Paleo Dehydrating Nuts, Fruit and Vegetables: Recipes (2024)

Nuts and Seeds Basic Raw Cracker Raw Cumin-Walnut Flatbread/Crackers Savory Pumpkin/Flaxseed Onion Crackers Rosemary Almond Crackers Sea Veggie Crackers Soaked and Dehydrated Nuts Cheezy Flax Crackers Nut Pizza Spiced Macadamia Nuts Cinnamon Walnut Caramels or Cinnamon Walnut Turtles

Fruit Coconut Crunch Macaroons Apple Raisin Cookies Paleobars III Blueberry Cookies Walnut Apricot Cookies Raw Fruit Leather Wild Strawberry Fruit Leather Fruit Leather Apple Chips Paleo Biscotti (based on Bliss Bars)

Vegetables: Leathers Pumpkin Leather Tomato Leather Mixed Vegetable Leather

Vegetables: Greens Kale Chips with Cashew Cheese Sauce Raw Kale Chips with Sundried Tomato Dressing Nacho 'Cheese' Kale Chips Dehydrating Veggies Using Dried Kale Making Green Flours Spinach Crackers

Vegetables: Roots Chedda Onions Rosemary Sweet Potato Chips



Nuts and Seeds

Basic Raw Cracker 2 cups ground flax seeds

2/3 cup whole flax seeds

1 teaspoon sea salt

2 tablespoons red pepper (chopped very small)

2 tablespoons parsley (chopped very small)

1 teaspoon Italian spices (or your favourite savoury spice)

2 and 2/3 cups of water

1 and 1/3 cups of sunflower seeds

1/2 cup black sesame seeds (or regular white sesame seeds will do fine) Mix everything together in a mixing bowl. Spread batter on parchment paper or a teflex sheet. FYI: Do not use regular waxed paper. The crackers will stick to the paper and be difficult to remove. Buy parchment paper or teflex sheets (which can be purchased from dehydrator sellers). This recipe should make two dehydrator sheets worth of crackers. Spread the batter out evenly. Using the back of a spoon works well. Start dehydrating the crackers. I generally dehydrate everything at 120 degrees for the first hour, then I reduce the temperature to 105 degrees for the remainder of the cooking time. Score the crackers. Once the crackers are starting to harden up (four hours later?), use a knife to score the crackers along wherever you want the crackers to separate. This will make them easier to break later on. Remove paper or teflex. Once the crackers are holding their shape together very well (8 hours in the dehydrator?), break them apart along the score lines. Remove the parchment or teflex sheets and place the crackers directly on the dehydrator tray. Finish dehydrating. Some people like their crackers a bit moist. I like them to be very dry. If you plan on keeping them for a few weeks or more in storage, then you must ensure that there is no moisture left. A good way to make sure that they are really dry and dehydrated is to pinch them hard. If all of the moisture is gone, you should not be able to feel any movement. If you pinch a cracker and it gives a little, it needs to be dehydrated longer. I dehydrate my crackers for a long time. Perhaps even 20 hours or so! That might be overkill, but it's what I do. Eat and enjoy! I love avocado, sprouts, and tomato on raw crackers. Mmm! From: The Rawtarian

The Rawtarian

Raw Cumin-Walnut Flatbread/Crackers 2 zucchini, peeled if desired, chopped

1 1/2 cups walnuts, soaked 6-8 hours

1/4 yellow onion, chopped

1/4 cup olive oil

1 Tbsp raw honey

1 Tbsp nutritional yeast

1 Tbsp dried basil

4 tsp ground cumin

1 1/2 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1-2 cloves garlic

1 cup ground flaxseed

2 tsp cumin seed (optional)

