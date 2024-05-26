Kid's Favorite Low-FODMAP Chicken Nuggets Recipe; Gluten-free, Dairy-free (2024)

May 27, 2018
Printer Friendly Version
The kid in all of us loves chicken nuggets. What could be better than a crispy, crunchy shell over hot succulent chicken? This recipe reminds me of Chick-Fil-A, only better…since it contains no gluten and is low-FODMAP!!
Your children (and you) are going to be so excited by my low-FODMAP Chicken Nugget recipe. You are going to want to make this dinner again and again. Easy and so good!
Try these with my super low-FODMAP special saucefor dipping. Goes perfectly! Or another family favorite of my low-FODMAP Macaroni and Cheese 🙂
Check out my blog for more ideas… we have over 300 more low-FODMAP recipes! You may also love my low-FODMAP Family Meals Blog and low-FODMAP Fried Chicken recipes.
Be healthy and happy,
Rachel Pauls, MD
Kid’s Favorite Low-FODMAP Chicken Nuggets; Gluten-free, Dairy-free
Although this recipe has not been tested, a single serving should be low-FODMAP based on the ingredients
Prep time: 10 min
Cook time: 20 min
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
- 16 ounces boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into chunky cubes
- 3/4 cup low-FODMAP milk (lactose-free or almond for dairy-free version) mixed with 1 teaspoon vinegar
- This creates low-FODMAP ‘buttermilk’
- 1 large egg
- 1 cup low-FODMAP gluten-free flour (I used Authentic Foods GF Classical Blend- my favorite low-FODMAP flour)
- Check out my bake off blog for this flour’s results in baking tests!
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- Generous amount canola oil for frying (or other preferred oil)
- Serve with low-FODMAP Special/Secret Sauce
Directions
- Set up 2 bowls
- Place egg and low-FODMAP milk/vinegar in one bowl and beat
- Place flour and seasonings in second bowl
- Dip chicken pieces in egg mixture, then flour mixture, then repeat again
- In a medium sized saucepan, pour the oil so that it is about 2-4 inches high
- Heat oil on medium-high heat
- Place chicken pieces in oil
- Shake the excess off each piece of chicken and carefully drop in the oil when it is hot enough, letting it fry for about 8 minutes or until crispy.
- Repeat for all chicken nuggets, you may have to add additional oil depending on the amount you use.
- Once they have been fried, place them on a paper-towel-lined plate to allow the extra oil to drip off
- Serve immediately
- Dunk in this low-FODMAP Special/Secret Sauce– or else try my recipes forlow-FODMAP (no)Honey-Dill, or low-FODMAP Barbecue Sauces
- Check out that moist low-FODMAP Chicken! I feel good knowing my kids are eating quality low-FODMAP food..
Printer Friendly Version
Comment/Review Below
Want a 10% coupon? Just review this recipe & then email us at info@rachelpaulsfood.com letting us know which recipe you have reviewed. We will then send you a 10% coupon code (limit 1 per customer/email).
8 Comments
HeatherJuly 4, 2020
Do you know if I could you make this in a air fryer?
Reply
Rachel Pauls FoodJuly 4, 2020
Hi Heather,
Thanks for the question! We do not have an air fryer, but our research suggests that food like chicken with a liquid batter coating does not work well in an air-fryer as the batter drips off. We worry that these nuggets would have the same result, so we do not recommend this method. However, let us know if you try it! Have a great day.
Reply
NatalieJuly 30, 2020
I realize I am two years late to the party BUT I made these and they were fabulous! I only had vanilla almond milk on hand, so I was a tad worried that the nugs would be weirdly sweet, but you couldn’t even tell. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Reply
Rachel Pauls FoodJuly 31, 2020
Natalie!
You are not late, we are happy to meet you 🙂
Wonderful to hear this feedback and so glad the recipe was a hit!
You may be interested in hearing about a cookbook we are launching October 6, 2020. The Low-FODMAP IBS Solution Plan and Cookbook contains more than 100 low-FODMAP Recipes that can be easily prepared in 30 minutes or less! Check out our Products page for ways to order and get a BONUS FREE PDF with your purchase!
Reply
AliciaDecember 2, 2020
This is great to know! My partner picked up vanilla flavored by accident and have cooked with it because I was scared it would tasta sweet! I’m trying this tonight!
Reply
TiffanyApril 18, 2021
Would these be good made on Sunday and reheated and put in a kids hot thermos for lunches ? Make again during the week and repeat
Reply
Rachel Pauls FoodApril 18, 2021
Hi Tiffany,
In general, we don’t find that chicken nuggets do well when reheated in the microwave, or left for a while in a thermos. The breading will become too moist and soggy, and the chicken can become tough. A better choice may be low-FODMAP Macaroni and Cheese, low-FODMAP Sloppy Joes or low-FODMAP Chili. Good luck!
Reply
CharlotteJune 20, 2021
Hi guys , anyone tried cooking in oven for healthier alternative to fat frying ? Xxx
Reply
Leave a Reply
< PREVIOUS NEXT >
< BACK TO BLOG/RECIPES
Most Popular
- Dr. Rachel’s Best Collection of Low-FODMAP Family Meals; Easy and Kid Friendly
- Dr. Rachel’s Low-FODMAP Diet 5-Day Meal Plan; Recipes and More (IBS-friendly!)
- Touchdown Low-FODMAP Chili recipe using Slow Cooker; Gluten-free
- Dr. Rachel’s Low-FODMAP Fast-Food Options (Because Low Doesn’t Have to Mean No)
The Low-FODMAP IBS Solution Plan & Cookbook
Heal Your IBS with More Than 100 Low-FODMAP Recipes That Prep in 30 Minutes or Less
Buy Now
Support all the great FREE recipes and resources on this site by purchasing our delicious certified low-FODMAP products!
Shop Now
Thank You!
Thank you for signing up! We'll keep you smiling with the latest news and special offers delivered right to your inbox.
Be happy. Be healthy. Order your Happy Bars today!
BUY NOW