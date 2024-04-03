Keto Rum Balls Recipe | Low Carb Dessert - Christmas Special (2024)

Home » Dessert » Keto Rum Balls
Keto Christmas is something I like to share with people, as Christmas is all about sharing! I’ve been concocting thisketo rum balls recipe for a little while now, and what better way to bring out the Christmas spirits by sharing recipes.
If you only make one Christmas recipe this festive season, honestly, theseketo rum balls will blow your mind.
I have a few other Christmas recipes if you’re looking for some other recipes to add to your dessert collection.
Christmas Pavlova
Keto Egg Nog
Keto rum balls
Rum balls are one of my favorite festive recipes ever. I used to eat them as a kid, sneak down to the shops and buy a whole packet with my pocket money. Luckily back then, I only had a limited amount of pocket money, so I couldn’t’ do any real damage to my health.
I used spiced rum with these Chocolaterum balls, making them spiced rum balls. I used Sailor Jerrysspice rum, and they taste fantastic! These are so easy to make, and really don’t take that much time. You’ll be able to make them and be eating them within 20 mins. How easy is that?
Recipe
3.92 from 46 votes
Keto Rum Balls
Keto Christmas is something I like to share with people, as Christmas is all about sharing! I've been concocting thisketo rum balls recipe for a little while now, and what better way to bring out the Christmas spirits by sharing recipes.
Calories: 66kcal
Author: FatForWeightLoss (Aaron Day)
Prep: 20 minutes minutes
Total: 20 minutes minutes
Serves9 Balls
Serves9 BallsTap or hover to scale
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup Cocoa Powder
- 1/4 Cup Coconut Oil
- 1/4 Cup Almond Flour
- 2 Tbsp Coconut Flour
- 2 Tbsp. Heavy Cream
- 1/2 Cup shredded coconut
- 2 Tsp Natvia (Or Swerve)
- 60 ml Rum (2 oz)
Instructions
Mix all the ingredients together into a bowl. Combine until sticky. Depending on the weather, if it gets to sloppy, just add some more almond flour to the mix.
Roll into balls and roll in some extra shredded coconut. (I blended my shredded coconut in the nutri-bullet so it was smaller shreds). Let the disco overwhelm you as you point to the sky, then point to the floor whilst making these ones!
Refrigerate on a plate and enjoy!
Nutrition Facts
Keto Rum Balls
Amount Per Serving
Calories 66Calories from Fat 36
% Daily Value*
Fat 4g6%
Carbohydrates 2g1%
Protein 1g2%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie keto diet.
Course:Dessert
Cuisine:Gluten Free, Low Carb / Keto, Vegetarian
Reader Interactions
Leave a Review
Mom Star says
I used confectioners Swerve; 2 tsp was not enough, it required 2 Tablespoons.
Reply