Add'l sea salt, as desired 1) Combine all ingredients except flax and cumin seed in the bowl of a food processor. 2) Blend until smooth. I tasted it at this point (I can never resist), and call me crazy, but I think this would make a great dip if you kept it just like this! 3) Transfer the mixture to a large bowl with the ground flaxseed. 4) Mix thoroughly. Spread the mixture onto a Paraflexx-lined dehydrator tray (an offset spatula is helpful) to about 1/3-inch thickness. Sprinkle with the cumin seed (if you want) and extra sea salt (if desired). 4) Dehydrate for 6-8 hours, until the top is dry. Flip onto a mesh-lined dehydrator tray, peel off the Paraflexx sheet, and dehydrate for 10-14 more hours, or until the sheet of cracker has shrunk and is dry and firm. Now, here is why the title of this post says "flatbread/crackers"-at this point, you have options. If you cut the still-somewhat-soft-and-pliable sheet into 6 large pieces, then you have flatbread! You can eat it plain, or slather it with any type of dip or spread, or use it like sandwich bread, or anything else you can dream up. Or...you can slide the sheet onto a cutting board and slice it (a pizza cutter works great here) into small squares or rectangles. Place these back on the mesh-lined dehyrator tray, and dehydrate for an additional 4-6 hours, or maybe even more, depending on how crispy you want them. (Or, of course, bake the cracker squares again at 300 degrees for, oh, 15-20 minutes? Give or take; like I said I haven't tried it this way. Just watch them closely to ensure they don't overbake.) And then! You're done at last, and your delayed gratification receives its payoff. This recipe was inspired and adapted from a recipe by Chef Matthew Kenney.

By Amber Crawley. From: Raw Food Recipes

Amber Crawley

Savory Pumpkin/Flaxseed Onion Crackers 1 c Flax seed

1 c Water

1 heaping Tbsp Date Paste

4 cups Pumpkin Seeds

4 cups chopped Pumpkin seeds

1/2 c chopped Green Onion (or onion of choice)

2 Tbsp Onion powder

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

1.5 tsp Salt 1) In a bowl combine together your flax seeds and water. Let soak for 1 hour until it become thick and gelatinous. No, really, this is what we want! 2) Mix date paste into your gelatinous soaked Flaxseeds. Set this mixture aside for later. 3) In your food processor (or using one of the methods noted before the recipe) proceed to pulse/grind your pumpkin seeds. The goal is to roughly chop them up, but not grind them into a powder. 4) In a large mixing bowl combine your crushed pumpkin seeds with your chopped green onion, onion powder, black pepper and salt. Mix well. Create a well in your ingredients and proceed to add the Flax/Water/Date mixture that you'd set aside. 5) Mix everything together. At this point you will have a crumbly wet Cracker mixture, this is great! Final Step: Assembling and Drying 1) Use a fork or small spatula to gently press, shape and flatten out your cracker mixture to roughly 1/4" thickness on a sheet of parchment paper or teflon sheet. Helpful Hint: I recommend having a small cup of water at your station and lightly dampening your fork or spatula as you flatten out/shape your crackers. This helps immensely, as the cracker batter tends to be sticky. Don't worry, the additional water from the fork/spatula won't alter the crackers texture. 2) Score your crackers into desired dimensions before you move on to drying them. Use one of the two Drying Methods: Oven: 1) Set your oven at its very lowest heat and leave your oven door cracked open 2) Place your crackers with parchment paper onto a baking sheet and place into the oven 3) Leave the crackers to dry for roughly 2.5 to 3 hours 4) Flip crackers over and dry for another 30 minutes to 1 hour Dehydrator: 1) Follow the same directions noted above, same time applies. Dry at 118 Degrees F. By Sarahfaé. From: Raw Food Recipes [archive.org]

Sarahfaé

Rosemary Almond Crackers 1/2 cup ground golden flax (or 1/2 cup chia seeds)

1 cup water

3 cups almonds, soaked overnight, rinsed and drained with skins removed*

2 tablespoons rosemary, chopped fine

Himalayan Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste Stir ground flax (or chia seeds) into water and set aside for 1/2 hour to soften. Place wet, drained almonds in the food processor and process until very fine. Remove almonds to bowl, stir in flax (or chia) mixture, rosemary, salt and pepper. Spread thin on a non-stick sheet. I place another non-stick sheet on top of the mixture and roll out with a rolling pin. Score into rectangles. Dehydrate at 145 for 45 minutes. Decrease heat to 115 and continue to dehydrate until crisp, approximately 8 hours. * The skins come off easily after soaking. You do not need to remove the skins. From: Rawmazing

