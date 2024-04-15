Nostalgia Alert! 45 Vintage Pie Recipes to Try Today (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Comfort Food
There's something about pie that reminds us of days gone by. From meringue-topped beauties to rustic apple treats, these old-fashioned pie recipes bring the nostalgia.
Sugar Cream Pie
I love Indiana sugar cream pie; especially the one that my grandma made for me. Here, we serve it warm or chilled and call it “Hoosier” sugar cream pie. —Laura Kipper, Westfield, Indiana
Grandma’s Chocolate Meringue Pie
My grandmother served this old-fashioned chocolate pie recipe after Sunday dinner each week, usually with an apology it was “too runny” or something else was wrong with it. Of course, grandma’s chocolate pie was never less than perfect! – Donna Vest Tilley, Chesterfield, Virginia
Fresh Cherry Pie
If you’re looking to learn how to make a cherry pie, this recipe is the place to start. This ruby-red cherry pie is just sweet enough, with a hint of almond flavor and a good level of cinnamon. The cherries peeking out of the lattice crust makes it so pretty, too. I like to make a few of these cherry pies throughout the summer. —Josie Bochek, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin
Maple Syrup Pie
Folks in New Hampshire apparently appreciate maple syrup almost as much as we do in Vermont. When my husband and I took a road trip through New Hampshire, we discovered this pie at a number of diners and restaurants. We loved it so much we created our own version. —Laurie Herr, Westford, Vermont
Mom’s Peach Pie
A delightful summertime pie, this vintage dessert is overflowing with fresh peach flavor. Each sweet slice is packed with old-fashioned appeal. The streusel topping makes this pie a little different than the ordinary and adds homemade flair. —Sally Holbrook, Pasadena, California
Green Tomato Pie
When frost nips our garden, I quickly gather all the green tomatoes still on the vine and make this old family favorite. It's been handed down from my grandmother, and now my granddaughters are asking for the recipe.—Violet Thompson, Port Ludlow, Washington
World’s Best Lemon Pie
Mother’s pies were always so wonderful, with tender, flaky crusts. Through the year we enjoyed berry and apple pies, but in summer the order of the day was this lemon pie recipe—so light and refreshing! —Phyllis Kirsling, Junction City, Wisconsin
Possum Pie
We found this Possum Pie recipe in a recipe box from the previous cafe owner. It’s been on our menu ever since. —David Heilemann, Eureka Springs, Arkansas
Strawberry Crumble Pie
I host an annual pie-making party before Labor Day. We host a pig roast on our farm every year, but the pies take center stage at the end of the meal. —Beth Howard, Donnellson, Iowa
Grandma’s Sour Cream Raisin Pie
The aroma of this pie baking in my farm kitchen oven reminds me of my dear grandma who made this pretty pie for special occasions. —Beverly Medalen, Willow City, North Dakota
Cranberry Walnut Pie
Here’s a wonderful vintage dessert for Thanksgiving. With ruby-red color and a golden lattice crust, this pie looks as good as it tastes. —Diane Everett, Dunkirk, New York
Irresistible Coconut Cream Pie
My husband and I grow 500 acres of wheat on the farm his family homesteaded in 1889. I grind my own flour and love to use it in this recipe. The easy, pat-in crust has a rich grain flavor. It’s irresistible filled with old-fashioned coconut cream and topped with a fluffy meringue. —Roberta Foster, Kingfisher, Oklahoma
Orchard Pear Pie
I made this pie using Bartlett pears fresh from the orchard. It’s a lovely dessert to include in your holiday menu. You can also use canned pears if fresh are not available. —Mary Anne Thygesen, Portland, Oregon
Grandma Pruit's Vinegar Pie
This historic pie has been in our family for many generations and is always served at our get-togethers.—Suzette Pruit, Houston, Texas
Apple Pie
I remember coming home sullen one day because we'd lost a softball game. Grandma, in her wisdom, suggested that maybe a slice of hot apple pie would make me feel better. She was right. —Maggie Greene, Granite Falls, Washington
Check out how this soft pretzel pie crust transforms apple pie!
