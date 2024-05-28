Longhorn Steakhouse Crispy Brussels Sprouts Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Longhorn Steakhouse Crispy Brussels Sprouts Recipe- These Brussels sprouts remain tender with the perfect crispy edges. The perfect amount of sweet & spicy flavors leaves you craving more after every bite. Ready in less than 30 minutes!

Serve these crispy brussels sprouts with a simple roast chicken recipe, perfect prime rib roast, and the easiest mashed potatoes. Add them to your holiday table or serve as a side dish any time of the year.

Copycat Longhorn Steakhouse Brussels Sprouts

Longhorn Steakhouse Brussel Sprouts Recipe is popular for a good reason! While you may think that perfectly cooked steak is the star of the show at the popular steakhouse, which it is, you'll be surprised to know the Longhorn Brussel Sprout Recipe is a top contender.

The spicy sauce with a sweet undertone is a hot item you will repeatedly crave after making this homemade recipe.

I'll be honest, where I am from in Italy, and we don't typically eat Brussels sprouts. I was first introduced to roasted brussels sprouts at our first American Thanksgiving. I love them now, and these Longhorn Brussels sprouts are easy to make and super delicious.

The Best Crispy Brussels Sprouts Recipe

If you think Brussels sprouts are mushy and tasteless, I will change your mind with this crispy Brussels sprouts recipe! I've changed the minds of several people who dislike Brussels sprouts (at all!) with this unique and tasty recipe. This crispy Brussels sprout recipe is a little spicy, sweet, and crispy. They are our family's go-to recipe for a delicious side dish. They also make the perfect appetizer.

If you're looking for a new and improved way to serve Brussels sprouts, this recipe is for you! It's one of those inexpensive, easy recipes to bring to the dinner table that everyone will love. This is the best way to serve crispy Brussels sprouts.

Simple Ingredients

There are only a handful of ingredients in this delicious side dish recipe. Make sure to use fresh brussels sprouts and not frozen ones, or they won't get as crispy. Using good quality butter really takes this dish to the next level as well.

How to Make LongHorn Steakhouse Crispy Brussels Sprouts Recipe (step by step)

With little preparation time, this copycat longhorn steakhouse Brussels sprouts recipe is easier to make than you think.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a large baking tray with aluminum foil. Spray foil, or lightly coat with butter.

Boil a large pot of water and add salt. Prepare Brussels sprouts by peeling off the exterior shell, if damaged, and cutting off the stems. Blanch the cleaned Brussels sprouts for 5-7 minutes, or until fork tender, in the boiling water. Remove the sprouts and place them into a large bowl. Cool for 5 minutes, or place them in an ice bath for 30 seconds. Pat them dry with paper towels.

Cut the Brussels sprouts in half (this will help them get more sauce than leaving them whole). Toss them with olive oil and salt.Roast the Brussels sprouts in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown and crispy edges.Roast and stir halfway through cooking time. In a small bowl, combine melted butter, chili powder, paprika, salt, red pepper flakes, honey, and syrup and whisk until combined.

Remove the tray from the oven and toss the crispy Brussels sprouts with the prepared sauce and a sprinkle of flake salt, if desired. Place on a large flat serving platter and serve hot!

Variations to Crispy Brussels Sprouts

The longhorn Brussels sprouts recipe is customizable and can be adjusted to suit your taste buds for a sweeter, spicier, or more savory flavor by adjusting the seasoning flavors. Here are some ideas to try the next time you make them.

Not So Spicy - you can omit or use a little bit less of the red pepper flakes to tone down the heat.

- you can omit or use a little bit less of the red pepper flakes to tone down the heat. Deluxe - add a little parmigiano or parmesan cheese right after they are tossed in the sauce.

- add a little parmigiano or parmesan cheese right after they are tossed in the sauce. Other veggies- try this sauce recipe with other carfucious vegetables.

What to Serve with Longhorn Steakhouse Crispy Brussels Sprouts Recipe

This crispy brussels sprouts recipe pairs well with Perfect Roast Chicken with Citrus and Fennel, T-Bone Steak, Italian Fennel, Citrus, and Pomegranate Salad. Don't forget dessert- Classic Italian Tiramisu Recipe (Authentic), or Italian Crumb Cake with Pistachio Cream (Sbriciolata).

Try serving it with our Brown Sugar Glaze!

