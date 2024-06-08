Break Out the Heath Bars for This Toffee Cookie Recipe (2024)

- Cookies
Calling all toffee lovers! Heath Bar cookies are a delicious toffee cookie recipe accented with chocolate and walnuts. In about an hour, you’ll have ooey, gooey chocolate toffee cookies made from a classic candy bar.
Trending Videos
"OMG, these are the best cookies I've ever eaten in my life," I mumbled to mom the other day, mouth full of cookie, one hand reaching for another. "Would you please get the recipe from Claire? Puhleeezzzz?"
Claire is my mother's friend, a lovely woman in her 80s, recently widowed, who brought my mom these fabulous cookies for a book club gathering.
I couldn't figure out what was in them that made them taste so good. I recognized some chocolate and a few nuts, but what was the rest?
For the Best Toffee Cookies, Use Heath Bars
Praise be to mom who delivered Claire's recipe a few days later.
Heath Bars. The secret ingredient was Heath Bars.
Well no wonder! If you like toffee as much as I do, you'll love these cookies.
What Are Heath Bars?
Heath Bars are popular American chocolate-covered-toffee candy bars. They contain toffee, almonds and milk chocolate.
They were originally made by L.S. Heath (hence the name) in 1914. A former school teacher, Mr. Heath bought a candy store for his sons, who expanded it to an ice cream parlor and a factory.
In the 1980s, after years of family squabbling, the Heath Bar was sold to Leaf, Inc., a Finnish company. That company and the Heath Bar was later bought by The Hershey Company in 1996. Hershey, who made the Skor bar as competition to the Heath Bar, now owns both.
The Heath Bar is perfect for this recipe, because it contains toffee and nuts, resulting in delicious toffee cookies. You can also find Heath Bar bits in the baking aisle of your grocery store.
Tips for Storing Leftover Cookies
You can store leftover Heath Bar toffee cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to week (if they last that long!).
It's best not to refrigerate the baked cookies since the toffee can absorb moisture and lose its crunch.
How to Freeze Heath Bar Cookie Dough for Later
You can freeze the dough before baking. The best way to do so is to shape the cookie dough balls in advance and freeze them on a baking sheet. Then, transfer the frozen cookie balls into a freezer-safe, zip-top bag. They'll keep for about a month or so, as long as they are kept airtight.
You can place them directly from the freezer to your lined cookie sheets. You'll need to bake them a couple of minutes longer.
Alternately, you can defrost the dough the fridge the day before you plan on baking them. Then, bake as directed.
More Toffee Recipes to Try!
- English Toffee
- Banoffee Cheesecake
- Coffee Heath Bar Ice Cream
- Carmelitas
- Homemade Almond Roca
From the Editors Of Simply Recipes
Heath Bar Cookies
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time12 mins
Dough chilling30 mins
Total Time62 mins
Servings72 servings
Heath Bar toffee bits are often available in the baking section of grocery stores. Either chopped up candy bars or the bits can be used for this recipe. The bars have chocolate, the bits don't.
Note these cookies are supposed to be small and rather flat. The plate in the photo is a teacup saucer, if that helps give a sense of perspective on what to expect.
Ingredients
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup (8 ounces) unsalted butter
3/4 cup brown sugar, light or dark
3/4 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/2 cups chopped Heath Bar pieces (8 [1.4-ounce] bars)
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Method
Whisk together the dry ingredients:
In a medium bowl, vigorously whisk together the flour, salt, and baking soda. Set aside.
In a separate bowl, combine the Heath Bar pieces and chopped walnuts. Set aside.
Beat the butter, sugars, and vanilla, then add eggs:
In a large bowl, beat together the butter, brown and white sugars, and vanilla. Beat in the eggs one at a time.
Make and chill the dough:
Add the flour mixture a third at a time, beating after each addition. Mix in the Heath bar walnut mixture. Chill cookie dough for at least 30 minutes (better to chill for an hour or longer).
Spoon the dough onto the cookie sheet:
Preheat oven to 350°F. On cookie sheets lined with parchment paper or a silicon baking mat, like Silpat, spoon out the cookie dough in small 1-inch diameter balls (the size of a large marble).
Place dough balls 3 inches away from each other on the cookie sheets. (Make sure there is plenty of room between the cookie balls, and that the cookie balls aren't too big. These cookies spread!)
Bake:
Bake at 350°F for 10 to 12 minutes, until the edges are just starting to brown. Remove from oven and let cool for a few minutes.
Then transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely. Enjoy!
|Nutrition Facts (per serving)
|61
|Calories
|3g
|Fat
|7g
|Carbs
|1g
|Protein
Show Full Nutrition Label
×
|Nutrition Facts
|Servings: 72
|Amount per serving
|Calories
|61
|% Daily Value*
|Total Fat 3g
|4%
|Saturated Fat 2g
|8%
|Cholesterol 12mg
|4%
|Sodium 50mg
|2%
|Total Carbohydrate 7g
|3%
|Dietary Fiber 0g
|1%
|Total Sugars 4g
|Protein 1g
|Vitamin C 0mg
|0%
|Calcium 5mg
|0%
|Iron 0mg
|1%
|Potassium 14mg
|0%
|*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate. In cases where multiple ingredient alternatives are given, the first listed is calculated for nutrition. Garnishes and optional ingredients are not included.