Shoofly Pie
My grandmother made the best shoofly pie in the tradition of the Pennsylvania Dutch. Shoofly pie is to the Pennsylvania Dutch as pecan pie is to a Southerner. —Mark Morgan, Waterford, Wisconsin
Bread Pudding Pie
This unique dessert is a bread pudding-pie combo. It was created by my paternal grandmother's family. They had a farm and made their own bread, which made this a low-cost dessert. — Kelly Barnes, Lexington, Indiana
Oregon’s Best Marionberry Pie
I believe Oregon marionberries make about the best berry pie in the world. And when you add some cream cheese and flavorings, you’ll be making the best even better! —Frances Benthin, Scio, Oregon
Mom-Mom Bessie’s Coconut Molasses Pie
I’m the keeper of my husband’s grandmother’s handwritten recipe book. Mom-Mom Bessie was one of the best cooks I knew, and we think of her every time we make this vintage pie. The flavor combination of coconut and molasses is a family favorite. —Susan Bickta, Kutztown, Pennsylvania
Mixed Berry Pie
Here's a delightful way to enjoy summertime fruits. If you're short on one of the berries, just make up the amount with one of the other fruits in the pie. —Elaine Moody, Clever, Missouri
Creamy Chocolate-Banana Pie
You can make almost any dessert more awesome with chocolate. In this cream pie, fresh banana and chocolate make a truly irresistible combo.—Diane Nemitz, Ludington, Michigan
Walnut Mincemeat Pie
As a cold and tasty finishing touch, my husband and I usually put a dip of ice cream on top of our mincemeat pie slices. The recipe comes from my mother. Each year, I make it for Christmas and for my sister-in-law’s New Year’s party. —Laverne Kamp, Kutztown, Pennsylvania
Grapefruit Meringue Pie
There’s a grapefruit tree in our backyard, so I like to use fresh grapefruit juice when I make this pie. I just love the unique citrus flavor of this dessert. —Barbara Soliday, Winter Haven, Florida
Old-Time Buttermilk Pie
My mother and grandmother made this pie with buttermilk and eggs from our farm and set it on the tables at church meetings and social gatherings. I did the same, and now our children make it too! —Kate Mathews, Shreveport, Louisiana
Granny’s Rhubarb Pie
This recipe originated with my grandmother, who baked many different rhubarb desserts. This vintage pie was always a favorite of mine. —Blanche Baninski Minto North Dakota
Honey Pie
A hint of honey flavors this old-fashioned honey custard pie that comes together quickly with simple ingredients. Don’t be afraid of blind-baking the crust, it’s easy to do. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
The best pies start with the best crusts. Learn how to blind-bake pie crust from scratch using step-by-step instructions.
Purple Plum Pie
I can never resist a tempting slice of this beautiful plum pie. It’s a down-home dessert that makes any meal special. This pie is a terrific way to put bountiful summer plums to use. —Michelle Beran, Claflin, Kansas
Old-Fashioned Banana Cream Pie
This old-fashioned banana cream pie recipe is full of flavor. Because it uses instant pudding, this no-bake dessert is ready in just minutes. —Perlene Hoekema, Lynden, Washington
Chocolate Cream Pie
Our teenage son, John, has done lots of 4-H baking. This old-fashioned chocolate cream pie recipe with a flaky crust was his favorite thing to make. —Mary Anderson, De Valls Bluff, Arkansas
Special Raisin Pie
When I first made this pie, I thought it was great. Then I entered it at the county fair and I guess the judges thought it was great, too, since it won first place. —Laura Fall-Sutton, Buhl, Idaho
Contest-Winning Fresh Blueberry Pie
I’ve been making this blueberry pie recipe for decades since the ingredients for the filling are readily available in Michigan. Nothing says summer like a piece of fresh blueberry pie! —Linda Kernan, Mason, Michigan
Mama’s Buttermilk Coconut Pie
My mama showed me how to make this vintage pie about 40 years ago, just as her mama showed her how to make it. I was 6 when Mawmaw passed away, but I can still remember her cooking in the kitchen in her beautiful cotton dresses dusted with flour. I am honored to teach my daughter how to make this dessert, too. —Lisa Allen, Joppa, Alabama
Peanut Butter Cream Pie
It’s nice to have a fluffy, no-bake dessert that’s a snap to make. Packed with peanut flavor, this pie gets gobbled up even after a big meal! —Jesse & Anne Foust, Bluefield, West Virginia
Grasshopper Pie
I only need six ingredients to whip up this fluffy and refreshing grasshopper pie. I usually make two of the minty treats for our family, since we’re never satisfied with just one slice. —LouCinda Zacharias, Spooner, Wisconsin
The Best Pecan Pie
Pecan pie is a Thanksgiving tradition in my house, and I was on a quest to create the ultimate version. This might be it!—James Schend, Taste of Home Deputy Editor
Cream Cheese-Pineapple Pie
I've made this pie many times for friends, relatives, guests, church suppers and bazaars, and I'm always getting requests for the recipe. I've lived on farms all my life—we used to have a potato farm on Long Island, and now my son farms his own land and manages mine here in Delaware, growing soybeans and wheat. —Elizabeth Brown, Clayton, Delaware
Coconut-Pecan German Chocolate Pie
This German chocolate pecan pie combines the ingredients everyone loves in its classic cake cousin. It's so silky and smooth, you won't be able to put your fork down. —Anna Jones, Coppell, Texas
Gingersnap Crumb Pear Pie
This basic recipe was one my grandmother used for making crumble pies from fresh fruit. She simply substituted oats, gingersnaps or vanilla wafers depending on the fruit. Pear was always my favorite, and I added the ginger and caramel to give it a new twist. —Fay Moreland, Wichita Falls, Texas
Banana Cream Pie
Mom's pie recipe is a real treasure, and I've never found one that tastes better! —Bernice Morris, Marshfield, Missouri
French Silk Pie
I first made French silk pie when I was in high school. Years later, I tinkered with the recipe until I was happy with it. Now it’s one of my husband’s favorites. —Lisa Francis, Elba, Alabama
Spiced Upside-Down Apple Pie
My grandma taught me to make this pie when I was 4. Over the years, I've kept it about the same with just a few changes. Flip it out the second it stops bubbling. The glaze makes it look especially delicious. —Francine Bryson, Pickens, South Carolina
