Russian Tea Cakes Recipe (2024)

JUMP TO RECIPE

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases at no extra cost to you. Click HERE to read my policies.

This Russian Tea Cakes Recipe creates melt in your mouth buttery cookies that have pecans and are rolled in powdered sugar. A classic holiday cookie to share with everyone you love!

This recipe is super simple, requires very minimal ingredients and are quick to make. These cookies are great to make for the holidays because they can be made ahead of time and frozen until needed. A perfect cookie for cookie exchanges or cookie gift boxes!

My kids love to call these cookies snowballs because obviously they look like snowballs. They are often also called Mexican wedding cakes. Whatever you want or do call them, there is no denying how popular they are around the holidays.

Russian Tea Cakes Recipe Ingredients

Substitution Suggestions: Salted Butter: Feel free to use unsalted butter, but add ¼ teaspoon of salt to the cookie dough.

Feel free to use unsalted butter, but add ¼ teaspoon of salt to the cookie dough. Pure Vanilla Extract: If you like you can substitute with almond extract for a different flavor profile. Or use half vanilla and half almond. Also, use pure extracts, not imitation. The imitation leaves an unpleasant after taste to baked goods.

If you like you can substitute with almond extract for a different flavor profile. Or use half vanilla and half almond. Also, use pure extracts, not imitation. The imitation leaves an unpleasant after taste to baked goods. Finely Chopped Pecans: Our favorite way to enjoy these cookies are with pecans, but they are also really good with walnuts, almonds, macadamia nuts and pistachios. Use your favorite! Or if you want them nut free use mini chocolate chips or finely chopped chocolate.

How to Make Easy Russian Tea Cakes





Add the flour and finely chopped pecans and mix on low until it starts to form a dough that will stick together. This can take a few minutes. Using a small cookie scoop or tablespoon, scoop dough and place 1 inch apart on parchment lined cookie sheets. Then roll the scoops into smooth balls.





Bake in a preheated 400°F oven for 10-12 minutes until cookies are set and the bottoms are just golden brown. The tops should not be browned. Let cookies cool on pan for 5 minutes, then roll in powdered and place on wire rack or cooled sheet pan.





Let cookies cool completely and then roll again in powdered sugar.

Tips for Making Russian Tea Cakes

Fluff your flour before measuring. Then spoon and level the flour to measure. I say this all the time, but it is so important. Especially in this cookie recipe. Too much flour will make the cookies crumbly.

Chop the pecans fine. Fine, small pieces will help the dough come together a lot easier and hold together a lot better.

The dough will take a few minute to come together in the stand mixer. Just let it keep mixing on low until the dough starts to form and stick together.

Don't let the cookies cool for more than 5 minutes. They need to still be warm when rolled in powdered sugar the first time so the sugar will stick to the cookie.

Storing Cookies

Storing: Store cookies in an air tight container between layers of wax paper. Store them for up to 5 days on the counter.

Freezing: These cookies freeze so well! Place the finished cookies in a freezer safe air tight container between layers of wax paper. Label, date and freeze. The cookies will last up to 4 month (sometimes longer) in the freezer.

Thawing: To thaw cookies, place them on the counter at room temp for a few hours. Or you can place them frozen right on the cookie tray and let them thaw while you wait for your guests to arrive!

FAQs About Russian Tea Cakes

What is the difference between Mexican Wedding Cakes and Russian Tea Cakes? There really isn't a difference. Both cookies are a butter shortbread cookies with nuts that are rolled in powdered sugar. Why did my Russian Tea Cakes go flat? Most common issue is the measuring of ingredients. Make sure the flour and powdered sugar is fluffed before measuring. Spoon and level them to measure. Also, make sure the butter isn't melted or too warm when making the dough. The butter should just be softened to the touch. See Also Easy Traditional Shortbread Recipe (Scottish Recipe)Traditional Irish Soda Bread RecipeThe Best Sugar Cookie Icing Recipe (No Corn Syrup) | WholefullyVegan Christmas Cookies - Recipes, Top Tips and FAQs! Why do they call them tea cakes? The most common theory for why they are called tea cakes is the cookies were served with afternoon tea.

More Holiday Cookie Recipes:

Raspberry Almond Thumbprint Cookies

Chewy Molasses Cookies

Sugar Cookie Cut Outs

Peanut Butter Temptations

Gingerbread People

Italian Almond Cookies

Butter Spritz Cookies

Frosted Pumpkin Drop Cookies

Monster Cookies

Chocolate Peppermint Drop Cookies

Confetti Sugar Cookies