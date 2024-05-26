Low Carb Eggplant Gratin - Vegetarian Recipe - Diet Doctor (2024)

Charlotte

November 10 2020

Also a great dish for eggplant haters, such as myself. I added some cream with the feta/onion mix (use whatever you have, heavy whipping cream/crème fraiche/sour cream/cooking cream), and I also sprinkled the eggplant with a spice combination of fennel-anise-ginger-pepper-salt. i was very liberal with the mint.

Such a refreshing, wonderful dish. It lightened my mood in the now darker days of the season