33 Traditional Australian Food Recipes In 2024 (2024)

Some of the Australian food recipes in this article are what the Aborigines have used for 50-60 thousand years or more. You will find Australian recipes that were left from the original colonists from Britain along with the ones from the prison ships. You will notice both Asian and Mediterranean flavors from the colonists from those areas also.

Table of Contents What is Considered Traditional Australian Food?

What is Australia Famous For?

What Are Some Australian Eating Habits?

What is the Most Popular Traditional Australian Food

1. Australian Meat Pie

2. Barramundi Recipe with Garlic Lemon Butter Sauce

3. Anzac Biscuits

4. Australian Cheesy Potato Bake

5. Aussie Burger

6. Australian Damper Bread

7. Aussie Steak Sandwich

8. Akudjura (Bush Tomato) Scones

9. Traditional Australian Pie Floater

10. Australian Sausage Rolls

11. Australian Rissole

12. Aussie Beef Tenderloin

13. Best Traditional Mincemeat

14. Aussie Meatloaf

15. Aussie Master Beef Casserole

16. Churrasco

17. Chargrilled Kangaroo

18. Sticky Pork Ribs

19. Australian Cured Tasmanian Steelhead

20. Aussie Beer Can Chicken

21. Green Chicken Curry Filo Pie

22. Garlic Balmain Bug

23. Double Cheese and Bacon Roll

24. Chewy Tim Tam Brownies

25. Vanilla Slice

26. Aussie Chicken Parmigiana

27. Salt Water Crocodile

28. Pea and Ham Soup

29. Salt and Pepper Calamari/Squid

30. Aussie Chiko-Style Rolls

31. Aussie Leg of Lamb

32. Australian Dagwood Dogs

33. Weet-Bix Squares

FAQ’s About Australian Recipes and Australian Food

What is Considered Traditional Australian Food?

Traditional Australian food is way more than just the homegrown kangaroo. Some are cliched, some are obvious, some may surprise. But Australia cuisine and its culinary history can lay claim to these Australian food items.

The Aborigines were always hunters and gathers and lived with that mentality alone, never having much in the way of a cultivation attitude. They were always on the move and this did not fit into their nomadic lifestyle. They used the food that was available to them naturally like native plants, snake, crocodile, kangaroo, and smaller insects and grubs.

The arrival of the English brought about large scale changes with the introduction of cereal grains like wheat as well as cattle and sheep. While they became the staple food of the colonists the Aborigines continued their nomadic lifestyle and diet.

After World War II other ethnic foods and spices from Asia began to creep into their foods making it much tastier than the original recipes from England. Today you will find a varied group of food choices and we have tried to supply you with some of all of it with this group of recipes.

What is Australia Famous For?

Australia is globally famous for “The Bush” and “The Outback”, its natural wonders, wide-open spaces, beaches, and deserts. Australia is well known for its attractive mega cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth.

What Are Some Australian Eating Habits?

Australians mostly eat three meals a day:

— Breakfast – eaten in the morning is either light and cold, as in cereal, toast, and coffee, or heavy and hot as in bacon, eggs, sausages, and fried tomato.

— Lunch – usually around 12 to 2pm is most commonly a light meal such as a salad or sandwich.

— Dinner – the larger meal of the day is eaten in the evening.

Australians love to eat outdoors. While meat is a core part of the Australian diet due to Australia’s strong agricultural economy, more and more vegetarian eating habits are becoming commonplace.

What is the Most Popular Traditional Australian Food

Trying the local cuisine is a big part of any international holiday vacation. Whether you’re new to Australia, or you just want to expand your own culinary horizons, Australia has plenty of unique food options to suit all tastes. Note: Do not be put-off by the names.

Barbecued snags for example are just barbecued sausages. Aussies love to grill, and nothing is more important to a good ‘barbie’ than a great sausage. Traditional Australian sausages are usually pork or beef, but if you’re feeling adventurous, there are other animals to sample.

No matter what your tastes, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Australian recipes even in your country.

