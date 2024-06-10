The 5 Best VPN For Xbox One in 2024 (2024)

When it comes to choosing a VPN for your Xbox console, it can be challenging as not all VPNs are compatible, and you want to avoid any negative impact on your gaming experience. However, we have compiled a list of some of the best VPNs for Xbox One with exceptional speeds to address these concerns.

Moreover, using a virtual private network on your Xbox offers numerous benefits, including protection against DDoS attacks and hiding your IP address during gaming sessions. Additionally, the best VPNs, like ExpressVPN, can help bypass geoblocking, prevent throttling by your internet service provider, and safeguard your privacy from other players.

All of our top VPN for Xbox One recommendations provide robust privacy features, deliver high-performance speeds with reliable connections, and are compatible with various home Wi-Fi routers to ensure comprehensive protection for your console throughout your home network.

Please note that this list will be regularly updated as new contenders for Xbox VPNs emerge. For assistance in setting up a VPN on your Xbox console, refer to our guide on how to install a VPN for Xbox One.

5 Best VPN for Xbox One in 2024 – Quick Overview

Worried about how can you get a VPN on Xbox? Here are 5 best VPNs that can help you out with this ExpressVPN – Best VPN for Xbox One consoles. Equipped with high-speed servers worldwide. Excellent at unblocking. Even better security and privacy with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Surfshark – Budget-friendly VPN for Xbox. Offers unlimited simultaneous connections and exceptional speeds at a low budget without compromising on security. NordVPN – Best Xbox VPN for Extra Privacy. Offers fast servers and top-notch security for Xbox gaming. Comes with a 30-day cash-back policy. CyberGhost – User-friendly VPN for Xbox One users. Offers gaming-optimized servers and easy-to-use VPN apps to use with Xbox One. IPVanish : Fastest Gaming VPN for Xbox. Offers servers in 75+ countries. Combines affordability with solid performance, ensuring a smooth Xbox gaming experience. Best Xbox VPN – Detailed Analysis | FAQs

Quick Comparison Table: Best VPN for Xbox One 2024

Check out the latest comparison table for the best Xbox One VPNs :

VPNs Ranking for Xbox One 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Avg Speed (US) 92+ 81+ 83+ 75+ 85+ Total Country Servers 105 countries 100 countries 61 countries 100 countries 2200 Total number of servers 3000 + servers 3200 + servers 6000 + servers 11651 + servers 2200 + servers Simultaneous connections 5 Unlimited 6 7 Unlimited Pricing $6.67/mo - Save up to 49% with exclusive 1-year plans + 3 months free $2.49/mo - Save up to 77% with exclusive 2-year plan + 30-day money-back guarantee $3.99/mo - Save up to 63% with exclusive 2-year plan + 3 months free for a friend $2.03/mo - Save up to 84% with exclusive 2-year plans + 4 months free $2.99/mo - Get 3 Months Extra + Save 77% on 2-year plan

Why Do I Need a VPN For Xbox?

If you are using Xbox for gaming or to stream, VPNs encrypt all web traffic and IP addresses so your internet service provider won’t see what you’re doing online. Also, when you change your IP address using a VPN on Xbox, it helps protect you from DDoS attacks.

A VPN is also recommended for Xbox since it allows you to connect tomore gaming servers, avoid censorship, download without interruption, and secure your connection.

Unfortunately, Xbox has no native support for VPN applications, so you cannot install one directly on the device. Setting up a VPN on Xbox requires a Wi-Fi router that supports working with Xbox and VPN. Setting your Xbox One IP address to static has many advantages, especially if you use advanced router configurations.

ExpressVPN is the Best VPN for the Xbox series X and is highly recommended because it functions with every Xbox variant. Its Threat Protection function offers robust defense against malicious software and viruses.

5 Best VPNs for Xbox 2024 [In-Depth Analysis]

Since Xbox One is not compatible with all VPNs, some of them may even reduce your chances of winning online. We have chosen these 5 best Xbox VPNs on the basis of their Xbox compatibility, servers, security, speed, and unblocking capabilities.

