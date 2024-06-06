Skrewball White Russian Recipe (Delish!) | Trop Rockin (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Skrewball White Russian recipe is a creamy, smooth co*cktail to sip and savor. Peanut Butter Whiskey drinks are full of flavors and this recipe is a delicious alternative to the standard White Russian co*cktail. The addition of Skrewball peanut butter whiskey is warm, rich and a tasty replacement for vodka.

Peanut Butter Whiskey Drinks: Skrewball White Russian Recipe.

Love a good Skrewball drink? Are you looking for a classy after-dinner drink to enjoy with friends?

Then this Skrewball White Russian recipe is the drink for you. It’s also a fantabulous drink for the holidays (or any time really!).

A decadent dessert-like drink that is both creamy and boozy with flavors of coffee and peanut butter, it’s a favorite among screwball whisky drinks, just like this Peanut Butter Whiskey Milkshake!

This Skrewball White Russian is a variation of this popular White Russian drink. The key difference between the two is the type of alcohol used.

Replacing most of the vodka with peanut butter whiskey adds a stronger flavor that mixes luxuriously with the Kahlua coffee liqueur.

What does Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey Taste Like?

Open the bottle of Skrewball Whiskey and you’ll immediately smell the aroma of creamy peanut butter. The flavors of peanuts, vanilla and caramel mix together to create a true peanut butter flavor.

Take a sip and you’ll find the warm sensation of whiskey with a lingering after taste of peanut butter.

It’s a rich and sweet concoction that is delicious to sip on straight up over ice or mixed with complimentary mixers.

Skrewball White Russian Recipe Ingredients

This Skrewball drink recipe includes 4 ingredients and 2 optional garnish ingredients. Here are all the ingredients you’ll need to make this drink:

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey – the star ingredient in a peanut butter White Russian that adds a boozy sweet and nutty flavor.

Kahlua Liqueur – a coffee liqueur made from rum, sugar and coffee.

Vodka – an ode to the original White Russian recipe.



Half & Half or Heavy Whipping Cream – creates the creaminess in this drink.

Creamy Peanut Butter for Garnish (optional) – adds another layer of peanut butter flavor to the rim of the glass.

Coarse Salt for Garnish (optional) – for a salty sweet mix, add coarse salt to the peanut butter rim.

Skrewball White Russian Recipe Ingredients

Skrewball White Russian Recipe Directions

Here are the step-by-step directions to create this delicious Skrewball Whiskey drink.

Step 1: Rim your whiskey glass with creamy peanut butter (optional garnish)

This is actually easier to do with a knife than a spoon, but I used a spoonful of peanut butter in the ingredients photo and used it to rim the glass. So, you don’t need a big spoonful of peanut butter, just put a little bit of peanut butter on a knife to rim the glass.

Step 2: Dip your peanut butter rim in coarse salt to finish off the garnished glass.

I love the salty and sweet mix, but I know this isn’t the flavor for everyone. The salty peanut butter rim is totally optional!

Step 3: To build the pretty layers of a Peanut Butter White Russian, the first ingredient is 2 ounces of Skrewball Whiskey.

Step 4: Next, add 1.5 ounces of Kahlua Liqueur to your lowball glass.

Step 5: A nod to the original recipe, we add .5 ounces of vodka. Just a little extra booze for this boozy drink!

Step 6: Add ice, but don’t fill it all the way to the top because you still need to add the cream.

Step 7: Pour the Half and Half or Heavy Cream on top.

Should you use Half and Half or Heavy Cream? Half and Half is lighter and creamy enough to get the desired co*cktail flavors and texture. If you like a creamier drink, go for the Heavy Cream.

Step 8: Stir well and add a few more ice cubes to the top.

This drink is pretty when the layers aren’t mixed together and it is popularly served before it’s stirred. But, before you drink it, you’ll want to mix this Peanut Butter White Russian all together.

This Skrewball White Russian is a rich and creamy peanut butter whiskey drink that’s delightful as an after-dinner co*cktail. Sweet peanut butter whiskey, coffee liqueur and cream tastes downright decadent, this Skrewball drink is a favorite!

Cheers!

1.5 oz Kahlua Liqueur (coffee liqueur)

.5 oz Vodka

1 oz Half & Half or Heavy Whipping Cream

Creamy Peanut Butter for rim (optional)

Rim a whiskey glass with creamy peanut butter (optional garnish). Dip the rim in coarse salt (optional garnish). Add Skrewball Whiskey, Kahlua Liqueur and Vodka. Add ice. Pour in Half & Half or Heavy Cream. Stir Add more ice as needed.

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 329 Let's Be Social Follow along on Pinterest for more great recipes!