Our 33 Favorite Australian Recipes

1. Australian Meat Pie

The Australian Meat Pie is an iconic dish in Australian cuisine. It features a flaky pastry crust filled with savory minced meat, typically beef, combined with onions, gravy, and seasonings. The meat filling is rich and flavorful, and the pie is often enjoyed with tomato sauce (ketchup). The Australian Meat Pie is a beloved comfort food and a popular choice for a quick and satisfying meal, enjoyed by locals and visitors alike in Australia.

2. Barramundi Recipe with Garlic Lemon Butter Sauce

Barramundi Recipe with Garlic Lemon Butter Sauce is a delicious and flavorful dish that highlights the delicate flavors of the barramundi fish. The fish fillets are pan-seared to perfection, creating a crispy outer layer while maintaining a tender and flaky texture inside. The dish is elevated with a luscious garlic lemon butter sauce, made by melting butter with minced garlic, fresh lemon juice, and zest. The sauce adds a tangy and aromatic element that complements the mild and buttery taste of the barramundi. This recipe offers a delightful combination of flavors and is often served with a side of steamed vegetables or roasted potatoes.

3. Anzac Biscuits

Anzac Biscuits are a classic Australian treat with historical significance. These sweet and chewy cookies were originally made by the wives and families of soldiers during World War I. The biscuits are made from rolled oats, flour, desiccated coconut, sugar, butter, and golden syrup. They are known for their distinct flavor and texture. Anzac Biscuits are a symbol of resilience and are often enjoyed on Anzac Day, a day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand.

4. Australian Cheesy Potato Bake

Australian Cheesy Potato Bake is a comforting and indulgent dish that is loved for its creamy and cheesy flavors. Sliced potatoes are layered in a baking dish with a rich and flavorful sauce made from cream, garlic, herbs, and seasonings. The dish is generously topped with grated cheese, which melts into a golden and bubbly crust during baking. The result is a satisfying and hearty side dish or main course that is perfect for gatherings or family meals.

5. Aussie Burger

The Aussie Burger is a popular and hearty burger that showcases the unique flavors of Australian cuisine. It typically features a juicy beef patty topped with classic ingredients such as beetroot, caramelized onions, crispy bacon, a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and condiments like tomato sauce and mayonnaise. The combination of sweet and savory flavors, along with the variety of toppings, creates a satisfying and flavorful burger experience. The Aussie Burger is a beloved choice for burger enthusiasts and a symbol of Australian culinary culture.

6. Australian Damper Bread

Australian Damper Bread is a traditional bread enjoyed in Australian cuisine, particularly during outdoor activities like camping or barbecues. It is a simple, unleavened bread made from basic ingredients like flour, water, and salt. The dough is shaped into a round loaf and cooked over an open fire or in a hot oven. The result is a crusty exterior with a soft and slightly dense interior. Australian Damper Bread is often served with butter, jam, or as an accompaniment to stews and soups.

7. Aussie Steak Sandwich

The Aussie Steak Sandwich is a flavorful and satisfying dish that highlights the love for steak in Australian cuisine. It typically features a tender and juicy steak, cooked to perfection, served on a toasted bread roll. The sandwich is often complemented with ingredients like caramelized onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, beetroot slices, and a dollop of tangy tomato sauce or barbecue sauce. The combination of the hearty steak, fresh vegetables, and condiments creates a mouthwatering and hearty sandwich experience. It is a beloved choice for meat lovers and a classic Australian favorite.

8. Akudjura (Bush Tomato) Scones

Akudjura (Bush Tomato) Scones are a unique and flavorful twist on traditional scones, incorporating the distinct taste of bush tomatoes. These scones are made by combining standard scone ingredients like flour, butter, baking powder, and milk with dried and ground bush tomatoes. The bush tomatoes infuse the scones with a rich, slightly tangy, and earthy flavor. The scones are typically baked until golden brown and served warm with butter or accompanying spreads. Akudjura (Bush Tomato) Scones offer a delightful and distinctive culinary experience, showcasing the flavors of Australian bush food.

