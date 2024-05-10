Low-Carb Meatball Subs Recipe- Simply So Healthy (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

These Low-Carb Meatball Subs have everything you’d expect from a meatball sub, except the carbs. This recipe can work for lc/hf, ketogenic, diabetic, Atkins, low-carb, gluten-free, and Banting diets.

Disclaimer: Some of the links on this site are affiliate links which means we make a small commission from any sales to help keep the recipes coming! You do not pay any more. Thank you for your support!

These Low-Carb Meatball Subs contain Italian meatballs rich with flavors of basil, oregano, and garlic. We pour tomato sauce over these meatballs and snuggle them in provolone cheese. Then we wrap them in a crust made from mozzarella dough. We bake them until golden brown to create a meatball sub everyone can enjoy.

I have tried to end my obsession with mozzarella dough. I really have. We discovered mozzarella dough last fall. Our initial experiences with this dough were not pretty. We often ended up with gooey, oily crumble instead of dough.

In spite of these failures, we kept working with it and altering the recipe and when we got it right, we were hooked. We had a stretchy, low-carb dough we could work with.

We tweaked the recipe for this dough over and over and developed delicious low-carb recipes for breadsticks, sticky buns, pastries and even tortilla chips.

At some point, I realized we had loads of recipes with mozzarella dough and needed to branch out a bit more. I have tried. Really. However, mozzarella dough makes amazing low-carb versions of the high-carb foods I crave.

I dream about mozzarella dough. I keep getting ideas for more things I crave and I NEED to try them. Meatball subs are one of those cravings.

This recipe for Low-Carb Meatball Subs calls for pre-packaged spaghetti sauce. This can be an area where nutritional information can change dramatically.

Be sure to read the label as some brands contain sugar which greatly increases the carb content. We found a brand that had 6 grams of carbs in half a cup. Other brands had twice that!

I struggled a bit to decide on portion size for this recipe. It seems like a whole sub should be a serving, but these subs are really big and mozzarella dough is super satisfying. I found half of one to be a satisfying portion. If you like, eat a whole one. A half has only 3 net carbs, and of course, a whole has 6 net carbs.

If you’ve been missing meatball subs, this is a must-try recipe! Pair them with a salad to make a complete lunch or dinner. Enjoy!

-Annissa