Low Carb Eggplant Gratin - Vegetarian Recipe - Diet Doctor (2024)

Savory eggplant. Salty, creamy feta. Luscious heavy whipping cream. When you all come together, it’s a party in a baking dish. Oh, low carb gratin, we love you.

April 17 2015 recipe by Anne Aobadia, photo by Emma Shevtzoff, nutritional review by Franziska Spritzler, RD, CDE in Recipes, Dinner, Meal, Side dish

4 servingservings

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs 900 g eggplant
  • 2 tbsp 2 tbsp butter or olive oil, for frying
  • 2 (8 oz.) 2 (220 g) yellow onionyellow onions
  • 5½ oz. (1 cup) 160 g (250 ml) feta cheese
  • 1 tbsp 1 tbsp dried mint
  • 13 cup (15 oz.) 80 ml (5.5 g) fresh parsley, finely chopped
  • 1 cup (4 oz.) 240 ml (110 g) shredded mozzarella cheese
  • ¾ cup 180 ml heavy whipping cream
  • salt and pepper

Instructions

Instructions are for 4 servings. Please modify as needed.

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Slice the eggplants into 1/2 inch thick (1cm) slices.

  2. Brush olive oil on both sides of the slices and sprinkle with salt. Place on parchment paper on a baking tray and bake 15-20 minutes until golden. Remove when done, set aside and turn up the oven to 450°F (220°C).

  3. In the meantime, thinly slice the onion with a food processor or mandoline.

  4. Sauté the onion in butter in a medium frying pan over medium heat until softened, about 5-7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

  5. Place a layer of baked eggplant slices in a baking dish, then half of the onions, mint, parsley and 2/3 of the feta cheese.

  6. Add a final layer of eggplant and the rest of the onion.

  7. Finish with additional feta and grated cheese on top.

  8. Pour the cream over the entire dish and bake for 30 minutes until the gratin is a lovely golden color and the cream is bubbly.

Tip!

Garnish with parsley for a festive presentation!

💬 Have you tried this recipe?

What did you think? Please share your thoughts in the comment section below!

35 comments

  1. 1

    Helen

    April 18 2015

    Another fantastic looking recipe, here in Holland we don't have heavy cream, just single pouring cream that can be whipped. Is single cream an okay alternative or do you have any other suggestions?

  2. 2

    Nan

    April 18 2015

    Sounds delicious! I am a fan of eggplant, though hated it as a kid. I make a lasagna using thin long slices of eggplant instead of pasta. And my moussaka is a dream, if I say so myself..

  3. 3

    Reply to comment #1 by Helen

    BobM

    April 19 2015

    In the United States, heavy cream and whipping cream are basically the same thing; one (whipping cream) has additional "stuff" added to it to stabilize bubbles and make the whipping easier. So, I assume "single pouring cream" and "heavy cream" are similar if they both can be whipped.

  4. 4

    Laura

    April 20 2015

    Made this for dinner tonight! Super easy and turned out amazing! The only thing I did differently was grill the slices of eggplant instead of baking in the oven. Delicious!!!

  5. 5

    Kathy

    April 26 2015

    This recipe is absolutely delicious. Used zucchini instead of eggplant. I'm sure it is just as wonderful with eggplant. It is so filling and so easy to whip up.
    Loved it ! Need to try the others….

  6. 6

    Tanja

    May 14 2015

    This eggplant gratin is FANTASTIC! I made it for lunch today and the kids loved it, too.

  7. 7

    Tina

    November 9 2015

    Yummy! Now I know how to use my eggplant!

  8. 8

    Reply to comment #7 by Tina

    Bjarte Bakke Team Diet Doctor

    November 10 2015

    Oh yes! My wife uses eggplant for Moussaka and Eggplant Pizza too. Delicious.

  9. 9

    Reply to comment #1 by Helen

    Sheila

    January 4 2016

    Hi Helen,

    I lived in Holland for years and was always able to find whipping cream. it is the fat content you need to look for usually 35% can't remember what it is called now.

  10. 10

    Marty

    January 8 2016

    How many carbs are in this?

  11. 11

    Reply to comment #10 by Marty

    Peter Biörck Team Diet Doctor

    January 8 2016

    How many carbs are in this?

    Hi Marty!

    If you hold your mouse pointer over "Liberal low carb", then you will get that info.

    (15g carbs/serving)

    Peter - Team DietDoctor

  12. 12

    Nancy

    January 16 2016

    is it ok to eat mussels on hflc diet

  13. 13

    Cindy

    July 31 2016

    Made it to recipe. Good, but runny because the cream separated...perhaps 450 degrees is too high a setting for my oven. If I made over again I'd cook on 350 or 325 degrees for a longer period of time.

    Bunny

    March 23 2018

    Slagroom! Yum!

  15. 15

    Reply to comment #1 by Helen

    Una

    September 21 2018

    Helen, I have bought thick or what Americans call heavy cream in Holland and I have also eaten it in Belgium and Germany! It is called double cream in Britain and Ireland. Don't know if this helps. If we want to whip cream, we buy whipping cream! Double cream is not frothy but thick to spoon not pour.
    Maybe you can get clotted cream? I'm no expert but perhaps ask the DietDoctor experts if you can use half cream and butter? There is more fat in double cream.

