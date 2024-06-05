The Perfect Pizza Dough Recipe - Chef in Training (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

About 4 or 5 years ago, we had my brother-in-law, Jeff, and sister-in-law, Katie, over to our house for dinner. While the boys were out golfing, Katie and I brainstormed on what to make. That is when she first introduced me to the fool-proof pizza dough recipe her aunt had given to her. It is seriously SO simple, is almost IMPOSSIBLE to mess up (if you do mess it up, I would really be curious to hear about it) and only requires 15 minutes of rise time. Does it get any easier or faster than that when making bread dough? Not that I have encountered.

I recently made a delicious pizza using this dough recipe (recipe coming later) that I am super excited to share. But first we have to start with the basic recipes to get to later recipes right? So here is this recipe. Save it. Print it. Use it. You won’t go back to any other pizza dough recipe ever again!

Ingredients 2 cups warm water

1 Tablespoon yeast

1 Tablespoon salt

5 cups flour divided

4 Tablespoons olive oil 2 Tablespoons per pan Instructions Mix warm water and yeast and let sit 5 minutes until yeast proofs.

Add 2 ½ cups flour with proofed yeast and mix well in Kitchen Aid or with a dough hook.

Add additional 2 ½ cups flour and salt, knead until smooth. Cover bowl with saran wrap. Let dough rest in a ball for 10 to 20 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Pour 2 tablespoons of olive oil onto baking sheet or pizza pan and evenly coat bottom of baking sheet or pizza pan.

Remove dough from bowl and add more flour as needed (a little at a time) to alleviate the stickiness of the dough if needed. I add a few Tablespoons usually.

Split dough in half and roll each ball of dough very thin and place on greased pan.

Now comes the fun part! Top your pizza dough however you would like. If you have a favorite pizza recipe or breadstick recipe, have at it! Be sure and leave a 3/4-inch space on the edge for crust.

Bake each pizza separately at 400 degrees F for 18-20 minutes for pizza and 15 minutes for bread sticks or cinnamon sticks. Nutrition Calories: 174kcal | Carbohydrates: 30g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 3g | Sodium: 438mg | Potassium: 44mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 0.1g | Vitamin C: 0.001mg | Calcium: 7mg | Iron: 2mg

