Our Pick Of The Best VPNs For Netflix Streaming In Australia (2024)

Plan costs
$7.33 AUD per month or $87.95 for the first year
Number of Servers
5,500
Encryption
AES-256
Price
Starting From $3.07 AUD Per Month
Number of Servers
3000+
Encryption
AES with 256 -bit keys
3
Private Internet Access (PIA)
Dedicated IP address
Yes
Number of devices
Unlimited
Encryption
AES-256
Our Pick Of The Best VPNs For Netflix Streaming For Australians
- ProtonVPN
- Private Internet Access
- Surfshark VPN
- NordVPN
- Windscribe
- ExpressVPN
ProtonVPN
On ProtonVPN's Wesbite
Pricing
$US71.88 ($109.03 AUD) per year
Simultaneous connections
Number of servers
2,900+
Why We Picked It
With Proton, your identity stays protected while you enjoy enough internet speed and performance to watch your favorite shows and movies on Netflix. You can unblock popular Netflix libraries in the US, the UK, Canada, France, New Zealand, South Africa and so on while still being in Australia.
When trialing Proton’s VPN, Forbes Advisor didn’t get the best speed at first, with download speed levels between 20 Mbps and 30 Mbps. But with Proton’s VPN accelerator, we saw a significant increase to 60 Mbps, which is more than enough to give you good video quality.
The speeds varied from server to server, and we quickly figured that you’ll get more speed connecting to servers with lower loads and those closer to your location. Still, it’s good to note that you won’t access Netflix on all the servers. Also, we experienced a few glitches—one time, the VPN just stopped working.
Proton VPN is compatible with laptops and mobile devices but lacks the SmartDNS feature that enables VPN use on devices such as gaming consoles and smart TVs that don’t typically support VPNs. To use Proton VPN on such devices, you’ll need to set up Proton VPN on your router manually. Proton VPN also offers users a free version, but its streaming service (and therefore Netflix access) is only available for premium users.
Read more: Proton VPN Review
Pros & Cons
- Works on many tested Netflix regions
- Frequently offers promotional pricing for new users
- VPN accelerator for better speed
- No dedicated IP server add-on
- Limited customer support
- Need to pay more to access higher speeds and server location
Private Internet Access
On Privateinternetaccess.com's Website
Pricing
$US39.95 ($60.59 AUD) per year
Simultaneous connections
Unlimited
Number of servers
35,000+
Why We Picked It
While we had to hop on two or more servers before accessing some Netflix libraries, Private Internet Access unblocked several Netflix libraries, including those from the US, the UK and Canada. PIA also has dedicated servers for streaming Netflix in the US, the UK, Finland, Japan, Sweden, Denmark and Italy, allowing Australians to enjoy content from many different corners of the world.
You can access these Netflix libraries with major devices and operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, smart TVs and routers. But you’ll need to use the web on your macOS since Netflix does not have an app for MacBooks.
Every PIA subscription enables access to unlimited devices, which allows you and your loved ones to watch shows simultaneously from the same account. Also, many will enjoy PIA’s unlimited bandwidth and its SmartDNS, which optimise speed levels that enhance your streaming experience.
One thing to note, however: PIA uses unpopular abbreviations for countries. You’ll see JP for Japan, DK for Denmark and SE for Sweden, so don’t be too quick to give up. You’ll most likely find a server that can work for you, just take note of the country flags.
Read more: Private Internet Access VPN Review
Pros & Cons
- Massive server network
- Unlimited device connections
- 24/7 technical support
- Not the cheapest option on the market
- Transparency report is not detailed
- Confusing country codes
Surfshark VPN
On Surfshark's Website
Pricing
$US47.88 ($72.63 AUD) per year
Simultaneous connections
Unlimited
Servers
3,200+
Why We Picked It
Surfshark VPN is impressive for unlocking several Netflix libraries with optimum speed. This Netflix VPN retained over 70% of our original internet speed and unblocked most of the Netflix libraries we tried to access. We accessed content from Netflix US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Poland, Mexico, Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, Singapore, Turkey and India.
