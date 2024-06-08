Best Vegan Queso (Quick + Easy Recipe) - The Simple Veganista (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Vegan Queso is a quick and easy dip made with cashews, green chilies, nutritional yeast and warm spices for a deliciously thick, creamy condiment to pair with tortilla chips or veggie sticks!

Why We Love This Recipe!

Now I would like to introduce to you the best cashew queso that’s dairy-free, plant-based dip and rivals any other cheese-filled dip. It’s absolutely creamy and delicious, and you won’t miss a thing!

This easy vegan queso dip is ready in about 15 minutes and is well suited for game day, movie night, parties, or whenever you are craving a savory ‘cheesy’ style dip!

It’s a perfect centerpiece for a platter of tortilla chips. Or if you’re in the mood for fresh, veggie sticks would be great too!

Ingredient Notes

Here is everything you will need, plus variations when possible:

Raw cashews – You can find raw cashews in bulk at Sprouts or Whole Foods, or packaged from Trader Joe’s. I often purchase them online from Amazon for ease:Terrasoul CashewsorAnthony’s Cashews(affiliate links).

– You can find raw cashews in bulk at Sprouts or Whole Foods, or packaged from Trader Joe’s. I often purchase them online from Amazon for ease:Terrasoul CashewsorAnthony’s Cashews(affiliate links). Green chilies – Keep it easy by using canned chile peppers.

– Keep it easy by using canned chile peppers. Garlic – Both fresh cloves of garlic or garlic powder will work.

– Both fresh cloves of garlic or garlic powder will work. Nutritional yeast – Adds a savory flavor, but can be optional. I used 1 tablespoon here and it was perfect).

– Adds a savory flavor, but can be optional. I used 1 tablespoon here and it was perfect). Cumin – Use to taste

– Use to taste Chili powder – You can sub with regular paprika. If you’re feeling bold, try using smoked paprika or chipotle powder.

– You can sub with regular paprika. If you’re feeling bold, try using smoked paprika or chipotle powder. Salt – As always, salt to taste (I used 1/2 teaspoon mineral salt).

How To Make Vegan Queso

Here is a quick look at the process (Note – The full printable recipe is at the bottom of this post):

Soak the cashews. I like to soak my cashews covered in hot water for 5 minutes. This helps them soften up nicely and blend into pure creamy perfection. To help with digestion, it’s recommended to soak them for up to 2 hours in cool water. Soaking can be optional.

I like to soak my cashews covered in hot water for 5 minutes. This helps them soften up nicely and blend into pure creamy perfection. To help with digestion, it’s recommended to soak them for up to 2 hours in cool water. Soaking can be optional. Blend the ingredients. Add the cashews, water, garlic, nutritional yeast, cumin, chili powder, and salt to the blender cup. Blend until creamy, about 1 – 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. Taste for flavor.

Add the cashews, water, garlic, nutritional yeast, cumin, chili powder, and salt to the blender cup. Blend until creamy, about 1 – 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. Taste for flavor. Warm it up (optional). For warm vegan queso, pour queso dip into an oven-safe bowl, cover with tin foil, and place in a preheated oven set to 350 degrees F. for 10 – 15 minutes.

Recommended equipment: I love using my NutriBullet (affiliate link) for small jobs like this. It’s compact, easy to clean, and packs plenty of power for such a small appliance.

Top Tips Make it chunky. Instead of adding the green chile peppers when blending, stir them in after the vegan queso dip has been blended. This will make for a chunkier style dip. You may even like to add finely diced red bell pepper, tomatoes, or jalapeno for color!

Instead of adding the green chile peppers when blending, stir them in after the vegan queso dip has been blended. This will make for a chunkier style dip. You may even like to add finely diced red bell pepper, tomatoes, or jalapeno for color! Add toppings. For color, texture, and an extra yum factor, top with sliced or diced, jalapeno, red bell pepper, tomatoes, green onions, and/or cilantro.

For color, texture, and an extra yum factor, top with sliced or diced, jalapeno, red bell pepper, tomatoes, green onions, and/or cilantro. Add more spices. Feel free to adjust the amount of spices to suit your taste.

How To Store

Refrigerator: Leftovers can be stored, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 6 – 7 days.

Freezer: For longer storage, vegan queso can be kept in the freezer for up to 2 months using freezer-safe containers. Let thaw in the refrigerator overnight, give a good stir before serving or warming.

Serving Suggestions

Vegan Queso Print Recipe 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star 5 from 10 reviews See Also Old-Fashioned Vegan Potato Salad (Easy Recipe) - The Simple Veganista The best vegan queso is made with cashews, green chilies, and warm spices, creating a healthy dip made with whole food plant based ingredients and ready in minutes! Author: Julie | The Simple Veganista

Prep Time: 15 min

Total Time: 15 min

Yield: Serves 6 – 8 1 x

Category: Condiment, Appetizer

Method: puree

Cuisine: Tex-Mex, Mexican

Diet: Vegan Ingredients Units Scale 1 cup raw cashews

1/2 – 3/4 cup water

– 1 clove garlic or 1 teaspoon garlic powder

clove or garlic powder 1 – 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

– tablespoons 1 4oz can green chile peppers

4oz 1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 salt, or to taste Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Soak the cashews. I like to soak my cashews covered in hot water for 5 minutes. This helps them soften up nicely and blend into pure creamy perfect. To help with digestion, it’s recommended to soak them for up to 2 hours in cool water. Soaking can be optional. Blend the ingredients. Add the cashews, 1/2 cup water, garlic, nutritional yeast, cumin, chili powder, and salt to the blender cup. Blend until creamy, about 1 – 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. Add more water as needed. Taste for flavor. Warm it up (optional). For a warm vegan queso, pour queso dip into an oven safe bowl, cover with tin foil, and place in a preheated oven set to 350 degrees F. for 10 – 15 minutes. Alternatively, warm in the microwave, uncovered, using 30 second intervals, stirring after each until warmed through. Serve: Serve warm or at room temperature with your favorite tortilla chips or veggie sticks. For color and texture top with sliced or diced, jalapeno, red bell pepper, tomatoes, green onions and/or cilantro. Makes about 1 1/4 cups Serves 4 – 6 Store: Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 6 – 7 days, in a covered container. Give a good stir before serving. Notes If you find you want more flavor, bump up the spices a bit to suit your taste. For a chunky style queso dip, instead of adding the green chile peppers when blending, stir them in after the dip has been blended. You may even like to add finely diced tomatoes or red bell pepper for color. Nightshade free: To make queso nightshade free, simply omit the diced green chilies and chili powder. In place of the chili powder, use 1/2 teaspoon EACH garlic & onion powder. Also make the cumin a heaping teaspoon. Nutritional values are estimates only. See ourfull nutrition disclosure here.

