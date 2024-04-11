Lemony White Bean Soup With Turkey and Greens Recipe (2024)

It's just navy bean soup. It reminded me of Saturday night growing up (in the 60's). Mom would make something like this in the afternoon before the sitter came. At 7:30 she would descend the staircase ready for a night out drenched in Chanel #5 and a fur stole. Dad would be in his suit and trying to steal a bite off us kids, which we heartily rebuffed. Off they would go to go dancing. We were left with bean soup and the sitter. Oh, and fake wrestling on the TV at 10:00pm!