Krumkake - Norwegian Dessert | OwlbBaking.com Cookie Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
Making Krumkake How to form the cone shape My top tip The Krumkake Iron Other things to make with your krukake iron Serving Krumkake Norwegian Krumkake Ingredients Instructions Equipment Notes FAQs

This page contains affiliate links. I may earn a commission at no extra cost to you, if a purchase is made through the link. All opinions remain my own. Please see disclosure for more.
© Owlbbaking, LLC. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without permission from owner is strictly prohibited. Click here for round-up feature consent.

19K Shares

Jump to Recipe

Krumkake (pronounced kroom-kah-kay) is a traditional Norwegian waffle cookie, similar to the Italian Pizzelle but much thinner and crisp. This version of Krumkake is served with lemon whipped cream & berries. It is a beautiful dessert that comes together like a symphony!

(this post was updated on 10/10/20)

Before meeting my husband (who is half Norwegian) I had no knowledge of Norway's beautiful and delicious culture!

As soon as I was introduced to some of his family's recipes, I was hooked. I've found that the recipes are delightfully simple yet some of the best I've ever had.

Krumkake is no exception. There's no other cookie like it!

Krumkake - Norwegian Dessert | OwlbBaking.com Cookie Recipes (1)

These cookies are incredibly thin and delicate, which is dangerous because you can easily eat 10 and not think anything of it.

A touch of ground cardamom adds a subtle spice and fragrant note. Cardamom is found in a lot of Nordic baking and really makes this recipe shine. You can certainly make it without cardamom, but it does add a lot of depth that you'd be missing out on!

These cookies aren't just served plain, although they are FABULOUS rolled up tight and eaten alone, or dusted with powdered sugar.

Krumkake - Norwegian Dessert | OwlbBaking.com Cookie Recipes (2)

They are traditionally formed into a cone shape and then filled with homemade whipped cream and berries. At least, that's how my husband's family always made them!

I added my own twist on the whipped cream by infusing it with lots of fresh lemon zest. I'm telling you...ya gotta go with the lemon whipped cream.

Making Krumkake

You'll need:

Krumkake - Norwegian Dessert | OwlbBaking.com Cookie Recipes (3)

Making krumkake is a bit of a process, but so worth it. It's not much different than making Pizzelle.

The first step is to brush on some canola oil/vegetable oil or butter onto the hot iron.

See Also
15 Best Vegan Christmas Desserts: Holiday Recipes | Aglow LifestyleVegan Cheesecake Recipe - NO Cashews!Gluten Free Vanilla Sugar Cookies Recipe - No Spread and No Chill!!Traditional Irish Christmas Cake Recipe

The 'dough' is more like a thick batter which is then scooped into the center of the iron. The cookies take about 45-50 seconds to bake and the result is a delicate, thin and crisp cookie, patterned with an intricate design.

Krumkake - Norwegian Dessert | OwlbBaking.com Cookie Recipes (4)

Once done baking, you'll take the hot cookie off the iron and place it directly on the cone shaped mold. While the cookie is hot, wrap it around the mold tightly and allow it to set.

As the cookie cools, it will become hard, crisp and delicate.

How to form the cone shape

Wrapping the cookie around the mold can be tricky sometimes. Plus, the cookies are HOTTTT!! Be careful not to burn yourself!

Here's the way I like to do it (I find this the easiest).

  1. Place the hot cookie on top of the mold.
  2. Flip the mold over so that the cookie is on the bottom.
  3. Align the cookie as close to the tip of the mold as possible and then drape half of the cookie over the top. Place your index finger in the center of the cookie.
  4. Tuck the top edge around the mold.
  5. Roll the entire mold forward, wrapping the underside over the top edge. This will give you a nice seal on the bottom.
  6. Balance the mold so that it doesn't roll over and allow the cookie to cool and set.

Krumkake - Norwegian Dessert | OwlbBaking.com Cookie Recipes (5)

My top tip

My biggest tip to making great krumkake is to get your station set up before starting.

You'll want a cooling rack placed next to the iron. That way, when the cookie is done, you can easily pop it onto the rack, form it into your desired shape and allow to cool, all in one spot.

I've also found the easiest way to get the cookie off the iron is by using a fork to help lift it out, so make sure you have one of those nearby too!

Krumkake - Norwegian Dessert | OwlbBaking.com Cookie Recipes (6)

The Krumkake Iron

The iron I use for krumkake is this one.

I love using an electric, nonstick iron for a few reasons. Mainly, the temperature is always consistent. The nonstick surface makes it very easy to get the cookies out and I also like that you can make two cookies at a time.

While this classic stovetop iron is very beautiful, it can be tricky. You need to ensure that your regulate the temperature evenly. It can also be a bit painstaking to stand at the stove making 30 cookies. I usually use my electric iron at the countertop and then I can sit and make the cookies comfortably.