Rawmazing.com

Sea Veggie Crackers This recipe was inspired by an Episode of Raw Food World. 7 nori roll sheets

2 c carrots (chopped)

1 c Brazil nuts

1 c sunflower seeds (soaked and dehydrated)

1/2 c lemon juice

1/2 c water

6 cloves garlic

1 T kelp powder

1 t Celtic Sea salt



1) Cut each nori roll sheet into 6ths. 2) Process all other ingredients in a food processor until thoroughly combined but slightly course. 3) Dollop about 1 Tablespoon onto each nori sheet 6th. Dehydrate until crispy (12-14 hours at 105° F). Eat! by Hannah Mendenhall. From: Raw Food Recipes [archive.org]

Hannah Mendenhall

Soaked and Dehydrated Nuts From Nourishing Traditions, Sally Fallon. Pecans or Walnuts

-----------------

4 cups of nuts

2 teaspoons sea salt

enough filtered water to cover Combine nuts, water to cover and sea salt. Soak for 7 or more hours (I did mine overnight). Drain and dehydrate 12-24 hours, until completely dry and crisp. Be sure to store walnuts in the refrigerator as they can become rancid easily. Almonds

-------

4 cups raw almonds, preferably skinless

1 tablespoon sea salt

enough filtered water to cover Combine nuts, water to cover and sea salt. Soak for 7 or more hours (I did mine overnight). Drain and dehydrate 12-24 hours, until completely dry and crisp. Store in pantry. Cashews

-------

4 cups of raw cashews

1 tablespoon sea salt

enough filtered water to cover According to Sally Fallon cashews can become slimy and disagreeable if you soak them too long or dry them out too slowly, so be careful. I have yet to try this with cashews so I have no personal experience. Combine nuts, water to cover and sea salt. Soak for 6 hours, no longer Drain and dehydrate at 200 degrees F for 12-24 hours, or until completely dry and crisp. Store in an airtight container. From: Nourishing Days

Cheezy Flax Crackers 2 cups ground flaxseed

1 cup cashews

1 red bell pepper, halved and deseeded

1 carrot

1 clove garlic

1 lemon, juiced

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon raw honey, or more to taste Purée flaxseed, cashews, red bell pepper, carrot, garlic, lemon juice, sea salt, and agave nectar in a food processor. Spread mixture onto nonstick food dehydrator sheets and place into food dehydrator following manufacturer's instructions. Dehydrate until dry and crisp, about 18 hours. Flip crackers on sheets after 6 hours. Break sheets into pieces for serving. From: AllRecipes

sueb

Nut Pizza -Two cups Nuts (Any combination of one or more or all of these: Brazil Nuts, Almonds, Pecans, Pine Nuts, Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Walnuts, Hazelnuts)

-Red pepper

-Tomato

-Garlic

-Onions

-Mushrooms

-Whole Pine Nuts 1.Grind nuts in meat grinder.

2.Chop vegetables finely and steam for two minutes on low. (This is breaking the rule of raw a little but steaming on low for a minute or two you won't loose any nutrients).

3.Mix vegetables and ground nuts.

4.Put in baking dish, your old pizza pan from before you went paleo, and bake on low oven for two minutes to warm. From RawTimes.com

Spiced Macadamia Nuts This is based off a recipe from the book Raw Food, Real World by Sarma MeIngailis and Matthew Kenney. Great to nibble on or toss on a salad. 1 1/2 cup raw macadamia nuts, soaked 4 hours

1/4 cup raw honey

2 teaspoon ground chili powder

1 teaspoon sea salt Combine all ingredients and dehydrate 2-3 days until crunchy. From: The Rawtarian, formerly GoneRaw.com

