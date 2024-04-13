150 Healthy Instant Pot Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

This is the ultimate collection of healthy Instant Pot recipes! If you are looking for recipe inspiration for your Instant Pot, keep scrolling and you’ll find 150 Healthy Instant Pot recipes below. Happy Instant Pot cooking!



Do you have an Instant Pot? Well, it’s time to jump in and start making some healthy recipes! Don’t be intimidated; your electric pressure cooker can save you time in the kitchen and is safe and easy to use.



Why You Need an Instant Pot

An Instant Pot is a device that combines an electric pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and yogurt maker all in one handy unit. Oh, you can sauté with it, too!

It’s easier to use than a traditional pressure cooker–just press a few buttons and you’re good to go.

The Instant Pot is great for one-pot meals or staples like rice and quinoa. I will ONLY use my Instant Pot for hard-boiled eggs.

I love my Instant Pot so much, I wrote a cookbook full of healthy recipes using just your Instant Pot! With this cookbook and this list of 150 Healthy Instant Pot Recipes, you’ll be ready to use your electric pressure cooker every day of the week!

Healthy Instant Pot Recipes

Healthy Instant Pot Soup Recipes

If you love soups, the Instant Pot is the perfect way to make them! You can have healthy, homemade soup FAST.

Butternut Squash Soup with Cauliflower

Instant Pot Vegetable Soup with Beans

Instant Pot Bone Broth

Instant Pot Broccoli Cheese Soup (Lightened Up)

Pressure Cooker Creamy Butternut Squash Soup

Amazing Curried Butternut Squash Soup (vegan)

Keto Low Carb Chili

5-Ingredient Carnitas Soup

Instant Pot Bean and Sausage Soup

Whole30 Creamy Taco Soup

Whole30 Instant Pot Seafood Gumbo

Instant Pot Vegetarian Quinoa Chili

Cream of Broccoli Soup (vegan)

Instant Pot Turkey Chili

Butternut Squash Soup (vegan)

Instant Pot Chicken Soup

Crazy Good Instant Pot Carrot Soup

Instant Pot Tomato Soup

Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Kale Soup (Whole30 and gluten-free)

Butternut Squash and Apple Soup (Whole30)

Instant Pot Chicken Kale Soup

Instant Pot Paleo Beef Soup

Broccoli Cheddar Soup (Low Carb, Grain Free)

Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup with Spinach

Low Carb Paleo Stew

Vegetarian Lentil Tortilla Soup

Instant Pot Black Bean Soup with Tomatoes(Gluten-free, Vegan)

Beef Stew Pho Noodle Soup

Low Carb Loaded Cauliflower Soup

Instant Pot Beet and Leek Soup

Instant Pot Pumpkin Walnut Chili

Instant Pot Creamy Tomato Soup with Crispy Chickpeas

Healthy Lasagna Soup

Instant Pot Lentil Soup with Sausage and Kale

Instant Pot Tuscan Turkey Soup

Healthy Instant Pot Dinner Recipes

Whether you eat meat or prefer vegetarian or vegan dinners, these healthy Instant Pot dinners can help you get healthy, homemade dinners on the table super fast.

Chicken

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! Everyone loves chicken for dinner and here are enough recipes to keep your family eating a different variety for a long time. No more boring chicken dinners!

Print

Total Time: 16 minutes

Yield: 6 servings 1 x

Diet: Gluten Free Print Recipe Print Recipe Description This Coconut Lime Chicken is a perfect example of a healthy Instant Pot recipe! Ingredients Units Scale 1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 small yellow onion, diced

2 heaping cups large cauliflower florets

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 1/2” chunks

1 (13.25 ounce) can full-fat coconut milk

1 cup chicken broth

juice from 1 lime

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

3 cups baby spinach leaves

baby spinach leaves 2 cups cooked rice or grain of choice, or cauliflower rice Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Place all of the ingredients, except the spinach, in the inner pot of the Instant Pot®. Press the manual or pressure cook button and adjust the time to 6 minutes. When the timer beeps, allow the pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes, and then turn the knob to release any remaining pressure and unlock the lid. Stir in the baby spinach leaves. To serve, spoon 1/3 cup rice into a bowl (if using) and top with 1 cup of the chicken mixture. Enjoy! Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 6 minutes

Category: Instant Pot recipes

Method: Instant Pot

Cuisine: American Nutrition Serving Size: 1/6 of recipe

Calories: 567

Sugar: 1.2 grams

Fat: 17 grams

Saturated Fat: 11 grams

Fiber: 4.2

Protein: 33 grams

Honey Garlic Chicken

How to Cook a Whole Chicken in the Instant Pot

Instant Pot Jerk Chicken

Instant Pot Coconut Lime Chicken Bowls (recipe above)

Chili Garlic Noodles (with chicken)

Instant Pot Faux-Tisserie Chicken

Adobo Chicken

Instant Pot Sesame Chicken

Instant Pot Chili Lime Chicken Thighs

Instant Pot Spaghetti Squash Chicken Alfredo

Instant Pot Whole Roast Chicken (Paleo)

