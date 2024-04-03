Montreal Style Bagel Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

If you know, you know. Anyone that grew up in or visited Montreal knows about Montreal bagels and all their glory. This is a step-by-step recipe for those that are homesick and craving a taste of home. For me, these are simply the best bagels ever!

Ok, so first of all, this is not an authentic Montreal bagel recipe (but it's pretty close). That's because most home cooks simply don't have a woodfired oven. We have to settle for our standard ovens. Based on the rave reviews on our YouTube video (linked below), it seems like these bagels are pretty close to the original.

If you are ever in Montreal, I recommend you check out St-Viateur Bagel or Fairmont Bagel for real deal wood fired bagels.

A little history

What makes Montreal bagels so special and different from their New York City cousins?

Montreal bagels are typically hand rolled , resulting in uneven and misshapen bagels (we want this!) with a larger hole!

, resulting in uneven and misshapen bagels (we want this!) with a larger hole! They are dipped in boiling water spiked with honey prior to baking

prior to baking Woodfire is the go to cooking method, which gives these bagels a hint of smoke flavor.

Traditional recipes include malt and eggs but I developed this recipe for home cooks who probably don't have malt syrup in their pantries. The malt syrup is important if you are looking to follow a traditional recipe.

Montreal-style bagels are sweet, chewy and not too salty. Don't expect them to taste like a standard New York bagel.

Ingredients

For this recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

Bread flour (All Purpose works as well, but bread flour with its higher protein content is the way to go)

Active dry yeast

Sugar

Olive oil

Salt

Water

Honey

Toppings (sesame seeds, poppy seeds, everything bagel seasoning)

Equipment

Although the dough can be mixed by hand, I highly recommend you use a stand mixer if you have one.

I also recommend a kitchen scale to precisely weigh your ingredients.

Method

This is a detailed rundown of the recipe, from A to Z. I recommend you watch the YouTube video as well to help you get a better understanding of the process.

Prepare the dough

1. Yeast Mixture. This recipe starts with preparing the yeast mixture. In a Pyrex measuring cup, combine 415g (1 ¾ cups) of warm water with 1 packet of dry yeast (2 ¼ teaspoons) and 4 tablespoons of sugar. Mix well until the yeast dissolves and let the mixture activate for a few minutes.

2. Dry ingredients. Measure 700g (about 5 cups) of bread flour and add it to the bowl of a stand mixer. Add 1 teaspoon of salt to the flour.

3. Mix. Add your yeast mixture, followed by 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

4. Knead. With the dough hook attachment, run the stand mixer for 8-10 full minutes on low speed, until you have a nice, supple and soft dough.

NOTE: This recipe has been tested many times, but if you find your dough is too wet and not holding together, add more flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, until you get a doughball that is soft and yet holds its shape.

5. Rise. Transfer the dough ball to an oiled bowl (use canola oil or olive oil) and cover it with a clean tea towel.

6. Proof. Allow it to proof for 1 hour, or until doubled in size. You can also proof it in the stand mixer bowl itself, just make sure to oil your doughball well so it doesn't stick.

Shape the bagels

7. Divide dough. When the dough has risen, punch it back and divide it into 12 equal pieces (about 100g each). Use your kitchen scale. Shape each piece into a tight ball and rest them on your kitchen counter for 5 minutes so that the gluten can relax.

8. Form your dough sausages. On an unfloured work surface, press the dough ball down and flatten it, bring the left and right sides of the dough circle together to create a rough rectangle. Starting from the bottom of the rectangle, roll upwards, so you end up with a tight cylinder, or small sausage-shaped dough piece. Rest your dough sausages for 5 minutes.

9. Roll your bagels. Roll each of the dough sausages into an 8-10 inch long piece. Bring both ends together and overlap them by an inch or two, and using pressure from your palms, continue rolling until both ends join together and you end up with your rolled bagel. Repeat for remaining bagels.

10. Rest. Rest your formed bagels on a floured surface for 30-60 minutes. Make sure to cover them with plastic wrap or a towel so they don't dry out. We want them to rise again.

Boiling and baking the bagels

11. Prepare. Preheat your oven temperature to 450°F/230°C and prepare your topping stations. In small plates, place sesame seeds, poppy seeds or whatever your preferred bagel topping is. Honey bath. In a large pot (shallow wide preferred) filled with water, dilute 2 tablespoons of honey (you can use more here, up to ¼ cup) and bring to a simmer.

12. Boil. Using your hands, gently drop a bagel into the hot water and honey bath. Cook the bagels for about 45 seconds on each side.

13. Dress. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the hot bagel to the topping station and apply your topping generously. Transfer to a prepared baking sheet (lined with parchment paper). Repeat this process with your remaining 11 bagels.

14. Bake. Bake the bagels in the preheated oven for 16 minutes. They should be nice and golden brown. Allow them to rest for at least 30 minutes before cutting into them. You can also transfer them to a cooling rack if you want to.

What to serve Montreal Style Bagels with

Enjoy with cream cheese, lox or your favorite vegetables, cheeses and spreads. You can enjoy them with hummus, mutabal or labneh balls. Serve them for breakfast along side some Turkish Eggs (Cilbir).

Storage

Store your bagels in a ziplock bag on your counter for up to 3 days. If you haven't finished them by then, you can refrigerate for another 2 days or simply slice them and freeze them in a freezer bag. They will last in the freezer for several months.

Expert tips

I recommend you use gloves (latex or nitrile) to help you handle the hot bagels. I also recommend you work with one bagel at a time, when you make this recipe for the first time. As you get more comfortable, you can boil the bagels 2 or 3 at a time.

If using a convection oven, you don't need to flip the tray. If using a conventional oven with no fan, turn the tray 180 degrees so get an even cook on all the bagles.

Video

I have a YouTube Video that shows takes you through this recipe:

FAQ

What is the difference between New York and Montreal Bagels? Montreal bagels are typically hand-rolled, resulting in uneven and misshapen bagels with large holes! They are dipped in boiling water spiked with honey before baking in a wood-fired oven. New York bagels are cakier in texture and have a small hole. Both are delicious. Do you need to boil bagels before baking them? There's a lot of history behind why bagels are boiled. Technically, it is done so that the crust can set and also allow the toppings to stick before baking.