Storage

Fridge- Transfer the leftover Brussel sprouts to an airtight container or a jar with a lid and keep them in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Freezer- You can freeze them by placing the leftover sprouts in a freezer container for up to 3 months. Make more fresh spicy sauce and add after reheating.

Reheating

Reheating- The best way to reheat your leftover crispy Brussels sprouts is to bake them in the oven. Simple preheated oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 4 to 5 mins, or quickly toss them in a hot skillet or pan. You can also reheat them for 1-2 in the microwave. I recommend making more sauce and adding it to the Brussels sprouts.

FAQ

How to make CRISPY Brussels sprouts The key to getting perfectly crispy Brussels sprouts is baking them at a high temperature in the oven. I recommend using a greased baking sheet, or aluminum foil on a baking tray and not using parchment paper. The parchment paper will result in more steamed instead of crispy Brussels sprouts. See Also Simply Stacie Easy Oat Fudge Recipe {So Good!} Do you need to blanch Brussels sprouts before baking? For the best results in this crispy Brussels sprouts recipe, yes! The Brussels sprouts will be perfectly tender on the inside and crispy on the outside by following this cooking method.

The best part about this recipe is how easy it is to make! It truly is restaurant quality and you can make it right at home. Once you try these you will want to make them time and time again.

Longhorn Steakhouse Crispy Brussels Sprouts Recipe ★★★★★5 from 13 reviews Print Recipe Longhorn Steakhouse Crispy Brussels Sprouts Recipe- These brussel sprouts remain tender with the perfect crispy edges. The perfect amount of sweet & spicy flavors leave you craving more after every bite. Total Time: 30 minutes

Yield: 4 - 6 servings 1 x Ingredients UnitsScale Crispy Brussels Sprouts 1 lb brussels sprouts, cleaned

brussels sprouts, cleaned 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

extra virgin olive oil 1 teaspoon sea salt Sauce 2 tablespoons butter, melted

butter, melted ½ teaspoon chili powder or Calabrian chili powder

chili powder or Calabrian chili powder ½ teaspoon smoked paprika

smoked paprika ½ teaspoons sea salt

sea salt 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

red pepper flakes 1 teaspoon maple syrup

maple syrup 1 teaspoon honey Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray, or rub the pan with butter. Do not use parchment paper, or they will steam. Boil a large pot of water and add salt. Prepare Brussels sprouts by peeling off the exterior shell, if damaged, and cutting off the stems. Blanch the cleaned Brussels sprouts for 5-7 minutes, or until fork tender, in the boiling water. Remove the sprouts and place them into a large bowl. Cool for 5 minutes, or place them in an ice bath for 30 seconds. Pat them dry with paper towels. Cut the Brussels sprouts in half (this will help them get more sauce than leaving them whole). Toss them with olive oil and salt. Roast the Brussels sprouts in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown and crispy edges. Roast and stir halfway through cooking time. In a small bowl combine melted butter, chili powder, paprika, salt, red pepper flakes, honey, and syrup and whisk until combined. Remove the tray from the oven and toss the crispy brussel sprouts with the prepared sauce. Place on a large flat serving platter and serve hot! Notes Tip The key to getting perfectly crispy Brussels sprouts is baking them at a high temperature in the oven. I recommend using a greased baking sheet, or aluminum foil on a baking tray and not using parchment paper. The parchment paper will result in more steamed instead of crispy Brussels sprouts. Storage Fridge- Transfer the leftover Brussel sprouts to an airtight container or a jar with a lid and keep them in the fridge for up to 3 days. Freezer- You can freeze them by placing the leftover sprouts in a freezer container for up to 3 months. Make more fresh spicy sauce and add after reheating. Reheating Reheating - The best way to reheat your leftover crispy Brussel sprouts is to bake them in the oven. Simple preheated oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 4 to 5 mins, or quickly toss them in a hot skillet or pan. You can also reheat them for 1-2 in the microwave. I recommend making more sauce and adding it to the brussles sprouts after reheating them. Author: Elena Davis

Elena Davis Prep Time: 5 min

Cook Time: 20-25minutes

Category: Savory

Method: American

Cuisine: American Keywords: Brussels sprouts, longhorn steakhouse Brussels sprouts, side dish, appetizer, copycat longhorn steakhouse recipe