Mango Chicken Curry

Instant Pot Orange Chicken#2

Instant Pot Citrus Herb Basque Chicken

Instant Pot Ginger Garlic Drumsticks

Instant Pot Orange Chicken

15-Minute Instant Pot Salsa Verde Chicken

Easy Instant Pot Shredded Buffalo Chicken

Citrus Herb Basque Chicken#2

Shredded Chicken

Instant Pot Gluten-Free Red Beans and Rice

Lemon Poached Chicken Breasts

Instant Pot Chicken Salsa Lettuce Wraps

Instant Pot Chicken and Rice

Instant Pot Shredded Hummus Chicken

Instant Pot Mojo Chicken

Chicken Karahi

Spicy Coconut Potato Chicken Curry

All-in-1 Instant Pot Chicken and Brown Rice

Instant Pot Chicken Taco Bowls

Instant Pot Butter Chicken (lightened up and Whole30 options)

Healthy Greek Chicken and Rice

Vegan and Vegetarian

Even if you’re a meat eater, you should try some of these delicious and healthy vegan and vegetarian recipes!

Creamy Vegan Lentils

Instant Pot Pasta

Instant Pot Spinach Chana Masala

Chickpea Vegetable Korma

Instant Pot Mexican Quinoa Bowl

1 Pot Chickpea, Sweet Potato, Spinach Curry

Instant Pot Vegetable Ratatouille

Creamy Mushroom Marsala Pasta

Easy Instant Pot Aloo Gobi

Instant Pot Potato Curry

Instant Pot Quinoa Miso with Mushrooms and Peppers

Instant Pot Cheesy Southwestern Lentils and Brown Rice

Butternut Squash Farro Risotto

Lemon Vegetable Risotto

Instant Pot Acorn Squash

Instant Pot Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

Beef

Beef, in moderation, can be a part of your healthy diet. I recommend looking for grass-fed beef when possible.

Beef and Mushroom Ragu with Spaghetti Squash

Spinach Garlic Meatballs in the Instant Pot

Instant Pot Hawaiian Sloppy Joes

Unstuffed Cabbage Bowls

BeefBourguignon

Instant Pot Herbed Pot Roast

One Pot Spaghetti Squash and Meat Sauce

Pork, Turkey, and Lamb Healthy Instant Pot Recipes

Here are some more meat options for healthy dinner recipes using your Instant Pot!

Instant Pot Turkey Breast Recipe

Instant Pot Pulled Pork Ragu

Instant Pot Garlicy Cuban Pork

Instant Pot Turkey Taco Pasta

Instant Pot Low Carb Green Chili Pork Taco Bowl

3-ingredient Pork Chops

Cranberry Balsamic Pork Loin

Pulled Pork Tacos

Lamb Provencal

Instant Pot Quinoa with Sausage and Vegetables

Pork Carnitas

Instant Pot Middle Eastern Lamb Stew

Instant Pot Roast and Potatoes

One Pot Dinners

Is there anything better than a meal that’s made in one pot? I think not! These are recipes where your whole dinner is made in the Instant Pot!

Instant Pot Asian Noodle Bowls

Instant Pot Roasted Red Pepper Pasta

Instant Pot Chicken and Mushrooms

Instant Pot Cabbage Rolls

Instant Pot Chicken and Rice

Instant Pot Chicken Biryani

Instant Pot Cashew Chicken

Instant Pot Hawaiian Chicken

Cauliflower Tikka Misala

Coconut Quinoa Curry (use the slow cooker function for this Healthy Instant Pot Recipes)

Healthy Instant Pot Staples, Side Dishes , Appetizers, and Snack Recipes

So many great staple recipes can be made in the Instant Pot!

Instant Pot Brown Rice

Coconut Rice

Instant Pot Macaroni and Cheese

Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes

How to Cook Spaghetti Sauce

Instant Pot Spaghetti Sauce

Instant Pot Mashed Cauliflower

How to Cook Butternut Squash in the Instant Pot

Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes

Instant Pot Applesauce

Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs

Lightened Up Spinach Artichoke Dip

Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Colombian-Style Red Beans

Sesame Green Beans

Instant Pot Cranberry Orange Sauce

Vegan Cauliflower Queso in the Instant Pot

Instant Pot Hummus

Instant Pot Beans

15-Minute Artichoke Recipe

Perfect Black Beans

Pumpkin Butter

Instant Pot Beans

Instant Pot Pinto Beans

Pumpkin Puree

Healthy Instant Pot Breakfast Recipes

Healthy breakfasts are quick and easy with the Instant Pot. You can even save money and make your own homemade yogurt–regular or dairy-free!

How to Make Soft Boiled Eggs

Instant Pot Banana Walnut Steel Cut Oatmeal

Instant Pot French Toast Casserole

Coconut Dairy Free Yogurt

Instant Pot Oatmeal With Caramelized Bananas

Easy Homemade Yogurt

Instant Pot Steel cut Oats

Instant Pot Strawberry Trail Mix Oatmeal

Superfood Instant Pot Oatmeal in a Jar (meal prep recipe)

Instant Pot Egg Bites

Fajita Breakfast Casserole

Chocolate Steel Cut Oats

Berries and Cream Breakfast Cake

Instant Pot Breakfast Casserole

Apple Ham and Cheese Breakfast Casserole

If you have any healthy Instant Pot recipes you’d like me to add, please leave the links in the comments!

