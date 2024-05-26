Low Carb Eggplant Gratin - Vegetarian Recipe - Diet Doctor (2024)

Savory eggplant. Salty, creamy feta. Luscious heavy whipping cream. When you all come together, it’s a party in a baking dish. Oh, low carb gratin, we love you.
April 17 2015 recipe by Anne Aobadia, photo by Emma Shevtzoff, nutritional review by Franziska Spritzler, RD, CDE in Recipes, Dinner, Meal, Side dish
USMetric
4 servingservings
Ingredients
- 2 lbs 900 g eggplant
- 2 tbsp 2 tbsp butter or olive oil, for frying
- 2 (8 oz.) 2 (220 g) yellow onionyellow onions
- 5½ oz. (1 cup) 160 g (250 ml) feta cheese
- 1 tbsp 1 tbsp dried mint
- 1⁄3 cup (1⁄5 oz.) 80 ml (5.5 g) fresh parsley, finely chopped
- 1 cup (4 oz.) 240 ml (110 g) shredded mozzarella cheese
- ¾ cup 180 ml heavy whipping cream
- salt and pepper
Instructions
Instructions are for 4 servings. Please modify as needed.
Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Slice the eggplants into 1/2 inch thick (1cm) slices.
Brush olive oil on both sides of the slices and sprinkle with salt. Place on parchment paper on a baking tray and bake 15-20 minutes until golden. Remove when done, set aside and turn up the oven to 450°F (220°C).
In the meantime, thinly slice the onion with a food processor or mandoline.
Sauté the onion in butter in a medium frying pan over medium heat until softened, about 5-7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Place a layer of baked eggplant slices in a baking dish, then half of the onions, mint, parsley and 2/3 of the feta cheese.
Add a final layer of eggplant and the rest of the onion.
Finish with additional feta and grated cheese on top.
Pour the cream over the entire dish and bake for 30 minutes until the gratin is a lovely golden color and the cream is bubbly.
Tip!
Garnish with parsley for a festive presentation!
💬 Have you tried this recipe?
What did you think? Please share your thoughts in the comment section below!
35 comments
1
Helen
April 18 2015
Another fantastic looking recipe, here in Holland we don't have heavy cream, just single pouring cream that can be whipped. Is single cream an okay alternative or do you have any other suggestions?
Replies: #3, #9, #15, #27
2
Nan
April 18 2015
Sounds delicious! I am a fan of eggplant, though hated it as a kid. I make a lasagna using thin long slices of eggplant instead of pasta. And my moussaka is a dream, if I say so myself..
http://www.sugaraholics.com
https://highfatlowcarbrecipes.wordpress.com
3
Reply to comment #1 by Helen
BobM
April 19 2015
In the United States, heavy cream and whipping cream are basically the same thing; one (whipping cream) has additional "stuff" added to it to stabilize bubbles and make the whipping easier. So, I assume "single pouring cream" and "heavy cream" are similar if they both can be whipped.
4
Laura
April 20 2015
Made this for dinner tonight! Super easy and turned out amazing! The only thing I did differently was grill the slices of eggplant instead of baking in the oven. Delicious!!!
5
Kathy
April 26 2015
This recipe is absolutely delicious. Used zucchini instead of eggplant. I'm sure it is just as wonderful with eggplant. It is so filling and so easy to whip up.
Loved it ! Need to try the others….
6
Tanja
May 14 2015
This eggplant gratin is FANTASTIC! I made it for lunch today and the kids loved it, too.
7
Tina
November 9 2015
Yummy! Now I know how to use my eggplant!
Reply: #8
8
Reply to comment #7 by Tina
Bjarte Bakke Team Diet Doctor
November 10 2015
Oh yes! My wife uses eggplant for Moussaka and Eggplant Pizza too. Delicious.
Reply: #19
9
Reply to comment #1 by Helen
Sheila
January 4 2016
Hi Helen,
I lived in Holland for years and was always able to find whipping cream. it is the fat content you need to look for usually 35% can't remember what it is called now.
Reply: #14
10
Marty
January 8 2016
How many carbs are in this?
Reply: #11
11
Reply to comment #10 by Marty
Peter Biörck Team Diet Doctor
January 8 2016
How many carbs are in this?
Hi Marty!
If you hold your mouse pointer over "Liberal low carb", then you will get that info.
(15g carbs/serving)
Peter - Team DietDoctor
12
Nancy
January 16 2016
is it ok to eat mussels on hflc diet
Reply: #17
13
Cindy
July 31 2016
Made it to recipe. Good, but runny because the cream separated...perhaps 450 degrees is too high a setting for my oven. If I made over again I'd cook on 350 or 325 degrees for a longer period of time.
Reply: #16
Reply to comment #9 by Sheila
Bunny
March 23 2018
Slagroom! Yum!
15
Reply to comment #1 by Helen
Una
September 21 2018
Helen, I have bought thick or what Americans call heavy cream in Holland and I have also eaten it in Belgium and Germany! It is called double cream in Britain and Ireland. Don't know if this helps. If we want to whip cream, we buy whipping cream! Double cream is not frothy but thick to spoon not pour.
