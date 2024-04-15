Nostalgia Alert! 45 Vintage Pie Recipes to Try Today (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Comfort Food

Nostalgia Alert! 45 Vintage Pie Recipes to Try Today (1)Sue StetzelUpdated: Feb. 29, 2024

    There's something about pie that reminds us of days gone by. From meringue-topped beauties to rustic apple treats, these old-fashioned pie recipes bring the nostalgia.

    1/44

    Sugar Cream Pie

    I love Indiana sugar cream pie; especially the one that my grandma made for me. Here, we serve it warm or chilled and call it “Hoosier” sugar cream pie. —Laura Kipper, Westfield, Indiana

    Go to Recipe

    2/44

    Grandma’s Chocolate Meringue Pie

    My grandmother served this old-fashioned chocolate pie recipe after Sunday dinner each week, usually with an apology it was “too runny” or something else was wrong with it. Of course, grandma’s chocolate pie was never less than perfect! – Donna Vest Tilley, Chesterfield, Virginia

    Go to Recipe

    3/44

    Fresh Cherry Pie

    If you’re looking to learn how to make a cherry pie, this recipe is the place to start. This ruby-red cherry pie is just sweet enough, with a hint of almond flavor and a good level of cinnamon. The cherries peeking out of the lattice crust makes it so pretty, too. I like to make a few of these cherry pies throughout the summer. —Josie Bochek, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    4/44

    Maple Syrup Pie

    Folks in New Hampshire apparently appreciate maple syrup almost as much as we do in Vermont. When my husband and I took a road trip through New Hampshire, we discovered this pie at a number of diners and restaurants. We loved it so much we created our own version. —Laurie Herr, Westford, Vermont

    Go to Recipe

    5/44

    Taste of Home

    Mom’s Peach Pie

    A delightful summertime pie, this vintage dessert is overflowing with fresh peach flavor. Each sweet slice is packed with old-fashioned appeal. The streusel topping makes this pie a little different than the ordinary and adds homemade flair. —Sally Holbrook, Pasadena, California

    Go to Recipe

    6/44

    Green Tomato Pie

    When frost nips our garden, I quickly gather all the green tomatoes still on the vine and make this old family favorite. It's been handed down from my grandmother, and now my granddaughters are asking for the recipe.—Violet Thompson, Port Ludlow, Washington

    Go to Recipe

    7/44

    World’s Best Lemon Pie

    Mother’s pies were always so wonderful, with tender, flaky crusts. Through the year we enjoyed berry and apple pies, but in summer the order of the day was this lemon pie recipe—so light and refreshing! —Phyllis Kirsling, Junction City, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    8/44

    Possum Pie

    We found this Possum Pie recipe in a recipe box from the previous cafe owner. It’s been on our menu ever since. —David Heilemann, Eureka Springs, Arkansas

    Go to Recipe

    9/44

    Taste of Home

    Strawberry Crumble Pie

    I host an annual pie-making party before Labor Day. We host a pig roast on our farm every year, but the pies take center stage at the end of the meal. —Beth Howard, Donnellson, Iowa

    Go to Recipe

    10/44

    Grandma’s Sour Cream Raisin Pie

    The aroma of this pie baking in my farm kitchen oven reminds me of my dear grandma who made this pretty pie for special occasions. —Beverly Medalen, Willow City, North Dakota

    Go to Recipe

    11/44

    Cranberry Walnut Pie

    Here’s a wonderful vintage dessert for Thanksgiving. With ruby-red color and a golden lattice crust, this pie looks as good as it tastes. —Diane Everett, Dunkirk, New York

    Go to Recipe

    12/44

    Irresistible Coconut Cream Pie

    My husband and I grow 500 acres of wheat on the farm his family homesteaded in 1889. I grind my own flour and love to use it in this recipe. The easy, pat-in crust has a rich grain flavor. It’s irresistible filled with old-fashioned coconut cream and topped with a fluffy meringue. —Roberta Foster, Kingfisher, Oklahoma

    Go to Recipe

    13/44

    Orchard Pear Pie

    I made this pie using Bartlett pears fresh from the orchard. It’s a lovely dessert to include in your holiday menu. You can also use canned pears if fresh are not available. —Mary Anne Thygesen, Portland, Oregon

    Go to Recipe

    14/44

    Taste of Home

    Grandma Pruit's Vinegar Pie

    This historic pie has been in our family for many generations and is always served at our get-togethers.—Suzette Pruit, Houston, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    15/44

    Apple Pie

    I remember coming home sullen one day because we'd lost a softball game. Grandma, in her wisdom, suggested that maybe a slice of hot apple pie would make me feel better. She was right. —Maggie Greene, Granite Falls, Washington

    Go to Recipe

    Check out how this soft pretzel pie crust transforms apple pie!

