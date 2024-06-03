Krumkake - Norwegian Dessert | OwlbBaking.com Cookie Recipes (2024)

This page contains affiliate links. I may earn a commission at no extra cost to you, if a purchase is made through the link. All opinions remain my own. Please see disclosure for more.

© Owlbbaking, LLC. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without permission from owner is strictly prohibited. Click here for round-up feature consent.

19K Shares

Jump to Recipe

Krumkake (pronounced kroom-kah-kay) is a traditional Norwegian waffle cookie, similar to the Italian Pizzelle but much thinner and crisp. This version of Krumkake is served with lemon whipped cream & berries. It is a beautiful dessert that comes together like a symphony!

(this post was updated on 10/10/20)

Before meeting my husband (who is half Norwegian) I had no knowledge of Norway's beautiful and delicious culture!

As soon as I was introduced to some of his family's recipes, I was hooked. I've found that the recipes are delightfully simple yet some of the best I've ever had.

Krumkake is no exception. There's no other cookie like it!

These cookies are incredibly thin and delicate, which is dangerous because you can easily eat 10 and not think anything of it.

A touch of ground cardamom adds a subtle spice and fragrant note. Cardamom is found in a lot of Nordic baking and really makes this recipe shine. You can certainly make it without cardamom, but it does add a lot of depth that you'd be missing out on!

These cookies aren't just served plain, although they are FABULOUS rolled up tight and eaten alone, or dusted with powdered sugar.

They are traditionally formed into a cone shape and then filled with homemade whipped cream and berries. At least, that's how my husband's family always made them!

I added my own twist on the whipped cream by infusing it with lots of fresh lemon zest. I'm telling you...ya gotta go with the lemon whipped cream.

Making Krumkake

You'll need:

Making krumkake is a bit of a process, but so worth it. It's not much different than making Pizzelle.

The first step is to brush on some canola oil/vegetable oil or butter onto the hot iron.

The 'dough' is more like a thick batter which is then scooped into the center of the iron. The cookies take about 45-50 seconds to bake and the result is a delicate, thin and crisp cookie, patterned with an intricate design.

Once done baking, you'll take the hot cookie off the iron and place it directly on the cone shaped mold. While the cookie is hot, wrap it around the mold tightly and allow it to set.

As the cookie cools, it will become hard, crisp and delicate.

How to form the cone shape

Wrapping the cookie around the mold can be tricky sometimes. Plus, the cookies are HOTTTT!! Be careful not to burn yourself!

Here's the way I like to do it (I find this the easiest).

Place the hot cookie on top of the mold. Flip the mold over so that the cookie is on the bottom. Align the cookie as close to the tip of the mold as possible and then drape half of the cookie over the top. Place your index finger in the center of the cookie. Tuck the top edge around the mold. Roll the entire mold forward, wrapping the underside over the top edge. This will give you a nice seal on the bottom. Balance the mold so that it doesn't roll over and allow the cookie to cool and set.

My top tip

My biggest tip to making great krumkake is to get your station set up before starting.

You'll want a cooling rack placed next to the iron. That way, when the cookie is done, you can easily pop it onto the rack, form it into your desired shape and allow to cool, all in one spot.

I've also found the easiest way to get the cookie off the iron is by using a fork to help lift it out, so make sure you have one of those nearby too!

The Krumkake Iron

The iron I use for krumkake is this one.

I love using an electric, nonstick iron for a few reasons. Mainly, the temperature is always consistent. The nonstick surface makes it very easy to get the cookies out and I also like that you can make two cookies at a time.

While this classic stovetop iron is very beautiful, it can be tricky. You need to ensure that your regulate the temperature evenly. It can also be a bit painstaking to stand at the stove making 30 cookies. I usually use my electric iron at the countertop and then I can sit and make the cookies comfortably.

Other things to make with your krukake iron

I know it can be a lot to invest in one item to make these amazing cookies, but you can use your iron for so much more than just krumkake! I like to make homemade ice cream cones, sandwich two cookies with Nutella, buttercream or caramel.

You can also forgo molding the cookies and make flat, plain cookies as well.

Whether you're of Norwegian heritage or not, I promise you'll love making these cookies for special occasions and holidays!

Serving Krumkake

If you're planning on filling these cone shaped beauties, make sure you do it immediately before serving. Do not do it ahead of time because the cookies will get soggy quickly.

As mentioned, I filled the cookies with lemon whipped cream. The combination of lemon and cardamom is beautiful!

See Also Old-Fashioned Mincemeat Pie Recipe from 1798

These are also great served with fresh berries on the side.

Print