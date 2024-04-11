Olive Oil Roasted Almonds Recipe - Rachel Cooks® (2024)

Home Recipes by Type Appetizers/Snacks
3030 Minutes or LessGFGluten-FreeDFDairy-FreeFFFreezer FriendlyVGVegetarian5I5 ingredients or less
4.41
/5
20 minutes mins
68 Comments
Jump to Recipe
By: Rachel GurkPosted: 02/14/2022
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.
Olive oil roasted almonds are a snack you can feel good about and they taste amazing! You won’t be able to stop snacking on them.
Recipe Overview
Why you’ll love it: Roasting really enhances the flavor of any nut and it’s super easy to do.
How long it takes: 20 minutes
Equipment you’ll need: bowl, rimmed baking sheet
Servings: 12 (1/4 cup each)
Table of Contents close
- 1 Recipe Overview
- 2 What You’ll Need
- 3 About This Recipe
- 4 FAQs
- 5 Make It Your Own
- 6 Storage Tips
- 7 More Nutty Snacks
- 8 Get the Recipe: Olive Oil Roasted Almonds
Crunchy golden brown almonds, roasted with flavorful, good-for-you olive oil, make a simple healthy snack. They are so satisfying and tasty, especially if you’re craving something salty.
Add roasted almonds to your next cheese board or charcuterie board. Serve them as a nibbler to go with a specialty co*cktail like this Vanilla Bourbon Fizz or a Cranberry Gin and Tonic with Rosemary. They go great with craft beer or a nice oaky chardonnay.
Very often when three-ish o’clock rolls around, I get a headache and sort of hit the wall. Usually I’m just in need of a little protein and some water. These olive oil roasted almonds are the perfect pick-me-up, along with a tall glass of water. They give me just enough energy to do all my afternoon tasks and make dinner.
Roasted almonds are portable, too. My parents pack individual portions in snack-size resealable bags and take them hiking or snowshoeing. They’re great for lunch boxes.
Almonds, like most nuts, are really good for you! Take a look at the FAQ section below to find out more about the health benefits associated with almonds.
You’ll find the printable recipe card near the bottom of the post. It has complete instructions, measurements, and nutrition information along with some flavor variations, too.
What You’ll Need
- Whole Raw Almonds: Look for whole almonds that haven’t been roasted or blanched, i.e. raw almonds. The almonds should be shelled but will still have the brown skin. Often they can be found in the produce section of the grocery store in 16 oz. bags, which will be right around 3 cups, just what you need.
- Olive Oil: Use a good quality extra virgin olive oil for the best flavor.
- Sea Salt: Choose a fine salt rather than coarse salt. It coats the almonds more evenly.
- Cayenne (Red Pepper): This is totally optional. Keep reading for more flavor ideas.
About This Recipe
Roasted almonds are super easy to make. Just toss the almonds with olive oil and salt, and bake.
Stir them once during the baking time so they brown evenly. Be sure to watch them closely towards the end because they can scorch pretty quickly.
The almonds appear oily when they are hot out of the oven but most of that great flavor soaks back into the almonds as they cool. You’re left with a treat that is simply delicious.
Who says you needs something fancy and complicated? Sometimes simple is best. Almonds, olive oil, salt. I like to add just a touch of cayenne to keep you on your toes. I guarantee these are going to become a favorite for everyday snacking and entertaining as well.
FAQs
Do you need to soak almonds before roasting?
In short, the answer is no. Some folks prefer to soak almonds overnight before enjoying them. They become softer, maybe a bit less bitter, and more buttery tasting.
However, the difference isn’t notable and doesn’t increase or decrease the nutritional value.
What are the health benefits of almonds?
According to Healthline, almonds are one of the best foods you can eat. They have several health benefits and are loaded with antioxidants, minerals and vitamins, and fiber. They can help to control blood sugar, blood pressure and weight gain.
What does roasting do to almonds?
Roasting almonds makes them crunchier and deepens their flavor. In short, they are more delicious!
There is some evidence that roasting nuts can affect their nutritional value. Roasting them at a lower temperature lessens this effect and storing them in the refrigerator is recommended.
Make It Your Own
I have to admit that I love these almonds just the way they are. However, there are lots of ways to flavor roasted almonds. You can go savory, spicy, or sweet. Here’s some (untested) ideas for you to try. I’d love to hear some of your ideas, too.
- Salt and pepper almonds: Make as directed except add 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper (omit cayenne).
- Honey roasted almonds: Mix one and a half tablespoons of honey with a teaspoon of salt and 2 tablespoons coconut oil. If the honey is too stiff, heat it very slightly in the microwave. Coat the almonds with the mixture and roast as directed.