    16/44

    Shoofly Pie

    My grandmother made the best shoofly pie in the tradition of the Pennsylvania Dutch. Shoofly pie is to the Pennsylvania Dutch as pecan pie is to a Southerner. —Mark Morgan, Waterford, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    17/44

    Taste of Home

    Bread Pudding Pie

    This unique dessert is a bread pudding-pie combo. It was created by my paternal grandmother's family. They had a farm and made their own bread, which made this a low-cost dessert. — Kelly Barnes, Lexington, Indiana

    Go to Recipe

    18/44

    Oregon’s Best Marionberry Pie

    I believe Oregon marionberries make about the best berry pie in the world. And when you add some cream cheese and flavorings, you’ll be making the best even better! —Frances Benthin, Scio, Oregon

    Go to Recipe

    19/44

    Taste of Home

    Mom-Mom Bessie’s Coconut Molasses Pie

    I’m the keeper of my husband’s grandmother’s handwritten recipe book. Mom-Mom Bessie was one of the best cooks I knew, and we think of her every time we make this vintage pie. The flavor combination of coconut and molasses is a family favorite. —Susan Bickta, Kutztown, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    20/44

    Taste of Home

    Mixed Berry Pie

    Here's a delightful way to enjoy summertime fruits. If you're short on one of the berries, just make up the amount with one of the other fruits in the pie. —Elaine Moody, Clever, Missouri

    Go to Recipe

    21/44

    Creamy Chocolate-Banana Pie

    You can make almost any dessert more awesome with chocolate. In this cream pie, fresh banana and chocolate make a truly irresistible combo.—Diane Nemitz, Ludington, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    22/44

    Taste of Home

    Walnut Mincemeat Pie

    As a cold and tasty finishing touch, my husband and I usually put a dip of ice cream on top of our mincemeat pie slices. The recipe comes from my mother. Each year, I make it for Christmas and for my sister-in-law’s New Year’s party. —Laverne Kamp, Kutztown, Pennsylvania

    23/44

    Grapefruit Meringue Pie

    There’s a grapefruit tree in our backyard, so I like to use fresh grapefruit juice when I make this pie. I just love the unique citrus flavor of this dessert. —Barbara Soliday, Winter Haven, Florida

    Go to Recipe

    24/44

    Taste of Home

    Mixed Berry Pie

    Here's a delightful way to enjoy summertime fruits. If you're short on one of the berries, just make up the amount with one of the other fruits in the pie. —Elaine Moody, Clever, Missouri

    Go to Recipe

    25/44

    Old-Time Buttermilk Pie

    My mother and grandmother made this pie with buttermilk and eggs from our farm and set it on the tables at church meetings and social gatherings. I did the same, and now our children make it too! —Kate Mathews, Shreveport, Louisiana

    Go to Recipe

    26/44

    Taste of Home

    Granny’s Rhubarb Pie

    This recipe originated with my grandmother, who baked many different rhubarb desserts. This vintage pie was always a favorite of mine. —Blanche Baninski Minto North Dakota

    Go to Recipe

    27/44

    Honey Pie

    A hint of honey flavors this old-fashioned honey custard pie that comes together quickly with simple ingredients. Don’t be afraid of blind-baking the crust, it’s easy to do. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Go to Recipe

    The best pies start with the best crusts. Learn how to blind-bake pie crust from scratch using step-by-step instructions.

    28/44

    Purple Plum Pie

    I can never resist a tempting slice of this beautiful plum pie. It’s a down-home dessert that makes any meal special. This pie is a terrific way to put bountiful summer plums to use. —Michelle Beran, Claflin, Kansas

    Go to Recipe

    29/44

    Taste of Home

    Old-Fashioned Banana Cream Pie

    This old-fashioned banana cream pie recipe is full of flavor. Because it uses instant pudding, this no-bake dessert is ready in just minutes. —Perlene Hoekema, Lynden, Washington

    Go to Recipe

    30/44

    Chocolate Cream Pie

    Our teenage son, John, has done lots of 4-H baking. This old-fashioned chocolate cream pie recipe with a flaky crust was his favorite thing to make. —Mary Anderson, De Valls Bluff, Arkansas

    Go to Recipe

    31/44

    Taste of Home

    Special Raisin Pie

    When I first made this pie, I thought it was great. Then I entered it at the county fair and I guess the judges thought it was great, too, since it won first place. —Laura Fall-Sutton, Buhl, Idaho

    Go to Recipe

    32/44

    Contest-Winning Fresh Blueberry Pie

    I’ve been making this blueberry pie recipe for decades since the ingredients for the filling are readily available in Michigan. Nothing says summer like a piece of fresh blueberry pie! —Linda Kernan, Mason, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    33/44