For unpopular Netflix libraries, it can take longer to connect to the server—sometimes, it took us 20 seconds. One time, it brought Netflix Mexico’s library when we tried connecting to Taiwan. Surfshark may also require you to experiment with different servers or VPN protocols. But we love that the VPN bypasses Netflix’s anti-VPN blocks and gives users access to even less-popular Netflix libraries. The company also shares tips on how to speed up a slow internet connection.
Also, you and your friends can connect your devices to one account at the same time. You’ll stream Netflix with good quality definition, without lag or buffering.
Read more: Surfshark VPN Review
Pros & Cons
- Easy-to-use interface
- Excellent speed retention for streaming
- Unlimited simultaneous device connections
- Expensive month-to-month plans
- No dedicated IP address add-on
- Based in the Netherlands and subject to government data-sharing requests
NordVPN
On NordVPN's Website
Pricing
$US67.35 ($102.17 AUD) per year
Simultaneous connections
Six
Servers
5,700+
Why We Picked It
NordVPN is a reliable VPN for streaming Netflix. The VPN offers a vast server fleet—more than 5,700 servers in 60 countries, enabling access to several Netflix libraries. And with revolutionary protocols such as WireGuard, NordVPN is fast enough to handle HD (high definition) and 4K streaming. Forbes Advisor had no hitch connecting to NordVPN servers and got good quality watching Netflix videos.
During our tests, NordVPN unblocked Netflix libraries in over 30 countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, Italy, Germany, France, Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Brazil, Spain, South Korea, Argentina and Israel. We averaged a download speed of 105 Mbps and an upload speed of 9 Mbps, which is more than enough to stream Netflix without issues.
However, sometimes NordVPN shows you a list of servers in a country but won’t allow you to choose. But that’s no cause for alarm, as we still accessed the libraries in those countries. We only would have loved to pick servers in case of dwindling speed levels or downtime.
Read more: NordVPN Review
Pros & Cons
- Large server selection
- All servers tested accessed Netflix libraries
- Excellent speed provides lag-free streaming
- One of the more expensive options
- Discounts only available for longer terms
- Mobile apps are not as intuitive as the desktop
Windscribe
4.4
Our ratings take into account a product's rewards, fees, rates and other category-specific attributes. All ratings are determined solely by our editorial team.
Why We Picked It
Not only does Windscribe give you access to restricted content, but it’s also one of the best VPNs for customisation and ease of use. It offers Windflix servers in the UK, US, Canada and Japan, with these servers optimised for streaming popular Netflix libraries so you don’t experience glitches from heavy loads.
Forbes Advisor conducted several streaming tests with Windscribe’s free and paid plans, and we were impressed. Windscribe gives access to Netflix libraries in the US, UK, Netherlands, Canada, Italy, Germany, Japan, France, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, Thailand, even India and Russia. You’ll access Netflix libraries even with its free version.
We didn’t encounter any interruptions or buffering when using it to stream Netflix shows or movies, especially on the US and UK servers. While other servers were not as fast, there were still no connection issues. We consistently had download speeds over 80 Mbps, which is more than you need to stream Netflix in 4K or HDR. Once, we saw a whopping 388 Mbps download speed with 12 Mbps upload speed.
Pros & Cons
- Unlimited device connections
- Both free and paid versions support streaming
- Specific servers available for streaming
- No live customer support
- No dedicated IP address add-on
- Only offers a three-day money-back guarantee
ExpressVPN
On ExpressVPN's Website
Pricing
$US80.04 ($112.18) per year
Simultaneous connections
Eight
Servers
3,000+
Why We Picked It
ExpressVPN is easy to use, with good speeds and some nice extras, such as a private DNS service for setting up an Apple TV or console for streaming Netflix. We were able to unblock more than 20 Netflix libraries with ExpressVPN, including US, UK, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Japan, Brazil and Spain. This VPN stood out for us in that it connected to the servers super fast and continues to bypass strong restrictions in places such as Russia and India.
One ExpressVPN subscription allows you to connect up to eight devices at a time. You can connect your laptops and desktops, mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, wireless routers, streaming media consoles, browsers, smart TVs and more. While it’s not as fast as NordVPN or Surfshark, you’ll get more than required to stream Netflix with 4K quality. ExpressVPN’s Lightway protocol gives users more speed, plus you can download content free of throttling due to its unlimited bandwidth.
