It is easy to make and keeps well in the fridge.

About this kale salad with pomegranate

I made kale salad with pomegranate, oranges and pine nuts. It’s a perfect winter salad and won’t leave you looking for your chunky sweater to hide in. It’s filling and flavorful. And it has toasted pine nuts which I would eat by the handful if I had an unlimited budget.