1. ExpressVPN – Best VPN for Xbox One consoles

Key Features 3000 + worldwide servers in 105 countries

+ worldwide servers in countries Change your location for the best gaming experience

5 simultaneous connections

Optimized for speed and stability

Easy to set up, with no other equipment required

Protection from DDoS attacks

30-day money-back guarantee

Compatible with devices like Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, and Linux

ExpressVPN is the best VPN you can get for Xbox One consoles. However, installing ExpressVPN on Xbox directly is impossible, but you can install ExpressVPN on your router easily with its Install Wizard feature that sets up ExpressVPN’s firmware on your router.

ExpressVPN is a VPN that ensures anonymity on Xbox. It provides a router applet and securely protects your private data. Even a pre-installed VPN is available from FlashRouters. However, the provider’s website has many manual tutorials for other routers, including particular Asus or Linksys models.

ExpressVPN offers 3000+ servers in 105 countries, ideal for players to connect to game servers in various countries. With these servers, you can easily change your IP address and enjoy optimal speeds. You can also prevent DDoS attacks on Xbox.

During our testing, we played Apex Legends on Xbox using this VPN and found ExpressVPN to be the best VPN for Apex Legends, as it delivered a buffer-free gaming experience on Xbox.

According to the ExpressVPN speed testwe received, the maximum download speed was 92.26 Mbps, while the maximum upload speed was 89.45 Mbps. ExpressVPN’s single subscription package permits up to 8 simultaneous connections.

ExpressVPN’s downloading speed is sufficient for streaming and downloading.

ExpressVPN protects with security features, including ExpressVPN’s kill switch, Split tunneling, 256-bit AES encryption, DNS leak protection, and more. Ligthway protocol provides an extra layer of security and speeds up the communication process.

ExpressVPN offers customized apps for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux. With ExpressVPN, you don’t have to do the configuration manually. You can also purchase pre-flashed routers for your Xbox.

ExpressVPN offers 27/4 live chat support for users to contact in case of any assistance is needed. ExpressVPN cost start at $6.67/mo - Save up to 49% with exclusive 1-year plans + 3 months free, along with ExpressVPN’s free trial for mobile users and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

We have covered all its features in our detailed ExpressVPN Review.

Pros Best VPN for Xbox Cloud Gaming

Easy router connectivity options

Hundreds of low-latency servers for smooth gaming

Have a Router applet

Offers a reliable kill switch

A no-log VPN service

Live chat support 24/7 Cons Expensive than competitors

2. Surfshark – Budget-Friendly VPN for Xbox with unlimited devices

Key Features 3200 + worldwide servers in 100 countries

+ worldwide servers in countries Unlimited bandwidth

Unlimited Simultaneous Connections

Protection on all Wi-Fi Xbox consoles

No bandwidth throttling

Protection from sore losers

Compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS

Surfshark is a great budget-friendly VPN for Xbox and Xbox Series X, coming at a low price of just $2.49/mo - Save up to 77% with exclusive 2-year plan + 30-day money-back guarantee without speed and security issues. Surfshark doesn’t have an official Xbox app. You can get Surfshark pre-configured on a router or use its comprehensive router setup tutorials.

Despite being a low-cost VPN, Surfshark offers high-speed servers with low latency. Surfshark offers 3200+ servers in 100 countries. As a result, you will have numerous options for switching to a different IP address and avoiding unforeseen DDoS attacks.

It was a seamless experience to connect to the New York server of Surfshark to unblock streaming platforms and gaming websites to download and play games online using Xbox.

According to the Surfshark speed test we conducted, the max download speed was 81.32 Mbps and the max upload speed was 76.12 Mbps for a 100 Mbps connection.

This speed is good enough for lag-free gaming on Xbox.

The fact that the speed of Surfshark Xbox One maintains an average of 81% of the original internet speeds is largely due to using the OpenVPN and WireGuard protocols. So, while playing games, you won’t notice any lagging or speed reductions.

Surfshark offers users a variety of security features, including a kill switch, Smart DNS, 256-bit AES encryption, IPv6, WebRTC, andDNS leak protection. It also offers premium features, including CleanWeb (adblocker), MultiHop, and WhiteLister (split tunneling).

Surfshark’s feature of unlimited device connection makes it the best VPN for multiple devices. It delivers apps compatible with macOS, Android, iOS, Windows, and Linux. Manual setup is required on compatible routers. This way, you can also use Surfshark on Apple TV easily.

There is also 24/7 customer support if you face any issues. Despite low Surfshark price plans, you may try Surfshark’s free trial on your Mac and iOS before committing to a paid service. A 30-day money-back guarantee is included with every purchase. You have the option to cancel your membership at any time.