9. Traditional Australian Pie Floater

The Traditional Australian Pie Floater is a unique and iconic dish in Australian cuisine. It consists of a meat pie, typically filled with minced beef and gravy, placed upside-down in a bowl of thick pea soup. The combination of the savory meat pie and the hearty pea soup creates a comforting and filling meal. The Pie Floater is often enjoyed with a dollop of tomato sauce or Worcestershire sauce on top. It is a nostalgic and beloved dish that represents Australian culinary culture.

10. Australian Sausage Rolls

Australian Sausage Rolls are a popular savory snack in Australian cuisine. They consist of a flavorful filling made from seasoned minced meat, typically beef or pork, wrapped in a flaky puff pastry. The rolls are baked until golden and crispy, creating a delicious contrast between the tender meat filling and the buttery pastry. Australian Sausage Rolls are often enjoyed as finger food, party appetizers, or as a quick and satisfying on-the-go snack. They are a classic and beloved choice in Australian bakeries and households.

11. Australian Rissole

Australian Rissole is a traditional and comforting dish in Australian cuisine. It features seasoned ground meat, such as beef or lamb, mixed with breadcrumbs, herbs, and spices. The mixture is shaped into patties and pan-fried until golden and cooked through. Australian Rissoles are known for their juicy and flavorful interiors, encased in a slightly crispy exterior. They are often served as a main course, accompanied by sides like mashed potatoes, vegetables, and gravy. Rissoles are a beloved classic that brings warmth and homestyle flavors to the Australian table.

12. Aussie Beef Tenderloin

Aussie Beef Tenderloin with Dairy-Free Horseradish Sauce is a delicious and elegant dish that showcases the flavors of Australian cuisine. The tender beef tenderloin is seasoned and cooked to perfection, resulting in a juicy and flavorful steak. The accompanying horseradish sauce is made without dairy, typically using ingredients like vegan mayonnaise, horseradish, lemon juice, and seasonings. The tangy and spicy horseradish sauce adds a delightful kick to the tender beef, creating a delectable and satisfying culinary experience.

13. Best Traditional Mincemeat

Aussie Mincemeat is a versatile and savory filling used in various Australian dishes. It is typically made from ground beef or lamb, combined with onions, garlic, herbs, and spices. The mixture is cooked until the meat is browned and the flavors meld together. Aussie Mincemeat is a key ingredient in iconic Australian dishes like meat pies, sausage rolls, and pasties. It offers a rich and savory taste, providing a satisfying and flavorful element to a range of Australian culinary creations.

See Also 15 Minute Thai Red Curry Ramen Recipe · i am a food blog

14. Aussie Meatloaf

Aussie Meatloaf is a classic and comforting dish in Australian cuisine. It is made by combining ground beef, breadcrumbs, onions, garlic, herbs, and seasonings into a loaf-shaped mixture. The meatloaf is then baked until it becomes tender and flavorful. It is often served sliced and enjoyed with a side of mashed potatoes, vegetables, or a tangy tomato-based sauce. Aussie Meatloaf is a hearty and satisfying dish that is beloved by many for its homestyle flavors and simplicity.

15. Aussie Master Beef Casserole

Aussie Master Beef Casserole is a hearty and flavorful dish that showcases the rich flavors of Australian cuisine. It features tender beef chunks slow-cooked with a medley of vegetables, such as carrots, potatoes, onions, and peas, in a savory gravy. The casserole is seasoned with herbs, spices, and sometimes Worcestershire sauce for an extra depth of flavor. The result is a comforting and satisfying one-pot meal that is perfect for colder days and enjoyed by families across Australia.

16. Churrasco

Churrasco with Three Sauces is a mouthwatering Brazilian barbecue dish that promises a flavorful feast. It consists of various grilled meats, such as beef, chicken, and pork, that are expertly cooked on skewers. The meats are seasoned with a blend of spices and slowly grilled over an open flame, resulting in tender and juicy cuts. To complement the meats, three delicious sauces are often served: chimichurri (herb-based sauce), picanha (garlic-based sauce), and farofa (toasted cassava flour mixture). Churrasco with Three Sauces offers a delectable combination of flavors, perfect for a memorable dining experience.