Cinnamon Walnut Caramels or Cinnamon Walnut Turtles 2 cup walnut

1 cup raw honey

1/2 cup cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla Various spices and nuts can be substituted. Can add coconut and dried fruits. In a large bowl, mix honey, cinnamon and vanilla into paste. Stir in walnuts until thoughly coated. Form into small clusters and dehydrate at least 24 hours. From: Colleen Holland, RawTimes.com

Fruit

Coconut Crunch Macaroons 2 cups almonds

1 cup shredded coconut

1 T almond extract

6 - 10 pitted dates 1) Soak almonds 8 hours, dates 2 hours

2) In blender: blend with 1/2 cup water from dates, with almond extract, dates, and shredded coconut (keeping dough thick)

3) Drop 'dough' on wax paper, or teflex sheets on dehydrator trays. Dehydrate 12-24 hours at 105 degrees, turning over when dough is firm.

4)Serve warm at desired chewiness.

Time: 10 minutes to prepare, 12-24 hours to dehydrate, makes 30-45 cookies. From RawTimes.com

Apple Raisin Cookies 2 C sunflower seeds, soaked 4 hours and rinsed.

2 fuji apples, grated

2 large bananas

1/2 C dates

1 C raisins

1 t cinnamon

1 T flax oil

1 C walnuts, soaked 2 hours, chopped. Process sunflower seeds and bananas through a champion juicer with no plate (grate). Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. Spoon dough on a dehydrator tray with a teflex sheet and form into small round cookie. Place cookies close together on the sheets. Dehydrate at 105 degrees for 4 hours, turn cookies over and remove teflex sheet. Continue dehydrating until desired moisture is obtained, approximately 3-5 hours. From RawTimes.com

Paleobars III Tools needed: food processor, bowl, spoon, muffin tins, freezer, food dehydrator or warm oven. 4 Large Bananas*, peeled

10 Large sticky dates, pitted. I use Black Sphinx from

Arizona Date Gardens in Phoenix, AZ USA

7 Large Medjool dates, pitted

1/2 Small Lemon, juice only from

2 Medium Apples, cored and diced (I used Fuji)

3 C Coconut, dried, unsweetened, medium shred

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract (omit if strict Paleo)

1/2 tsp. sea salt, optional

1/2 tsp Vitamin C as ascorbic acid (omit if strict Paleo) Whip the whole mess up in a food processor till smooth, pour into the bowl and then fold in: 1 C Almonds, shelled, roasted slightly

1 C (scant) Hazelnuts/Filberts, shelled, roasted slightly

1/2 C Pistachio meats, dry roasted

1/4 C Pumpkin seeds, hulled, roasted slightly Whole nuts are great for texture and crunchability, but I suppose chopped would do fine as well. Coat muffin tins with coconut oil and spoon in the batter-like mixure till about 3/4 full. Freeze the filled tins, then pop out the frozen slugs and place gently on the rack of a food dehydrator. Dry for 24 hours at the "Fruit" setting, maybe 145 deg. F, then let cool. Store in tins and try not to eat all at once. Drink lots of water after eating. Makes about 18 tough little chewy biscuit-like cakes. * If allergic or sensitive to latex, one might omit the bananas and substitute some other sweet, sticky fruit. From: alexs on the PaleoFood list. Posted on 2 Sept 1999.

Blueberry Cookies 2 cups Blueberries

2 cups Almonds (soaked overnight and blanched)

1 cup soaked raisins (small cup) Blend till the crumby consistensy, use a spoon to spoon the batter out on a dehydrator plastic tray. Dehydrate for 24 hours or until dry (do not overdry) at the temperature of 105 F. Turn them over in 8-12 hours or when you see that one side is dry enough.

