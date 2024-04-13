150 Healthy Instant Pot Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe
This is the ultimate collection of healthy Instant Pot recipes! If you are looking for recipe inspiration for your Instant Pot, keep scrolling and you’ll find 150 Healthy Instant Pot recipes below. Happy Instant Pot cooking!
Do you have an Instant Pot? Well, it’s time to jump in and start making some healthy recipes! Don’t be intimidated; your electric pressure cooker can save you time in the kitchen and is safe and easy to use.
Why You Need an Instant Pot
An Instant Pot is a device that combines an electric pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and yogurt maker all in one handy unit. Oh, you can sauté with it, too!
It’s easier to use than a traditional pressure cooker–just press a few buttons and you’re good to go.
The Instant Pot is great for one-pot meals or staples like rice and quinoa. I will ONLY use my Instant Pot for hard-boiled eggs.
I love my Instant Pot so much, I wrote a cookbook full of healthy recipes using just your Instant Pot! With this cookbook and this list of 150 Healthy Instant Pot Recipes, you’ll be ready to use your electric pressure cooker every day of the week!
Healthy Instant Pot Recipes
Healthy Instant Pot Soup Recipes
If you love soups, the Instant Pot is the perfect way to make them! You can have healthy, homemade soup FAST.
Butternut Squash Soup with Cauliflower
Instant Pot Vegetable Soup with Beans
Instant Pot Bone Broth
Instant Pot Broccoli Cheese Soup (Lightened Up)
Pressure Cooker Creamy Butternut Squash Soup
Amazing Curried Butternut Squash Soup (vegan)
Instant Pot Bean and Sausage Soup
Whole30 Instant Pot Seafood Gumbo
Instant Pot Vegetarian Quinoa Chili
Cream of Broccoli Soup (vegan)
Butternut Squash Soup (vegan)
Crazy Good Instant Pot Carrot Soup
Chicken, Sweet Potato, and Kale Soup (Whole30 and gluten-free)
Butternut Squash and Apple Soup (Whole30)
Broccoli Cheddar Soup (Low Carb, Grain Free)
Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup with Spinach
Vegetarian Lentil Tortilla Soup
Instant Pot Black Bean Soup with Tomatoes(Gluten-free, Vegan)
Low Carb Loaded Cauliflower Soup
Instant Pot Beet and Leek Soup
Instant Pot Pumpkin Walnut Chili
Instant Pot Creamy Tomato Soup with Crispy Chickpeas
Instant Pot Lentil Soup with Sausage and Kale
Instant Pot Tuscan Turkey Soup
Healthy Instant Pot Dinner Recipes
Whether you eat meat or prefer vegetarian or vegan dinners, these healthy Instant Pot dinners can help you get healthy, homemade dinners on the table super fast.
Chicken
Winner, winner, chicken dinner! Everyone loves chicken for dinner and here are enough recipes to keep your family eating a different variety for a long time. No more boring chicken dinners!
Healthy Instant Pot Recipes: Coconut Lime Chicken Bowls
5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star
No reviews
- Author: Maryea Flaherty of Happy Healthy Mama
- Total Time: 16 minutes
- Yield: 6 servings 1x
- Diet: Gluten Free
Description
This Coconut Lime Chicken is a perfect example of a healthy Instant Pot recipe!
Ingredients
Units Scale
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 2 heaping cups large cauliflower florets
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 1/2” chunks
- 1 (13.25 ounce) can full-fat coconut milk
- 1 cup chicken broth
- juice from 1 lime
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 3 cups baby spinach leaves
- 2 cups cooked rice or grain of choice, or cauliflower rice
Instructions
- Place all of the ingredients, except the spinach, in the inner pot of the Instant Pot®.
- Press the manual or pressure cook button and adjust the time to 6 minutes.
- When the timer beeps, allow the pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes, and then turn the knob to release any remaining pressure and unlock the lid. Stir in the baby spinach leaves.
- To serve, spoon 1/3 cup rice into a bowl (if using) and top with 1 cup of the chicken mixture.
- Enjoy!
