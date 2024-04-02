Perfect Gordon Ramsay Mushroom Risotto Recipe - TheFoodXP (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

Risotto is one of those dishes that everyone loves to eat. However, there are so many ways to make this recipe at home. But my favorite isGordon Ramsay’s version of this mushroom risotto recipe.

It is delightful and one of the most uncomplicated variants of all risotto recipes. People often confuse risotto with a pasta dish, but it is a rice-based dish.

Risotto is a North Italian dish that is made with Arborio rice. You will fall in love with this dish. It takes only 30 minutes to prepare this delight.

To make Gordon Ramsay mushroom risotto, cook shallots, mushrooms, rice, thyme, and chicken stock in olive oil and butter. When the rice gets golden, pour in the wine, and stir until the wine is fully absorbed. Your mushroom risotto is ready to eat.

The above-given recipe was just a glimpse. If you are new to making risotto, check out the step-by-step instructions and ingredients I have used in this recipe.

You can also check out the video. But before you jump to the recipe card, check out some other Gordon Ramsay recipes.

Gordon Ramsay Mushroom Risotto Recipe Equipment Ingredients1x2x3x Instructions Video Notes Nutrition

How Is Gordon Ramsay Mushroom Risotto Different From The Regular Mushroom Risotto?

Gordon Ramsay mushroom risotto recipe differs from a regular mushroom risotto in a few ways:

Cooking Technique – Gordon Ramsay’s recipe involves sautéing the mushrooms and onions separately from the rice and then incorporating them into the rice towards the end of cooking. It helps to create a deeper, more concentrated flavor in the mushrooms and onions, which adds more depth to the dish.

Gordon Ramsay’s recipe involves sautéing the mushrooms and onions separately from the rice and then incorporating them into the rice towards the end of cooking. It helps to create a deeper, more concentrated flavor in the mushrooms and onions, which adds more depth to the dish. Stock – In his recipe, Gordon Ramsay uses a combination of chicken and vegetable stock to cook the rice, which gives it a rich, savory flavor. It differs from some traditional mushroom risotto recipes using only vegetable stock.

In his recipe, Gordon Ramsay uses a combination of chicken and vegetable stock to cook the rice, which gives it a rich, savory flavor. It differs from some traditional mushroom risotto recipes using only vegetable stock. Cheese – Gordon Ramsay’s recipe calls for Parmesan cheese and crème fraîche to be added at the end of cooking. It gives the risotto a creamy, tangy flavor different from traditional recipes that only use Parmesan cheese.

Gordon Ramsay’s recipe calls for Parmesan cheese and crème fraîche to be added at the end of cooking. It gives the risotto a creamy, tangy flavor different from traditional recipes that only use Parmesan cheese. Garnish –Gordon Ramsay’s recipe calls for fresh thyme and chives to be sprinkled on top of the risotto before serving. It adds a fresh, herbaceous note to the dish that is not always present in traditional mushroom risotto recipes.

Overall, Gordon Ramsay mushroom risotto recipe is more complex and involves more steps than a traditional recipe. Still, the result is a deeply flavorful, creamy, and satisfying dish that will impress.

What Are The Tips To Make The Best Gordon Ramsay Mushroom Risotto?

Here are some tips to make the best Gordon Ramsay mushroom risotto:

Use Arborio Rice – Arborio rice is short-grain rice high in starch, giving risotto its creamy texture. Make sure to use Arborio rice for the best results.

Arborio rice is short-grain rice high in starch, giving risotto its creamy texture. Make sure to use Arborio rice for the best results. Use Good Quality Stock – The stock is a key component of any risotto, and using high-quality stock will give your risotto a richer, more complex flavor. Use homemade stock if possible, or choose a good quality store-bought stock.

The stock is a key component of any risotto, and using high-quality stock will give your risotto a richer, more complex flavor. Use homemade stock if possible, or choose a good quality store-bought stock. Sauté The Mushrooms And Onions Separately – This step is important for creating a deeper, more concentrated flavor in the mushrooms and onions. Cook them separately from the rice and then incorporate them into it towards the end of cooking.

