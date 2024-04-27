Lemon and Goat Cheese Ravioli Recipe | Cook the Book (2024)

Pink peppercorns, tarragon, turmeric, goat cheese, and lemon zest? Not a combo you see everyday. But that's the beauty of Yotam Ottolenghi's Plenty, each recipe combines unexpected ingredients and techniques to make for mind-blowing veggie-centric recipes.

This recipe for Lemon and Goat Cheese Ravioli is one of the most vibrant recipes in Plenty, both visually and taste-wise. The fresh pasta dough includes both turmeric and lemon zest, hence the bright, beautiful yellow. Once rolled out (surprisingly simple thanks to Ottolenghi's food processor dough method) it's stuffed with soft, mild goat cheese given a little kick from red and black pepper.

After a brief boil, the pasta gets finished with a shower of lemon zest, crushed pink peppercorns, a bit of chopped tarragon, and a drizzle of grapeseed oil. It's a bright, almost spicy finish to the dish with an intriguing combination of tingly notes from the peppercorns mixed with sharp lemon and sweet, licoricey tarragon.

Adapted from Plenty by Yotam Ottolenghi. Copyright © 2011. Published by Chronicle Books. Available wherever books are sold. All Rights Reserved.