For more information regarding this VPN, read our in-depth Surfshark review.

Pros Best VPN for Xbox 360

Flexible 3200+ servers to work with Xbox variants.

Unlimited simultaneous connections.

Live chat available 24/7

Affordable VPN Xbox One in the industry Cons Smaller servers network than competitors

3. NordVPN – The Best Xbox VPN for Extra Privacy

Key Features 6000 + worldwide servers in 61 Countries

+ worldwide servers in Countries 6 Simultaneous Connections

Onion over VPN and Double VPN

Secure gaming with the fastest VPN for Xbox

Ultra-fast VPN servers

Prevent DDoS attacks

Encrypt your traffic twice

Compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS

NordVPN is the Best Xbox VPN for extra privacy while gaming. It offers a huge server network of 6000+ secure servers across 61 countries worldwide, cutting-edge security features, and top-notch speeds.

If you don’t want to configure NordVPN on your router manually, NordVPN also offers pre-flashed routers for your ease. The process is made as simple as possible by the official website of the provider, which is stuffed with helpful instructions on how to set it up on many other routers.

It was compatible to download games from the Xbox marketplace using Nord’s New York server.

Download speeds of 83.82 Mbps and upload speeds of 44.64 Mbps were measured during the NordVPN speed test on a 100 Mbps connection. To ensure lag-free gaming, NordVPN offers a dedicated protocol, NordLynx which makes it the fastest VPN service in the market. Enabling this feature will provide consistently fast speed while gaming.

By consistently outperforming in the speed tests, NordVPN proved itself a genuine streaming VPN.

It also comes with some of the best security and privacy features, including an automatic kill switch, Double VPN, and DDoS protection, and it also supports Tor over VPN. With its DDoS protection feature, you can have your dedicated IP address and run your server for gaming.

Whether you’re using Windows, Linux, Mac, Android, or iOS, NordVPN has a custom app. It doesn’t have a native Xbox One app, so you can not install NordVPN on Xbox. But it is the best VPN to produce compatibility with numerous devices, including Kodi, Roku, and Firestick.It also has detailed installation guides for 29 different routers on its website.

It offers a 24/7 live chat option for any technical assistance. All these features of this best VPN for Xbox One game pass come at a low price of $3.99/mo - Save up to 63% with exclusive 2-year plan + 3 months free for a friend. You can have NordVPN free trial before subscribing to any package. You can cancel your NordVPN subscription if you don’t like the service and get a refund.

To know more about this VPN provider, read our detailed NordVPN review.

Pros Multiple low-latency gaming servers are available worldwide.

Fastest with NordLynx

Provides dedicated IP addresses for creating a game server of your own

Threat Protection feature available

7-day free trial

Live chat is available 24/7 to help out the best gaming server Cons Free trial available for Android devices only

Apps UI is a little complex for beginners

4. CyberGhost – User-friendly VPN For Xbox

11651 + servers in 100 countries

+ servers in countries 7 simultaneous connections with streaming-optimized servers

Smart DNS feature is available

Safe and secure while gaming

Blazing fast speeds

Unlimited bandwidth

No more buffering

No throttling from your ISP

Compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS

CyberGhost is the best user-friendly VPN for Xbox, offering the most intuitive apps. It provides access to a server network with 11651+ servers in 100 countries.

Using CyberGhost VPN with an Xbox console, you may access your favorite restricted game and game servers. We connected to the New York server to access many blocked Xbox game websites to download them.

According to the CyberGhost VPN speed test the downloading speed is 75.47 Mbps, and the upload speed is 69.34 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection. CyberGhost supports 7 simultaneous connections at one time.

Stream media with CyberGhost’s servers at a decent rate.

By using CyberGhost’s Smart DNS service on Xbox, you may unblock content that is normally unavailable in your region. Automatic Wi-Fi Security, 256-bit AES encryption, DNS leak prevention, a Kill Switch, and more are just a few of CyberGhost’s robust security features.

You may connect to specially optimized streaming servers and experience flawless HD video streaming on your Xbox. On its app, users may connect to streaming, gaming, torrenting, and NoSpy servers, all of which have their own specialized sections.

Apart from gaming, you can install its easy-to-use apps on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. You may also connect your Xbox to the VPN after installing CyberGhost VPN on the router.