- Cinnamon sugar almonds: Combine a tablespoon of sugar with a teaspoon of cinnamon and a pinch of salt. Toss the almonds with coconut oil, then add the cinnamon sugar, and stir lightly to coat. Roast as directed. Or try cinnamon almonds without sugar.
- BBQ almonds: Toss the almonds with oil, then add a tablespoon of homemade BBQ rub before roasting.
- Add dried herbs such as rosemary, Italian seasoning, or thyme.
- Add smoked paprika or chipotle chili powder. We use smoked paprika in our smoky roasted almonds.
- Try different oils to roast the almonds: avocado, grapeseed, or coconut oil are good choices.
Storage Tips
Store roasted almonds in an airtight container. A clean recycled jar with a tight lid is a good choice. If you’re not going to eat them right away, store them in the refrigerator for up to three months or in the freezer for up to six months.
More Nutty Snacks
Not feeling these almonds? I have more nutty snack recipes (and a few that aren’t nuts) and I’m sure you’ll find something to love. Try:
- Sugar Free Cinnamon Roasted Almonds
- Smoky Roasted Almonds
- Sweet and Spicy Bourbon Candied Pecans
- Vanilla Bean Candied Walnuts
- Pepitas (Pumpkin Seeds): eight ways
- Cinnamon Roasted Chickpeas or Air Fryer Chickpeas
- Spiced Pecans Recipe
Did you make this? Be sure to leave a review below and tag me @rachelcooksblog on Facebook, Instagram, or Pinterest!
Recipe
Get the Recipe: Olive Oil Roasted Almonds4.41 from 30 votes
Prep Time: 2 minutes mins
Cook Time: 18 minutes mins
Total Time: 20 minutes mins
12 servings
Print Rate Recipe
Olive oil roasted almonds are a snack you can feel good about and they taste amazing! You won't be able to stop snacking on them.
Ingredients
- 3 cups whole raw almonds
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (or another oil such as avocado, grapeseed, or coconut oil)
- 1 teaspoon fine sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350°F.
In a medium bowl, toss together all ingredients until almonds are well coated. A rubber scraper works well.
Scrape almonds onto a large rimmed baking sheet; arrange in a single layer.
Roast for 10 minutes, stir, and continue roasting for another 5-8 minutes or until lightly browned. Watch carefully as they can burn quickly.
Cool completely on baking sheet before storing in an airtight container or jar.
Notes
- Makes 12 (¼ cup) servings.
Variations:
- Salt and pepper almonds: Make as directed except add 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper (omit cayenne).
- Honey roasted almonds: Mix one and a half tablespoons of honey with a teaspoon of salt and one and a half tablespoons coconut oil. If the honey is too stiff, heat it very slightly in the microwave. Coat the almonds with the mixture and roast as directed.
- Cinnamon sugar almonds: Combine a tablespoon of sugar with a teaspoon of cinnamon and a pinch of salt. Toss the almonds with coconut oil, then add the cinnamon sugar, and stir lightly to coat. Roast as directed.
- BBQ almonds: Toss the almonds with oil, then add a tablespoon of homemade BBQ rub before roasting.
Nutrition Information
Serving: 0.25cup, Calories: 226kcal, Carbohydrates: 8g, Protein: 8g, Fat: 20g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 5g, Monounsaturated Fat: 13g, Trans Fat: 1g, Sodium: 194mg, Potassium: 253mg, Fiber: 4g, Sugar: 1g, Vitamin A: 18IU, Vitamin C: 1mg, Calcium: 95mg, Iron: 1mg
This website provides approximate nutrition information for convenience and as a courtesy only. Nutrition data is gathered primarily from the USDA Food Composition Database, whenever available, or otherwise other online calculators.
© Author: Rachel Gurk
You May Also Like...
Smoky Roasted Almonds
Cinnamon Roasted Almonds - Sugar Free!
Rosemary Roasted Almonds Recipe
Best Granola Recipe - make it your own!
Reader Interactions
Leave a Review
Kim says
Sooo yummy and extra crunchy too! My husband said best nuts he’s ever had!!
Reply
Rachel Gurk says
So glad you liked them! Thanks for taking the time to leave a review!
Reply
Glenda says
I have made exactly as instructed. Not bad. Then made with walnuts and peanuts and a variety of spices including chili lime (pampered chef) a grilling dust with onion powder and always use seas salt.. comes out great every time
Reply
Rachel Gurk says
Sounds good!
Reply
Laurie says
I accidentally bought raw almonds so I wanted to roast them myself for the first time. They smelled incredible and tasted even better! Next time I’ll use less oil. I had to toss these in a sealed bowl with some paper towels to soak up some of that extra oil before I asked them. Delicious!
Reply
Rachel Gurk says
Glad you liked them! Thanks for leaving a review!
Reply
Older Comments