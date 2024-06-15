Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (2024)

This Philly Cheesesteak recipe is a favorite for good reason.
Thinly sliced steak is simply seasoned and tucked into a soft bun with golden caramelized onions and melty cheese.
A Cheesesteak Sandwich is the Perfect Meal!
- It’s made with simple ingredients, and it has lots of flavor!
- Philly Cheesesteaks are quick and easy – they’re on the table in about 30 minutes.
- This steak sandwich is a simple version but add veggies like green pepper or mushrooms.
What is a Philly Cheesesteak?
The Philly cheesesteak sandwich was created by Pat Olivieri, a hot dog vendor, in the 1930s. He ran a hot dog cart in Philadelphia and served cheesesteaks one day for lunch. Almost 100 years later, the Olivieri family still runs his restaurant, Pat’s King of Steaks.
This Philly cheese steak recipe is simple but delicious with, with thinly sliced steak, melted cheese, and fried onions in a soft hoagie roll.
Ingredients For a Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Steak – Regardless of the variety of steak, it should be very thinly sliced. Ribeye is our favorite cut of beef or cheesesteaks, as it’s tender and flavorful. Round steak or sirloin are other great options. Season with a touch of kosher salt and black pepper.
Onions – Caramelized onions are mild and sweet. Use a white onion or sweet onion, and feel free to add sliced green peppers or sauteed mushrooms if you’d like.
Cheese – This cheesesteak recipe is topped with Provolone cheese. Other favorites include Cheez Whiz or American cheese. Melt the cheese on the beef right in the pan, add the toasted roll, and flip the beef over with a spatula.
Buns – Hoagie rolls are easy to find in almost any supermarket or bakery. I toast the rolls with a bit of garlic butter for extra flavor.
How to Make a Philly Cheesesteak
- Cook the onions in a large skillet until tender and golden. Set aside.
- Thinly slice, season, and cook the beef (according to the recipe below).
- Stir in the onions and melt the cheese on top of the meat in the pan.
- Top with toasted hoagie rolls and use a spatula to flip the meat over into the bun.
Feeding a Crowd? TryCrockpot Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches for an easy make-ahead meal!
Kitchen Tip
For easy slicing, place the steaks in the freezer for 30-60 minutes before slicing. Once semi-frozen or firm, use a sharp knife to cut against the grain as thinly as possible. You can also ask your local butcher to thinly slice the beef for you.
Leftovers
It’s best to store the fixings separately from the hoagie rolls. Keep the meat mixture in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
To freeze, scoop the mixture into a zippered bag and label it with the date. It should keep about a month in the freezer.
To thaw,refresh the flavors with a few dashes of salt and pepper and heat on the stovetop or in the microwave.
Philly Cheesesteaks
Philly Cheesesteaks are a classic, well-loved sandwich. Seasoned steak grilled with onion & melted cheese then served on a garlic hoagie roll!
Prep Time 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time 30 minutes minutes
Freeze Time 30 minutes minutes
Total Time 1 hour hour 10 minutes minutes
Servings 2 sandwiches
Author Holly Nilsson
Equipment
Ingredients
- 1 pound ribeye steak or round steak or sirloin
- ½ large white onion or 1 small white onions, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon butter
- salt & pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 hoagie rolls
- 2 tablespoons garlic butter
- 3 ounces provolone cheese or American cheese
Instructions
Place the steak in the freezer for 30-60 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a 10-inch cast iron skillet, cook the onions and butter over low heat until caramelized, stirring occasionally, about 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer to bowl.
Remove beef from the freezer and using a sharp knife, slice it as thinly as possible.
Heat the skillet over medium heat. Cut the rolls open and spread garlic butter inside. Place the rolls butter-side down and cook until lightly toasted. Set aside.
Turn the heat on the heat up to high and add the oil to the skillet. Season steak with salt and pepper.
Once the oil is hot, add the beef and cook just until browned, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Reduce the heat to low and stir in the onions. Leaving the the beef in the skillet, top it with the cheese slices and let it rest for about 1 minute or until melted.
Place rolls over top of the cheese and, using a large spatula, transfer the beef mixture to the toasted rolls.
Video
Notes
Freezing the steak makes it easier to thinly slice. Depending on where you shop, the butcher may thinly slice the beef for you (or your store may carry thinly sliced beef).
Optional additions:
2 small green bell peppers and/or sliced mushrooms can be added to the onions once they’re softened.
If you don’t have garlic butter, spread butter over the rolls and sprinkle with garlic powder before broiling or grilling.
Nutrition Information
Serving: 1sandwich | Calories: 735 | Carbohydrates: 37g | Protein: 36g | Fat: 50g | Saturated Fat: 24g | Cholesterol: 134mg | Sodium: 751mg | Potassium: 397mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 774IU | Vitamin C: 3mg | Calcium: 237mg | Iron: 13mg
Nutrition information provided is an estimate and will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used.
Course Beef, Main Course, Sandwich
Cuisine American
