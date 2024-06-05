Recipe This | Soup Maker Broccoli Soup (2024)

Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

Soup Maker Broccoli Soup. How to make a delicious creamy broccoli soup in the soup maker. With or without cheese, this delicious creamy soup is a fantastic comforting winter warmer for cold chilly days.

But I have something even better than our soup maker broccoli soup for you to check out first.

It is our soup maker ecookbook. It includes all our popular soup maker recipes and fantastic for variety with cooking with the soup maker. Or browse our site as we have plenty of soup maker recipes that are easy to recreate at home and we have been showing people how to use the soup maker since 2014.

Originally published in early 2016. This soup maker broccoli soup has been updated with more tips, improved ingredients, and much more. We hope you like the updated version.

Broccoli Soup In Soup Maker

If someone asked me what my favourite soup was, and asked my husband Dominic the same, we would both agree that a creamy broccoli cheese soup ticks all the boxes.

It is creamy and doesn’t taste healthy

You can have it with or without cheese

You can have seasoned how you wish

You choose how thick your broccoli soup is

It’s a quick dump in the soup maker and you are done

Though this is real homemade yummy broccoli soup, not the soup you get served to you in the local pub. In the local pub they will use powered broccoli soup, add milk and then add in a little cream so that it feels like it is homemade when it isn’t.

When you cook broccoli soup in the soup maker, you get 100% the real deal.

It is so good, that the kids will be demanding it for dinner and asking why you don’t cook broccoli soup more often.

Can You Use Frozen Veg In A Soup Maker?

Absolutely! Frozen veg in a soup maker is ideal. You can simply throw in frozen vegetables. You can save yourself the task of prep work and the soup tastes amazing.

In fact, this broccoli soup in the soup maker that I am sharing with you today, was made using frozen broccoli florets.

How amazing is that?

Do Soup Makers Chop Veg?

The more expensive models do. It just depends on the brand of soup maker that you own. We have the Ninja Foodi Soup Maker and it’s the best soup maker we have ever owned. It’s got a much better blender on it, which allows you to make soup without any liquid (see our soup maker courgette soup for this) and ideal for being even more lazy than you would be with prep.

But it is double the price (if not more) of the cheap Morphy Richards Soup Maker. When I use the Morphy Richards I am always praying that the blender is strong enough to blend the soup.

How To Make Cream Of Broccoli Soup In Soup Maker?

Cooking broccoli soup in a soup maker is one of the EASIEST EVER soup maker soup recipes.

Add ingredients into the soup maker. Place the lid on the soup maker and set the cook time. When it beeps let it blend and stir. Serve.

You can also vary your broccoli soup recipe.

Add cheese for a creamy broccoli cheese soup. You could make broccoli cheddar cheese soup, or why not add stilton and make soup maker broccoli & stilton soup?

for a creamy broccoli cheese soup. You could make broccoli cheddar cheese soup, or why not add stilton and make soup maker broccoli & stilton soup? Fresh broccoli instead of frozen. Simply follow our recipe and swap frozen for fresh.

instead of frozen. Simply follow our recipe and swap frozen for fresh. Broccoli gratin soup. Do you have some broccoli gratin left from Sunday dinner? Then add it to the soup maker and blend it with extra milk and you have a broccoli gratin soup. So yummy!

How Long Does It Take To Make Soup In A Soup Maker?

This depends on the brand of soup maker you are using. You see they all have a preset cook time for making soup in them.

You press the soup button, it sets the time automatically, and then you have yummy soup.

Morphy Richards soup makers will take 28 minutes for this, yet Ninja Foodi soup makers take 30 minutes. But you could cancel the soup cooking process at 25 minutes and it will be done.

Soup Maker Broccoli Soup. How to make a delicious creamy broccoli soup in the soup maker. With or without cheese, this delicious creamy soup is a fantastic comforting winter warmer for cold chilly days. Prep Time5 minutes mins Cook Time28 minutes mins See Also Clean Eating Skillet Spaghetti Recipe Total Time33 minutes mins Course: Appetizer, Soup Cuisine: Soup Maker Servings: 4 Calories: 682kcal Author: RecipeThis.com Ingredients Kitchen Gadgets: Soup Maker Soup Maker Broccoli Soup Ingredients: 8 Garlic Cloves

750 g Frozen Broccoli

480 ml Vegetable Stock

400 g Grated Parmesan

200 g Soft Cheese

2 Tsp Thyme

2 Tsp Oregano

Salt & Pepper Metric – Imperial Instructions Peel your garlic cloves. Place whole garlic cloves, frozen broccoli, seasonings, and stock in the soup maker.

Place the lid on your soup maker and cook on the smooth soup setting for 28-30 minutes.

When it beeps remove the lid, add in any extra seasonings, soft cheese, parmesan cheese and stir.

Stock. Any vegetable stock will do, or you can use water if you don't have any stock in. Cheese. You can use any grated cheese and any soft cheese. We used Philadelphia and some parmesan. Time. The Morphy Richards soup maker has a standard 28 minute cook time, whilst the Ninja Foodi Soup Maker has 30 minutes, just go with whatever the setting is on your soup maker. Thanks for reading our soup maker broccoli soup recipe on Recipe This. We have many more soup maker recipes for you to check out next. Though if you love creamy soups, then I recommend you try our soup maker parsnip soup. Nutrition Calories: 682kcal | Carbohydrates: 23g | Protein: 47g | Fat: 46g | Saturated Fat: 27g | Cholesterol: 143mg | Sodium: 2233mg | Potassium: 811mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 2979IU | Vitamin C: 170mg | Calcium: 1265mg | Iron: 3mg

