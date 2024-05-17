Panettone Bread Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy here.

This buttery panettone bread recipe is loaded with fragrant citrus zest, dried cranberries, and golden raisins. The warm fluffy texture will blow your mind!

Panettone

This panettone bread recipe is also known as Italian Christmas bread. It’s a sweet fluffy bread similar in texture to brioche bread but made with eggs, dried fruit, and butter. It’s a very easy bread to make, just requires a little bit of patience. But don’t all good things? 🙂

Panettone ingredients

How to make panettone

Start off by combining the yeast with warm milk. Let it sit in a warm place until it becomes frothy. Then add a little bit of sugar and flour. Now mix it and let it sit in a warm place for 30 minutes. This will be the yeast starter.

In the bowl of your stand mixer combine the eggs, sugar, vanilla, salt, and orange zest. Now add in the yeast starter, craisins, and golden raisins. At this point lightly mix it with a spatula.

Now toss in the rest of the flour and melted butter and combine all the panettone bread ingredients using the hook attachment.

Next, grease a large bowl with oil and place the sticky panettone bread dough inside. Cover with plastic wrap and let it rise for about one hour.

Now line a springform pan with parchment paper and place the panettone dough inside. You could also use a panettone liner for this to help the Italian Christmas bread hold its shape.

Let it rise for another hour. Then brush it with melted butter and bake the Italian Christmas bread at 340 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes.

What is Panettone?

Panettone is a sweet Italian bread that is made with lots of butter and dried fruit. It is often served around Christmas time. Therefore its also called Italian Christmas bread.

How to serve Panettone bread

Panettone is often served for breakfast or as a sweet treat with tea or coffee. You can eat it by itself or slather on some softened butter and add a drizzle of honey on top.

How long does panettone keep

Like many other homemade breads, panettone can stay fresh for up to 2-3 days in a plastic bag.

Full Recipe Instructions