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 6 minutes
- Category: Instant Pot recipes
- Method: Instant Pot
- Cuisine: American
Nutrition
- Serving Size: 1/6 of recipe
- Calories: 567
- Sugar: 1.2 grams
- Fat: 17 grams
- Saturated Fat: 11 grams
- Fiber: 4.2
- Protein: 33 grams
Honey Garlic Chicken
How to Cook a Whole Chicken in the Instant Pot
Instant Pot Jerk Chicken
Instant Pot Coconut Lime Chicken Bowls (recipe above)
Chili Garlic Noodles (with chicken)
Instant Pot Faux-Tisserie Chicken
Instant Pot Chili Lime Chicken Thighs
Instant Pot Spaghetti Squash Chicken Alfredo
Instant Pot Whole Roast Chicken (Paleo)
Instant Pot Citrus Herb Basque Chicken
Instant Pot Ginger Garlic Drumsticks
15-Minute Instant Pot Salsa Verde Chicken
Easy Instant Pot Shredded Buffalo Chicken
Instant Pot Gluten-Free Red Beans and Rice
Instant Pot Chicken Salsa Lettuce Wraps
Instant Pot Shredded Hummus Chicken
Spicy Coconut Potato Chicken Curry
All-in-1 Instant Pot Chicken and Brown Rice
Instant Pot Chicken Taco Bowls
Instant Pot Butter Chicken (lightened up and Whole30 options)
Healthy Greek Chicken and Rice
Vegan and Vegetarian
Even if you’re a meat eater, you should try some of these delicious and healthy vegan and vegetarian recipes!
Creamy Vegan Lentils
Instant Pot Pasta
Instant Pot Spinach Chana Masala
Instant Pot Mexican Quinoa Bowl
1 Pot Chickpea, Sweet Potato, Spinach Curry
Instant Pot Vegetable Ratatouille
Instant Pot Quinoa Miso with Mushrooms and Peppers
Instant Pot Cheesy Southwestern Lentils and Brown Rice
Butternut Squash Farro Risotto
Instant Pot Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Beef
Beef, in moderation, can be a part of your healthy diet. I recommend looking for grass-fed beef when possible.
Beef and Mushroom Ragu with Spaghetti Squash
Spinach Garlic Meatballs in the Instant Pot
Instant Pot Hawaiian Sloppy Joes
One Pot Spaghetti Squash and Meat Sauce
Pork, Turkey, and Lamb Healthy Instant Pot Recipes
Here are some more meat options for healthy dinner recipes using your Instant Pot!
Instant Pot Turkey Breast Recipe
Instant Pot Garlicy Cuban Pork
Instant Pot Low Carb Green Chili Pork Taco Bowl
Instant Pot Quinoa with Sausage and Vegetables
Instant Pot Middle Eastern Lamb Stew
Instant Pot Roast and Potatoes
One Pot Dinners
Is there anything better than a meal that’s made in one pot? I think not! These are recipes where your whole dinner is made in the Instant Pot!
Instant Pot Asian Noodle Bowls
Instant Pot Roasted Red Pepper Pasta
Instant Pot Chicken and Mushrooms
Coconut Quinoa Curry (use the slow cooker function for this Healthy Instant Pot Recipes)
Healthy Instant Pot Staples, Side Dishes , Appetizers, and Snack Recipes
So many great staple recipes can be made in the Instant Pot!
Instant Pot Brown Rice
Coconut Rice
Instant Pot Macaroni and Cheese
Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes
How to Cook Spaghetti Sauce
Instant Pot Spaghetti Sauce
Instant Pot Mashed Cauliflower
How to Cook Butternut Squash in the Instant Pot
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
Instant Pot Applesauce
Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs
Lightened Up Spinach Artichoke Dip
Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Instant Pot Cranberry Orange Sauce
Vegan Cauliflower Queso in the Instant Pot
Healthy Instant Pot Breakfast Recipes
Healthy breakfasts are quick and easy with the Instant Pot. You can even save money and make your own homemade yogurt–regular or dairy-free!
How to Make Soft Boiled Eggs
Instant Pot Banana Walnut Steel Cut Oatmeal
Instant Pot French Toast Casserole
Instant Pot Oatmeal With Caramelized Bananas
Instant Pot Strawberry Trail Mix Oatmeal
Superfood Instant Pot Oatmeal in a Jar (meal prep recipe)
Berries and Cream Breakfast Cake
Instant Pot Breakfast Casserole
Apple Ham and Cheese Breakfast Casserole
If you have any healthy Instant Pot recipes you’d like me to add, please leave the links in the comments!
Links to products are affiliate links. Thank you for supporting Happy Healthy Mama!