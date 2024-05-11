Our Pick Of The Best VPNs For Netflix Streaming In Australia (2024)

To determine the best VPNs for Netflix, our team at Forbes Advisor tested 16 VPNs and scored them on eight primary factors. We considered each VPN’s privacy and security features, streaming capability, speed and performance, server capacity and compatibility with various systems and devices. We also examined their costs, how many device connections they allow on each account, users’ experience with them, how well they support users who need help and what experts have to say about them. We weighted these metrics to score each Netflix VPN.

Here’s how we determined the best VPN for Netflix streaming.

Pricing and Fees (15%)

For pricing, we examined each VPN’s yearly prices and the discounts available for new users and long-term commitments, plus whether they offered a monthly payment plan. We also considered whether or not users need to pay more to access a smooth streaming service. Next, we compared the availability of a free version, free trial or money-back guarantee that allows users to explore a VPN before buying it. This factor accounted for 15% of our weighted scoring.

General Features (47.5%)

We examined the VPN providers’ security, performance and compatibility with Netflix. We checked how robust their security provision is, whether or not they offer must-have features such as multiple security protocols and reliable servers for streaming and nice-to-have features such as dedicated IPs and dedicated streaming servers. Plus, we looked into their compatibility with desktops and mobile devices, which allows you to stream Netflix from anywhere.

We also considered how fast they are since Netflix requires a minimum speed of 5 Mbps for high-definition videos and 25 Mbps to watch in 4K. We examined the VPNs’ average download speeds and found them adequate to stream Netflix. These factors account for 47.5% of the total score.

Additional Features (17.5%)

In our examination, we also considered the presence of VPN qualities that enhance streaming on Netflix. For example, the VPNs that got our attention are those with over 400 servers in more than 50 countries, especially with servers across continents.

Other helpful features are the no-logs policy, independent audits and simultaneous connections allowed. We also looked at how much support they give, whether or not they provide live chat, a rich knowledge base, support over the phone, or are available 24/7. These features account for 17.5%.

Reviews and Ratings (10%)

Our team further considered the experiences of other users when it comes to streaming Netflix with these VPNs. We turned to third-party review sites, including Trustpilot and ProductReview. We then interviewed some users to form 10% of our scoring.

Expert Score (10%)

Not only did we test these VPNs to get hands-on experience to determine the best VPNs for Netflix, but we also interviewed international cybersecurity and IT experts from different organisations to tell us what they’ve observed using these VPNs. Our experts considered additional criteria, such as the VPNs’ standout features, ease of use, popularity and value for money. Altogether, the expert analysis forms 10% of the total score.

These experts included:

About Star Rankings

You will note that we have included a star rating next to each product or provider. This rating was determined by the editorial team once all of the data points above were considered, and the pros and cons of each product attribute was reviewed. The star rating is solely the view of Forbes Advisor editorial staff. Commercial partners or advertisers have no bearing on the star rating or their inclusion on this list. Star ratings are only one factor to be considered, and Forbes Advisor encourages you to seek independent advice from an authorised financial adviser in relation to your own financial circ*mstances and investments before you decide to choose a particular financial product or service.