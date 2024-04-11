Olive Oil Roasted Almonds Recipe - Rachel Cooks® (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.

Olive oil roasted almonds are a snack you can feel good about and they taste amazing! You won’t be able to stop snacking on them.

Recipe Overview Why you’ll love it: Roasting really enhances the flavor of any nut and it’s super easy to do. How long it takes: 20 minutes

Equipment you’ll need: bowl, rimmed baking sheet

Servings: 12 (1/4 cup each)

Table of Contents close 1 Recipe Overview

2 What You’ll Need

3 About This Recipe

4 FAQs

5 Make It Your Own

6 Storage Tips

7 More Nutty Snacks

8 Get the Recipe: Olive Oil Roasted Almonds

Crunchy golden brown almonds, roasted with flavorful, good-for-you olive oil, make a simple healthy snack. They are so satisfying and tasty, especially if you’re craving something salty.

Add roasted almonds to your next cheese board or charcuterie board. Serve them as a nibbler to go with a specialty co*cktail like this Vanilla Bourbon Fizz or a Cranberry Gin and Tonic with Rosemary. They go great with craft beer or a nice oaky chardonnay.

Very often when three-ish o’clock rolls around, I get a headache and sort of hit the wall. Usually I’m just in need of a little protein and some water. These olive oil roasted almonds are the perfect pick-me-up, along with a tall glass of water. They give me just enough energy to do all my afternoon tasks and make dinner.

Roasted almonds are portable, too. My parents pack individual portions in snack-size resealable bags and take them hiking or snowshoeing. They’re great for lunch boxes.

Almonds, like most nuts, are really good for you! Take a look at the FAQ section below to find out more about the health benefits associated with almonds.

You’ll find the printable recipe card near the bottom of the post. It has complete instructions, measurements, and nutrition information along with some flavor variations, too.

What You’ll Need

Whole Raw Almonds: Look for whole almonds that haven’t been roasted or blanched, i.e. raw almonds. The almonds should be shelled but will still have the brown skin. Often they can be found in the produce section of the grocery store in 16 oz. bags, which will be right around 3 cups, just what you need.

Look for whole almonds that haven’t been roasted or blanched, i.e. raw almonds. The almonds should be shelled but will still have the brown skin. Often they can be found in the produce section of the grocery store in 16 oz. bags, which will be right around 3 cups, just what you need. Olive Oil: Use a good quality extra virgin olive oil for the best flavor.

Use a good quality extra virgin olive oil for the best flavor. Sea Salt: Choose a fine salt rather than coarse salt. It coats the almonds more evenly.

Choose a fine salt rather than coarse salt. It coats the almonds more evenly. Cayenne (Red Pepper): This is totally optional. Keep reading for more flavor ideas.

About This Recipe

Roasted almonds are super easy to make. Just toss the almonds with olive oil and salt, and bake.

Stir them once during the baking time so they brown evenly. Be sure to watch them closely towards the end because they can scorch pretty quickly.

The almonds appear oily when they are hot out of the oven but most of that great flavor soaks back into the almonds as they cool. You’re left with a treat that is simply delicious.

Who says you needs something fancy and complicated? Sometimes simple is best. Almonds, olive oil, salt. I like to add just a touch of cayenne to keep you on your toes. I guarantee these are going to become a favorite for everyday snacking and entertaining as well.

FAQs

Do you need to soak almonds before roasting? In short, the answer is no. Some folks prefer to soak almonds overnight before enjoying them. They become softer, maybe a bit less bitter, and more buttery tasting.

However, the difference isn’t notable and doesn’t increase or decrease the nutritional value. What are the health benefits of almonds? According to Healthline, almonds are one of the best foods you can eat. They have several health benefits and are loaded with antioxidants, minerals and vitamins, and fiber. They can help to control blood sugar, blood pressure and weight gain. What does roasting do to almonds? Roasting almonds makes them crunchier and deepens their flavor. In short, they are more delicious!

There is some evidence that roasting nuts can affect their nutritional value. Roasting them at a lower temperature lessens this effect and storing them in the refrigerator is recommended.

Make It Your Own

I have to admit that I love these almonds just the way they are. However, there are lots of ways to flavor roasted almonds. You can go savory, spicy, or sweet. Here’s some (untested) ideas for you to try. I’d love to hear some of your ideas, too.

Salt and pepper almonds: Make as directed except add 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper (omit cayenne).

Make as directed except add 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper (omit cayenne). Honey roasted almonds : Mix one and a half tablespoons of honey with a teaspoon of salt and 2 tablespoons coconut oil. If the honey is too stiff, heat it very slightly in the microwave. Coat the almonds with the mixture and roast as directed.

: Mix one and a half tablespoons of honey with a teaspoon of salt and 2 tablespoons coconut oil. If the honey is too stiff, heat it very slightly in the microwave. Coat the almonds with the mixture and roast as directed. Cinnamon sugar almonds: Combine a tablespoon of sugar with a teaspoon of cinnamon and a pinch of salt. Toss the almonds with coconut oil, then add the cinnamon sugar, and stir lightly to coat. Roast as directed. Or try cinnamon almonds without sugar .

Combine a tablespoon of sugar with a teaspoon of cinnamon and a pinch of salt. Toss the almonds with coconut oil, then add the cinnamon sugar, and stir lightly to coat. Roast as directed. Or try . BBQ almonds: Toss the almonds with oil, then add a tablespoon of homemade BBQ rub before roasting.

Toss the almonds with oil, then add a tablespoon of homemade before roasting. Add dried herbs such as rosemary, Italian seasoning, or thyme.

Add smoked paprika or chipotle chili powder. We use smoked paprika in our smoky roasted almonds .

. Try different oils to roast the almonds: avocado, grapeseed, or coconut oil are good choices.

Storage Tips

Store roasted almonds in an airtight container. A clean recycled jar with a tight lid is a good choice. If you’re not going to eat them right away, store them in the refrigerator for up to three months or in the freezer for up to six months.

More Nutty Snacks

Not feeling these almonds? I have more nutty snack recipes (and a few that aren’t nuts) and I’m sure you’ll find something to love. Try:

Sugar Free Cinnamon Roasted Almonds

Smoky Roasted Almonds

Sweet and Spicy Bourbon Candied Pecans

Vanilla Bean Candied Walnuts

Pepitas (Pumpkin Seeds): eight ways

Cinnamon Roasted Chickpeas or Air Fryer Chickpeas

or Spiced Pecans Recipe