This step is important for creating a deeper, more concentrated flavor in the mushrooms and onions. Cook them separately from the rice and then incorporate them into it towards the end of cooking. Add The Stock Gradually – Add the stock to the rice gradually, one ladleful at a time, stirring constantly. It will help the rice absorb the liquid evenly and create a creamy texture.

Add the stock to the rice gradually, one ladleful at a time, stirring constantly. It will help the rice absorb the liquid evenly and create a creamy texture. Stir Constantly – Stirring the risotto constantly helps release the rice’s starch and create a creamy texture. Be patient and keep stirring until the rice is cooked through.

Stirring the risotto constantly helps release the rice’s starch and create a creamy texture. Be patient and keep stirring until the rice is cooked through. Finish With Parmesan Cheese And Crème Fraîche – The combination of Parmesan cheese and crème fraîche gives the risotto a rich, creamy texture and tangy flavor. Add these ingredients at the end of cooking and stir them in gently.

The combination of Parmesan cheese and crème fraîche gives the risotto a rich, creamy texture and tangy flavor. Add these ingredients at the end of cooking and stir them in gently. Garnish With Fresh Herbs –Fresh thyme and chives add a fresh, herbaceous note to the risotto and help balance the dish’s richness. Sprinkle them on top of the risotto just before serving.

Following these tips, you can make a delicious and impressive Gordon Ramsay mushroom risotto to impress your guests.

What Are The Best Mushrooms For Risotto?

The best mushrooms for risotto have a deep, earthy flavor and a meaty texture. Here are some of the most popular mushrooms used in risotto:

Porcini – Porcini mushrooms are prized for their rich, nutty flavor and meaty texture. They are often used in Italian cuisine, especially in risotto.

Porcini mushrooms are prized for their rich, nutty flavor and meaty texture. They are often used in Italian cuisine, especially in risotto. Shiitake – Shiitake mushrooms have a meaty, savory flavor and a slightly chewy texture. They are commonly used in Asian cuisine but also work well in a risotto.

Shiitake mushrooms have a meaty, savory flavor and a slightly chewy texture. They are commonly used in Asian cuisine but also work well in a risotto. Cremini – Cremini mushrooms are a type of brown mushroom with a mild, earthy flavor. They have a firmer texture than white mushrooms and hold up well in a risotto.

Cremini mushrooms are a type of brown mushroom with a mild, earthy flavor. They have a firmer texture than white mushrooms and hold up well in a risotto. Portobello – Portobello mushrooms are large, meaty mushrooms with a robust, earthy flavor. They work well in the risotto but should be diced or sliced small to ensure even cooking.

Portobello mushrooms are large, meaty mushrooms with a robust, earthy flavor. They work well in the risotto but should be diced or sliced small to ensure even cooking. Oyster – Oyster mushrooms have a delicate, slightly sweet flavor and a velvety texture. They are a good choice for lighter risottos with more delicate flavors.

Overall, the best mushrooms for risotto have a deep, complex flavor and a texture that can stand up to the cooking process.

What Are The Best Rice For Mushroom Risotto?

The best rice for making mushroom risotto is Arborio rice. This variety of short-grain rice is high in starch, which gives risotto its signature creamy texture.

Other rice varieties, such as Carnaroli and Vialone Nano, can also be used for making risotto. Still, Arborio is the most widely available and commonly used in many mushroom risotto recipes.

How To Make Vegan Gordon Ramsay Mushroom Risotto?

To make vegan mushroom risotto, you’ll need to substitute the non-vegan ingredients in the recipe with vegan alternatives. Here are some substitutes you can use:

Chicken Broth – Replace chicken broth with vegetable broth or vegan chicken-flavored broth.

Replace chicken broth with vegetable broth or vegan chicken-flavored broth. Butter – Replace butter with vegan butter or margarine, such as Earth Balance.

Replace butter with vegan butter or margarine, such as Earth Balance. Parmesan Cheese – Replace Parmesan cheese with a vegan alternative, such as nutritional yeast or vegan cheese.