Walnut Apricot Cookies 2 cups Walnuts soaked overnight

1 cup Sweet and sour dried or fresh apricots

1 cup soaked Raisins (small cup)

2 overriped bananas Blend till the crumby consistensy, use a spoon to spoon the batter out on a dehydrator plastic tray. Dehydrate for 24 hours or until dry (do not overdry) at the temperature of 105 F. Turn them over in 8-12 hours or when you see that one side is dry enough. Experiment with your favorite nuts, seeds and fruits. It is always good to use a combination of a fresh fruit and some dried soaked fruits with nuts. For veggie/'salty' crackers use sunflower seeds, they tend to give some salty flavor when dried. Of course, you may use any other soaked nuts/seeds. From RawTimes.com

Raw Fruit Leather These are perfect for when you're on the go - I'd suggest keeping some in the fridge for whenever you need a quick and healthy snack. My recipe makes eight fruit leather rolls, but it can easily be doubled or quadrupled to fit your needs. If you don't like raspberries, strawberries or blackberries will work just as well. 1 banana

2 cups fresh or frozen raspberries In your food processor, purée the raspberries and banana into a thick fruity paste, adding water as needed. If you don't like the seeds, just use a sieve to strain the purée before adding the banana. Next, grease your dehydrator sheet with a thin layer of coconut oil and cover with fruit mixture, using a spatula to make sure it's spread evenly. Dehydrate on 118 degrees for 8 to 12 hours, or overnight - fruit leather should be pliable, but not sticky. Cut into eight equal strips, and roll into cylinder shapes. From: Maggie at Rawified

Maggie at Rawified

Wild Strawberry Fruit Leather Add 1/2 Tbsp of honey to each cup of wild strawberries. Bring just to a boil, cool, and process thru a food mill. Pour no more than 0.2 inches (5mm) thick onto a Teflon cookie sheet. Heat in oven at lowest setting for 6-7 hours. When leathery, roll and seal in plastic wrap. Stores well at any temperature. From Edible Wild Plants: A North American Field Guide by Elias & Dykeman.

Fruit Leather 2 large pears

3 small fuji apples

1 t cinnamon Clean, core and dice pears and apples. Place in a blender and add a small amount of purified water and cinnamon, process for approx. 30 seconds. Pour mixture on teflex sheets and place trays in dehydrator. Dehydrate for 6-8 hours, remove teflex sheets and flip fruit leather over. Continue dehydrating until desired moisture is obtained. You can make a fruit leather using any fruit and any combination and amounts. From RawTimes.com

Apple Chips These are great for snacking. Kids love these. The grocery store kind has sugar and other undesirable ingredients, homemade chips are so much better. Peel (optional), core and slice apples very thinly. Sprinkle lightly with cinnamon. Dehydrate at 135 degrees for about 6-8 hours until crisp. Store in airtight containers, way in the back of your cupboard so you won't eat them all at once (we have been known to do that). You can tie these on your Christmas tree for the kids to have as a treat (instead of candy canes). From: Stacie and Ben's favorite Paleo Recipes [archive.org]

Paleo Biscotti (based on Bliss Bars) Mix two kinds of nuts: Brazil-Pine, Almond-Cashew (cashew not GRAP), or Walnut-Date or Sunflower-Date, or chopped macadamias...whatever mix of nut/nut or nut/fruit you like, together with enough honey to stick together. You could stir in some puffed amaranth if you like (not GRAP but is in real Bliss Bars) OR, I think that almond flour, or arrowroot might work as "glue" to hold the bar together. Then make bars, about the size of a Kudos, and dehydrate at maybe 100 for 12-24 hours? By Stacie Tolen. Posted to the PaleoRecipe Mailing List, Nov. 2000

Vegetables: Leathers

Pumpkin Leather 2 cups canned pumpkin or 2 cups fresh pumpkin, cooked and puréed

1/2 cup applesauce

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon powdered cloves Blend ingredients well. Spread on tray or cookie sheet lined with plastic wrap. Dry at 140°F.

