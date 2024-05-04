Kada Prasad Recipe | Gurudwara Kadah Prasad Recipe (2024)

Kada prashad recipe with step by step pics. Kada prashad isa smooth, soft, velvety and rich halwa made with whole wheat flour (atta), ghee, sugar and water. One of the delicacies that is served in gurudwara as a prasad is this super delicious halwa known as kada prashad. Its everybody’s favorite sweet.

About Kada Prasad

The word gurudwara means the door to the guru. So when you visit the guru you cannot come back empty handed. The guru offers his sweet blessings to you. Thus kada prashad signifies these blessings and one should never say no tokada prashad when you visit anygurudwara.

Whenever you visit any temple or gurudwara and if food is offered to you as prashad, then always try to finish it and don’t waste food. When the food is served to you, at that time you can request humbly to serve a small portion if you are not hungry.

Karah prasad is very rich and filling. If you are conscious about too much ghee then you can request the sewadar to offer you a small quantity.

If you have ever visited any gurudwara then you will vouch for the awesome taste ofkarah prasad that is served there.Ingurudwaras this prasad is prepared with lot of devotion and continuous chanting of hymns so the taste of halwa is divine and has a different energy to it.

While making karah prasadits important to chant the 5 baanis.reciting the bani is one of the main ingredient in it. Because it adds subtle spiritual and devotional energy to the halwa and then it becomes the prasad. Without the chanting it will be like a delicious atta halwa.

So if you want to make the kara parshaad then while making it recite the 5 baanis which are: JAPJI SAHIB, JAAP SAHIB , TAV PARSAAD SAVIYAE, CHAOUPAI SAHIB and ANAND SAHIB. If chanting these 5 baanis is not possible then you can chant WAHEGURU continuously from start to end while making deg or prashad.

Kada prashad is made with four ingredients – whole wheat flour, ghee, sugar and water. The proportion is 1:1:1:3 ratio of wheat flour, ghee, sugar and water respectively. Thus kada prashad has a different taste then the usual Atta halwa we make at home.

If making at home, then you can add less ghee. For some texture in the halwa a few tablespoons of sooji (rava) is also added. My mother in law add sooji, but mostly I make kada prashad with wheat flour.

Serve kada prashad hot or warm. If you refrigerate, then before serving just warm it lightly and then serve.

Step-by-Step Guide

How to make Kadah Prashad Recipe

Making sugar solution

1. Take 1 cup of sugar in a sauce pan or pot.Use a sauce pan or pot which has a handle as its helps to add sugar solution to the atta mixture in the later part of the recipe.

2. Add 3 cups water.

3. Keep the pan on stove-top on a medium-low to medium heat.

4. Stir the solution so that all the sugar dissolves.

5. Begin to heat this sugar solution till it comes to a boil.

Frying whole wheat flour

6. Meanwhile place a heavy bottomed kadai or pan on the stove top on a low heat. Keep both the pans on two burners simultaneously, so that once the wheat flour is fried, the sugar solution is also hot.

7. Add 1 cup of ghee in the kadai. Do use a heavy and thick bottomed kadai so that the atta does not get burnt.

8. Let the entire ghee melt.

9. Then add 1 cup whole wheat flour.

10. Stir and mix well.

11. Mix the whole wheat flour (atta) with the ghee. Fry the atta on a low to medium-low heat.

12.Mix very well to get a mixture without lumps.

13.Meanwhile the sugar solution will also come to a boil. Once the sugar solution boils, then switch off the flame. There are no thread consistencies formed in the sugar solution. The sugar solution just needs to come to a boil.

14.On a low heat begin to fry the whole wheat flour in ghee.Fry the atta stirring non-stop.

15.The color of the flour will change as you keep on stirring and cooking it. Keep on stirring the flour to ensure even browning and also so that it does not get burnt.

16.The atta or whole wheat flour should have a shade of dark golden color and should have a nutty fragrance. It took me 17 minutes for the atta to get cooked at the right color and texture in a heavy kadai.

Timing will vary depending on the material, thickness, size of the pan and the intensity of the flame.