Replace Parmesan cheese with a vegan alternative, such as nutritional yeast or vegan cheese. Cream – If the recipe calls for cream, you can use coconut cream or a vegan cream alternative made from nuts or soy.

If the recipe calls for cream, you can use coconut cream or a vegan cream alternative made from nuts or soy. Meat –If the recipe includes meat, you can replace it with a vegan meat alternative, such as mushrooms, tofu, or seitan.

You can create a delicious and creamy vegan mushroom risotto using these substitutes.

What Equipment Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Mushroom Risotto?

Saucepan – Warm up the broth in a saucepan. No! You cannot add cold broth (*angry Italian sounds*).

Warm up the broth in a saucepan. No! You cannot add cold broth (*angry Italian sounds*). Pot – Prepare the mushroom risotto in the pot until cooked through.

Prepare the mushroom risotto in the pot until cooked through. Knife – Finely chop the shallots and thyme for the recipe.

Finely chop the shallots and thyme for the recipe. Spatula – This recipe needs a lot of stirring. Use a spatula. It may not help your arm but it’ll still help you make good risotto.

How Much Time Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Mushroom Risotto?

Preparation Time Cooking Time Total Time 10 Minutes 20 Minutes 30 Minutes

What Ingredients Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Mushroom Risotto?

Arborio Rice – The arborio rice is the soul for this smooth and starchy risotto.

The arborio rice is the soul for this smooth and starchy risotto. Parmesan Cheese – Add some shredded parmesan to make this dish perfect.

– Add some shredded parmesan to make this dish perfect. Butter – Butter makes the whole affair smoother and creamier. Huh, I love butter (*dreams about butter*).

– Butter makes the whole affair smoother and creamier. Huh, I love butter (*dreams about butter*). Chicken Broth – Chicken broth makes the risotto flavorful and delicious. Just warm it up first.

– Chicken broth makes the risotto flavorful and delicious. Just warm it up first. White Wine – White wine will speed up the cooking process. Just add it and watch everything go in flames.

– White wine will speed up the cooking process. Just add it and watch everything go in flames. Extra VirginOlive Oil – Add a little olive oil to cook the shallots.

– Add a little olive oil to cook the shallots. Mushrooms – Use little baby bella mushrooms for this recipe.

Use little baby bella mushrooms for this recipe. Shallots – The shallots add a sweet and earthy texture to the dish.

– The shallots add a sweet and earthy texture to the dish. Thyme – Thyme add a grassy and herby flavor to the recipe.

– Thyme add a grassy and herby flavor to the recipe. Salt – Salt will enhance the flavors.

– Salt will enhance the flavors. Pepper – It will add spiciness to your risotto.

Steps To Make Gordon Ramsay Mushroom Risotto

Step 1- Heat fifty grams of butter and a tablespoon of olive oil in the saucepan.

Step 2 – Add fifty grams of finely chopped shallot to it. Now add one cup of mushrooms to it. Mix it well with a spatula.

Step 4 – Moving forward, add one cup of rice to this mix. Once added, mix the rice well with a spatula until it is well coated.

Step 5 – It’s time to add one cup of chicken stock. Mix everything properly until the liquid gets absorbed.

Step 6 – Repeat the process two to three times. Cook the rice until al dente.

Step 7- Add a hundred milliliters of white wine.

Step 8 – Now salt and pepper to the risotto. Please give it a good mix.

Step 9 – Add one cup of Parmesan cheese to this risotto. Combine this mixture well with a spatula until fully mixed.

Step 10 – Garnish your risotto with some chopped parsley.

Step 11 – Our Gordon Ramsay mushroom risotto is ready to serve.

Nutritional Information

How Will The Gordon Ramsay Mushroom Risotto Look And Taste Like?

The mushroom risotto looks creamy and delicious. You can taste the earthy mushrooms, the smoothness of butter, the sweetness of shallots, the creaminess of parmesan, and the starchiness of the rice.

