18 Courteney Cox Recipes to Make at Home (Including One We Tested Ourselves) (2024)

food
By Taryn Pire
•
Published Mar 29, 2023
You love Courteney Cox for her iconic roles in Friends and the Scream franchise. Now, there are 18 more reasons to adore her (did you know she’s quite the foodie and home cook?). Here, we’ve rounded up her best recipes—from simple pasta dishes to an ingenious take on biscotti—so you can whip them up at home with ease. Before you know it, you’ll be noshing on five-ingredient baked chicken, Monica Gellar-style.
RELATED
Here’s How to Make the Jennifer Aniston Salad That’s Taking Over TikTok
1. Courteney Cox’s Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free Banana Bread
We baked this in our latest episode of Celeb Bites, a YouTube series where we attempt to cook and bake like the stars to find out if their recipes are worth the hype. Thanks to monk fruit and gluten-free flour, there’s no refined sugar or wheat in this quick bread. Host Juliette Moreno thought it was decent, but that a handful of walnuts (or chocolate chips...) in the batter couldn’t hurt.
2. Courteney Cox’s Homemade Pizza
As long as you have store-bought crust and toppings of your choice, pizza doesn’t really need a recipe, right? Cox wings it, using grilled onions, mushrooms and pepperoni on hers. Bonus points for
tossing attempting to toss the dough like she does.
3. Courteney Cox’s Aglio e Olio
Nothing beats a pasta dish that exclusively uses basic pantry staples that you already have in your kitchen. Cox’s version is positively foolproof, although her recipe includes modern, flavor-boosting additions like Italian parsley and chicken bouillon.
4. Courteney Cox’s Better-for-You Artichoke Dip
She says this take on the popular party dip has “half the calories” of the standard, and we’d venture to say that’s probably true. Most artichoke dips contain lots of sour cream and cream cheese, but this lighter alternative calls for mayo (relying on mozz and Parm for flavor). Use skim cheese and light mayo to make it even leaner.
5. Courteney Cox’s Chicken in Milk
This poultry main is her rendition of Jamie Oliver’s chicken in milk. After being seasoned and fried in butter and oil, the chicken is braised in milk, lemon, garlic and fresh sage until cooked through and golden brown. The milk tenderizes the meat and ensures a juicy final product.
6. Courteney Cox’s Pasta alla Checca
Add this dinner to your weekly rotation before tomato season is up, since it stars fresh Roma or cherry tomatoes, along with buffalo mozzarella and lots of fresh basil. Cox’s recipe doesn’t include specific measurements, so feel free to adjust based on the portion size you’re cooking or the ingredients you have on hand—this pasta is virtually impossible to mess up.
7. Courteney Cox’s Gluten-Free Biscotti
She calls this the “easiest recipe in the world” for a reason. If you somehow made it this far without experiencing biscotti’s sweet, crunchy embrace, it’s a twice-baked almond biscuit that hails from Tuscany. It’s typically served with coffee nowadays, but you can go the traditional route and dunk them in vin santo, an Italian dessert wine, instead.
8. Courteney Cox’s Baked Whole Chicken with Leeks
Don’t let the bird intimidate you: This crowd-pleaser only requires five ingredients and about an hour and a half to cook. Even better, the dish’s flavor comes from nothing but dried herbs, salt and the chicken’s natural juices. For extra crispy skin, add a bit of baking powder to the salt before sprinkling it on the bird, then let it sit in the fridge overnight.
9. Courteney Cox’s Quick Chicken Bolognese
One pan, tons of flavor. This recipe is packed with protein, since it includes two types of Italian turkey sausage and ground chicken. It’s as easy to prepare as it is filling, because it calls for store-bought marinara sauce. Serve it over pasta, zoodles or rice.
10. Courteney Cox’s Keto Chips and Guacamole
Guacamole—which is mostly avocado, lime juice and salt—is inherently keto. But tortilla chips? Not so much. Cox’s alternative, though, is low in carbs and high in fat, since it’s made from blanched almond flour, shredded mozzarella cheese and dry seasonings. Watch her work her magic above (the chips look pretty darn impressive to us).
11. Courteney Cox’s Best Turkey Burgers Ever
If only we could eat burgers with Laura Dern. These handhelds are packed with diced onion and blistered poblano peppers, which infuse them with a ton of flavor. We’ll take ours with a slice of sharp cheddar and a slather of spicy mayo, please.
12. Courteney Cox’s Cacio e Pepe
This impossible-not-to-like pasta only needs four ingredients, and that’s including salt. The trick is finely grating all the Pecorino cheese your heart desires by hand and grinding whole roasted black peppercorns with a mortar and pestle. Starchy pasta water gives the sauce the perfect creamy consistency.
13. Courteney Cox’s Alabama Hand Roll
Did you know she’s from Birmingham? This breadless sandwich roll is an homage to her childhood. It’s made from deli staples like sliced honey turkey, Havarti cheese, mayo and mustard (but our favorite part is the Fritos, obvi).
14. Courteney Cox’s Ginger Lime Mocktail
Think of this sipper as a cross between a Moscow mule and a margarita. It starts with fresh lime and juiced ginger, which imparts spice and fragrance to the drink. Mint makes it even more refreshing, while a dash of agave sweetens up the citrusy base. Keep it alcohol-free or add a shot of tequila or mezcal.
15. Courteney Cox’s Chicken Parmesan
Your picky kids will be psyched to see this dinnertime staple on the table. She lets the chicken marinate in a seasoned egg mixture overnight, then coats it in breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese. Once it’s fried, it gets doused in sauce and baked with a drool-worthy amount of fresh mozz.
16. Courteney Cox’s Easy Lemon Pasta
We’re betting you have all four ingredients in your pantry right now. The key here is to generously salt the pasta water, since that’s how the noodles will get their flavor. Might we suggest serving it with garlic butter shrimp or seared salmon?
17. Courteney Cox’s Baked Halibut with Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
Cox is a self-proclaimed fish hater, but she loves this recipe, largely because of the garlic-lemon aioli she pairs with it. The recipe sounds a lot like TikTok baked feta pasta: Tomatoes are seasoned and roasted, then the halibut is added and cooked under the blistered tomatoes. Did we mention it all comes together in a single baking dish?
18. Courteney Cox’s Sauteed Chicken and Vegetables
A copycat of Cox’s favorite lunch from Mauro Café, a Los Angeles eatery nestled behind the Fred Segal store, this dish is endlessly riffable. Use any trio of veggies you’d like (she opted for zucchini, broccoli and mushrooms) and whatever protein you have on hand (she uses ground chicken).
RELATED
The 11 Best Reese Witherspoon Recipes, from Watermelon Margaritas to Fried Chicken
Taryn Pireis PureWow’s associate food editor. A former bartender and barista, she’s been writing about all things delicious since 2016, developing recipes, reviewing restaurants and investigating food trends at Food52, New Jersey Family Magazine and Taste Talks. When she isn’t testing TikTok’s latest viral recipe, she’s having popcorn for dinner and posting about it on Instagram@cookingwithpire.
Taryn Pire
Food Editor
Taryn Pire is PureWow’s food editor and has been writing about all things delicious since 2016. She’s developed recipes, reviewed restaurants and investigated food trends at...
read full bio