Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (2024)

This Philly Cheesesteak recipe is a favorite for good reason.

Thinly sliced steak is simply seasoned and tucked into a soft bun with golden caramelized onions and melty cheese.

A Cheesesteak Sandwich is the Perfect Meal!

It’s made with simple ingredients, and it has lots of flavor!

and it has lots of flavor! Philly Cheesesteaks are quick and easy – they’re on the table in about 30 minutes .

. This steak sandwich is a simple version but add veggies like green pepper or mushrooms.

What is a Philly Cheesesteak?

The Philly cheesesteak sandwich was created by Pat Olivieri, a hot dog vendor, in the 1930s. He ran a hot dog cart in Philadelphia and served cheesesteaks one day for lunch. Almost 100 years later, the Olivieri family still runs his restaurant, Pat’s King of Steaks.

This Philly cheese steak recipe is simple but delicious with, with thinly sliced steak, melted cheese, and fried onions in a soft hoagie roll.

Ingredients For a Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Steak – Regardless of the variety of steak, it should be very thinly sliced. Ribeye is our favorite cut of beef or cheesesteaks, as it’s tender and flavorful. Round steak or sirloin are other great options. Season with a touch of kosher salt and black pepper.

Onions – Caramelized onions are mild and sweet. Use a white onion or sweet onion, and feel free to add sliced green peppers or sauteed mushrooms if you’d like.

Cheese – This cheesesteak recipe is topped with Provolone cheese. Other favorites include Cheez Whiz or American cheese. Melt the cheese on the beef right in the pan, add the toasted roll, and flip the beef over with a spatula.

Buns – Hoagie rolls are easy to find in almost any supermarket or bakery. I toast the rolls with a bit of garlic butter for extra flavor.

How to Make a Philly Cheesesteak

Cook the onions in a large skillet until tender and golden. Set aside. Thinly slice, season, and cook the beef (according to the recipe below). Stir in the onions and melt the cheese on top of the meat in the pan. Top with toasted hoagie rolls and use a spatula to flip the meat over into the bun.

Feeding a Crowd? TryCrockpot Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches for an easy make-ahead meal!

Kitchen Tip For easy slicing, place the steaks in the freezer for 30-60 minutes before slicing. Once semi-frozen or firm, use a sharp knife to cut against the grain as thinly as possible. You can also ask your local butcher to thinly slice the beef for you.

Leftovers

It’s best to store the fixings separately from the hoagie rolls. Keep the meat mixture in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

To freeze, scoop the mixture into a zippered bag and label it with the date. It should keep about a month in the freezer.

To thaw,refresh the flavors with a few dashes of salt and pepper and heat on the stovetop or in the microwave.

More Hearty Sandwiches We Love Easy Sloppy Joe Recipe Ground Beef French Dip Sandwich Sandwiches Corned Beef Sandwich Sandwiches Crispy Chicken Sandwich Chicken

Did you love these Philly Cheesesteaks? Be sure to leave a rating and a comment below!