17. Chargrilled Kangaroo

Chargrilled Kangaroo with Beetroot and Radicchio is a unique and flavorful Australian dish. Kangaroo meat, known for its lean and gamey characteristics, is marinated and then grilled to perfection, resulting in a tender and smoky flavor. The dish is served alongside roasted or grilled beetroot, which adds a sweet earthiness, and radicchio, which provides a slightly bitter note. The combination of flavors and textures creates a delightful and distinctive culinary experience, showcasing the diverse flavors of Australian cuisine.

18. Sticky Pork Ribs

Aussie Sticky Pork Ribs are a finger-licking and indulgent delight in Australian cuisine. Tender pork ribs are coated in a sweet and tangy glaze made from a blend of ingredients like brown sugar, soy sauce, honey, garlic, and spices. The ribs are slow-cooked until they become succulent and fall-off-the-bone tender. The sticky glaze caramelizes during the cooking process, creating a mouthwatering combination of flavors. Aussie Sticky Pork Ribs are a favorite for barbecues, gatherings, or any occasion that calls for delicious and satisfying finger food.

19. Australian Cured Tasmanian Steelhead

Australian Cured Tasmanian Steelhead is a delectable and delicate dish that showcases the flavors of Tasmanian seafood. Tasmanian Steelhead, a species of trout, is expertly cured to enhance its natural flavors and texture. The fish is typically cured with a combination of salt, sugar, and sometimes additional spices or herbs. The curing process adds depth and richness to the fish, creating a silky and flavorful experience. Australian Cured Tasmanian Steelhead is often enjoyed as a standalone dish or served as an elegant appetizer.

20. Aussie Beer Can Chicken

Aussie Beer Can Chicken is a fun and flavorful dish that is perfect for outdoor cooking. A whole chicken is seasoned and perched on top of an open beer can, which helps to infuse the meat with moisture and subtle flavors. The chicken is then roasted or grilled until it becomes tender and juicy, with crispy skin. Aussie Beer Can Chicken is a popular choice for barbecues and gatherings, providing a delicious and entertaining way to cook a whole chicken.

21. Green Chicken Curry Filo Pie

Green Chicken Curry Filo Pie is a delicious fusion dish that combines the aromatic flavors of Thai green chicken curry with the crispy goodness of filo pastry. The pie is filled with succulent chicken pieces cooked in a vibrant green curry sauce made from herbs, spices, and coconut milk. The filling is then encased in layers of flaky filo pastry, creating a delightful contrast of textures. The Green Chicken Curry Filo Pie offers a harmonious blend of Thai and pastry goodness, making it a flavorful and satisfying meal option.

22. Garlic Balmain Bug

Garlic Balmain Bugs are a delectable seafood dish that highlights the unique flavors of Balmain Bugs, a type of Australian crustacean. The bugs are typically cooked in a garlic-infused butter sauce, which enhances their sweet and delicate taste. The garlic adds a savory note and complements the natural flavors of the bugs. Served as a standalone dish or as part of a seafood platter, Garlic Balmain Bugs offer a delightful and indulgent culinary experience for seafood enthusiasts.

23. Double Cheese and Bacon Roll

The Double Cheese and Bacon Roll is a mouthwatering indulgence in Australian cuisine. This savory roll features a soft and fluffy bread roll filled with layers of gooey melted cheese and crispy bacon. The combination of the salty bacon and the rich, melty cheese creates a delicious explosion of flavors. The Double Cheese and Bacon Roll is a popular choice for breakfast, brunch, or as a satisfying snack. It’s a tasty treat that satisfies cravings for both cheese and bacon lovers alike.

24. Chewy Tim Tam Brownies



Chewy Tim Tam Brownies are a delightful and decadent treat that combines the iconic Australian Tim Tam biscuits with rich chocolate brownie goodness. The brownie batter is mixed with crushed Tim Tam biscuits, adding a layer of chocolatey crunch to every bite. Baked to perfection, the result is a fudgy and chewy brownie with hints of biscuit texture and irresistible chocolate flavor. Chewy Tim Tam Brownies are a favorite among dessert lovers and a delightful twist on classic brownies.