Other things to make with your krukake iron

I know it can be a lot to invest in one item to make these amazing cookies, but you can use your iron for so much more than just krumkake! I like to make homemade ice cream cones, sandwich two cookies with Nutella, buttercream or caramel.

You can also forgo molding the cookies and make flat, plain cookies as well.

Krumkake - Norwegian Dessert | OwlbBaking.com Cookie Recipes (7)

Whether you're of Norwegian heritage or not, I promise you'll love making these cookies for special occasions and holidays!

Serving Krumkake

If you're planning on filling these cone shaped beauties, make sure you do it immediately before serving. Do not do it ahead of time because the cookies will get soggy quickly.

As mentioned, I filled the cookies with lemon whipped cream. The combination of lemon and cardamom is beautiful!

Krumkake - Norwegian Dessert | OwlbBaking.com Cookie Recipes (8)

See Also
Old-Fashioned Mincemeat Pie Recipe from 1798

These are also great served with fresh berries on the side.

Print

Krumkake - Norwegian Dessert | OwlbBaking.com Cookie Recipes (9)

Norwegian Krumkake

5 from 1 review

Save Recipe

Print Recipe

Krumkake (pronounced kroom-kah-kay) is a traditional Norwegian waffle cookie, similar to the Italian Pizzelle but much thinner and crisp. This version of Krumkake is served with lemon whipped cream & berries. It is a beautiful dessert that comes together like a symphony!

  • Total Time: 45
  • Yield: 30 Cookies 1x

Ingredients

Scale

  • 4 eggs
  • 1 c granulated sugar
  • ½ c butter (melted & cooled, salted or unsalted butter is fine)
  • ½tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 ½ c all purpose flour (sifted)
  • 1 Tbsp cornstarch (this helps keep the cookies crisp)
  • ¼tsp ground cardamom (to taste)
  • vegetable oil or butter for greasing the iron

Lemon Whipped Cream (optional)

This makes enough to fill all 30 cookies. If you plan on making less, scale accordingly.

  • 4 c heavy whipping cream
  • ¾ c granulated sugar
  • 2 ½ Tbsp fresh lemon zest

Instructions

  1. Preheat your iron and set up your cooling rack, oil & silicone brush.
  2. In a large bowl, beat the eggs and sugar until full mixed.
  3. Gently stir in the cooled, melted butter and vanilla.
  4. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, corn starch and cardamom. Carefully add it to the egg mixture and gently stir. Batter will have a thick consistency.
  5. With your silicone brush, grease the iron on both sides with the oil.
  6. Using a cookie scoop (size will depend on your iron, it may take a tester cookie to get the amount right if it's your first time), drop the dough onto the iron. Press the top of the iron down and allow to bake for about 45-60 seconds (again, bake time will depend on your iron; mine was about 45-50 seconds). The cookies should be barely light golden brown.
  7. Using a fork, remove the cookie from the baker. At this point, you can shape into a cone, bowl, roll up or keep plain.
  8. To roll into a cone shape...(be careful, cookies WILL BE HOT when handling)
    • Place the hot cookie on top of the mold.
    • Flip the mold over so that the cookie is on the bottom.
    • Align the cookie as close to the tip of the mold as possible and then drape half of the cookie over the top. Place your index finger in the center of the cookie.
    • Tuck the top edge around the mold.
    • Roll the entire mold forward, wrapping the underside over the top edge. This will give you a nice seal on the bottom.
    • Balance the mold so that it doesn't roll over and allow the cookie to cool and set.

Allow the cookie to fully cool on the cooling rack.

Keep the cookies crisp by storing them in an airtight container. If they soften. you can also re-crisp them by baking on a wire rack in a 300° oven for a several minutes.

Lemon Whipped Cream

  1. Add all ingredients into the large bowl of a stand mixer. Using the whisk attachment, beat the ingredients until stiff peaks form.
  2. Whipped cream & cookies can be made ahead of time. Just before you're about to serve, fill the cookies with the whipped cream.
  3. Fill a piping bag (fitted with a star tip) with the whipped cream and pipe the cream into the the cookie. If the cookie is a cone shape, fill until just about all the way full. If you have a cylinder shape, fill each end of the cookie halfway with the cream.
  4. Top with fresh berries if desired!

Notes

Recipe by Owlbbaking.com

  • Author: Liz at Owlbbaking.com
  • Prep Time: 15
  • Cook Time: 30
  • Category: Cookies
  • Cuisine: Norwegian

Keywords: Krumkake, Krumkake Iron, Norwegian Krumkake, Norway Desserts

Krumkake - Norwegian Dessert | OwlbBaking.com Cookie Recipes (17)

©2022 Owlbbaking, LLC. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from owner is strictly prohibited. Photography & video may not be used without consent (Click here for round-up feature consent).