Read more:ExpressVPN Review
How To Choose the Best VPN for Netflix Streaming
For a smooth streaming experience, consider factors such as security, streaming compatibility, speed and performance and device compatibility when choosing a VPN for Netflix streaming.
Essential Features
These are the features to look out for when considering a VPN’s features in regards to streaming.
- Geo-blocks and streaming capability: Since your reason for using a VPN is to access foreign streaming libraries, choose one that can bypass Netflix’s VPN detection mechanisms. Ensure it has a proven record of working consistently with Netflix or even dedicated servers to bypass streaming services’ geo-restrictions.
- Security features: “Although VPNs create a secure connection over unsecured internet infrastructure, some can expose you to malware and DDoS attacks. That’s why researching the security background of each VPN is paramount,” says Trevor Francis, founder and chief executive of 46Labs told Forbes Advisor. Choose a VPN with industry-standard encryption protocols and security features including a kill switch, DNS protection and ad and malware blocking, and make sure it’s committed to security improvements and bug fixes.
- Multi-server availability: For better speed and performance, choose a VPN with vast server locations across several countries. Also, confirm that the VPN provider has servers in your preferred location, where the Netflix library is. For example, if you want to access the US Netflix library, the VPN requires servers in the United States.
- Multi-device compatibility: Ensure the VPN offers apps or clients and setup guides for your streaming systems or devices.
- Simultaneous connections: Choose a VPN that supports simultaneous connections on multiple devices, especially if you plan to use more than one device at a time or share your VPN account.
- Free trial or money-back guarantee: You’ll need to test a VPN with Netflix to see if it works well for you. So consider choosing a provider that offers a trial period, such as NordVPN, or at least a money-back guarantee before you commit to the full cost.
- Strict no-logs policy: “Another tip is to look for a VPN that doesn’t retain user logs or activities. Also, select your Netflix VPN based on audit transparency and history. Check whether or not the VPN service has undergone a validated audit. Can you find its audit history on the site?” suggests Tony Giles, director of information security at NSF. Your chosen VPN provider should adhere to a policy preventing it from storing your data, especially when the company is in a Five Eyes country. Even if it collects your data, it shouldn’t be collecting data of your activities and should be temporary.
Related: Best VPNs For Streaming In Australia
Speed and Performance
VPNs will always degrade the speed of your internet connection somewhat. However, it shouldn’t slow it down too much, especially since you need the VPN for streaming and won’t want to experience a lot of buffering. Now, VPN providers are hardly truthful about their speed, so use a speed tester such as Speedtest to see how well a VPN performs when you’re streaming Netflix. If the difference is much, consider another provider.
User-Friendliness
An intuitive interface makes it easy to use a VPN to stream Netflix, especially if you’re using a VPN for the first time. To consider how easy a VPN is to use, ask questions such as these:
- Do you have to log in with your credentials each time?
- Is there a quick connect button?
- Can you customise your settings?
- Will you have to reset the settings each time?
VPN Cost
The cost of a VPN varies, depending on features, add-ons, contract terms, ongoing promotions and billing types. Weigh the cost against the privacy and security offerings and of course, its streaming capability. Also, consider the differences between initial and subsequent payments.
Related: Our Pick Of The Best VPNs In Australia
Our Methodology
To determine the best VPNs for Netflix, our team at Forbes Advisor tested 16 VPNs and scored them on eight primary factors. We considered each VPN’s privacy and security features, streaming capability, speed and performance, server capacity and compatibility with various systems and devices. We also examined their costs, how many device connections they allow on each account, users’ experience with them, how well they support users who need help and what experts have to say about them. We weighted these metrics to score each Netflix VPN.
Here’s how we determined the best VPN for Netflix streaming.
Pricing and Fees (15%)
For pricing, we examined each VPN’s yearly prices and the discounts available for new users and long-term commitments, plus whether they offered a monthly payment plan. We also considered whether or not users need to pay more to access a smooth streaming service. Next, we compared the availability of a free version, free trial or money-back guarantee that allows users to explore a VPN before buying it. This factor accounted for 15% of our weighted scoring.
