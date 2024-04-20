Lahmacun Recipe - Give Recipe (2024)

Is Lahmacun A Turkish Pizza?

Lahmacun, lahmajoun or lahmajun is one of the most delicious dishes in Turkey. It is world widely known as Turkish pizza but the only similarity between lahmacun and pizza is how they look.

They are both round shaped and topped with a mixture. On the other hand, the dough crust of these are quite different. Lahmacun has a thinner crust, doesn’t have cheese and always topped with a ground meat(beef or lamb) mixture. Plus, it is rolled up before eating.

There is another type of flatbread in Turkey which is more similar to pizza: Pide. Its dough and toppings are quite similar. However, the shape of pide is oval (like a boat) and the edges of it are folded. That might be the reason why it’s not called pizza.