Krumkake - Norwegian Dessert | OwlbBaking.com Cookie Recipes (2024)

FAQs

What does krumkake mean in Norwegian? ›

Krumkake (Norwegian: [ˈkrʊ̀mˌkɑːkə]; meaning 'curved cake'; pl. : krumkaker) is a Norwegian waffle cookie made of flour, butter, eggs, sugar, and cream.

View More
What is the difference between Pizzelle and krumkake? ›

Krumkake batter is thinner than pizzelle batter, which is what allows it to roll so easily, and while krumkake is more versatile when it comes to flavors and fillings, pizelles are more likely to be flavored by directly adding ingredients to the batter.

Get More Info Here
Why is my krumkake soggy? ›

Filling krumkake with whipped cream or some other delightful filling will eventually lead to sogginess over time. It's best to wait until the last minute to fill them if you want them to retain a crispy texture.

Discover More Details
Is krumkake Swedish or Norwegian in English? ›

Krumkake, which means "curved cake," is a Norwegian waffle cookie that's shaped like a cone. The cookies are traditionally made using a decorative griddle with flour, sugar, eggs, butter, and milk or cream. Norwegian immigrants popularized krumkaker (plural) in New England and the American Midwest.

View Details
Why is my krumkake sticking to the iron? ›

Highest set- ting on an electric stove will damage the iron and its holder. The first cookie may stick a bit, especially if the iron is new. To avoid future sticking, be sure to brush all crumbs from the design grooves and to brush each grid thoroughly with unsalted shortening or Pan Free before using each time.

Discover More Details
Are pizzelles thicker than krumkake? ›

Moreover, krumkake and pizzelles not only look different but also taste different, thanks to varying textures and batter thickness. Krumkake batter is thinner than that of pizzelles, resulting in a cookie capable of that final rolling stage.

Learn More
What is the Norwegian version of Pizzelle? ›

Krumkake is a Norwegian waffle cookie, like an Italian Pizzelle, made with a flat press that is rolled into a cone shape.

Keep Reading
How to eat krumkake? ›

Krumkake, pronounced “kroom-ka-ka,” meaning “curved cake,” is a classic Norwegian waffle cookie. They should be crispy and simply flavored — and in my opinion, filled with good, homemade whipped cream. But you can eat them plain as well — or as a special ice cream cone!

Learn More Now
How to keep krumkake fresh? ›

In addition to using an air tight container for storing your krumkake, it's also important to choose a container made from the right material. Even once fully cooled, plastic can trap moisture from the cookies making them soft. I recommend storing krumkake in a glass or metal container.

Show Me More
What does Takk mean in Norwegian? ›

1. Takk! Most common way to say “thank you”.

Learn More Now

What is the Scandinavian word for cookie? ›

Krumkake, a delicious word meaning "a Scandinavian cookie," is a borrowing from Norwegian, in which it is a compound of 𝘬𝘳𝘶𝘮 "curved, crooked" and 𝘬𝘢𝘬𝘦 "cake." The word was first recorded in English in the early 1920s.

Learn More
What does Tusen Takk mean in Norwegian? ›

In norwegian “thank you” is “takk”. However, we often say “tusen takk” (“thank you very much” / “Thank you so much”) which literally means “a thousand thanks”. Tusen takk is very polite, and I use this most often.

Read More
Why is krumkake important in Norway? ›

The baking, the solstice, the celebration of light, and Christian faith, all come together for the holiday season. Perhaps this explains why krumkake has endured. Today, it is a featured element in the tradition of “seven sorts,” which is a Norwegian holiday baking custom.

Discover More
What nationality is krumkake? ›

Krumkake is a very thin Norwegian wafer cookie, served rolled into a cone shape.

Get More Info
What is the Norwegian word for gingerbread? ›

Old Fashioned Pepperkaker (Norwegian Gingerbread Cookies) - North Wild Kitchen.

View More
Top Articles
Which MagSafe chargers are the best for your iPhone?
Qlink Wireless Phone Upgrade – Get a Newer Model [REPLACEMENT Guide] | Gaming Simplified
Ukc Message Board
Violating Community Guidelines with Brittany Broski and Sarah Schauer - Winamp
Latest Posts
Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecans | A Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipe!
The Best-Ever Crusty Sourdough Rolls (Easy Recipe!)
Article information

Author: Nathanial Hackett

Last Updated:

Views: 5967

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Nathanial Hackett

Birthday: 1997-10-09

Address: Apt. 935 264 Abshire Canyon, South Nerissachester, NM 01800

Phone: +9752624861224

Job: Forward Technology Assistant

Hobby: Listening to music, Shopping, Vacation, Baton twirling, Flower arranging, Blacksmithing, Do it yourself

Introduction: My name is Nathanial Hackett, I am a lovely, curious, smiling, lively, thoughtful, courageous, lively person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.