Kid's Favorite Low-FODMAP Chicken Nuggets Recipe; Gluten-free, Dairy-free (2024)

Dr. Rachel’s Low-FODMAP Fast-Food Options (Because Low Doesn’t Have to Mean No)

Hi guys , anyone tried cooking in oven for healthier alternative to fat frying ? Xxx

Hi Tiffany, In general, we don’t find that chicken nuggets do well when reheated in the microwave, or left for a while in a thermos. The breading will become too moist and soggy, and the chicken can become tough. A better choice may be low-FODMAP Macaroni and Cheese, low-FODMAP Sloppy Joes or low-FODMAP Chili. Good luck!

Would these be good made on Sunday and reheated and put in a kids hot thermos for lunches ? Make again during the week and repeat

This is great to know! My partner picked up vanilla flavored by accident and have cooked with it because I was scared it would tasta sweet! I’m trying this tonight!

Natalie! You are not late, we are happy to meet you 🙂 Wonderful to hear this feedback and so glad the recipe was a hit! You may be interested in hearing about a cookbook we are launching October 6, 2020. The Low-FODMAP IBS Solution Plan and Cookbook contains more than 100 low-FODMAP Recipes that can be easily prepared in 30 minutes or less! Check out our Products page for ways to order and get a BONUS FREE PDF with your purchase!

I realize I am two years late to the party BUT I made these and they were fabulous! I only had vanilla almond milk on hand, so I was a tad worried that the nugs would be weirdly sweet, but you couldn’t even tell. Thanks for sharing your recipe.

Hi Heather, Thanks for the question! We do not have an air fryer, but our research suggests that food like chicken with a liquid batter coating does not work well in an air-fryer as the batter drips off. We worry that these nuggets would have the same result, so we do not recommend this method. However, let us know if you try it! Have a great day.

Do you know if I could you make this in a air fryer?

Although this recipe has not been tested, a single serving should be low-FODMAP based on the ingredients

Your children (and you) are going to be so excited by my low-FODMAP Chicken Nugget recipe. You are going to want to make this dinner again and again. Easy and so good!

The kid in all of us loves chicken nuggets. What could be better than a crispy, crunchy shell over hot succulent chicken? This recipe reminds me of Chick-Fil-A, only better…since it contains no gluten and is low-FODMAP!!

I'm still a six-year-old at heart and love chicken nuggets as an occasional treat. Waitoa Gluten Free Chicken Nuggets are wheat free and do not contain onion or garlic powder. This makes them perfect for a low-FODMAP snack or quick dinner option.

Perdue Simply Smart Organics Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets. This product has 2 ingredients that are high FODMAP. Which diet do you follow? Follow more than one?

This product has 2 ingredients that are high FODMAP and 1 ingredient that may be high FODMAP.

Applegate Natural Gluten-free Chicken Nuggets. This product has 2 ingredients that are high FODMAP.

To ease IBS and SIBO symptoms, it's essential to avoid high FODMAP foods that aggravate the gut, including: Dairy-based milk, yogurt and ice cream.

Wheat-based products such as cereal, bread and crackers.

Beans and lentils.

Some vegetables, such as artichokes, asparagus, onions and garlic. More items...

High FODMAP Vegetables Asparagus.

Artichokes.

Cauliflower.

Garlic.

Leek (white bit)

Onions.

Mushrooms- all other types.

Peas. More items... Sep 10, 2023

Perdue Simply Smart Organics Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets. This product is likely dairy free.

This product has 2 ingredients that are high FODMAP and 1 ingredient that may be high FODMAP.

Since chicken (and turkey) are proteins, they don't have any FODMAPs. This means you can eat as much as you want without contributing to your FODMAP load.

Low FODMAP Meal ideas at McDonalds:



Quarter Pounder BLT with fries (no cheese, no bun, no onions, no pickles) Lettuce wrap = Ask for 2 extra lettuce leaves. Hashbrown = Ask for 2 hashbrowns as buns.

Commercially prepared mayonnaise is low FODMAP. The main ingredients for mayonnaise are from egg yolks, lemon juice or vinegar, vegetable oil or olive oil and some times seasoning. Just check that your mayonnaise does not include onion or garlic powder.

You can have salt, jams made from low-FODMAP fruits, mayonnaise, and mustard. Soy sauce, hot sauce (no garlic), tamari, and vinegar are also okay. Sweeteners that are okay include sugar (sucrose), powdered (confectioner's) sugar, brown sugar, glucose, and maple syrup.

What Are Some Examples of Low FODMAP & Gluten-Free Snacks? Chilled, roasted beets (2 slices) sprinkled with goat or feta cheese on lettuce leaves with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar (2 tsp.) Energy bites: combine peanut butter, crushed almonds, pecans or walnuts, dark chocolate chips, chia or ground flax seed.

All of our products are dairy free except for the following:



Applegate Organics® Spinach & Feta Sausage.

Popeyes offers very limited choices for gluten-free, low-fat, low-carb, vegetarian, and vegan diets, and does not offer choices for people following a low-FODMAP or low-sodium diet.

Follow the tips below to find a safe meal or snack at McDonald's®. The 100% all-beef patty is low FODMAP friendly, but the Angus beef patty contains garlic powder and onion powder, so is not low FODMAP safe. Chicken items contain garlic and onion powder, while nuggets and fish filet are battered in wheat flour.

Since cheese used on pizza is low FODMAP, like mozzarella and parmesan, the cheese should be fine. Unfortunately, the pasta sauce used on the base will contain onion and/or garlic. This is usually only a thin amount, so it may be relatively low FODMAP per serve.

While non-breaded chicken nuggets would seem safe, Chick-fil-A adds onion and garlic to the grilled nuggets mixture. Depending on your sensitivities, you might be able to handle Chick-fil-A's regular chicken nuggets. They contain a couple of no-nos: wheat flour and nonfat milk.