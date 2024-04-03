Keto Rum Balls Recipe | Low Carb Dessert - Christmas Special (2024)

Keto Christmas is something I like to share with people, as Christmas is all about sharing! I’ve been concocting thisketo rum balls recipe for a little while now, and what better way to bring out the Christmas spirits by sharing recipes.

If you only make one Christmas recipe this festive season, honestly, theseketo rum balls will blow your mind.

I have a few other Christmas recipes if you’re looking for some other recipes to add to your dessert collection.

Christmas Pavlova

Keto Egg Nog

I’ve created a full video course on Keto Christmas. If you are keeping it clean this holiday season, I highly recommend you check this out. Click here to see Keto Christmas

It’s called “A Very Keto Christmas” and it includes everything you need to create a mouthwatering holiday feast that your friends and family will love(even if they don’t know the first thing about keto).

You won’t need to spend time brainstorming meal ideas and testing recipes… I’ve done it for you. Now you can watch over my shoulder as I prepare a stunning 3-course meal – simply follow along with the videos 🙂

Whether it’s cooking up scrumptious festive favorites for yourself or cooking up a mouthwatering keto feast for your friends and family these holidays, you’ll get everything you need to play the role of master chef

Everything inside the bundle is based on an ACTUAL keto Christmas feast I made for my closest friends last week… I’ll literally walk you through everything from start to finish.

Keto rum balls

Rum balls are one of my favorite festive recipes ever. I used to eat them as a kid, sneak down to the shops and buy a whole packet with my pocket money. Luckily back then, I only had a limited amount of pocket money, so I couldn’t’ do any real damage to my health.

I used spiced rum with these Chocolaterum balls, making them spiced rum balls. I used Sailor Jerrysspice rum, and they taste fantastic! These are so easy to make, and really don’t take that much time. You’ll be able to make them and be eating them within 20 mins. How easy is that?