In case CyberGhost not working with your Xbox console, you can get technical assistance using 24/7 live chat. It is available $2.03/mo - Save up to 84% with exclusive 2-year plans + 4 months free, and with every plan, you get a 45-day money-back guarantee along with a CyberGhostfree trial using which you can determine the quality of service before subscribing to any plan.

Find out more about this VPN in our in-depth CyberGhost review.

Pros Smart DNS function for streaming with Xbox

Optimized gaming servers for lag-free gaming

Beginner-friendly apps

Strong privacy features

Allows 7 concurrent connections

45-day cash-back assurance Cons Sometimes the servers get sluggish.

Few advanced configuration features

5. IPVanish – Fastest Gaming VPN for Xbox

Key Features 2200 + servers in countries

+ servers in countries Smart DNS

10 simultaneous connections

DDoS Attack Protection

Game Server Proximity

Data Privacy

Inconsistent or Laggy Connection

Compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS

IPVanish is a VPN service that may not be as well-known as some others in the industry, but it offers excellent features specifically for Xbox users. In collaboration with FlashRouters, they provide pre-configured VPN options. Additionally, IPVanish offers comprehensive instructions on setting up their VPN on various routers, including DD-WRT firmware, ASUS, and others, which can be found on their website.

IPVanish boasts an extensive server network with 2200+ servers in countries. This vast server fleet makes it easy to find a server location that suits your needs, allowing you to change your IP address while maintaining optimal speeds.

Speed is crucial when it comes to online gaming and browsing, and IPVanish delivers on this front. It utilizes the OpenVPN and WireGuard protocols, which are commonly used by top VPN providers.

During our IPVanish speed test, it proved to be incredibly fast, making it an excellent choice for gamers seeking low ping. We recorded an impressive download speed of 86.75 Mbps and an upload speed of 73.67 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection. This level of performance ensures uninterrupted gaming and smooth browsing experiences.

No significant speed drop was recorded during IPVanish speed testing.

The VPN comes with several useful features. One notable feature is traffic obfuscation, which helps hide the fact that you are connected to a VPN. IPVanish also provides a reliable kill switch, which ensures that your internet connection is severed if the VPN connection drops unexpectedly. Additionally, there is a split tunneling feature, allowing you to choose which traffic goes through the VPN and which doesn’t.

It is also compatible with Windows, iOS, Android, and macOS. Speaking of connecting multiple devices at the same time, IPVanish offers unlimited multi-logins.

In terms of pricing, IPVanish offers various subscription options starting from $2.99/mo - Get 3 Months Extra + Save 77% on 2-year plan. While there is no IPVanish free trial available, they do provide a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you the opportunity to try out the service and receive a refund if you want to cancel IPVanish subscription.

In case of IPVanish not working with your Xbox One, contact their customer support for timely assistance.

For more details on this provider, please visit our IPVanish review.

Pros Optimized servers for Xbox

Huge server fleet

Reliable kill switch

Strict no-logs policy

Unlimited simultaneous connections

30-day money-back guarantee Cons Increases price after 1 year

Methodology: How we selected and tested the best Xbox VPNs

You’ll need a VPN that works with routers if you want to use one with your Xbox One. But there are a lot more things to take into account, as explained in our research, which assisted us in finding the top VPNs for Xbox One :

A VPN that is not router-compatible will not work with your Xbox One. But there are a number of additional factors to think about, as we detail in our methodology.

Easy to use – Xbox one VPNs must be manually configured with wifi routers. The top Xbox one VPNs include manual setup instructions for gaming consoles , making this easier. The assistance should be available 24/7 through email and chat help .

Xbox one VPNs must be manually configured with wifi routers. The top Xbox one VPNs include manual , making this easier. The assistance should be available 24/7 through . Speed Performance- High-speed servers are essential for uninterrupted Xbox gameplay and streaming. We found the fastest Xbox VPNs with unlimited bandwidth that can help bypass ISP throttling as well.

High-speed servers are essential for uninterrupted Xbox gameplay and streaming. We found the fastest Xbox VPNs with unlimited bandwidth that can help bypass ISP throttling as well. Worldwide Servers – You may wish to unblock a country-specific Xbox app. For better speeds, connect to a server near you. The top Xbox VPNs provide servers in dozens of countries, making this easy.