Adapted from National Center for Home Food Preservation And eat the leather wrapped around toasted pecans! mmmmm, hey how about little squares of this stuff along with toasted pecans, shredded coconut and some golden raisins as a sweet treat trail mix.... put s'mores to shame! :) By Stacie Tolen. Posted to the PaleoRecipe Mailing List, March 2001

Tomato Leather Core ripe tomatoes and cut into quarters. Cook over low heat in a covered saucepan, 15 to 20 minutes. Purée or force through a sieve or colander and pour into electric fry pan or shallow pan. Add salt to taste and cook over low heat until thickened. Spread on a cookie sheet or tray lined with plastic wrap. Dry at 140°F. From National Center for Home Food Preservation

Mixed Vegetable Leather 2 cups cored, cut-up tomatoes

1 small onion, chopped

1/4 cup chopped celery

salt to taste Cook over low heat in a covered saucepan 15 to 20 minutes. Purée or force through a sieve or colander. Cook until thickened. Spread on a cookie sheet or tray lined with plastic wrap. Dry at 140°F. From National Center for Home Food Preservation

Vegetables: Greens

Kale Chips with Cashew Cheese Sauce 2 c cashew pieces [cashews are not GRAP, substitute another nut]

1 carrot (optional)

1/2 red bell pepper

6 tbsp nutritional yeast

1/4 tsp sea salt

2 tsp lemon juice up to juice of one lemon

1 1/2 c water 2 bunches kale [Approximately enough for a 9-tray Excalibur dehydrator] Break up kale into convenient-sized pieces, discarding the main stem. Rinse in large mixing bowl. Combine all sauce ingredients in a blender (preferably a Vitamix). Pour cashew cheese sauce on kale pieces and toss kale. Set on dehydrator sheets. Dehydrate for 2 hours at 135 then 4 to 6 hours at 115 until crispy. [One need not be in such a rush. 105°F for 10 hours will also work.] From: Be Well With Sue: Inspiring Balance with Practical Raw Foods

Raw Kale Chips with Sundried Tomato Dressing 1 bunch of kale, washed and stems removed Dressing:

1 red pepper

1/3 cup tahini or nut butter

1 cup basil

juice of 1/2 lemon

4 sundried tomatoes, oil removed

sea salt or seasoning blend to taste

(optional) chili oil or chili flakes to taste Blend all the dressing ingredients.

Pour the mixture in the big bowl. Try the dressing, and if you like it spicier, add chili flakes.

Chop or tear kale into pieces and slightly squeeze in your palms.

Add to the dressing and mix thoroughly. Dehydrating raw kale chips:

Spread kale pieces on the dehydrator sheets.

Set your dehydrator for 135 degrees and dehydrate for 6 hours. Baking kale chips:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Spread kale pieces onto baking sheet.

Bake for 10 minutes or until crispy. Take kale out immediately if it changes colour to brown. Cooking Time: 10 minutes. Produces 3 ziplock bags of chips, so it is wise to double or even triple the recipe. Triple recipe will fit into Excalibur 9 tray dehydrator, and would require 7 hours dehydration. From: Choose Healthy Food

Nacho 'Cheese' Kale Chips 1 head curly kale

1 cup macadamia nuts, soaked for at least 15 minutes

1 bell pepper

sea salt to taste

cayenne pepper to taste Break kale away from the stem into pieces, wash and set aside. Wash and cut bell pepper into big chunks. In blender (I use a Vitamix Blender) combine bell pepper and macadamia nuts with a pinch of sea salt and cayenne pepper. Blend well and taste. Adjust sea salt and cayenne pepper to taste. You may need to add a tiny bit of water if the sauce is too thick. Recipe note: This kale chip coating is the same recipe used to make 'cheese dip, wafers and crackers and can also be used in stuffed mushrooms Coat each piece of kale with the sauce and place on dehydrator trays (I use an Excalibur Dehydrator). Dehydrate until crispy (about 4-5 hours). From: Making-Healthy-Choices.com

Dehydrating Veggies >I recall awhile back that someone posted about

>dehydrating veggies (bell peppers, zucchini for chips,

>etc). I'm wondering how long to dehydrate these items

>in a dehydrator, a couple of hours, overnight?? I dehydrate them overnight, but I may be overdrying them. I like my veggies crispy. However, bell peppers never get completely crispy, they get chewy. On the subject of drying veggies, last night I experimented with drying red chard, kale and collard greens. I liked the results although the dried leaves are very crumbly.

