Lemon Scones with Cardamom | Recipes From A Pantry (2024)

Jump to Recipe

These Lemon Scones with Cardamom make the perfect breakfast, brunch treat menu or a good snack on-the-go. They are freezer-friendly and quick to make with a few simple ingredients!Come check out the easy tutorial on how to make these Lemon Scones.

In the perfect lunch world, there are only a few things better than cardamom and lemon together like in these fluffy and fragrant and the best Lemon Scones with Cardamom, like ever. Don’t just take my word for it (although actually you should), try them yourself and see.

It’s the “go-to” scones recipe you have been waiting forand the “quick and easy” treat your guests will drool over. Use whichever kind of lemons you have, add a bit more lemon juice if you prefer and you can also try them with some additional orange zest.

The great thing about this handy lemon scone recipe is that you can whip up a batch for breakfast, brunch, lunch boxes, picnics, food on the go, tea time and to satisfy sweet craving during those me time moments. One recipe, a million uses. #result

Lemon Scones : In A Quick Minute

The great thing about these easy lemon scones is that they are frugal and super fun to make. And here are just some of the reasons you will absolutely looooove them:

They are super affordable and is made entirely of everyday store cupboard staples.

and is made entirely of everyday store cupboard staples. It is very quick and very easy to whip up a batch!

to whip up a batch! They are refreshingly citrusy and decadent to boot.

and decadent to boot. Immensely adaptable . There are virtually limitless ways you can adapt and vary the spices and flavors to suit your tastes and mood.

. There are virtually limitless ways you can adapt and vary the spices and flavors to suit your tastes and mood. It is easy to double or triple the recipe to feed a crowd.

to feed a crowd. They are freezer-friendly – You can easily whip up a big batch of awesome scones and freeze till needed.

How to Make Lemon Scones with Cardamom

As you can see from the belowthese Lemon Scones are pretty easy to whip up and do not need any special equipment. Luxury results, non-luxury effort.

Mix together flour, sugar and salt, add to your food processor, add butter and whizz into a breadcrumb consistency. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and stir in the lemon zest, lemon and ground cardamom. Make a well in the centre, pour in the milk and mix into a dough and knead for a min. Transfer dough onto a lightly floured surface, pat till it is about 2cm thick. Cut out 6cm rounds using a pastry cutter. Reform the trimming and cut out a few more. Place the scones onto a lightly flowered baking tray, brush them with some milk and bake. Serve your lemon scones warm.

Lemon Scones Tips

Please do make sure you use cold butter when making your scones so that they turn out flaky.

when making your scones so that they turn out flaky. Avoid over-mixing the dough so you don’t end up with tough scones.

the dough so you don’t end up with tough scones. If the dough is too crumbly add a little extra milk, if it is too sticky add a little extra flour .

. If you don’t have a pastry cutter then simply use a glass .

. If you prefer you can shape into a disk form and cut out triangles .

. Keep the scone dough as cold as you can till you put them into the oven as the rise best this way. You can refrigerate them to keep them cold.

till you put them into the oven as the rise best this way. You can refrigerate them to keep them cold. You can also freeze scone batter , just thaw out on the kitchen counter when needed. A great way to prep ahead for the holidays.

, just thaw out on the kitchen counter when needed. A great way to prep ahead for the holidays. I used white self-raising, just because it makes the scones fluffier but you can make these with half white and half wholemeal flour, although the scones may not be as light.

Lemon Scone Variations

Can you make a variation of these Lemon Scones? The answer is yes. These scones are pretty flexible and you can add other spices or fruit to your taste. I give you a few ideas below.

Lemon Buttermilk Scones

To make these lemon buttermilk scones, simply substitute the milk for buttermilk and enjoy.

Blueberry Lemon Scones

Blueberry Lemon Scones are really really awesome, and all you would need to do to make these is to skip the cardamom and add in about 100g (0.5 cup) blueberries at step 2 of the recipe.

Lemon Scones Serving Suggestions

Instant Pot Strawberry Jam .

. Rosewater Raspberry Jam .

. Clotted cream.

Butter.

More Scones Recipes

Love scones? Then why not also check out these below;

3 Ingredient Lemonade Scones.

Singin’ Hinnies.

More Scone Tips and Tricks

How To Freeze Lemon Scones

Let the scones cool down and then transfer into these very handy Ziploc freezer bags .

. Squeeze out all the extra air and seal the bags.

Label the bags and then lay them flat in the freezer .

. Store scones in the freezer for 3 months.

How To Thaw Scones

Remove the scones from the freezer the night before needed and let it thaw in the fridge.

How To Reheat Scones

To reheat your day-old scones, simply warm them in a preheated oven for about 10 mins.

What Is A Scone?

One of the most popular British baked goods, a scone is made of flour, butter and milk. Scones are cut into circles or triangles and then baked on sheet pans. Scones can be sweet or savory, and they can also be glazed with an egg wash before baking. Scones are mainly served for breakfast, brunch, and at tea time.

The main difference between a scone and a Southern US style biscuit (as in the UK biscuits are what folks in the US call cookies) is that a scone is typically denser and a bit on the more crumbly side. Southern biscuits are lighter and airy, and visibly defined layers.

Thank you for reading my Lemon Scones with Cardamom Scones recipepost.And please come visit again as Icontinue dreaming up recipes, traditionalAfrican recipes, African fusion recipes, Sierra Leone recipes, travel plans and much more for you.

Get The Lemon Scones Recipe