25. Vanilla Slice

Vanilla Slice is a classic Australian dessert that is loved for its simplicity and delicious flavors. It consists of layers of buttery puff pastry filled with a smooth and creamy vanilla custard. The custard is made with milk, sugar, eggs, and vanilla, creating a luscious and silky texture. The top layer of the slice is typically dusted with powdered sugar or glazed for a glossy finish. Vanilla Slice is a sweet and satisfying treat enjoyed by many in Australia.

26. Aussie Chicken Parmigiana

Aussie Chicken Parmigiana is a beloved dish in Australian cuisine that combines the elements of a classic Italian Parmigiana with a distinct Aussie twist. It features a breaded and fried chicken breast cutlet topped with tomato sauce, melted cheese, and sometimes additional toppings like ham or bacon. The dish is then baked until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Aussie Chicken Parmigiana is often served with a side of salad or chips, offering a hearty and flavorful meal that is enjoyed by many.

27. Salt Water Crocodile

While the Salt Water Crocodile is a protected species if you wish to try the dish you can get this meat from a farmer who raises them for food consumption.

28. Pea and Ham Soup

Pea and Ham Soup is a comforting and flavorful soup that is a popular choice in Australian cuisine. It is made by simmering split peas, ham hock, vegetables, and herbs together until the peas are tender and the flavors have melded. The result is a hearty and nutritious soup with a creamy texture and a savory taste. Pea and Ham Soup is often enjoyed during colder months and is a favorite for its comforting qualities and delicious combination of flavors.

29. Salt and Pepper Calamari/Squid

Australian recipes are quick and easy to make: the squid or calamari is covered in salt-and-pepper batter, then deep-fried. This pub staple is often served as a snack with a side salad and dipped in sweet chili sauce.

30. Aussie Chiko-Style Rolls

The Aussie Chiko-Style Rolls are a delicious and nostalgic snack that combines Asian-inspired flavors with Australian flair. These rolls feature a filling made from vegetables, such as cabbage, carrot, and onion, along with meat, typically chicken or beef, wrapped in spring roll pastry. The rolls are deep-fried until golden and crispy, resulting in a satisfying crunch. Aussie Chiko-Style Rolls are often enjoyed with tomato sauce or other condiments and are a popular choice at fairs, carnivals, and as a quick and tasty snack.

31. Aussie Leg of Lamb

The Aussie Leg of Lamb is a flavorful and iconic dish in Australian cuisine. The leg of lamb is typically seasoned with a blend of herbs, garlic, and olive oil, then roasted to perfection. The result is a succulent and tender meat with a crispy exterior. The dish is often served with roasted vegetables, such as potatoes and carrots, and accompanied by a rich gravy. Aussie Leg of Lamb is a favorite for festive occasions and family gatherings, showcasing the delicious flavors of Australian lamb.

32. Australian Dagwood Dogs

The Australian Dagwood Dogs are a popular fair and carnival food that brings joy to many. This tasty treat features a hot dog on a stick, coated in a thick batter and deep-fried to golden perfection. The batter is made from a mixture of flour, cornmeal, baking powder, and seasonings. The resulting Dagwood Dogs have a crispy and flavorful exterior while retaining the juicy hot dog inside. They are often served with tomato sauce or mustard and are enjoyed as a delicious and indulgent snack at outdoor events and gatherings.

33. Weet-Bix Squares

Weet-Bix Squares are a delightful and wholesome snack that are enjoyed by many in Australia. Made from crushed Weet-Bix cereal, butter, sugar, flour, and baking powder, these squares are baked until golden and firm. They have a crunchy texture with a hint of sweetness, making them a perfect treat for breakfast or as an on-the-go snack. Weet-Bix Squares are often enjoyed plain or with a spread of butter or jam, providing a satisfying and nostalgic taste of Australian breakfast culture.

For complete photos and videos of our trip, visit us on our Instagram Page

You May Want to Join Our Boondocking Group on Facebook For More Information