Maybe you can get clotted cream? I'm no expert but perhaps ask the DietDoctor experts if you can use half cream and butter? There is more fat in double cream.
16
Reply to comment #13 by Cindy
Una
September 21 2018
Are you talking Fahrenheit???
17
Reply to comment #12 by Nancy
Una
September 21 2018
Yes if you want! You can eat anything as long as it isn't starch carbs! Put a lovely butter sauce on your mussels like the ones you buy!!!
18
Reply to comment #3 by BobM
Una
September 21 2018
In England they're not and neither is the price! Whipping cream, single cream, double cream, extra thick double cream and finally clotted cream from Cornwall! So much choice with thickness and fat content varying! Onevthing is tgatbyiu cant whip double/heavy cream as it is nearly solid!
In the United States, heavy cream and whipping cream are basically the same thing; one (whipping cream) has additional "stuff" added to it to stabilize bubbles and make the whipping easier. So, I assume "single pouring cream" and "heavy cream" are similar if they both can be whipped.
19
Reply to comment #8 by Bjarte Bakke
Una
September 21 2018
It's called aubergine in Britain and in a lot of Europe!😆
Oh yes! My wife uses eggplant for Moussaka and Eggplant Pizza too. Delicious.
20
Donald
January 12 2019
I have been trying Keto diet since Dec.21,2018. Feel great most of the time. Fell on and off a couple of times, carbs and chocolate addiction!
I have been testing ketones for a week, and a little more strict to the low carb / keto lifestyle. At Christmas I weighed 223 pounds . On Jan. 12,2019 I am down to 200 pounds. And light keto flu. But, wow what a great difference.
21
Tiago
January 20 2019
Oh, what a wonderful recipe!
And I'm not very fond of eggplant. But it worked marvellously.
I did double the feta cheese :)
Everyone at the table wanted to have some more.
I'll be cooking this one many more times, for sure.
22
andrea
August 7 2019
I LOVE this recipe! and so do my guests. it is over-the-top delicious!
23
Dan
April 21 2020
Loved it........I like the contrast with the Feta cheese and onions, which began to carmelize. Instead of adding a different cheese on top, I just added more Feta
Reply: #24
24
Reply to comment #23 by Dan
Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor
April 21 2020
Loved it........I like the contrast with the Feta cheese and onions, which began to carmelize. Instead of adding a different cheese on top, I just added more Feta
That does sound delicious. More feta is always a great option!
25
Beatrice
May 28 2020
It is a great gratin dish for Aubergine lovers. 10 Minutes before the end I add halved Datteln Tomatoes on top
26
Charlotte
November 10 2020
Also a great dish for eggplant haters, such as myself. I added some cream with the feta/onion mix (use whatever you have, heavy whipping cream/crème fraiche/sour cream/cooking cream), and I also sprinkled the eggplant with a spice combination of fennel-anise-ginger-pepper-salt. i was very liberal with the mint.
Such a refreshing, wonderful dish. It lightened my mood in the now darker days of the season
27
Reply to comment #1 by Helen
Charlotte
November 10 2020
Another fantastic looking recipe, here in Holland we don't have heavy cream, just single pouring cream that can be whipped. Is single cream an okay alternative or do you have any other suggestions?
5 years late, but in case of other duchies - just use slagroom (fresh one, next to creme fraiche - it will even say normally say 'for hot or cold meals') or kookroom. I personally prefer slagroom.
28
Amanda
November 19 2020
I liked this dish, but they were out of dried mint, so I used fresh. I'm not accustomed to the taste of mint (except in gum), so I didn't really like that, but I could see myself making the dish again with less feta and/or mozzarella in the place of feta cheese. I would also bake for 10-15 minutes covered and 10-15 uncovered; the cheese was a little too brown and crispy for my liking at 30 minutes uncovered.
29
Kathleen
August 26 2021
I appreciate how easy this recipe is. Eggplant recipes can be tedious with salting, draining, waiting ... but not this recipe. Easy, quick and delicious! The sauteed onions and feta really push the flavor over the top.
30
Petra
January 23 2022
Is there a substitute for feta cheese? I just can't get it down my throat :-( Thanks
Reply: #31
31
Reply to comment #30 by Petra
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
January 24 2022
Is there a substitute for feta cheese? I just can't get it down my throat :-( Thanks
Hi, Petra! If you like goat cheese, I bet that would be a good substitute!
32
Mari
April 5 2022
I had no feta on hand, so I subbed Danish bleu cheese. It was heavenly! I might use a bit less salt next time, however.
33
Yvette
March 17 2023
This recipe is DELICIOUS! It is soooo good. I love it. I added chopped tomatoes and spinach on top and it is a major hit, a must try!
Replies: #34, #35
34
Reply to comment #33 by Yvette
Yvette
March 18 2023
The mint is the right spice it lifts the dish up a notch.
35
Reply to comment #33 by Yvette
Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor
March 20 2023
This recipe is DELICIOUS! It is soooo good. I love it. I added chopped tomatoes and spinach on top and it is a major hit, a must try!
So glad that you enjoyed this recipe!