  16. 16

    Reply to comment #13 by Cindy

    Una

    September 21 2018

    Are you talking Fahrenheit???

  17. 17

    Reply to comment #12 by Nancy

    Una

    September 21 2018

    Yes if you want! You can eat anything as long as it isn't starch carbs! Put a lovely butter sauce on your mussels like the ones you buy!!!

  18. 18

    Reply to comment #3 by BobM

    Una

    September 21 2018

    In England they're not and neither is the price! Whipping cream, single cream, double cream, extra thick double cream and finally clotted cream from Cornwall! So much choice with thickness and fat content varying! Onevthing is tgatbyiu cant whip double/heavy cream as it is nearly solid!

    In the United States, heavy cream and whipping cream are basically the same thing; one (whipping cream) has additional "stuff" added to it to stabilize bubbles and make the whipping easier. So, I assume "single pouring cream" and "heavy cream" are similar if they both can be whipped.

  19. 19

    Reply to comment #8 by Bjarte Bakke

    Una

    September 21 2018

    It's called aubergine in Britain and in a lot of Europe!😆

    Oh yes! My wife uses eggplant for Moussaka and Eggplant Pizza too. Delicious.

  20. 20

    Donald

    January 12 2019

    I have been trying Keto diet since Dec.21,2018. Feel great most of the time. Fell on and off a couple of times, carbs and chocolate addiction!
    I have been testing ketones for a week, and a little more strict to the low carb / keto lifestyle. At Christmas I weighed 223 pounds . On Jan. 12,2019 I am down to 200 pounds. And light keto flu. But, wow what a great difference.

  21. 21

    Tiago

    January 20 2019

    Oh, what a wonderful recipe!
    And I'm not very fond of eggplant. But it worked marvellously.
    I did double the feta cheese :)
    Everyone at the table wanted to have some more.
    I'll be cooking this one many more times, for sure.

  22. 22

    andrea

    August 7 2019

    I LOVE this recipe! and so do my guests. it is over-the-top delicious!

  23. 23

    Dan

    April 21 2020

    Loved it........I like the contrast with the Feta cheese and onions, which began to carmelize. Instead of adding a different cheese on top, I just added more Feta

  24. 24

    Reply to comment #23 by Dan

    Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor

    April 21 2020

    Loved it........I like the contrast with the Feta cheese and onions, which began to carmelize. Instead of adding a different cheese on top, I just added more Feta

    That does sound delicious. More feta is always a great option!

  25. 25

    Beatrice

    May 28 2020

    It is a great gratin dish for Aubergine lovers. 10 Minutes before the end I add halved Datteln Tomatoes on top

  26. 26

    Charlotte

    November 10 2020

    Also a great dish for eggplant haters, such as myself. I added some cream with the feta/onion mix (use whatever you have, heavy whipping cream/crème fraiche/sour cream/cooking cream), and I also sprinkled the eggplant with a spice combination of fennel-anise-ginger-pepper-salt. i was very liberal with the mint.

    Such a refreshing, wonderful dish. It lightened my mood in the now darker days of the season

  27. 27

    Reply to comment #1 by Helen

    Charlotte

    November 10 2020

    Another fantastic looking recipe, here in Holland we don't have heavy cream, just single pouring cream that can be whipped. Is single cream an okay alternative or do you have any other suggestions?

    5 years late, but in case of other duchies - just use slagroom (fresh one, next to creme fraiche - it will even say normally say 'for hot or cold meals') or kookroom. I personally prefer slagroom.

  28. 28

    Amanda

    November 19 2020

    I liked this dish, but they were out of dried mint, so I used fresh. I'm not accustomed to the taste of mint (except in gum), so I didn't really like that, but I could see myself making the dish again with less feta and/or mozzarella in the place of feta cheese. I would also bake for 10-15 minutes covered and 10-15 uncovered; the cheese was a little too brown and crispy for my liking at 30 minutes uncovered.

  29. 29

    Kathleen

    August 26 2021

    I appreciate how easy this recipe is. Eggplant recipes can be tedious with salting, draining, waiting ... but not this recipe. Easy, quick and delicious! The sauteed onions and feta really push the flavor over the top.

  30. 30

    Petra

    January 23 2022

    Is there a substitute for feta cheese? I just can't get it down my throat :-( Thanks

  31. 31

    Reply to comment #30 by Petra

    Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor

    January 24 2022

    Is there a substitute for feta cheese? I just can't get it down my throat :-( Thanks

    Hi, Petra! If you like goat cheese, I bet that would be a good substitute!

  32. 32

    Mari

    April 5 2022

    I had no feta on hand, so I subbed Danish bleu cheese. It was heavenly! I might use a bit less salt next time, however.

  33. 33

    Yvette

    March 17 2023

    This recipe is DELICIOUS! It is soooo good. I love it. I added chopped tomatoes and spinach on top and it is a major hit, a must try!

  34. 34

    Reply to comment #33 by Yvette

    Yvette

    March 18 2023

    The mint is the right spice it lifts the dish up a notch.

  35. 35

    Reply to comment #33 by Yvette

    Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor

    March 20 2023

    This recipe is DELICIOUS! It is soooo good. I love it. I added chopped tomatoes and spinach on top and it is a major hit, a must try!

    So glad that you enjoyed this recipe!

