Lemon and Goat Cheese Ravioli Recipe | Cook the Book (2024)

By
Caroline Russock
Caroline Russock
Caroline Russock is a writer who splits her time between Philadelphia and the Caribbean covering food, travel, leisure, lifestyle, and culture. Her writing is featured in PhillyVoice, Eater, Eater Philly, Serious Eats, and The Tasting Table.
Updated August 30, 2018
Pink peppercorns, tarragon, turmeric, goat cheese, and lemon zest? Not a combo you see everyday. But that's the beauty of Yotam Ottolenghi's Plenty, each recipe combines unexpected ingredients and techniques to make for mind-blowing veggie-centric recipes.
This recipe for Lemon and Goat Cheese Ravioli is one of the most vibrant recipes in Plenty, both visually and taste-wise. The fresh pasta dough includes both turmeric and lemon zest, hence the bright, beautiful yellow. Once rolled out (surprisingly simple thanks to Ottolenghi's food processor dough method) it's stuffed with soft, mild goat cheese given a little kick from red and black pepper.
After a brief boil, the pasta gets finished with a shower of lemon zest, crushed pink peppercorns, a bit of chopped tarragon, and a drizzle of grapeseed oil. It's a bright, almost spicy finish to the dish with an intriguing combination of tingly notes from the peppercorns mixed with sharp lemon and sweet, licoricey tarragon.
Adapted from Plenty by Yotam Ottolenghi. Copyright © 2011. Published by Chronicle Books. Available wherever books are sold. All Rights Reserved.
Recipe Details
Lemon and Goat Cheese Ravioli Recipe | Cook the Book
Active60 mins
Total2 hrs
Serves4 servings
Ingredients
For the Pasta Dough:
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 medium eggs
11 1/2 ounces (about 2 3/4 cups) “00” pasta flour, plus extra for rolling
1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
Grated zest of 3 lemons
Semolina
For the Filling:
11 ounces soft goat cheese
1/3 teaspoon Maldon sea salt
Pinch of chile flakes
Black pepper
1 egg white, beaten
To Finish:
2 teaspoons pink peppercorns, finely crushed
1 teaspoon chopped tarragon
Grated zest of 1 lemon
Grapeseed oil
Lemon juice (optional)
Directions
To make the pasta dough. Whisk together the oil and eggs. Put the flour, turmeric and lemon zest in a food processor, add the oil and egg mixture and blend to a crumbly dough. It might require extra flour or oil. Once the dough has come together and is smooth (you may need to work it a little by hand), divide it into four thick, rectangular blocks. Wrap them in plastic wrap and chill for at least 30 minutes, or up to 2 days.
Lightly dust a work surface with flour. Take one piece of dough and flatten it on the floured surface with a rolling pin. Set your pasta machine to the widest setting and pass the dough through. Repeat, narrowing the setting by a notch each time, until you get to the lowest setting. When each sheet is rolled, keep it under a moist towel so it doesn’t dry out.
To make the filling. Combine the filling ingredients, apart from the egg white, in a bowl and crush together with a fork.
Use a pastry cutter or the rim of a glass to stamp out roughly 3-inch discs from the pasta sheets. To shape each raviolo, brush a disc with a little egg white and place a heaped teaspoon of filling in its center. Place another pasta disc on top. Dip your fingers in flour, then gently press out any air as you seal the edges of the two discs together. You should end up with a pillow-shaped center surrounded by an edge that is just under 3/8 inch wide. Seal the sides of the edges together firmly until you can’t see a seam where the two discs meet. As they are made, place the ravioli on a dish towel or tray sprinkled with semolina. Leave to dry for 10 to 15 minutes. (You can now cover the tray with plastic wrap and keep the ravioli in the fridge for a day.)
When ready to cook, bring a large pan of salted water to the boil. Cook the pasta for 2 to 3 minutes, or until al dente. Drain and divide among four plates. Sprinkle with pink peppercorns, tarragon and lemon zest. Drizzle grapeseed oil over the ravioli and around them, sprinkle with extra salt and a squirt of lemon juice, if you like, and serve at once.
Special Equipment
A pasta machine
|Nutrition Facts (per serving)
|551
|Calories
|38g
|Fat
|28g
|Carbs
|24g
|Protein
|Nutrition Facts
|Servings: 4
|Amount per serving
|Calories
|551
|% Daily Value*
|Total Fat 38g
|49%
|Saturated Fat 15g
|75%
|Cholesterol 205mg
|68%
|Sodium 616mg
|27%
|Total Carbohydrate 28g
|10%
|Dietary Fiber 2g
|7%
|Total Sugars 1g
|Protein 24g
|Vitamin C 8mg
|40%
|Calcium 156mg
|12%
|Iron 4mg
|24%
|Potassium 158mg
|3%
|*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
(Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.)