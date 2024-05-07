Ketogenic Diet Dinner Recipes that are Low Carb for Weight Loss (2024)

This phenomenal roundup is your ultimate Keto diet menu! These Keto diet dinner recipes are mouthwatering and will please the entire family. These Ketogenic Diet recipes for weight loss or overall health are low carb and high fat. Enjoy ground beef, cheese, and bacon with 7 perfect Keto meals.

The Ketogenic Diet Low Carb Dinner Recipes

The Ketogenic diet aka “Keto Diet” is not nearly new but has gained traction recently as a phenomenal diet for weight loss as well as for rectifying handfuls of diseases and disorders. It originally was much more restrictive and was formulated to combat seizure disorders.

More recently we have realized that many people can benefit from the Ketogenic diet; also known as the low carb high fat diet (LCHF).

In our society we have grown to view fat as the enemy. Consuming fat will make you fat right? (So you know, no…that is entirely untrue.) Consuming processed food, high in unhealthy and unnatural fats will make you fat.

Consuming healthy fats such as raw olive oil uncooked, unrefined coconut oil, and full fat dairy products (all in moderation of course) will not negatively effect your waistline. As long as you learn how to properly consume said products. In fact they are much more satisfying and filling than their low-fat and fat-free counterparts that are loaded with added sugars and other additives in order to lower their calorie and fat content.

Healthy fats are necessary to the proper functioning of your body. For your brain, joints and more.

What is a Ketogenic Diet?

In a Keto diet you consume almost no carbohydrates. Between 20-50 carbs a day. This low consumption of carbohydrates will leave your body searching for a new fuel source. Carbohydrates is what our body uses for fuel and energy every day.

When carbs are virtually omitted from your diet your liver will begin producing ketones to convert fat into fuel. Your energy will instead come directly from the healthy fats you consume.

Is the Keto diet restrictive?

Yes, it is. Anyone stating otherwise is straight up lying. You will have to stop consuming breads, rice, basically all grains, legumes, fruits, juice, beer, and even many vegetables.

What makes the Keto diet doable is that while there are many foods you will not be partaking in, those that you are eating are loaded with satisfying fats, cheese, and the like.

You can literally eat eggs, bacon, steak, and cheese every day.

If you keep things like Keto approved fat bombs on hand at all times it’s a heck of a lot easier to stick to this diet.

Chocolate blueberry cheesecake fat bombs and raspberry coconut cheesecake fat bombs like these are ok to eat every day!

How can you lose weight eating so much fat?

When following a Keto diet 70% of your calories will come from fat! Not Big Mac and fries type of fat either. Delicious cheeses, coconut oil, and meats. When your body goes into Ketosis after beginning to convert fat into fuel it will use up all that healthy fat you consume as well as the excess fat in your body.

The Keto diet has become extremely popular for weight loss in 2018. However there are many health reasons that people begin a Ketogenic diet.

I couldn’t rightfully post a Keto roundup without being sure you knew the basics of what the popular “Ketogenic Diet” actually is! Plus why it might benefit you.

All that being said, I’ve found 8 delicious and satisfying Keto dinner recipes that you will be dying to try!

And all these dinner recipes are actually all Keto approved.

The Keto diet is so popular right now I cannot tell you the number of websites, pins, etc. that claim to contain Ketogenic recipes that are NOT! Actually I can. Roughly 66% of recipes claiming to be Keto are not! It’s so frustrating for someone genuinely trying to learn this diet.

I guarantee all these recipes to actually follow the Keto diet. (Personally I have to follow an extremely strict Keto diet, 7 grams of carbs per large meal. Or I’m knocked right out of Ketosis and get to enjoy another wonderful day of Keto flu aka carb withdrawal.) This and all Keto posts I plan on crafting in the future will be strictly Ketogenic.

KETO DIET DINNER RECIPES

1. Keto Cheesy Stuffed Chicken Breast

Cheesy Stuffed Chicken Breasts from I Breathe I’m Hungry

You know what one of the most wonderful indulgences that the Ketogenic Diet plan is full of? Cheese. This recipe touts a gluten free crusted chicken loaded with 3 kinds of cheese and my favorite low calorie vegetable; spinach. No one in the family will be able to turn down seconds of this ooey gooey delicious dinner.

2. Cheesy Spinach and Mushroom Steak Rolls Recipe

Cheesy Steak Rolls fromGirls Dishes

This simple and flavor filled Keto Diet recipe is perfect for dinner or a fat and protein loaded snack. Bursting with flavors of mushroom, onion, cheese, steak and more these filling rolled up morsels are just the recipe you’re looking for!

3. Bacon Cheeseburger Cauliflower Casserole

Bacon Cheeseburger Cauliflower Casserole fromSugar-Free Mom

Did someone say cheeseburger and bacon? On a diet plan? YES! This creamy and filling dinner recipe is like a healthy and far tastier version of Hamburger Helper. This is a kid approved and husband approved Keto dinner recipe.

4. Fast & Easy Buttery Steak with Cheesy Cauliflower

Buttery Steak with Cheesy Cauliflower fromVigor it Out

I adore this meal based on the cook time and short ingredient list alone! It literally takes under 30 minutes to make and the entire family will love it! Loaded with healthy fats like coconut oil, butter, and cheese this recipe will not disappoint.

5. Mini Meatloaf Pepper Rings

Mini Meatloaf Pepper Rings fromDiary of a Recipe Collector

When following a Ketogenic Diet meal plan it is important to fill up on healthy fatty foods and balance with only low carb vegetables. These small red pepper slices are stuffed with ground beef, cheese, and a zesty array of spices are perfect for a satisfying Keto meal so you won’t be left wanting!

6. Creamy Tuscan Garlic Chicken

Creamy Tuscan Garlic Chicken fromThe Recipe Critic

This chicken recipe is beyond creamy and satisfying. You’re going to become addicted to this mouthwatering recipe with a heavy cream base loaded with all the delicious Italian seasonings you can think of. This saucy chicken is delectable even when eaten alone! However it’s also delicious (and still Keto) over shirataki noodles or a bed of spinach.

7. Philly Cheesesteak Foil Packets

Philly Cheesesteak Foil Packets from Delish

Talk about the perfect Keto campfire meal for going camping with the family this spring! This simple meal features satisfying steak, cheesy provolone, and zesty peppers all in a simple foil wrap! Make this meal for a fun night at home or a Keto dinner recipe on the go.

8. Keto Mac & Cheese With Pulled Pork

Mac N’ Cheese with Puller Pork fromLow Carb Yum

Following a Ketogenic diet for weight loss or health reasons does not mean you have to give up your favorite comfort foods. However you do have to be extremely creative when crafting your favorite meals to create a Keto Diet dinner recipe. This is a delicious, satisfying, Ketogenic Diet friendly version of mac and cheese that you can sell the whole family on! Try out this pulled pork, cheese loaded, recipe for a truly satisfying meal.

I want to know what else you’d love to know about KETO! Let me know in the comments below!

More about how to begin a Keto diet? Keto snacks? About the Keto flu and how to combat it? Other popular weight loss diets right now? Please let me know and I’d be happy to craft a post about it soon!

