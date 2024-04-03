Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links.

Serve up this Christmas sangria for every event you plan to host this Christmas season. A red sangria that is loaded with cranberries, oranges, apples, rosemary, cinnamon sticks, and more. I used cranberry juice, red wine, and apple cider as the base of this refreshing sangria.

Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (1)

Refreshing, fruity, tart, and sweet in every single sip is what you get with this festive and colorful wine co*cktail. Add a sugared green rim, and you have a Christmas co*cktail that offers an elegant presentation value.

Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (2)

Craving more Christmas-themed drinks? Here are a few more popular ones to try out. Eggnog amaretto co*cktail, holiday sangria, or even this Jack Frost co*cktail.

Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (3)

Reasons To Make This Christmas Sangria

  • The base is a sweet red wine and then you pair it with all the fruit, it is bursting with flavor.
  • Make it ahead of time and keep it in the fridge until your guests arrive to serve it up.
  • A fun co*cktail for adults to sip on as you entertain for a holiday gathering. Great for serving a larger crowd.
  • Easy prep and minimal effort to make, that provides a gorgeous co*cktail.
  • Versatile in ingredients you will use for the drink.
Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (4)

Ingredients Needed

Fruit – Apples, cranberries, and oranges are all used for this recipe. You can use fresh or frozen cranberries.

Rosemary – The rosemary adds a nice earthy component but also is gorgeous in presentation value.

Honey – The sweetener of the drink is the honey. It is light but also helps to enhance the sweetness of the fresh fruit.

Lemon Juice – The acid in this drink is the lemon juice. I do recommend using fresh lemon juice over bottled. You will have a more vibrant flavor.

Cinnamon Sticks – Add some cinnamon sticks into the sangria to help add some warm spice flavor to each sip.

Apple Cider – Unfiltered cider is what I used. It is a big flavor as it is going to help balance out the wine flavor.

Cranberry Juice – Reach for 100% cranberry juice for this, as it is going to offer the best flavor.

Wine -Reach for a sweet red wine of your choice. Any of your favorites work and will help elevate the sangria recipe to a whole new level of deliciousness.

See Also
Cold Cantaloupe Soup RecipeClassic Eggnog RecipeGrandma Henrietta's Bourbon Balls — Fried Dandelions — Plant Based Recipes « Fried Dandelions — Plant Based Recipes20 Breakfast Pastry Recipes for a Sweet Start to Your Day

Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (5)

Variations to Recipe

  • Taste the wine and then add more or less honey to adjust the sweetness. If it is too sweet add more wine or even more lemon juice to balance the sweetness.
  • If you light press the rosemary leaves with a wooden spoon it will help release more oils and help to add more of the herb flavor to the drink.
  • Add some pomegranate, grapefruit, or other fruits to the mixture.
  • You can use pomegranate juice in replace of cranberry juice if you would like to alter the flavor.
  • Use a flavored cranberry like cran-grape or cran-raspberry for added flavor. Feel free to use any flavor of cranberry juice.
  • Add in some cloves for added spice flavor or even a whole nutmeg to release some flavor to the drink.
  • Add in some maple syrup or agave nectar in replace of the honey.
  • Swap the lemon with lime juice.
Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (6)

Tips for Success

Quality Wine

The first thing I want to stress is to reach for a bottle of red wine you enjoy the flavor of. It is going to be the biggest flavor so you need to enjoy the flavor. A fruit Merlot or even a Spanish Rioja is great. You don’t have to spend a lot on the wine.

Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (7)

Make Sure Fruit Is Ripe

Make sure the fruit you use is ripe and free of blemishes and such. The fruit is going to help add extra sweetness to the wine sangria. So fresh and ripe fruit will help the best in adding flavoring

Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (8)

Sweetening Sangria

You will want to use a sweetener to balance out the flavors. Honey is what I used but I did offer maple syrup, simple syrup, etc. can be used. Even an orange liqueur like a Triple sec can be used.

Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (9)

Chill Ingredients

Make sure you keep your wine and fruit mixture in the fridge in a sealed container. It needs to stay nice and chilled as it blends all the flavors together. This is a co*cktail that needs to be served chilled. Room temperature is not recommended.

Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (10)

Sparkling Water

Right before serving you can add in sparkling water or even a ginger ale or lemon-lime soda. It will add a nice carbonated texture that will make the drink stand out even more when you go to sip on it.

Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (11)

Serve With The Fruit In Glasses

Don’t be afraid to add the slices of fruit into the glasses when you go to serve it up. It is a gorgeous presentation value but also it can be eaten if your guests would like.

Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (12)

Storing Leftover Sangria

Place any of the sangria you do not plan to drink right away in an airtight container. Make sure it has a lid and store it in the fridge. Drink within 1-2 days of making it.

The fruit will soften as it sits longer in the fridge. So feel free to discard and add fresh fruit to glasses when you go to serve it up.

Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (13)

FAQs

What fruits are commonly used in red wine sangria?

Oranges, apples, berries, peaches, and even lemons and limes are often used when making a red wine sangria. Depending on the season will depend on the type of fruit to use.

Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (14)

Can I make sangria ahead of time?

You can make red wine sangria ahead of time by around 12-24 hours. I recommend not adding any carbonated items until right before serving. However, allowing the fruit and wine mixture to blend in the fridge will help enhance the flavor.

Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (15)

What’s the ideal serving temperature for red wine sangria?

You will want to serve your sangria cold. Most of the time you will find it is served with ice for a super chilled drink.

Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (16)

Is it safe to consume sangria with alcohol-soaked fruit?

Eat the fruit in moderation as it can take on a lot of the alcohol and become a bit potent. So eat with moderation in place.

See Also
Spiced Rum Daiquiri Recipe

Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (17)

Can I make non-alcoholic Christmas Sangria?

Yes, use grape juice or other fruit juice in replace of the wine. Let the mixture marinate for at least 30 minutes before you pour it to help flavors to blend. You will have similar flavors to the Christmas sangria but of course non-alcoholic and kid friendly.

Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (18)

More Holiday Recipes

  • Christmas Pinwheel Cookies
  • Sugar Cookie Cocktail
  • Grinch Punch

Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (19)

Christmas Sangria

Course Drinks

Prep Time 15 minutes mins

Total Time 1 hour hr 15 minutes mins

Servings 6 servings

Christmas Sangria is a delicious and refreshing winter themed red wine sangria. The main flavors are the red wine, cranberries, and orange flavors. Try this for the holiday season.

Ingredients

  • 1.5 cups apple sliced
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 1 navel orange
  • 1 orange sliced
  • Fresh rosemary sprigs
  • ¼ cup honey
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • Cinnamon sticks
  • 2 cups apple cider unfiltered
  • 1 cup unsweetened 100% cranberry juice
  • 1 bottle sweet red wine of choice

Instructions

  • Add your sliced apples, oranges, cranberries, to a large pitcher or punch bowl.

  • Add in your wine, cranberry juice, apple cider, lemon juice and honey to the pitcher and stir well. Place rosemary sprig and cinnamon sticks on top for garnish.

  • Place in the refrigerator to chill for at least an hour or overnight before serving.

  • Serve and enjoy!

Did you make this recipe?

Make sure to follow on Pinterest for more recipes!

Christmas Sangria - My Incredible Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
Best VPN for Xbox Series X - VPN For Gaming
Microsoft Xbox One Wireless PC-controller
Easy Couscous Salad Recipe | Recipes From A Pantry
The Minter Kitchen | Recipes from HomeLife - Lifeway Women
Latest Posts
The best Xbox and PS5 VPNs in 2024
5 Best VPNs for Xbox One, Series X, 360
Article information

Author: Zonia Mosciski DO

Last Updated:

Views: 5830

Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Zonia Mosciski DO

Birthday: 1996-05-16

Address: Suite 228 919 Deana Ford, Lake Meridithberg, NE 60017-4257

Phone: +2613987384138

Job: Chief Retail Officer

Hobby: Tai chi, Dowsing, Poi, Letterboxing, Watching movies, Video gaming, Singing

Introduction: My name is Zonia Mosciski DO, I am a enchanting, joyous, lovely, successful, hilarious, tender, outstanding person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.