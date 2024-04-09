Kale Salad with Pomegranate, Orange and Pine Nuts Recipe - Rachel Cooks® (2024)

This kale salad with pomegranate is full of bright flavors and not only tastes great but is also so good for you. It is easy to make and keeps well in the fridge.

About this kale salad with pomegranate

I made kale salad with pomegranate, oranges and pine nuts. It’s a perfect winter salad and won’t leave you looking for your chunky sweater to hide in. It’s filling and flavorful. And it has toasted pine nuts which I would eat by the handful if I had an unlimited budget.

Prep Time: 15 minutes mins

Total Time: 15 minutes mins

6 servings

This kale salad is full of bright flavors and not only tastes great but is also so good for you. It would be beautiful on your Christmas table.

Ingredients

For the Salad

  • 1 bunch kale leaves, stems and tough sections removed
  • 1 cup pomegranate arils
  • 2 navel oranges
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts

For the Dressing

  • reserved juice from the oranges, or about 1/4 cup
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  • Cut or tear kale into bite sized pieces and place in a large zip-top bag. Cut the segments out of the oranges over a bowl to catch the juice. (If you don’t know how to do that,hereis a great tutorial from Cookin’ Canuck.) Once you have the segments cut out, make sure to squeeze the remaining juice out of the membranes. Save all the juice for the dressing. Place orange segments in a large serving bowl.

  • To the orange juice, add white wine vinegar, olive oil, honey, and salt and pepper to taste. Whisk with a fork or small whisk and pour into the ziptop bag with the kale. Close the bag, squeezing the air out. Massage the kale with the dressing for 1-2 minutes and then pour it into the serving bowl with the orange segments. Add pomegranate arils and toss everything together.

  • Toast pine nuts in a dry frying pan over medium heat, tossing or stirring continuously until golden brown (it doesn’t take long — don’t walk away!). Remove them from the pan and put them on a plate to cool. Sprinkle toasted pine nuts over salad just prior to serving.

Nutrition Information

Serving: 1of 6, Calories: 255kcal, Carbohydrates: 24g, Protein: 2g, Fat: 18g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 14g, Sodium: 81mg, Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 18g

This website provides approximate nutrition information for convenience and as a courtesy only. Nutrition data is gathered primarily from the USDA Food Composition Database, whenever available, or otherwise other online calculators.

© Author: Rachel Gurk

  1. Kimberly says

    Kale Salad with Pomegranate, Orange and Pine Nuts Recipe - Rachel Cooks® (11)
    Best salad!!!Hands down this my secret weapon that I bring to any occasion and it’s always gone.
    Delicious kale marinates in the citrus and makes it soft not bitter. The toasted pine nuts add a perfect crunch along with the pomegranate. I drain and use canned mandarin oranges in a pinch.

    • Rachel Gurk says

      So glad you like it! Thank you for leaving a review!

  2. Denise says

    Such a good idea ! Me and my fiance were talking the other day about how good a recipe would be but this would be much easier to make !!

  3. Aqiyl Aniys says

    Great looking salad! I love the use of kale in contrast to the orange dressing.

  4. Gmc says

    yummy!

  5. Amelia says

    Beautiful! Looks so festive and perfect for a Christmas side dish!

  6. brandi says

    this is so beautiful, Rachel!! pass me a bowl, please.

  7. Lisa [With Style & Grace] says

    This sounds so refreshing and definitely balances out all the sweet treats about to be consumed!

  8. Averie @ Averie Cooks says

    So pretty and so healthy (especially awesome this time of year!) pinned

  10. Heather Christo says

    what a lovely holiday salad!

