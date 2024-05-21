Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower Recipe - Belly Full (2024)

Sweet cauliflower tossed in olive oil, garlic, thyme, and Parmesan cheese, then cooked until tender and golden. Roasted Cauliflower is a simple side dish with fantastic results and goes with just about everything!

Easy Oven Roasted Cauliflower

Ah, roasted cauliflower. I’m in love with this stuff! It’s seriously like candy to me. Well, not quite. But close!

Sometimes I’ll throw this together and eat it for lunch – nothing else with it. Roasted (and grilled) vegetables are just the best.

This recipe for Roasted Cauliflower couldn’t be easier, too. You only need cauliflower, olive oil, garlic, thyme, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. You could also sprinkle additional seasonings on your cauliflower, but I just love it simple. Roasting vegetables brings out the absolute best flavor – they really don’t need anything else.

Roasted Cauliflower Recipe

Here’s what you’ll need:

Cauliflower : A whole head of fresh cauliflower, cut into small florets. If you’re in a crunch for time, some markets even sell it pre-cut.

: A whole head of fresh cauliflower, cut into small florets. If you’re in a crunch for time, some markets even sell it pre-cut. Extra-virgin olive oil: This will give the dish some moisture and richness.

This will give the dish some moisture and richness. Garlic: Peeled and smashed, so buy it fresh.

Peeled and smashed, so buy it fresh. Thyme : Fresh thyme sprigs are ideal. Skip the dried herbs for this recipe.

: Fresh thyme sprigs are ideal. Skip the dried herbs for this recipe. Seasoning : Simple salt and pepper, to taste

: Simple salt and pepper, to taste Parmesan: Freshly grated Parmesan cheese off the block. Skip the pre-grated kind in the plastic tub.

How to Roast Cauliflower

Here are a few tips to ensure your cauliflower is roasted perfectly!

Cut the florets into medium-sized florets. Too small and they’ll burn.

Make sure the florets are uniform in size. Making sure they’ll all the same size, allows them to cook the same.

Place them onto the baking sheet in a single layer. Vegetables let off moisture as they cook and if they’re piled on top of one another they will steam and not roast.

Toss halfway through cooking. This allows the florets to roast evenly and brown on all sides.

What temperature to roast cauliflower? Roast at 425 degrees F. High heat is best!

How long to roast cauliflower? Roast until the cauliflower is tender and slightly crisp, about 25 minutes at 425. Don’t over-cook the florets or they’ll be mushy and fall apart. You want them to be al dente and nicely browned around the edges – the charred pieces are the most delish!

What to Serve with Cauliflower

Our roasted cauliflower recipe is perfect any time of year. Serve it with one of the following for a complete meal:

How to Make Roasted Cauliflower – Video