Gordon Ramsay mushroom risotto has a creamy texture and a rich, golden-brown color. It is served in a shallow bowl, garnished with a few sautéed mushrooms and a sprinkle of fresh herbs.

The dish is savory and earthy, with a depth of flavor from the mushrooms and Parmesan cheese. The arborio rice is cooked creamy, giving the dish a luxurious texture. White wine and fresh herbs add brightness and complexity to the flavor profile.

All of these individual flavors come together to make a great dish. Gordon Ramsay mushroom risotto is a delicious and satisfying dish that will impress you.

How To Store Leftover Mushroom Risotto?

To store leftover mushroom risotto, follow these steps:

Let the risotto cool down to room temperature.

Transfer the risotto to an airtight container or a resealable plastic bag.

Press down on the risotto to remove any air pockets, which can cause spoilage.

Label the container or bag with the date and contents.

Store the risotto in the refrigerator for up to four to five days.

When reheating the risotto, you may need to add a little liquid, such as broth or water, to prevent it from drying. You can reheat the risotto on the stovetop or in the microwave.

If you want to freeze the leftover risotto, it can be frozen for two to three months. Thaw it in the refrigerator overnight before reheating.

½ cup Parmesan Cheese (shredded)

4 tablespoons Butter

8 cups Chicken Broth (divided)

½ cup White Wine

3 tablespoons Olive Oil (extra virgin)

½ cup Shallots (finely diced)

2 cups Mushrooms (baby bella)

3 tablespoons Thyme (finely chopped)

1 teaspoon Salt (to taste)

1 teaspoon Pepper (to taste) Instructions Heat a pot and add fifty grams of butter. Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in the pot.

Add fifty grams of finely chopped shallot to it. Now add one cup of mushrooms to it. Mix it well with a spatula.

Now, add two teaspoons of thyme to it. Mix everything again with a spatula until combined well.

Now add one cup of arborio rice to this mix. Once added, mix the rice well with a spatula until it is well coated.

It’s time to add one cup of chicken stock. Mix everything properly until the liquid gets absorbed.

Repeat the process two to three times. Cook the rice until al dente.

Add a hundred milliliters of white wine.

Now salt and pepper to the risotto. Please give it a good mix.

Add one cup of Parmesan cheese to this risotto. Combine this mixture well with a spatula until fully mixed.

Garnish your risotto with some chopped parsley.

Our Gordon Ramsay mushroom risotto is ready to serve. Video Notes Shallots are preferred over onion for risotto, because they are less pungent and harsh. Instead of white wine, you can also use red wine. Nutrition Calories: 390kcal | Carbohydrates: 49g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 26mg | Sodium: 497mg | Potassium: 376mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 305IU | Vitamin C: 2.2mg | Calcium: 81mg | Iron: 2.8mg Keyword Creamy Gordon Ramsay Mushroom Risotto, Gordon Ramsay mushroom risotto, Mushroom risotto Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I make Gordon Ramsay mushroom risotto ahead of time? While it is possible to make mushroom risotto ahead of time, it is not recommended. Risotto is best served immediately after cooking, while it is still hot and creamy. If you need to make it ahead of time, you can prepare the rice and mushrooms separately, then reheat and combine them just before serving. How long does it take to make Gordon Ramsay mushroom risotto? The total cooking time for Gordon Ramsay mushroom risotto is about 35-40 minutes, including preparation time. Can I substitute vegetable broth for chicken broth in Gordon Ramsay mushroom risotto recipe? Yes, you can substitute vegetable broth for chicken broth in Gordon Ramsay mushroom risotto recipe if you prefer a vegetarian or vegan version. Just make sure to use a good-quality vegetable broth to get the best flavor. Can I add other vegetables to Gordon Ramsay’s mushroom risotto? Yes, you can add other vegetables to Gordon Ramsay mushroom risotto, such as roasted red peppers, peas, or asparagus. Just make sure to cook them separately and add them at the end of the cooking process to avoid overcooking them.

Conclusion

This was all about Gordon Ramsay mushroom risotto. Try making this recipe and tell me how well you liked it in the comments. Happy cooking!