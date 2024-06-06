Whole Grain Blueberry Muffins With Orange Streusel Recipe (2024)

why not use all whole wheat flour, and cut the amount of sugar/maple syrup by half if you want healthy muffins that will taste just as good?

I made 3/4 of this recipe and it made 12 generous standard muffins. Skipped the topping. If was sweet enough already. Everyone loved them!

I usually try to stick to a recipe, but given all the comments on this one, I decided to reduce the oil, using 3/4 cup of melted coconut oil. I subbed date syrup for the maple syrup. Date syrup apparently has a higher sugar content for the same volume, so I used 1/2 cup. I used mostly grated apple and a bit of carrot. No problem with thin batter. I didn't make the streusel but sprinkled the muffins with turbinado sugar. I was delighted with the result, especially the beautiful domed tops.

This recipe was a total flop and I’m a fairly good baker. It managed to be mushy oily and crunchy all at the same time. Horrible

I upped the whole wheat, decreased the all purpose, replaced the oats with spelt, and added in some sourdough discard. So delicious! I didn’t make the streusel this time but would totally try it.

I made these today, a half recipe to try them out. I sprayed the muffin tin well, including the top and they came out of the pan nicely. Used coconut oil, which I melted in the oven @ 100 degrees, and frozen blueberries and coarsely grated carrots. I also added the toasted nuts, and made the orange streusel for the top. Delicious! I did not use paper liners and I did not notice that the muffins were oily at all, which many people seem to have experienced.

Melt the coconut oil ahead of time. Time suggested is pretty accurate, and it took 20 mins to cook. I would make again.

this recipe was a delight to make and the muffins were delicious! I loved incorporating multiple grains into the muffin, along with the fruit, nuts, and vegetable. letting the batter rest & raise was new to me for a non-yeasted recipe. It worked a charm on my first try. Julia, thanks for such a great recipe!

Good base to start with but definitely too much fat. Next time I will reduce oil and use applesauce to make up the difference. I upped the cinnamon and reduced the nutmeg.

Talk about a forgiving recipe... I had the jar of coconut oil out on the counter but forgot to measure it out for my mise en place (quite a lot of ingredients to gather), and completely forgot about it. Muffins were all scooped out and in their papers in the pans in the 400 degree oven by the time I realized. They turned out just fine! And I'm not one to skimp on butter and fat.

Used frozen mixed berries, worked fine. 3tsp cinnamon and 1tsp freshly grated nutmeg. Used coconut sugar for the brown sugar. Instead of all oil I used 2/3 cup canola oil and 2/3 cup applesauce. I only had one carrot so I used a few more berries. Also only had medium ground cornmeal, just had a little extra crunch. Super yummy!

I love having weights provided! Thank you! I wish the NYT app would make that standard. It would be extra handy even in cases of volume, as with the oil in this recipe. So many fewer things to wash and more efficient to boot. Love your recipes, JM.

love these! I used nonfat yogurt instead of buttermilk, honey instead of maple syrup and added apples, carrots, dried cherries and ground flax seed. I was skeptical about the flour absorption time but they are still nice and fluffy!

I wish the author would include approximately how much streusel per muffin, because I only have one muffin tin, so I don’t put enough on the first dozen, put too much on the second dozen and wind up tossing the rest of the streusel.I also notice that although the muffins taste good, the wrappers are greasy and sometimes there is even grease in the tin after I remove the muffin.This recipe is time consuming. Grating carrots and nutmeg, toasting nuts, zesting an orange. Good, but not simple.

I blindly trusted this recipe because I've had great luck with NYT recipes BUT this one was a disaster. Waaaay too much liquid overall. And as other folks said toooo much sugar. It was cupcake sweet and the batter was soup. Terrible. Changes I would make: 1 C. milk 3/4 C. oil 1/2 C. maple syrup 1/2 C. brown sugar 3 eggs

The nutritional information is on the left hand side of the page below the ingredients; you have to mouseover the words 'nutritional information' to see it

Some companies are producing blends of coconut oil and vegetable oil that are liquid at room temperature; you can certainly use those in the recipe.

I've re-tested this recipe with less oil -- 1 cup -- and it still comes out quite moist. Coconut oil melts at about 78 degrees, so it is semisolid at cool room temperature. If necessary, warm it gently in a 100-degree oven or in a tub of hot water to turn it into liquid.

I was looking forward to breakfast with these muffins, but ended up disappointed. I should have read the many suggestions to cut the amount of oil in half. As written, I found these muffins way too greasy - my hands were greasy just from handling them. The overall flavor was good. Not sure I'll make them again as I'm really turned off by their oily texture. Will probably give the remainder of the batch to my chickens, sorry to say.

