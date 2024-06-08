Break Out the Heath Bars for This Toffee Cookie Recipe (2024)

What Are Heath Bars?

Heath Bars are popular American chocolate-covered-toffee candy bars. They contain toffee, almonds and milk chocolate.

They were originally made by L.S. Heath (hence the name) in 1914. A former school teacher, Mr. Heath bought a candy store for his sons, who expanded it to an ice cream parlor and a factory.

In the 1980s, after years of family squabbling, the Heath Bar was sold to Leaf, Inc., a Finnish company. That company and the Heath Bar was later bought by The Hershey Company in 1996. Hershey, who made the Skor bar as competition to the Heath Bar, now owns both.

The Heath Bar is perfect for this recipe, because it contains toffee and nuts, resulting in delicious toffee cookies. You can also find Heath Bar bits in the baking aisle of your grocery store.

Tips for Storing Leftover Cookies

You can store leftover Heath Bar toffee cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to week (if they last that long!).

It's best not to refrigerate the baked cookies since the toffee can absorb moisture and lose its crunch.

How to Freeze Heath Bar Cookie Dough for Later

You can freeze the dough before baking. The best way to do so is to shape the cookie dough balls in advance and freeze them on a baking sheet. Then, transfer the frozen cookie balls into a freezer-safe, zip-top bag. They'll keep for about a month or so, as long as they are kept airtight.

You can place them directly from the freezer to your lined cookie sheets. You'll need to bake them a couple of minutes longer.

Alternately, you can defrost the dough the fridge the day before you plan on baking them. Then, bake as directed.

How to Freeze Cookie DoughREAD MORE:

More Toffee Recipes to Try!

English Toffee

Banoffee Cheesecake

Coffee Heath Bar Ice Cream

Carmelitas

Homemade Almond Roca

