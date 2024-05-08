Paleo AIP + Low-FODMAP Recipe Roundup (45 Recipes!) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to see what that means.

Low-FODMAP + Paleo Autoimmune Protocol

Both the Paleo Autoimmune Protocol (AIP) and the Low-FODMAP diet are a challenge to do on their own. Combining their restrictions is incredibly hard! So, why do it? Honestly, most people shouldn’t. We want to eat the widest variety of foods possible, because nutrient-density is essential to reversing autoimmune disease. However, there are two health conditions that sometimes accompany autoimmune disease: Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). A Low-FODMAP diet can be part of the treatment plan for these conditions. Only follow this diet if prescribed by your practitioner, and remember, it’s not meant to last forever. Just like the AIP, a Low-FODMAP diet has an elimination phase and a reintroduction phase, where you test your body against specific foods to see which ones you can safely add back into your diet. I compiled this recipe roundup for those of you combining these temporary protocols. My goal is to make it a little bit easier, and a lot more delicious!

Finding Accurate Food Lists

There’s a lot of misinformation on the internet when it comes to FODMAPS and the Paleo Autoimmune Protocol. Monash University is the world expert on Low-FODMAP diets, and they have an app that I recommend you use if you are following this protocol. Also, here’s an AIP Grocery List of allowed foods on the AIP. Cross-reference both lists when combining these diets, because many recipes on the internet are mis-labeled. However, with this recipe roundup, I cross-referenced these lists for you!

Meat Recipes

Perfect Breakfast Sausage from Phoenix Helix

50/50/50 Burgers from The Paleo Mom

Meatloaf from Instinctual Wellbeing

Beef Stew from Sweet Treats

Instant Pot Beef Curry Stew from Eat Beautiful

Asian Beef Liver Paté from Beyond the Bite

Stuffed Pattypan Squash from Don’t Eat the Spatula

Beef Skillet Supper from Sweet Treats

Steak Salad with Arugula from Phoenix Helix

10 Minute Blueberry Pork Chops from Pure and Simple Nourishment

Shepherd’s Pie with Golden Horseradish Mash from Healing Family Eats

Poultry Recipes

Easy Crispy Duck Breast from Phoenix Helix

Chicken Liver Paté from Sweet Treats

Chicken and Ginger Mini Meatloaves from Healing Family Eats

Oven Roasted Chicken Pieces with Sage and Lemon from A Squirrel in the Kitchen

Lemon and Mint Roasted Whole Chicken from Healing Family Eats

Creamy Chicken Soup from Beyond the Bite

The LBD of Chicken Soups from Joanna Frankham (follow low-FODMAP notes)

Easy Baked Kale and Turkey Meatballs from The Open Cookbook (follow low-FODMAP notes)

Seafood Recipes

Slow Roasted Salmon with Herbed Yogurt from Sweet Treats

Simple Salmon Cakes from Food By Mars

Roasted Herb Cod from A Clean Plate (follow low-FODMAP notes)

Cilantro Grilled Tuna Steak with Duck Fat Plantains from Beyond the Bite

Simple Shrimp Scampi from A Clean Plate

Grilled Spaghetti Squash Shrimp Scampi from Beyond the Bite

Vegetable Recipes

Banana Cinnamon “Oatmeal” (featuring Spaghetti Squash) from Healing Family Eats

Simple Roasted Carrot and Fennel Soup from The Open Cookbook

Sea Salt & Vinegar Rutabaga Fries from Beyond the Bite

Roasted Leek Greens from Beyond the Bite

Tostones from A Clean Plate

Cilantro Carrot Mash from Healing Family Eats

Celeriac Fries from A Clean Plate

Turnip, Radish and Fennel Sauté from Autoimmune Wellness

Crushed Roots with Herbs from Healing Family Eats

Bacon Braised Collard Greens from A Clean Plate

Turnip-Dill Puree with Bacon and Chives from Autoimmune Wellness

Mediterranean Baked Olives from A Clean Plate

Condiment Recipes

5-Ingredient Tzatziki from The Open Cookbook

Zucchini Olive Tapenade from The Open Cookbook

Dessert & Drink Recipes

Spiced Pumpkin Tea Latte from Sweet Treats

Blueberry Tigernut Muffins from The Open Cookbook

Arnold Palmer Gummies from Sweet Treats

No-Bake Green Banana Collagen Protein Bites from The Open Cookbook

Blueberry Lemonade from A Clean Plate

Low-FODMAP AIP Meal Plans with Recipes

My Paleo AIP Instant Pot Cookbook includes low-FODMAP adaptations for over half the recipes

This recipe roundup was first published in 2016 but is updated annually. Last update 1/9/24.