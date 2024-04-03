Keto Rum Balls Recipe | Low Carb Dessert - Christmas Special (2024)

Home » Dessert » Keto Rum Balls

FREE 7-Day Meal Prep Guide!

Tap Here to Download

Recipe Print

Keto Christmas is something I like to share with people, as Christmas is all about sharing! I’ve been concocting thisketo rum balls recipe for a little while now, and what better way to bring out the Christmas spirits by sharing recipes.

If you only make one Christmas recipe this festive season, honestly, theseketo rum balls will blow your mind.

I have a few other Christmas recipes if you’re looking for some other recipes to add to your dessert collection.

Christmas Pavlova

Keto Egg Nog

Keto Rum Balls Recipe | Low Carb Dessert - Christmas Special (1)

I’ve created a full video course on Keto Christmas. If you are keeping it clean this holiday season, I highly recommend you check this out. Click here to see Keto Christmas

It’s called “A Very Keto Christmas” and it includes everything you need to create a mouthwatering holiday feast that your friends and family will love(even if they don’t know the first thing about keto).

You won’t need to spend time brainstorming meal ideas and testing recipes… I’ve done it for you. Now you can watch over my shoulder as I prepare a stunning 3-course meal – simply follow along with the videos 🙂

Whether it’s cooking up scrumptious festive favorites for yourself or cooking up a mouthwatering keto feast for your friends and family these holidays, you’ll get everything you need to play the role of master chef

What You Get In The Course

  • 90+ Mins of Fun Recipe Videos
  • Full Keto Christmas Recipe Book
  • All In 1 Shopping List
  • Fancy Menu For Your Guests
  • Cooking Order & Overview Directions
  • Full Video of Keto Christmas With My Non-Keto Friends

Everything inside the bundle is based on an ACTUAL keto Christmas feast I made for my closest friends last week… I’ll literally walk you through everything from start to finish.

Keto Rum Balls Recipe | Low Carb Dessert - Christmas Special (2)

Keto rum balls

Rum balls are one of my favorite festive recipes ever. I used to eat them as a kid, sneak down to the shops and buy a whole packet with my pocket money. Luckily back then, I only had a limited amount of pocket money, so I couldn’t’ do any real damage to my health.

I used spiced rum with these Chocolaterum balls, making them spiced rum balls. I used Sailor Jerrysspice rum, and they taste fantastic! These are so easy to make, and really don’t take that much time. You’ll be able to make them and be eating them within 20 mins. How easy is that?

Follow me on social for more recipe ideas & inspiration!

Keto Rum Balls Recipe | Low Carb Dessert - Christmas Special (3)

Recipe

3.92 from 46 votes

Keto Rum Balls

Keto Christmas is something I like to share with people, as Christmas is all about sharing! I've been concocting thisketo rum balls recipe for a little while now, and what better way to bring out the Christmas spirits by sharing recipes.

Calories: 66kcal

Author: FatForWeightLoss (Aaron Day)

Prep: 20 minutes minutes

Total: 20 minutes minutes

Print Rate

Serves9 Balls

Tap or hover to scale

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Mix all the ingredients together into a bowl. Combine until sticky. Depending on the weather, if it gets to sloppy, just add some more almond flour to the mix.

    Keto Rum Balls Recipe | Low Carb Dessert - Christmas Special (4)

  • Roll into balls and roll in some extra shredded coconut. (I blended my shredded coconut in the nutri-bullet so it was smaller shreds). Let the disco overwhelm you as you point to the sky, then point to the floor whilst making these ones!

  • Refrigerate on a plate and enjoy!

See Also
Is Tofu Keto? (+Carbs in Various Kinds of Tofu & Magic Recipe)

Need A Keto Shopping List?

Check out my keto foods list with free printable pdf and flavour pairings guide.

Nutrition Facts

Keto Rum Balls

Amount Per Serving

Calories 66Calories from Fat 36

% Daily Value*

Fat 4g6%

Carbohydrates 2g1%

Protein 1g2%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie keto diet.

Do You Know Your Macros?

Check out my free personalised macro calculator

Course:Dessert

Cuisine:Gluten Free, Low Carb / Keto, Vegetarian

Did You Make This Recipe?Mention @FatForWeightLoss Or Tag #Fatforweightloss For Your Chance To Be Featured!

See Also
Easy Vegan No Bake Fudge Recipe100 Keto Christmas RecipesVegan Goat Cheese Recipe | Gluten Free | spabettieRosh Hashanah Menu - 33 Recipe Ideas (2023)

More Keto Favorites…

  • Keto Christmas - Your Complete Guide To Christmas On Keto

  • Ketogenic Trifle - A Very Keto Christmas

  • Keto Pavlova - Australian Christmas Keto Recipe

  • Keto Custard

About FatForWeightLoss

Hi! I’m Aaron (FatForWeightLoss). I'm an Accredited Nutritional Therapist, Clinical Weightloss Practitioner and Advanced Sports Exercise Nutritional Adviser, and Author of The Keto Sweettooth Cookbook

Previous PostBrandy Low Carb Pecan Pie – Keto Pecan Pie
Next Post Low Carb Chocolate Espresso Truffles

Reader Interactions

Leave a Review

  1. Mom Star says

    I used confectioners Swerve; 2 tsp was not enough, it required 2 Tablespoons.

    Reply

Older Comments

Keto Rum Balls Recipe | Low Carb Dessert - Christmas Special (2024)
Top Articles
Garlic Herb Butter Sous Vide Steak Recipe
The Best Vegan Mashed Potatoes Recipe - Build Your Bite
Mom's Oyster Dressing/Stuffing Recipe - Food.com
Absolutely DELICIOUS Quick Keto Chili Recipe!!
Latest Posts
List & Recipes of 52 Fermented Foods | The Adventure Bite
Chilli con carne recipe
Article information

Author: Prof. An Powlowski

Last Updated:

Views: 5538

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Prof. An Powlowski

Birthday: 1992-09-29

Address: Apt. 994 8891 Orval Hill, Brittnyburgh, AZ 41023-0398

Phone: +26417467956738

Job: District Marketing Strategist

Hobby: Embroidery, Bodybuilding, Motor sports, Amateur radio, Wood carving, Whittling, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Prof. An Powlowski, I am a charming, helpful, attractive, good, graceful, thoughtful, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.