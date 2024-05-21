Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower Recipe - Belly Full (2024)

Home » Course » Side Dish » Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower
Jump To RecipeRate This Recipe
Published: March 20, 2014Updated: August 30, 2021Author: Amy
Sweet cauliflower tossed in olive oil, garlic, thyme, and Parmesan cheese, then cooked until tender and golden. Roasted Cauliflower is a simple side dish with fantastic results and goes with just about everything!
Looking for more cauliflower recipes? Don’t miss our Roasted Cauliflower Parmesan, Mashed Cauliflower, and Cauliflower Curry Rice.
Easy Oven Roasted Cauliflower
Ah, roasted cauliflower. I’m in love with this stuff! It’s seriously like candy to me. Well, not quite. But close!
Sometimes I’ll throw this together and eat it for lunch – nothing else with it. Roasted (and grilled) vegetables are just the best.
This recipe for Roasted Cauliflower couldn’t be easier, too. You only need cauliflower, olive oil, garlic, thyme, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. You could also sprinkle additional seasonings on your cauliflower, but I just love it simple. Roasting vegetables brings out the absolute best flavor – they really don’t need anything else.
Roasted Cauliflower Recipe
Here’s what you’ll need:
(Scroll below to the printable recipe card for details and measurements.)
- Cauliflower: A whole head of fresh cauliflower, cut into small florets. If you’re in a crunch for time, some markets even sell it pre-cut.
- Extra-virgin olive oil: This will give the dish some moisture and richness.
- Garlic: Peeled and smashed, so buy it fresh.
- Thyme: Fresh thyme sprigs are ideal. Skip the dried herbs for this recipe.
- Seasoning: Simple salt and pepper, to taste
- Parmesan: Freshly grated Parmesan cheese off the block. Skip the pre-grated kind in the plastic tub.
How to Roast Cauliflower
Here are a few tips to ensure your cauliflower is roasted perfectly!
(Don’t miss the detailed printable recipe card below and the video.)
- Cut the florets into medium-sized florets.Too small and they’ll burn.
- Make sure the florets are uniform in size.Making sure they’ll all the same size, allows them to cook the same.
- Place them onto the baking sheet in a single layer.Vegetables let off moisture as they cook and if they’re piled on top of one another they will steam and not roast.
- Toss halfway through cooking.This allows the florets to roast evenly and brown on all sides.
- What temperature to roast cauliflower? Roast at 425 degrees F. High heat is best!
- How long to roast cauliflower? Roast until the cauliflower is tender and slightly crisp, about 25 minutes at 425. Don’t over-cook the florets or they’ll be mushy and fall apart. You want them to be al dente and nicely browned around the edges – the charred pieces are the most delish!
What to Serve with Cauliflower
Our roasted cauliflower recipe is perfect any time of year. Serve it with one of the following for a complete meal:
- Skillet Steak
- Honey Garlic Chicken
- Baked Chicken Breast
- Air Fryer Pork Chops
How to Make Roasted Cauliflower – Video
More Roasted Vegetables:
- The Best Roasted Broccoli
- Roasted Green Beans
- Roasted Eggplant and Cherry Tomatoes
- Rosted Parmesan Creamed Onions
I hope you love this delicious and simple recipe – be sure to give it a review below! Also don’t forget to follow Belly Full onFacebook,Instagram,Pinterest, andYouTube!
Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower
Roasted Cauliflower is a simple side with fantastic results! Sweet cauliflower tossed with seasonings and Parmesan, then roasted until tender and golden.
Print Recipe Rate Recipe Pin Recipe
Prep Time 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time 25 minutes minutes
Total Time 35 minutes minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
- 1 head cauliflower , cut into florets about 1 1/2 inches each
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic , peeled and smashed
- 4 sprigs fresh thyme
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan
Instructions
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
Toss florets on a large rimmed baking sheet with the olive oil, garlic, and thyme until coated; season with salt and pepper.
Roast for 15 minutes, tossing once until almost tender. Sprinkle with the Parmesan and toss to combine; roast for an additional 10 minutes, tossing once more, until fork tender and golden.
Serve immediately.
Video
Nutrition
Calories: 170kcal | Carbohydrates: 8g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 7mg | Sodium: 171mg | Potassium: 452mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 120IU | Vitamin C: 71.9mg | Calcium: 134mg | Iron: 1mg
Nutritional information given is an automatic calculation and can vary based on the exact products you use and any changes you make to the recipe. If these numbers are very important to you, I would recommend calculating them yourself.
Other Notes
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: American
Keyword: roasted cauliflower
Did you make this recipe?Snap a picture and mention @bellyfullblog!