You may wish to unblock a country-specific Xbox app. For better speeds, connect to a server near you. The top Xbox VPNs provide servers in dozens of countries, making this easy. Security – Xbox Online poses security hazards, including DDoS and swatting . Use a VPN to encrypt your data and mask your IP address and location. All of our VPNs have kill switches and DNS leak prevention .

Xbox Online poses security hazards, including . Use a VPN to encrypt your data and mask your IP address and location. All of our VPNs have . Price- Despite delivering all of the above, the best Xbox one VPNs are typically cheaper than those without these capabilities. You may test each VPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to Install VPN on Xbox One

Unfortunately, a VPN cannot be installed directly on an Xbox One gaming system. As an alternative, configure your wireless router. Another choice is to use a laptop to set up a virtual router.

Setting a VPN on a router Since a VPN app cannot be installed directly on your Xbox, you must install it on your router. Every router has a different installation procedure. So, here are some general steps: Log into your router’s control panel: You can usually access this by entering the IP address of your router into your browser’s address bar. If you’re not sure what your router’s IP address is, you can usually find it on a sticker on the underside or back of the case. If you can’t find it, try googling the name of the manufacturer and “control panel IP address”. Find the VPN installation instructions for your router: Since there are many different types of router firmware, there is no one-size-fits-all guide to installing a VPN. However, most major VPN providers will have detailed installation instructions on their websites. Find the instructions for your brand of router and keep the page open in a new tab. Follow the instructions carefully: It’s important to follow each step of the installation process carefully, as changing the wrong setting can cause issues with your router or VPN connection. If you’re not sure about something, contact your VPN provider’s support team for assistance. Connect your Xbox to the network: Once the VPN has been installed on your router, you can connect your Xbox to the network as usual. Your Xbox will now be protected by the VPN connection, providing enhanced privacy and security while gaming online.

Note: If your router firmware does not support VPN configurations, flashing your router with alternative firmware can enable VPN functionality. However, it is crucial to proceed with caution, as incorrect flashing can cause damage. If you are unsure or inexperienced, it’s best to seek assistance from someone knowledgeable to ensure a smooth and safe process.

Check out our blog on best VPN routers for more information, including setup tutorials.

Sharing a VPN connection over Wi-Fi

Another method to install a VPN on an Xbox is by utilizing a mobile hotspot to share the connection. This involves installing a VPN on your laptop, creating a hotspot with it, and connecting the Xbox to it. However, it’s important to note that the performance may be compromised compared to setting up the VPN directly on a router.

Now, the process of sharing a VPN connection over Wi-Fi varies depending on the operating system. Here are instructions for Windows 10 and macOS:

Sharing a VPN connection on Windows 10 To share a VPN connection on Windows 10, follow these steps: Open your laptop’s Settings and navigate to “Network and Internet” > “Mobile Hotspot.” Select the “Wi-Fi” option and enable the Mobile Hotspot feature. Go back to “Settings” and choose “Network and Internet” > “Change adapter options.” Right-click on the adapter associated with your VPN connection (e.g., “[Insert your chosen VPN here] Windows Adapter”) and select “Properties.” In the Properties window, go to the “Sharing” tab and check the box that says “Allow other network users to connect through this computer’s internet connection.” From the drop-down menu, select the Microsoft Wi-Fi Direct Virtual Adapter, which represents the hotspot you created. Connect your Xbox to your laptop as you would normally connect to a Wi-Fi network.

By following these steps, you can share the VPN connection from your laptop with your Xbox by utilizing the Windows 10 Mobile Hotspot feature.

Sharing a VPN connection on macOS To share a VPN connection on macOS, follow these steps: Obtain the account credentials from your chosen VPN provider. Set up an L2TP/IPsec VPN connection on your Mac using the provided credentials. Open System Preferences and go to “Sharing.” Select “Internet Sharing” from the left panel, but do not enable it just yet. From the “Share your connection from” dropdown menu, choose the VPN connection you set up. Check the box next to “Wi-Fi” under “To computers using.” Click on “Wi-Fi Options” and set a password for the Wi-Fi network. Go back to “Internet Sharing” and now click on “Enable.” Connect your Mac to the VPN using the established connection. Connect your Xbox to your Mac via Wi-Fi, selecting the network name and entering the password you set in step 8.

