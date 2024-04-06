Keto Hoisin Sauce Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Make your own homemade keto hoisin sauce and use it as a dip or to flavor your favorite Asian dinner recipe. This is a delicious copycat takeout recipe for a tasty sauce! Best part is that you can't tell it's sugar-free.

Used as a common ingredient used to flavor Asian food like stir-fries, what is hoisin sauce? It's a rich Asian dipping sauce or marinade. It's both sweet and salty!

Some versions are spicy, but my homemade version is not.

Here's a fun fact for you: did you know that the word "hoisin" means "seafood" in Cantonese? Yup! My sauce has no seafood in it at all, just delicious spices.

That's the beauty of making homemade sauce. You have the freedom to make it as spicy or sweet or salty as you like!

Traditional hoisin sauce sold at the grocery store is usually made with soybeans, vinegar, sugar, and starches. The starches and soybean paste are what makes it thick and stay that way.

In order to keep my version low in carbs, I used sugar substitutes.

You are going to love how this keto hoisin sauce tastes! Later in the post, I'll even share my favorite ways to use it too.

Ingredients

There are only six easy ingredients in this homemade hoisin sauce recipe. They are easy to find in the grocery store. In fact, you probably already have these pantry staples in your kitchen!

Soy Sauce

This is the key ingredient in hoisin sauce. If you are celiac or can't have gluten, use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce. You can also use gluten-free or tamari soy sauce.

Peanut Butter

For the best texture, use creamy peanut butter. Just make sure it is sugar-free. Some types of peanut butter sneak in some type of sweetener or syrup.

Garlic

I sauteed fresh garlic for this keto hoisin sauce recipe. It releases the aroma and gives it a richer taste. If you are pinched for time, you can use some garlic powder instead!

Sesame Oil

Sesame oil gives the sauce the nutty taste it is known for. You don't need much to really flavor the entire sauce.

Swerve Brown Sugar Substitute

As the sauce simmers, the brown sugar substitute will caramelize, which doesn't just sweeten the sauce but gives it a rich flavor at the same time.

Rice Vinegar

Do not use flavored rice vinegar. Plain rice vinegar tastes the best in this sauce.

Please note:Check out the recipe card at the bottom for a full list of ingredients used to make this low-carb recipe.

Quick Tips

If you are allergic to peanut butter, use a different type of nut butter or even sunflower seed butter instead.

use a different type of nut butter or even sunflower seed butter instead. If the sauce is thicker than you like, just add a tablespoon of water, a little at a time.

just add a tablespoon of water, a little at a time. The sauce will thicken as it cools down.

Instructions

Before sharing the printable recipe card, I'll give a quick overview of how to make your own hoisin sauce. After you see how easy it is to make the recipe, you'll never buy store-bought again.

Simmer The Ingredients

Add all the ingredients to a small saucepan. Stir it together with a wooden spoon and let it simmer over medium heat until it is nice and thick.

Serve Cooled Down

It tastes best fresh, but let it cool down before you serve it. If you have leftover sauce, store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

️ Serving Suggestions

There are lots of keto dinner recipes that you can combine with this versatile sauce. Sprinkle a little bit on top of cauliflower pork fried rice. It will elevate the dish to new levels.

Or, use hoisin sauce as a dip for some low-carb chicken nuggets!

If you make keto egg roll in a bowl, add a little bit of this sauce on top. Some people even like to mix it into noodle bowls or keto ramen noodle soup.

FAQs

Before we get to the hoisin sauce recipe, here are some questions people often ask about it. If you don't see your question in this list, please leave it in the comments.

Is hoisin sauce gluten-free? Yes, this recipe uses gluten-free soy sauce to make it free of gluten. With store-bought hoisin sauce, I suggest always reading the label just to be sure. What's the difference between hoisin sauce and oyster sauce? Hoisin sauce has a sweet and salty flavor, thanks to the brown sugar substitute and peanut butter. Oyster sauce is saltier and has a fishy taste. It isn't as sweet as hoisin sauce. If you are making a seafood recipe, you can probably substitute keto oyster sauce for hoisin sauce. It just won't taste as sweet. Is hoisin sauce vegan? My sauce is vegan. I did not use any animal products in this recipe at all. Is hoisin sauce spicy? No, this sauce is not spicy. In fact, the only ingredients that might have a bold taste are garlic and sesame oil. If you want your sauce to be spicy, I suggest adding a few red pepper flakes. How do you store hoisin sauce? You should store the sauce in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week. My favorite container for homemade sauce is a mason jar with a lid. It's easy to shake it before I use it.

Why you'll love it

This keto hoisin sauce will take your dishes to the next level! The best part about having this recipe is that you never have to go to the store to buy hoisin sauce again.

Recipe