Making kada prashad

17. When the atta turns to a dark golden color, add the sugar solution in two parts. Be very careful as the mixture bubbles and splutters a lot. Do note that the sugar solution needs to be hot when you add it to the roasted atta mixture.

18. Mix and stir very well.

19. Then add the second part of hot sugar solution.

20. Continue to mix very well.

21. Now cook the kada prashad stirring non-stop.

22. The mixture will thicken as it gets cooked.The halwa will also start releasing ghee.

23.Continue to stir non-stop and cook till the whole mixture becomes one mass and leaves the sides of the pan.

24.The consistency of the kada prasad will also change as well as the color.

26. When the kada prashad has a thick pudding like consistency, then switch off the flame.

After adding the sugar solution I cooked the halwa for 10 minutes on a low-medium flame stirring continuously.

Timing will vary with the kadai thickness, size and intensity of flame. Do note that on cooling the atta halwa will thicken more. At this step you can also add some kishmish (raisins) or dry fruits like almonds or cashews.

27. Serve kada prashad hot or warm.

A few more tasty Halwa recipes you may like are:

Moong dal halwa

Sooji halwa

Badam halwa

Gajar ka halwa

Karachi halwa

Please be sure to rate the recipe in the recipe card or leave a comment below if you have made it. For more vegetarian inspirations, Sign Up for my emails or follow me on Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, Pinterest or Twitter.

See Also The Ridiculously Delicious Asian Recipes You'll Ever Taste - Kada Prashad Recipe By Dassana Amit Kada prashad is a super delicious halwa that is served in gurudwaras as prasad. 4.92 from 47 votes Print Pin Save Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Cuisine North Indian, Punjabi Course Desserts, Sweets Servings 6 Units Ingredients ▢ 1 cup atta or 120 grams whole wheat flour

▢ 1 cup sugar or 200 grams sugar

▢ 1 cup Ghee

▢ 3 cups water Instructions making sugar solution Take 1 cup sugar in a sauce pan or pot.add 3 cups water. Use a sauce pan which has a handle as its helps to add sugar solution to the atta mixture in the later part of the recipe.

Keep the pan on stove top on a medium-low to medium flame.

Stir the solution so that all the sugar dissolves.

Heat this sugar solution till it begins boiling.

Once the sugar solution boils, then switch off the flame. frying wheat flour for kada prashad Meanwhile when you keep the sugar solution to boil, also place a heavy bottomed kadai or pan on another stove top on a low flame.

Add 1 cup ghee.let the entire ghee melt.

Then add whole wheat flour.

Stir and mix the whole wheat flour (atta) with the ghee.

Mix very well to get a mixture without lumps.

On a low flame begin to fry the whole wheat flour in ghee.

Fry the atta stirring non-stop.

The color of the flour will change as you keep on stirring and cooking it. Keep on stirring the flour to ensure even browning.

The atta or whole wheat flour should have a shade of dark golden color and should have a nutty fragrance. making kada prashad When the atta turns to a dark golden color, add the sugar solution in two parts. Be very careful as the mixture bubbles and splutters a lot.

Mix and stir very well.

Then add the second part of hot sugar solution.continue to mix very well.

Now cook the kada prashad stirring non-stop.

The mixture will thicken as it gets cooked.

The halwa will also start releasing ghee.

Continue to stir non-stop and cook till the whole mixture becomes one mass and leaves the sides of the pan.

The consistency of the kada prasad will also change as well as the color.

When the kada prashad has a thick pudding like consistency, then switch off the flame.

Serve kada prashad hot or warm. Nutrition Info (Approximate Values) Nutrition Facts Kada Prashad Recipe Amount Per Serving Calories 495Calories from Fat 306 % Daily Value* Fat 34g52% Saturated Fat 21g131% Polyunsaturated Fat 1g Monounsaturated Fat 9g Cholesterol 88mg29% Sodium 6mg0% Potassium 75mg2% Carbohydrates 47g16% Fiber 2g8% Sugar 33g37% Protein 2g4% Vitamin A 1065IU21% Calcium 11mg1% Iron 0.7mg4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Like what you see? Stay up to date with new recipes and ideas. Signup

Subscribe

Join

Follow

This Kada Prasad Recipe from the archives, originally published in December 2017 has been updated and republished on January 2023.