By following these steps, you can share the VPN connection from your Mac with your Xbox using the Internet Sharing feature on macOS.

Can I Use a Free VPN for Xbox?

Yes, you can use the best free VPN for Xbox can offer initial cost savings and access to geo-restricted content by masking your IP address. It can provide a layer of security and privacy while gaming, ensuring a level of anonymity and protection against certain online threats.

However, free VPNs often come with limitations like slower speeds due to high user traffic, fewer server locations resulting in potential connectivity issues, and data caps, which can restrict your gaming experience. Moreover, some free VPN providers might compromise user data by logging and selling it to third parties, posing a risk to your privacy and online security.

VPNs to Avoid while Accessing Xbox One?

Free VPNs do not provide users with a reliable and secure connection. Paid VPNs, which cost money each month but still don’t allow satisfactory services with Xbox, are worse than their free counterparts.

Hola VPN

Streaming or gaming on a Hola VPN might put your data in danger because Hola sells user activity behavior. It’s cheap, but it reveals all of your online activity, personal information, and credit card numbers.

Read an in-depth review on Hola VPN to help you learn more.

Hoxx VPN

Hoxx VPN has a terrible reputation for exposing user information. The problems with this VPN include slow connections, inability to connect to Xbox, and a lack of privacy.

Read an in-depth review on Hoxx VPN to help you learn more.

HideMyAss

This VPN has a large user base and promotes itself as the best free VPN for Xbox. Unfortunately, it did not perform well in our tests. There has been a background of unsecured information transfer and IP address disclosure.

Read an in-depth review on HMA VPNto help you learn more.

FAQs – Best VPN for Xbox One

Should I get a VPN for Xbox? Yes, using a VPN for Xbox can help reduce security risks associated with online gaming, such as DDoS attacks and swatting. By encrypting your data, hiding your IP address, and concealing your physical location, a VPN adds an extra layer of protection to enhance your online privacy and security. Can I put a VPN on my Xbox One? No, you cannot directly install a VPN on your Xbox One. However, you can connect your Xbox to a PC, mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi router, or any other internet-sharing device that supports VPN protection. What VPN works best on Xbox? Here is a list of the VPNs which work on Xbox: ExpressVPN : Best VPN for Xbox Surfshark : Best low-budget VPN provider for Xbox One NordVPN : Huge Network VPN of superfast servers for Xbox One CyberGhost : Most gaming-optimized servers to use with Xbox One Does Xbox block VPN?

No, Xbox doesn’t block VPNs. However, it doesn’t natively support VPN apps the way that laptops and smartphones do. While you can’t directly install a VPN on your Xbox, there are several ways to bypass this, including connecting your Xbox to a VPN-enabled Wi-Fi router, laptop, or mobile hotspot. Is VPN worth it for Xbox? For gaming, a VPN is unquestionably worthwhile. You can avoid online threats by using the best VPN for Xbox One S & X. Additionally, by changing your IP address to a different country, it will enable you to get better game deals that might not be available in your region. Which VPN for lag on Xbox? NordVPN is the top choice for reducing lag on Xbox. It’s a good all-rounder VPN that offers great speeds and works well with Xbox One. Does NordVPN work on Xbox? Yes, NordVPN works on all Xbox models, including the Xbox Series X, S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. With NordVPN installed on your Xbox via routers, you can improve your online gameplay in a variety of ways in addition to protecting your device against cyberattacks. Can I use ExpressVPN on my Xbox? Yes, you use ExpressVPN on your Xbox not directly but by installing ExpressVPN on your router. It can extend the privacy and security of a VPN to every device in your home, including your Xbox.

Wrapping Up!

DDoS assaults can be avoided with the use of Xbox one VPNs, which also guarantee gamers’ general security and privacy. When looking for the best VPN for Xbox One, it’s crucial to discover VPN services that support router setup, guarantee solid security features, and don’t sacrifice speeds.

We have evaluated and recommended the best VPN for Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, and Xbox One. Using a reliable VPN has become mandatory as a lot of the popular gaming titles and movies are often geo-restricted. To unleash the full potential of your console and keep your privacy protected, you’ll need to opt for the best VPN for Xbox One.

ExpressVPN is our top choice. It has great security features and maintains 90% or more of the initial connection speed for users on Xbox One. It further offers a 3-month free subscription on its annual plan.