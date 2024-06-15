Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
A Cheesesteak Sandwich is the Perfect Meal! What is a Philly Cheesesteak? Ingredients For a Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich How to Make a Philly Cheesesteak Leftovers More Hearty Sandwiches We Love Easy Sloppy Joe Recipe French Dip Sandwich Corned Beef Sandwich Crispy Chicken Sandwich Philly Cheesesteaks Equipment Ingredients Instructions Video Notes Nutrition Information Recipes you'll love Classic Chicken Salad Recipe Crispy Chicken Sandwich French Dip Sandwich Crispy Cheesy Bacon Rolls Cucumber Sandwiches Easy Tuna Salad Latest & Greatest Easy Tuna Salad Classic Chicken Salad Recipe Cheeseburger Sliders Air Fryer Grilled Cheese Ham and Cheese Croissant Ham Sandwich with Honey Mustard

This Philly Cheesesteak recipe is a favorite for good reason.

Thinly sliced steak is simply seasoned and tucked into a soft bun with golden caramelized onions and melty cheese.

Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (1)

A Cheesesteak Sandwich is the Perfect Meal!

  • It’s made with simple ingredients, and it has lots of flavor!
  • Philly Cheesesteaks are quick and easy – they’re on the table in about 30 minutes.
  • This steak sandwich is a simple version but add veggies like green pepper or mushrooms.
Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (2)

What is a Philly Cheesesteak?

The Philly cheesesteak sandwich was created by Pat Olivieri, a hot dog vendor, in the 1930s. He ran a hot dog cart in Philadelphia and served cheesesteaks one day for lunch. Almost 100 years later, the Olivieri family still runs his restaurant, Pat’s King of Steaks.

This Philly cheese steak recipe is simple but delicious with, with thinly sliced steak, melted cheese, and fried onions in a soft hoagie roll.

Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (3)

Ingredients For a Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Steak – Regardless of the variety of steak, it should be very thinly sliced. Ribeye is our favorite cut of beef or cheesesteaks, as it’s tender and flavorful. Round steak or sirloin are other great options. Season with a touch of kosher salt and black pepper.

Onions – Caramelized onions are mild and sweet. Use a white onion or sweet onion, and feel free to add sliced green peppers or sauteed mushrooms if you’d like.

Cheese – This cheesesteak recipe is topped with Provolone cheese. Other favorites include Cheez Whiz or American cheese. Melt the cheese on the beef right in the pan, add the toasted roll, and flip the beef over with a spatula.

Buns – Hoagie rolls are easy to find in almost any supermarket or bakery. I toast the rolls with a bit of garlic butter for extra flavor.

Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (4)

How to Make a Philly Cheesesteak

  1. Cook the onions in a large skillet until tender and golden. Set aside.
  2. Thinly slice, season, and cook the beef (according to the recipe below).
  3. Stir in the onions and melt the cheese on top of the meat in the pan.
  4. Top with toasted hoagie rolls and use a spatula to flip the meat over into the bun.

Feeding a Crowd? TryCrockpot Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches for an easy make-ahead meal!

Kitchen Tip

For easy slicing, place the steaks in the freezer for 30-60 minutes before slicing. Once semi-frozen or firm, use a sharp knife to cut against the grain as thinly as possible. You can also ask your local butcher to thinly slice the beef for you.

Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (5)

Leftovers

It’s best to store the fixings separately from the hoagie rolls. Keep the meat mixture in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

To freeze, scoop the mixture into a zippered bag and label it with the date. It should keep about a month in the freezer.

To thaw,refresh the flavors with a few dashes of salt and pepper and heat on the stovetop or in the microwave.

More Hearty Sandwiches We Love

Easy Sloppy Joe Recipe

Ground Beef

French Dip Sandwich

Sandwiches

Corned Beef Sandwich

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Chicken

Did you love these Philly Cheesesteaks? Be sure to leave a rating and a comment below!

Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (10)

5 from 104 votes↑ Click stars to rate now!
Or to leave a comment, click here!

Philly Cheesesteaks

Philly Cheesesteaks are a classic, well-loved sandwich. Seasoned steak grilled with onion & melted cheese then served on a garlic hoagie roll!

Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (11)

Prep Time 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time 30 minutes minutes

Freeze Time 30 minutes minutes

Total Time 1 hour hour 10 minutes minutes

Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (12)

Servings 2 sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (13)

Author Holly Nilsson

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ribeye steak or round steak or sirloin
  • ½ large white onion or 1 small white onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • salt & pepper to taste
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 hoagie rolls
  • 2 tablespoons garlic butter
  • 3 ounces provolone cheese or American cheese

Instructions

  • Place the steak in the freezer for 30-60 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a 10-inch cast iron skillet, cook the onions and butter over low heat until caramelized, stirring occasionally, about 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer to bowl.

  • Remove beef from the freezer and using a sharp knife, slice it as thinly as possible.

  • Heat the skillet over medium heat. Cut the rolls open and spread garlic butter inside. Place the rolls butter-side down and cook until lightly toasted. Set aside.

  • Turn the heat on the heat up to high and add the oil to the skillet. Season steak with salt and pepper.

  • Once the oil is hot, add the beef and cook just until browned, about 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Reduce the heat to low and stir in the onions. Leaving the the beef in the skillet, top it with the cheese slices and let it rest for about 1 minute or until melted.

  • Place rolls over top of the cheese and, using a large spatula, transfer the beef mixture to the toasted rolls.

Video

Notes

Freezing the steak makes it easier to thinly slice. Depending on where you shop, the butcher may thinly slice the beef for you (or your store may carry thinly sliced beef).

Optional additions:
2 small green bell peppers and/or sliced mushrooms can be added to the onions once they’re softened.

If you don’t have garlic butter, spread butter over the rolls and sprinkle with garlic powder before broiling or grilling.

See Also
2 Ingredient Bagel Recipe

5 from 104 votes

Nutrition Information

Serving: 1sandwich | Calories: 735 | Carbohydrates: 37g | Protein: 36g | Fat: 50g | Saturated Fat: 24g | Cholesterol: 134mg | Sodium: 751mg | Potassium: 397mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 774IU | Vitamin C: 3mg | Calcium: 237mg | Iron: 13mg

Nutrition information provided is an estimate and will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used.

Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (15) Course Beef, Main Course, Sandwich

Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (16) Cuisine American

© SpendWithPennies.com. Content and photographs are copyright protected. Sharing of this recipe is both encouraged and appreciated. Copying and/or pasting full recipes to any social media is strictly prohibited. Please view my photo use policy here.

Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (17)
Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (18)
Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (19)
Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (20)

Categories:

Beef, Lunch, Main Dishes, Recipes, Sandwiches

Like our recipes?
Follow us on Pinterest!

Follow us on Pinterest

Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (21)

Recipes you'll love

Classic Chicken Salad Recipe

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Chicken

French Dip Sandwich

Sandwiches

Crispy Cheesy Bacon Rolls

Sandwiches

Cucumber Sandwiches

Lunch

Easy Tuna Salad

Sandwiches

About the author

Holly is a wine and cheese lover, recipe creator, shopping enthusiast and self appointed foodie. Her greatest passion is creating in the kitchen and making deliciously comforting recipes for the everyday home cook!
See more posts by Holly

Follow Holly on social media:

pinterest facebook twitter instagram

Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (29)

Free eBook!

Subscribe to receive weekly recipes and get a FREE Bonus e-book: Quick & Easy Weeknight Meals!

You can unsubscribe anytime by clicking the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of emails you receive.

Latest & Greatest

Easy Tuna Salad

Sandwiches

Classic Chicken Salad Recipe

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger Sliders

Appetizer Recipes

Air Fryer Grilled Cheese

Sandwiches

Ham and Cheese Croissant

Sandwiches

Ham Sandwich with Honey Mustard

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
How to Make Braciole - An Easy Braciole Recipe for a Special Dinner
Fastnachts Donut Recipe Pennsylvania Dutch
Fangraphs Baseball Playoff Odds
Dvdplay Movie
Vodka Sauce Without Vodka | Simple Recipe
3 Cards in national 'Top247'
Red Lobster closings: These are the locations it wants to shut down | CNN Business
PCM | Online/Mobile Banking
Latest Posts
iOS 17: 7 interaktive Widget-Apps für iPhone und iPad
The Best Chili Recipe
Article information

Author: Horacio Brakus JD

Last Updated:

Views: 5816

Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Horacio Brakus JD

Birthday: 1999-08-21

Address: Apt. 524 43384 Minnie Prairie, South Edda, MA 62804

Phone: +5931039998219

Job: Sales Strategist

Hobby: Sculling, Kitesurfing, Orienteering, Painting, Computer programming, Creative writing, Scuba diving

Introduction: My name is Horacio Brakus JD, I am a lively, splendid, jolly, vivacious, vast, cheerful, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.