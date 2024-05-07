Keto Chicken Thigh Recipes (2024)

Dinner
ByKaeleigh Pugliese
Find out how chicken thighs can fit into your keto diet with this short guide to its nutritional profile, uses, and keto chicken thigh recipes to try out too.
Chicken recipes often have a reputation for being boring. However, the web is filled with keto friendly chicken recipes, so it really is worth taking a look. It’s such a versatile source of protein that pairs well with many different ingredients and flavor profiles.
Many keto recipes with chicken are great for slow cooking methods that require very little hands-on time, which is perfect when you’re trying to stay healthy while juggling a busy schedule.
Keto chicken thigh recipes are a must for a sustainable and stress-free healthy meal plan. It’s nutritious, it’s versatile, it’s affordable. Make your life easier by adding an easy chicken thigh recipe or two to your weekly rotation.
faq
Are Chicken Breasts Healthier Than Chicken Thighs?
Both chicken breasts and thighs are great options for protein when it comes to a keto diet. However, chicken thighs are higher in fat. So, make sure to keep this in mind when calculating your macros for the day.
How Do I Use Chicken Thighs?
Chicken thigh recipes are fitting for a keto diet, because they are a good source of protein and fat, and are perfect for hands-free recipes using crock pots, air fryers, ovens, etc. So if you want to avoid slaving over the stove, chicken thighs are the way to go.
How Many Chicken Thighs Should I Eat On Keto?
One boneless, skinless cooked chicken thigh contains about 13.5 grams of protein. The amount of protein you require on a keto diet is calculated using your bodyweight and macronutrient requirements. To determine how many chicken thighs you can eat per day/per meal, you can use this keto calculator to figure out your protein requirements.
Keto Chicken Thigh Recipes
1
40aprons.com
Creamy Bacon Mushroom Chicken Thighs with Thyme
These creamy Whole30 bacon mushroom chicken thighs are absolutely delicious. They might just become your favorite quick Whole30 dinner recipe!
2
/joyfilledeats.com
Easy Chicken Fajita Casserole
Fajita chicken, onions, & peppers baked in a creamy cheese sauce? This Easy Chicken Fajita Casserole may be my favorite casserole yet. Low Carb Keto THM S.
3
mynaturalfamily.com
Creamy, Paleo Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken
This is a Creamy healthy Paleo sun-dried tomato chicken Recipe. The chicken is tender and falls off the bones and the tomatoes add so much flavor.
4
Ratatouille Chicken Casserole
There’s nothing better than a comforting casserole and this simple and easy recipe combines a French classic dish with succulent chicken and creates a brand new easy one pot dinner experience.
Check out this recipe
5
chelseajoyeats.com
Greek-Rubbed Grilled Chicken Thighs
Spice up your summer with Greek-Rubbed Grilled Chicken Thighs! This dead-simple greek spice rub makes amazing Whole30 and paleo grilled chicken thighs.
6
mytherapistcooks.com
Braised Chicken Thighs with Lemon
Super easy braised chicken thighs and leeks with a delicious lemon garlic butter sauce! Gluten free chicken thighs recipe with 8 ingredients.
7
delish.com
Keto Bacon Chicken Thighs With Garlic Cream Sauce
Bacon, mushrooms, cheese — need we say more? Rich, creamy, and comforting, this easy skillet dish will become your new weeknight favorite, whether you follow a keto diet or not.
8
ketofocus.com
Keto Chicken Parmesan
The best keto chicken parmesan recipe with crispy breaded chicken thighs and layers of marinara and gooey mozzarella cheese.
9
sweetteaandsprinkles.com
Oven-Baked Chicken Thighs
These Oven-baked Chicken Thighs recipe is as easy and straightforward as it gets. An oil-free, simple chicken recipe that your whole family will enjoy! Never fry chicken again!
10
slenderkitchen.com
Grilled Lemon Dijon Chicken Thighs
You’ll love these easy Grilled Chicken Thighs with a quick lemon Dijon marinade with ingredients you likely have on hand. Easy, full of flavor, and ready in 15 minutes.
11
pinchandswirl.com
Bacon Wrapped Chicken Thighs
For a weeknight easy, date night and dinner party elegant main course, look no further than Bacon Wrapped Chicken Thighs! Ultra simple with this hands off method made entirely in your oven!
12
stylishcravings.com
Keto Skillet Harvest Chicken
Make the tastiest and healthiest chicken skillet dinner! Keto harvest chicken thighs are tender and topped with mushrooms, rosemary, and crunchy pecans. Harvest Chicken There are a ton of recipes for harvest chicken out there – and they are all incredibly different. Some of them include ingredients that are seasonal in the fall – like apples and sweet potatoes. Others are made with Brussels sprouts and bacon. One things for sure, all of them are made with whole ingredients, fresh herbs, and tender chicken thighs.
13
greatchickenrecipes.com
Buffalo Chicken Thighs
Make crispy Buffalo Chicken Thighs in your air fryer in about 30 minutes using this easy recipe. Includes simple ingredients and homemade buffalo sauce.
