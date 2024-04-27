Lemon and Goat Cheese Ravioli Recipe | Cook the Book (2024)

  • Recipes By Course
  • Mains
  • Mains By Type
  • Pasta Mains

By

Caroline Russock

Lemon and Goat Cheese Ravioli Recipe | Cook the Book (1)

Caroline Russock

Caroline Russock is a writer who splits her time between Philadelphia and the Caribbean covering food, travel, leisure, lifestyle, and culture. Her writing is featured in PhillyVoice, Eater, Eater Philly, Serious Eats, and The Tasting Table.

Learn about Serious Eats'Editorial Process

Updated August 30, 2018

Trending Videos

Lemon and Goat Cheese Ravioli Recipe | Cook the Book (2)

Pink peppercorns, tarragon, turmeric, goat cheese, and lemon zest? Not a combo you see everyday. But that's the beauty of Yotam Ottolenghi's Plenty, each recipe combines unexpected ingredients and techniques to make for mind-blowing veggie-centric recipes.

This recipe for Lemon and Goat Cheese Ravioli is one of the most vibrant recipes in Plenty, both visually and taste-wise. The fresh pasta dough includes both turmeric and lemon zest, hence the bright, beautiful yellow. Once rolled out (surprisingly simple thanks to Ottolenghi's food processor dough method) it's stuffed with soft, mild goat cheese given a little kick from red and black pepper.

After a brief boil, the pasta gets finished with a shower of lemon zest, crushed pink peppercorns, a bit of chopped tarragon, and a drizzle of grapeseed oil. It's a bright, almost spicy finish to the dish with an intriguing combination of tingly notes from the peppercorns mixed with sharp lemon and sweet, licoricey tarragon.

Adapted from Plenty by Yotam Ottolenghi. Copyright © 2011. Published by Chronicle Books. Available wherever books are sold. All Rights Reserved.

Recipe Details

Lemon and Goat Cheese Ravioli Recipe | Cook the Book

Active60 mins

Total2 hrs

Serves4 servings

Ingredients

For the Pasta Dough:

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil

  • 3 medium eggs

  • 11 1/2 ounces (about 2 3/4 cups) “00” pasta flour, plus extra for rolling

  • 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

  • Grated zest of 3 lemons

  • Semolina

For the Filling:

  • 11 ounces soft goat cheese

  • 1/3 teaspoon Maldon sea salt

  • Pinch of chile flakes

  • Black pepper

  • 1 egg white, beaten

To Finish:

  • 2 teaspoons pink peppercorns, finely crushed

  • 1 teaspoon chopped tarragon

  • Grated zest of 1 lemon

  • Grapeseed oil

  • Lemon juice (optional)

See Also
How to Make Beet Pasta (Pink Pasta Recipe)

Directions

  1. To make the pasta dough. Whisk together the oil and eggs. Put the flour, turmeric and lemon zest in a food processor, add the oil and egg mixture and blend to a crumbly dough. It might require extra flour or oil. Once the dough has come together and is smooth (you may need to work it a little by hand), divide it into four thick, rectangular blocks. Wrap them in plastic wrap and chill for at least 30 minutes, or up to 2 days.

  2. Lightly dust a work surface with flour. Take one piece of dough and flatten it on the floured surface with a rolling pin. Set your pasta machine to the widest setting and pass the dough through. Repeat, narrowing the setting by a notch each time, until you get to the lowest setting. When each sheet is rolled, keep it under a moist towel so it doesn’t dry out.

  3. To make the filling. Combine the filling ingredients, apart from the egg white, in a bowl and crush together with a fork.

  4. Use a pastry cutter or the rim of a glass to stamp out roughly 3-inch discs from the pasta sheets. To shape each raviolo, brush a disc with a little egg white and place a heaped teaspoon of filling in its center. Place another pasta disc on top. Dip your fingers in flour, then gently press out any air as you seal the edges of the two discs together. You should end up with a pillow-shaped center surrounded by an edge that is just under 3/8 inch wide. Seal the sides of the edges together firmly until you can’t see a seam where the two discs meet. As they are made, place the ravioli on a dish towel or tray sprinkled with semolina. Leave to dry for 10 to 15 minutes. (You can now cover the tray with plastic wrap and keep the ravioli in the fridge for a day.)

  5. When ready to cook, bring a large pan of salted water to the boil. Cook the pasta for 2 to 3 minutes, or until al dente. Drain and divide among four plates. Sprinkle with pink peppercorns, tarragon and lemon zest. Drizzle grapeseed oil over the ravioli and around them, sprinkle with extra salt and a squirt of lemon juice, if you like, and serve at once.

Special Equipment

A pasta machine

  • Vegetarian Mains
  • Stovetop Pasta
  • Goat Cheese
  • Lemon
  • Stuffed Pasta
Nutrition Facts (per serving)
551Calories
38g Fat
28g Carbs
24g Protein

×

Nutrition Facts
Servings: 4
Amount per serving
Calories551
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 38g49%
Saturated Fat 15g75%
Cholesterol 205mg68%
Sodium 616mg27%
Total Carbohydrate 28g10%
Dietary Fiber 2g7%
Total Sugars 1g
Protein 24g
Vitamin C 8mg40%
Calcium 156mg12%
Iron 4mg24%
Potassium 158mg3%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

(Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.)

Lemon and Goat Cheese Ravioli Recipe | Cook the Book (2024)
Top Articles
White Chicken Chili Recipe | Whole30 Paleo | My Life Well Loved
Blueberry Raspberry Pie Recipe | The Doughty Doughnut
Read NetCDF Data Directly from Remote Locations - MATLAB & Simulink - MathWorks Deutschland
Extract data from struct array
Latest Posts
13 Blue Zone Recipes For Health & Longevity | Elizabeth Rider
We Tried 10 of the Internet's Best Instant Pot Recipes. And These Are Our Favorites.
Article information

Author: Roderick King

Last Updated:

Views: 6387

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Roderick King

Birthday: 1997-10-09

Address: 3782 Madge Knoll, East Dudley, MA 63913

Phone: +2521695290067

Job: Customer Sales Coordinator

Hobby: Gunsmithing, Embroidery, Parkour, Kitesurfing, Rock climbing, Sand art, Beekeeping

Introduction: My name is Roderick King, I am a cute, splendid, excited, perfect, gentle, funny, vivacious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.