I've been wondering if I could us crumbled dried greens instead of bread crumbs, flour or starches for recipes that call for breading. (My favorite super simple dish is skinless chicken breast coated with a dash of flour, salt and pepper that is then sautéed.) By Katy. Posted to the PaleoRecipe Mailing List, Nov. 2001

Using Dried Kale I use the dried kale flakes in meatballs, as toppings where one might use bread crumbs and/or parmesan cheese, and add it to chicken and other soups. The kids have a hard time digesting the kale if it hasn't been cooked a little (best in meatballs, soups). Lately I've been mixing dulse flakes with the kale flakes. It doesn't absorb water and bind quite like bread crumbs, though. And you have to be careful when topping a casserole with them, as they will burn easily. Add them near the end and be sure the casserole isn't too dry. I would like to try dehydrating the ground almond mess that's leftover after making almond milk and use that in place of breadcrumbs, but I've been worried about the dehydrator fan blowing the almond flour all over the place. I've been able to squeeze the mess really dry, and use it fresh in a meatloaf. I think Dori once suggested drying the almonds in the oven. Dori, does it burn easily? Do you have to keep a close eye? (My oven door doesn't have a window!!) By Stacie Tolen. Posted to the PaleoRecipe Mailing List, Nov. 2001

Making Green Flours To make green flours -- harvest fresh green leaves of your favorite green (spinach -- amaranth, clover, etc.) Rinse in cold fresh water and let drain. Place leaves on a stainless steel or parchment-lined cookie Dry in oven on the lowest heat until dry -- and crisp to the touch. Put in the blender at high speed -- then sift out larger stems and pieces. Remaining flour is used in ratio of 1 to 4 for making noodles... As you become accustomed to using green flours you can make your own adjustments to suit your taste. Store green flours up to a year in glass jars -- in a cool dark place. From: An Herbal Feast by Risa Mornis.

Spinach Crackers 3 pounds spinach washed and dried (or other green leafy vegetable)

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon all spice

1/4 teaspoon curry powder

(you can mix and match spices for a different flavor) Run all ingredients through a blender or food processor.

Spread out into a food dehydrator, using the sheet for fruit leather.

Dry over night.

Depending on the moisture content in the spinach, it should be crisp dried come morning.

Break it up in pieces and keep in an air tight container. By Trish Tipton. Posted to the PaleoRecipe Mailing List, March 2001

Vegetables: Roots

Chedda Onions These crispy onions are a great addition to salads and soups. Plus, they will store beautifully in the freezer, so make extra and you'll have them for quite some time. 3 lbs onions (Callie used purple)

1 cup sunflower seeds, soaked 3 to 6 hours

1/2 red pepper

2 T nutritional yeast

1 T olive oil

1 T lemon juice

1 T tahini

1/2 garlic clove

sea salt to taste Slice onions about 1/4 - 1/2" in width. Set aside. Sauce: In a blender, combine the remaining ingredients. Blend until smooth. Prep: Pour sauce over onions and mix until well coated. Place onions on a teflex dehydrator sheet, or a baking sheet. Dehydrate for at least 24 hours until crispy. If baking, use lowest temperature and bake until crispy. by Callie England. From: Raw Food Recipes [archive.org]

Callie England

Rosemary Sweet Potato Chips Unlike white potatoes, sweet potatoes do not have to be cooked before they're eaten. We've seasoned these wholesome chips with rosemary, but you can substitute other dried spices, such as garlic powder, onion powder, nutritional yeast, paprika, or cayenne pepper. 1 large sweet potato

2 Tbs. olive oil

1 Tbs. lemon juice

1 tsp. dried rosemary, crushed

1/2 tsp. sea salt Cut sweet potato into paper-thin slices with mandoline or sharp knife. Place slices in bowl, and gently rub in oil and lemon juice until well coated. Add rosemary and salt, and toss to combine. Lay slices on dehydrator trays without overlapping. Dehydrate 6 to 10 hours, or until crispy, shifting trays as necessary to dry chips evenly. Turn off dehydrator, and cool chips completely. Store in airtight container for several weeks. From October 2010 p.36. Found at: Vegetarian Times

Vegetarian Times