Keto Fajitas [Low Carb, Sheet Pan Recipe] (2024)

On busy nights when spending time in the kitchen feels nearly impossible, sheet pan meals are my go-to! What’s not to love about tossing ingredients together on a pan and letting the oven do all the work while you handle other things? These keto fajitas are easy, healthy, and ready faster than pizza delivery.

When dining out, it’s hard to beat a plate of sizzling fajitas at your local Mexican restaurant. They’re the best! And the fact that everyone stops and stares as the steaming plate is delivered to your table leads me to believe that they’re not just my favorite, they’re everyone’s favorite. Pro tip: if you pass on the tortillas, rice, and beans that accompany the dish, they are also low enough in carbs that you can safely include them in your keto diet. The even better news is that you don’t have to eat out to enjoy keto fajitas. You can easily make them in the comfort of your own home with this recipe from my book Keto: A Woman’s Guide and Cookbook.



Keto: A Woman's Guide & Cookbook

If you haven't picked up your copy of the book yet, be sure to check it out. I fill you in on all the details required to succeed on keto, from getting started to fine-tuning your efforts with advanced strategies. There’s nothing out there quite like it, as it’s geared towards optimizing body composition based on female physiology and hormonal balance. Complete with recipes to boot (including these keto fajitas!), so you’re not completely lost in the kitchen. If you’ve tried any of my other recipes before, you already know these are delish!



And if you have picked up a copy… then THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart. Having the opportunity to write about my passion has been a dream come true. I genuinely appreciate your support! If you could do me a quick favor and take just a minute to leave a review on Amazon letting me know your favorite part of the book, that would be even more incredible. It really helps to spread the word and gives others insight into whether or not the book will be a good fit. It also helps the book appear in search results instead of drifting off into the depths of Amazon’s millions and millions of titles. This is hands down the best way to support the book! Thank you for taking the time to leave your thoughts!



Here’s what one reader Mandy X. had to say:

“I’ve been following Tasha’s website Ketogasm for the past several years so you know I was over the moon when she announced this book! I got it today and haven’t been able to put it down. I love that it’s written by a woman for women! The Keto lifestyle is not one-size-fits-all and this book outlines just how anyone from a newbie to a novice can make their Keto journey successful. I’ve already dog eared several pages and can’t wait to read the rest. For any ladies out there who have ever been interested in Keto, RUN - don’t walk to pick up this guide!”



Now onwards! To the keto fajitas!



How to Make Keto Fajitas

If you’re getting fajitas at a restaurant, they will usually grill the meats while keeping the cast iron plate hot, then put the food on top, drizzle with a sauce, and immediately rush your plate out for The Sizzle Factor.



You can recreate the sizzle at home the same way. I’m all about quick, easy, “ain’t nobody got time for that” meals, so we are using a sheet pan in the oven instead. Way less effort but ultimately, still delicious and keto-friendly.



Preheat your oven and get a large sheet pan ready. You’ll toss your keto fajita ingredients on the pan, bake for a bit, then broil, and enjoy! An incredibly easy, satisfying keto meal that makes a perfect weeknight dinner.



Can I have fajitas on keto?

You betcha! Fajita ingredients tend to be low in carbs, naturally supporting ketosis. Common proteins used include chicken, shrimp, and thinly sliced skirt steak which all receive a big thumbs up for keto. The cooking oils are also low carb.



While the veggies do have some carbs, they generally tend to be non-starchy, low sugar veggies that can be included in ketogenic diets as well. If you’re confused about vegetables and carbs on keto, be sure to check out our Low Carb Vegetable List.



It will be tough to track your exact macros at a restaurant (if you’re into that kind of thing), but this is “it’ll be fine” territory when eating out. If you’re making keto fajitas at home, then you’re in luck and know exactly what and how much you’re eating. And if you follow this recipe, the nutrition info is already calculated for you.

Low Carb Veggies to Use

Bell Peppers

Onions

Cilantro

In true fajita fashion, I stuck with bell peppers, onions, and cilantro for this recipe. But feel free to get creative and try other low carb vegetables for your keto fajitas. Mushrooms, green beans, cauliflower, or even brussels sprouts would work well with this quick-cooking preparation. When you’re cooking on a sheet pan, it’s easy to mix and match ingredients. You can make different variations or completely new meal combinations. You’re the boss, babe!

The Keto Fajitas Recipe

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes Total Time: 25 minutes minutes Course: Dinner, Main Course, Meal Prep, One pot meal Cuisine: American, Mexican, Tex-Mex Keyword: easy, fajitas, sheet pan Special Diet: Keto, Low Carb Servings: 6 servings Serving Size: 1 cup Net Carbs: 2.9g Author: Tasha

¼ cup avocado oil

2 tbsp lime juice freshly squeezed

¼ cup cilantro minced

2 bell pepper sliced

¼ medium onion thinly sliced

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp chili powder

¼ tsp lime zest Instructions Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C or gas mark 7) and set aside a large sheet pan.

Cut against the grain of the steak to make ¼ inch (6 mm)–thick strips of meat. Place in a large zipper-lock bag. Add avocado oil, lime juice, cilantro, bell peppers, and onion to the bag and marinate at room temperature for approximately 5 minutes.

Using tongs, remove ingredients from the bag and spread across sheet pan in a single layer. Discard marinade and bag.

Place sheet pan in the oven to cook for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and carefully toss ingredients on the sheet pan using tongs.

Set oven to broil on high heat. Place sheet pan back into the oven and broil for an additional 5 minutes.

Combine salt, chili powder, and lime zest. Remove fajitas from oven and sprinkle salt mixture evenly over the top to taste. Serve immediately. Notes The fajitas can be enjoyed alone or served with lettuce leaf “tortillas.” Nutrition information is based on a single serving and is provided as a convenience for Ketogasm readers. Data may vary based on brand and recipe variation. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Easy Sheet Pan Fajitas Serving Size 1 cup Amount per Serving See Also 65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year Calories 343 % Daily Value* Fat 16 g 25 % Carbohydrates 4.2 g 1 % Fiber 1.3 g 5 % Protein 45.8 g 92 % Net Carbs 2.9 g 6 % * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Tried this recipe?Mention @KETOGASM or tag #ketogasm!