Meringue Mushrooms Recipe (2024)

Published December 17, 2021.This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.

These awesome sweet meringue mushrooms are an easy-to-make fun snack to eat or can be used as a decoration on any of your baked goods. You will love the way these look once they are finished.

Whether it’s the holidays or having a simple weeknight meal, we love to finish it off with a tasty dessert. If you are looking to take your sweets-making skills to the next level, then for sure check out my croissant bread pudding or angel food cake.

Making cakes, tortes, or baked goods look more appealing has been a huge trend the last 15 to 20 years. For confirmation just look at all the baking shows that are on TV. These meringue mushrooms are a fun little way to help spruce up your cakes, especially when put onto a yule log.

Meringue is fun to work with and can be made into a myriad of different shapes, so if you are looking to decorate a cake but a mushroom doesn’t make sense on top of it, then consider making it into a different fun shape or decoration.

Meringue Mushrooms Ingredients

Egg Whites – Make sure they are completely separated from the egg yolks.

– Make sure they are completely separated from the egg yolks. Cream of Tartar – This will help stabilize the meringue.

– This will help stabilize the meringue. Fine Sugar – Caster sugar is proffered, but if you do not have access to it, simply process regular sugar in a food processor spice grinder for about 1 minute.

– Caster sugar is proffered, but if you do not have access to it, simply process regular sugar in a food processor spice grinder for about 1 minute. Chocolate – Use melted semi-sweet or dark chocolate.

– Use melted semi-sweet or dark chocolate. Cocoa Powder – Any good cocoa powder from the grocery store will work.

How to Make Meringue Mushrooms

Use these easy-to-follow instructions and images to help make perfect meringue mushrooms:

Add the egg whites to the bowl of a stand mixer along with the cream of tartar and whip and medium speed using the whisk attachment until soft peaks have formed, which takes about 3-4 minutes. Next, turn the speed to medium-high and slowly add in the sugar until it is mixed in. Put the speed to high and whisk for 2 to 3 minutes or until stiff peaks have formed. Transfer the meringue to a piping bag with a ½” round tip. Use half of the meringue to make round dollops using a circular motion onto a cookie sheet tray lined with parchment paper. They should have the diameter of a silver dollar. Next, use the remaining meringue to make the mushrooms stems by squeezing the piping bag onto a cookie sheet tray lined with parchment paper and immediately pulling up on the bag and stop pressing once 1 inch of the meringue is onto the paper helping to tailor it off. It’s ok if it has sharp peak on top. Bake in the oven at 250° for about 45 minutes. Cool at room temperature for about 20 minutes to harden up. Using the end of a skewer make a small hole into the bottom part of the mushroom cap. Brush some of the chocolate all over the bottom part of the mushroom cap including in the created hole to give it the appearance of gills. Press the pointy end of the mushroom stem into the hole of the mushrooms cap on the bottom and set aside. Repeat the process. Lightly dust the tops of the mushrooms with cocoa powder.

Make-Ahead and Storage

Make-Ahead: You can make these up to 3 days ahead of time.

How to Store: Cover and keep at room temperature for up to 5 days. Do not refrigerate or freeze.

chef notes + tips I used the Wilton 1A tip for this.

for this. You can also brush the mushrooms all over with cocoa powder to give them a darker look.

the mushrooms all over with cocoa powder to give them a darker look. If you want the mushrooms to be completely white, then bake at 200° for about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

mushrooms to be completely white, then bake at 200° for about 1 hour and 15 minutes. You can also simply add a small amount of the melted chocolate into the created hole of the mushroom stem to help it stick if you do not want the “gill” look.

add a small amount of the melted chocolate into the created hole of the it stick if you do not want the “gill” look. If caster sugar is not available, then process regular sugar in a food processor spice grinder for about 1 minute.

not available, then process regular sugar in a food processor spice grinder for about 1 minute. Not happy with the shape of your mushrooms caps or stems after piping them onto the parchment paper? Scrape them off back into the bag and start again.

shape of your mushrooms caps or stems after piping them onto the parchment paper? Scrape them off back into the bag and start again. If you do not have a pastry brush then simply use a butter knife.

More Sweets Recipes

Sugared Cranberries

Yule Log

Chocolate Ganache

S Cookies

Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls

Be sure to follow me onFacebook,YouTube,Instagram,andPinterest, and if you’ve had a chance to make this then definitely drop me a comment and a rating below.

Save Meringue Mushrooms Recipe Print See Also 15 Best King Oyster Mushroom RecipesYotam Ottolenghi's 10 recipes perfect for an Australian autumn | Australian lifestyleAdriano zumbo: passionfruit, lychee and coconut bûche de noël recipeHow to Make Shortbread (Recipe from Scotland) 5 from 2 votes These awesome sweet meringue mushrooms are an easy-to-make fun snack to eat or can be used as a decoration on any of your baked goods. Servings: 30 Prep Time: 25 minutes minutes Cook Time: 45 minutes minutes Ingredients 3 egg whites

¼ tsp cream of tartar

¾ cup fine sugar

½ cup melted dark or milk chocolate

1 tablespoon cocoa powder Instructions Preheat the oven to 250°.

Add the egg whites and cream of tartar to the bowl of a stand mixer along with the whisk attachment and whisk medium speed using the whisk attachment until soft peaks have formed, which takes about 3-4 minutes.

Next, turn the speed to medium-high and slowly add in the sugar until it is mixed in, which takes about :30 to :45 seconds to pour in.

Turn the speed to high and whisk for 2 to 3 minutes or until stiff peaks have formed.

Transfer the meringue to a large piping bag with a ¼” to ½” round tip.

Use half of the meringue to make round dollops using a circular motion onto a cookie sheet tray lined with parchment paper. They should have the diameter of a silver dollar about be about a ½ to ¾” in height.

Next, use the remaining meringue to make the mushrooms stems by squeezing the piping bag onto a cookie sheet tray lined with parchment paper and immediately pulling up on the bag and while stopping squeezing once 1 inch of the meringue is onto the parchment paper helping to taper it off. It’s ok if it has a sharp peak on top. See Also 29 Vegan Pizza Recipes So Good You Won't Miss The Cheese

Bake in the oven at 250° for about 45 minutes.

Cool at room temperature for about 20 minutes to harden up.

Using the end of a skewer make a small hole into the bottom part of the mushroom cap.

Brush some of the chocolate all over the bottom part of the mushroom cap using a pastry brush including in the created hole to give it the appearance of gills.

Press the pointy end of the mushroom stem into the hole of the mushrooms cap on the bottom and set it aside right side up. Repeat the process.

Lightly dust the tops of the mushrooms with cocoa powder. Notes Make-Ahead: You can make these up to 3 days ahead of time. How to Store: Cover and keep at room temperature for up to 5 days. Do not refrigerate or freeze. I used the Wilton 1A tip for this. You can also brush the mushrooms all over with cocoa powder to give them a darker look. If you want the mushrooms to be completely white, then bake at 200° for about 1 hour and 15 minutes. You can also simply add a small amount of the melted chocolate into the created hole of the mushroom stem to help it stick if you do not want the “gill” look. If caster sugar is not available, then process regular sugar in a food processor spice grinder for about 1 minute. Not happy with the shape of your mushrooms caps or stems after piping them onto the parchment paper? Scrape them off back into the bag and start again. If you do not have a pastry brush then simply use a butter knife. Course: Dessert Cuisine: American, French Author: Chef Billy Parisi