General Features (47.5%)
We examined the VPN providers’ security, performance and compatibility with Netflix. We checked how robust their security provision is, whether or not they offer must-have features such as multiple security protocols and reliable servers for streaming and nice-to-have features such as dedicated IPs and dedicated streaming servers. Plus, we looked into their compatibility with desktops and mobile devices, which allows you to stream Netflix from anywhere.
We also considered how fast they are since Netflix requires a minimum speed of 5 Mbps for high-definition videos and 25 Mbps to watch in 4K. We examined the VPNs’ average download speeds and found them adequate to stream Netflix. These factors account for 47.5% of the total score.
Additional Features (17.5%)
In our examination, we also considered the presence of VPN qualities that enhance streaming on Netflix. For example, the VPNs that got our attention are those with over 400 servers in more than 50 countries, especially with servers across continents.
Other helpful features are the no-logs policy, independent audits and simultaneous connections allowed. We also looked at how much support they give, whether or not they provide live chat, a rich knowledge base, support over the phone, or are available 24/7. These features account for 17.5%.
Reviews and Ratings (10%)
Our team further considered the experiences of other users when it comes to streaming Netflix with these VPNs. We turned to third-party review sites, including Trustpilot and ProductReview. We then interviewed some users to form 10% of our scoring.
Expert Score (10%)
Not only did we test these VPNs to get hands-on experience to determine the best VPNs for Netflix, but we also interviewed international cybersecurity and IT experts from different organisations to tell us what they’ve observed using these VPNs. Our experts considered additional criteria, such as the VPNs’ standout features, ease of use, popularity and value for money. Altogether, the expert analysis forms 10% of the total score.
These experts included:
- James Allen, CPA, CFP®, CFEI, Founder, Billpin
- Kayne McGladrey, Senior Member, IEEE, and Field CISO, Hyperproof
- Maria-Kristina Hayden, CEO, OUTFOXM
- Max Eddy, Lead Security Analyst, PCMag
- Roger Grimes, KnowBe4
- Tony Giles, Director, Information Security, NSF
- Trevor Francis, CEO, 46 labs
About Star Rankings
You will note that we have included a star rating next to each product or provider. This rating was determined by the editorial team once all of the data points above were considered, and the pros and cons of each product attribute was reviewed. The star rating is solely the view of Forbes Advisor editorial staff. Commercial partners or advertisers have no bearing on the star rating or their inclusion on this list. Star ratings are only one factor to be considered, and Forbes Advisor encourages you to seek independent advice from an authorised financial adviser in relation to your own financial circ*mstances and investments before you decide to choose a particular financial product or service.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Which VPN is best for Netflix globally?
Our pick of the best overall virtual private network for streaming Netflix is NordVPN. NordVPN has a reputation for being secure and offering fast speeds, making it a reliable option for Netflix users. You can use it on your personal computer, mobile device, smart TV and other streaming devices. Also, NordVPN offers 24/7 customer support, so you can’t get stuck if you need help streaming with the VPN.
Which VPN bypasses Netflix?
VPNs including NordVPN, Surfshark, ExpressVPN, PIA, and Proton bypass Netflix’s restrictions, allowing you to watch your favorite shows, movies and documentaries. Others such as TorGuard and hide.me also bypass Netflix, but they either require you to buy streaming servers separately or subscribe to higher plans to enjoy a reliable streaming service, which means more cost and not necessarily better speed, performance or privacy.
How does Netflix know I’m using a VPN?
Netflix can detect VPN use by checking a user’s IP address. If several users log in from an IP address, Netflix detects it’s from a VPN. That’s why you need VPNs with larger server fleets if you want to bypass Netflix’s geo-restrictions better. Even if a server is caught and blocked, you can choose from other servers in that country.
Is it legal to stream US Netflix using a VPN in Australia?
Yes, it is legal to use a VPN to stream international Netflix libraries while in Australia—although Netflix itself doesn’t like it due to its licensing agreements, which means it is trying to stop users from being able to do so. However, using a VPN is perfectly legal in Australia as long as you are partaking in legal activity.
How much does Netflix cost in Australia?
How much Netflix AU costs will depend on the plan you choose, such as whether you need simultaneous access or want better high-definition streaming. Forbes Advisor Australia has highlighted the different costs of Netflix plans, as well as other streaming services, here.
