Egg Foo Young Recipe - Better than Takeout! (2024)

This Egg Foo Young Recipe is Just like your favorite Chinese takeout dish but easily made at home!

One stapleyou'llalways find in my refrigerator is eggs— we use themon a daily basis for breakfast, lunch and even dinner (see recipe below!). And because they're constantly on mygrocery list, I've tried a variety ofdifferent brands over the years. Hands down, my family's favorite eggs are fromEggland's Best.

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs have four times more vitamin D, keeping your bones and muscles strong. They're beneficial to heart health, and they contain double the omega-3's and have ten times more vitamin E than ordinary eggs. With all these great benefits,it's hard not to love Eggland's Best.

When we think about eggs, we often think of breakfast. Eggs and bacon is a Sunday staple in my home, too— but I also like to mix things up and serve eggsfor lunch and dinner. One of ourfavorite egg recipes is based on the popular Chinese takeout dish, Egg Foo Young.

Now, I can't claim this as an authentic Egg Foo Young recipe, but it does taste delicious! I love that you can swap in additional veggies and protein depending on what you have in your fridge or pantry.

For this particular Egg Foo Young recipe I used shrimp, but it can just as easily be made with pork, chicken, beef, tofu, or even all veggie!

Homemade Egg Foo Young

Egg Foo Young Ingredients:

4 eggs, beaten

½ pound cooked shrimp, chopped

½ cup onion, chopped

½ cup mushrooms, chopped

1 cup bean sprouts

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon cornstarch

green onion, chopped (for garnish)

Beef gravy

Vegetable oil

How to Make Egg Foo Young:

1. In a large skillet or wok, saute onions, mushrooms, and bean sprouts in vegetable oil. Add shrimp.

2. Stir in cornstarch and soy sauce.

3. Add mixture to a bowl with 4 beaten eggs. Stir gently. The ratio should equal more veggies than eggs and should not be too runny. If it is, add additional sauteed vegetables or protein.

4. In a clean skillet, add enough vegetable oil to cover the bottom of the pan. Add ¼ Egg Foo Young mixture to the pan, formed into a pancake shape. Fry Egg Foo Young until the bottom is firm enough to flip.

5. Cook the other side until the egg is firm. Place on a paper towel to absorb oil until ready to serve.

6. Top with gravy and green onions. Serve with a side of soy sauce.

Just add a side dish of fried rice or noodles, and you have a fresh and delicious Chinese-inspired lunch or dinner entree for a fraction of takeout or delivery.

Egg Foo Young Gravy

To keep this Egg Foo Young recipe as easy as possible I did not include a recipe for homemade egg foo young gravy and instead add jarred beef gravy.

Personally, I don't use gravy on my egg foo young (takeout or otherwise) because I enjoy adding soy sauce-- but I know many of you enjoy egg foo young gravy, so I've decided to add a simple recipe. This is by no means authentic egg foo young gravy -- but it does the trick!

1 cup beef broth or chicken stock

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon Soy Sauce

1 tablespoon Chinese Rice Wine or Dry Sherry

½ teaspoon sesame oil

1 tsp. granulated sugar

How to Make Egg Foo Young Gravy

1. Place all ingredients in a saucepan on medium-high heat, mix well and allow to boil until egg foo young gravy thickens, stirring constantly.

Is Egg Foo Young Keto?

The short answer is no due to the addition of cornstarch. You can make egg foo young keto-friendly by omitting the cornstarch-- but it won't be the same consistency as cornstarch is a thickening agent. If anything, the egg foo young will look more like an omelet. You will also have to skip the gravy to stay within keto guidelines.