    Taste of Home

    Mama’s Buttermilk Coconut Pie

    My mama showed me how to make this vintage pie about 40 years ago, just as her mama showed her how to make it. I was 6 when Mawmaw passed away, but I can still remember her cooking in the kitchen in her beautiful cotton dresses dusted with flour. I am honored to teach my daughter how to make this dessert, too. —Lisa Allen, Joppa, Alabama

    Go to Recipe

    34/44

    Peanut Butter Cream Pie

    It’s nice to have a fluffy, no-bake dessert that’s a snap to make. Packed with peanut flavor, this pie gets gobbled up even after a big meal! —Jesse & Anne Foust, Bluefield, West Virginia

    Go to Recipe

    35/44

    36/44

    Taste of Home

    Grasshopper Pie

    I only need six ingredients to whip up this fluffy and refreshing grasshopper pie. I usually make two of the minty treats for our family, since we’re never satisfied with just one slice. —LouCinda Zacharias, Spooner, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    37/44

    The Best Pecan Pie

    Pecan pie is a Thanksgiving tradition in my house, and I was on a quest to create the ultimate version. This might be it!—James Schend, Taste of Home Deputy Editor

    Go to Recipe

    38/44

    Taste of Home

    Cream Cheese-Pineapple Pie

    I've made this pie many times for friends, relatives, guests, church suppers and bazaars, and I'm always getting requests for the recipe. I've lived on farms all my life—we used to have a potato farm on Long Island, and now my son farms his own land and manages mine here in Delaware, growing soybeans and wheat. —Elizabeth Brown, Clayton, Delaware

    Go to Recipe

    39/44

    Coconut-Pecan German Chocolate Pie

    This German chocolate pecan pie combines the ingredients everyone loves in its classic cake cousin. It's so silky and smooth, you won't be able to put your fork down. —Anna Jones, Coppell, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    40/44

    Gingersnap Crumb Pear Pie

    This basic recipe was one my grandmother used for making crumble pies from fresh fruit. She simply substituted oats, gingersnaps or vanilla wafers depending on the fruit. Pear was always my favorite, and I added the ginger and caramel to give it a new twist. —Fay Moreland, Wichita Falls, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    41/44

    Banana Cream Pie

    Mom's pie recipe is a real treasure, and I've never found one that tastes better! —Bernice Morris, Marshfield, Missouri

    Go to Recipe

    42/44

    French Silk Pie

    I first made French silk pie when I was in high school. Years later, I tinkered with the recipe until I was happy with it. Now it’s one of my husband’s favorites. —Lisa Francis, Elba, Alabama

    Go to Recipe

    43/44

    Peanut Butter Cream Pie

    During the warm months, it’s nice to have this fluffy, no-bake peanut butter pie that’s a snap to make. Packed with flavor, this pie gets gobbled up even after a big meal! —Jesse & Anne Foust, Bluefield, West Virginia

    Go to Recipe

    44/44

    Spiced Upside-Down Apple Pie

    My grandma taught me to make this pie when I was 4. Over the years, I've kept it about the same with just a few changes. Flip it out the second it stops bubbling. The glaze makes it look especially delicious. —Francine Bryson, Pickens, South Carolina

    Go to Recipe

    Originally Published: October 07, 2021

    Nostalgia Alert! 45 Vintage Pie Recipes to Try Today (44)

    Sue Stetzel

    Sue has been working with Taste of Home since 2011. When she isn’t writing, she’s answering your burning cooking questions and working with our team of Community Cooks. She spends her free time cooking, crafting, and volunteering for various organizations in her home town.

    Nostalgia Alert! 45 Vintage Pie Recipes to Try Today (2024)
    Top Articles
    A WWII Christmas: Food Rationing and Recipes in World War II {Part One}
    Homemade Bisquick Mix Recipe
    What kind of loan can I get with a 644 credit score?
    Is 644 a good credit score to buy a house?
    Latest Posts
    The BEST Baked Caramel Popcorn Recipe
    Man Candy Sweet Spicy Candied Bacon Recipe
    Article information

    Author: Frankie Dare

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5660

    Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)

    Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Frankie Dare

    Birthday: 2000-01-27

    Address: Suite 313 45115 Caridad Freeway, Port Barabaraville, MS 66713

    Phone: +3769542039359

    Job: Sales Manager

    Hobby: Baton twirling, Stand-up comedy, Leather crafting, Rugby, tabletop games, Jigsaw puzzles, Air sports

    Introduction: My name is Frankie Dare, I am a funny, beautiful, proud, fair, pleasant, cheerful, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.