They took longer to bake in my oven - around 22 minutes. They are DELICIOUS!!!

I made a lot of changes: 2 c whole wheat 2/3 c white flour 2/3 c oil - could be 1/2 I think Sucanat instead of brown sugar (mine was too hard to use) Egg beaters Soy milk with added vinegar instead of buttermilk 1/3 c currants (didn't have blueberries) 1/3 c sliced almonds

As far as healthiness goes. Remember this is for a meal. You are getting protein from eggs and nuts, whole grains (along with the white flour) vegetables, and nuts and fruit with their antioxidant qualities. Food is more than calories and fats. Use the coconut oil for health .

Given that there is almost two cups of some form of sugar in this recipie being used, this muffin shouldn't be considered healthy. Also all purpose flour is not a healthy option either. The title and intro are incredibly misleading.

Weight Watchers calculates points by looking at fat, saturated fat, protein, carbs, sugars. The whole idea of WW is moderate portions of healthy food. One of these muffins is 12 points. I eat 30 points in an ENTIRE DAY. So, no, I would not call these muffins healthy.

Forget about the calorie count, the questions should be where do you get the fancy pantsy muffin baggies???

Loved loved LOVED this recipe! The adaptability of the healthy ingredients will make this a go to for my make ahead breakfasts. I swapped- - ground flaxseed for the wheat germ -2/3 cup of yogurt and 2/3 cup of spiced apple butter for 2/3rds of the oil -skipped the maple syrup I skipped the topping because I prefer less sweet. Moist delish muffins and genius recipe. Thank you!

Considering the brown sugar on most people's shelves consists of molasses added to refined white sugar, you might consider replacing the brown sugar with molasses and keeping the maple sugar which is a lightly-refined product. But look, if one is eating muffins for breakfast, they should stop worrying about the precise content. And if one is eating muffins only occasionally, they should stop worrying period.

If you're going to all the trouble of making a healthy muffin, why not use white whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose? It can be substituted on a one-to-one basis in any quick bread recipe.

There will always be a healthy debate about what is and isn't nutritious. My goal here was to use whole ingredients to improve the empty-calorie recipe that usually produces a bakery muffin. So: brown sugar, fruit, and maple syrup instead of white sugar; whole grains in addition to white flour; nuts for protein; fruit and vegetables for fiber. Consider this recipe a starting point, not a doctor's prescription. Thanks everyone!

What is the calorie count, fiber content, and amount of sugar in 1 muffin?

Repeat with remaining batter. If there is not enough batter remaining to fill all the cups, fill every other cup with batter. Pour water into the empty cups to protect the pan in the oven.

Place muffin tin in oven and reduce heat to 400 degrees. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes, until a tester inserted into center of muffin comes out moist but clean. Rotate the pan halfway through baking. Cool muffins in pan on rack, then remove from tin.

Using an ice-cream scoop or small ladle, divide thick batter among muffin cups, filling almost to the top. Mound the batter slightly in the center of each cup; this will help make a domed muffin top. If you reserved blueberries for topping, press them lightly into the muffins. If you are topping with streusel, use your fingers to divide streusel over batter and press lightly onto the surface.

Make the streusel if using: In a small bowl, mix and pinch all the ingredients together until blended and crumbly. (If using butter, cut into small pieces first.)

Heat oven to 425 degrees and place rack in top third of oven. Butter or spray a muffin tin (regular or jumbo), or line the cups with paper liners. Make sure to also butter or spray the top surface of the tin to help the muffins release.

Set batter aside at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes to allow flours to absorb the liquid. Check batter after 15 minutes by giving it a light stir. It should be thick, not runny (this will help the muffins rise). Thin with a little more buttermilk or thicken by adding 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour. Set aside for 5 minutes more, check and adjust texture again, and repeat until batter is thick and fluffy.

Pour the wet ingredients over the dry ingredients and gently mix just until blended. Don’t worry about a few lumps or streaks of flour. Stir in the carrots, blueberries and nuts if using. (If you'd like, reserve a handful of blueberries for sprinkling on top of the muffins just before baking.)

Featured in: A Good Muffin Doesn’t Have to Be Bad for You

This master recipe for juicy, whole grain berry muffins is both extremely flexible and extremely rewarding. It is sweet but not sugary, packed with whole grains but not dense, and reasonably rich in fiber, protein, complex carbohydrates and healthy fats.The fresh berries and nuts are interchangeable with dried fruit, coconut or sunflower seeds. And the muffins freeze beautifully; they can go from a 300-degree oven to the breakfast table (or the car) in about 20 minutes.

