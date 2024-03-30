Pork Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Potstickers) - Good Life Xplorers (2024)

This website contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate and participant in other programs, I may earn a small commission from qualifying purchases.

This pork gyoza recipe with dipping sauce is absolutely amazing! Traditional fried Japanese dumplings made using store-bought wrappers. So simple anyone can make it!

Pork Gyoza or Japanese Potstickers are one of my favorite dumplings. Next to Tonkatsu, it’s one of the things I miss the most from my trip to Japan. I could eat pork gyozas everyday!

If you never had them, you are in for a treat!

These savory dumplings are a party favorite. Have it out as an appetizer for Super Bowl and watch them disappear!

Gyozas are crunchy and delicious and served with an easy sauce – it’s an explosion of flavors. And the best part of it is, this recipe makes a lot of them and they freeze really well.

Gyozas are similar to Chinese dumplings except that Japanese Potstickers are made with thinner dough. Both can be steamed, boiled or pan-fried and the fillings are similar. I ate it in both Japan and China and both were delicious!

For this gyoza recipe, I will be using store bought wrappers, but if you want to make your own, it’s not hard. The only hard part is getting it so thin. I am a fan of using ready made products when I need lots of it and since this recipe makes 40-50 gyozas, I preferred to buy the wrappers at my grocery store.

There are several different fillings for gyozas and you can experiment with different flavors that are not necessarily Asian, but for this gyoza recipe, I stayed true to the traditional pork gyoza that I ate while visiting Japan.

Although gyozas are absolutely delicious and you can’t ever just eat one, they are labor intensive. Prepping and mixing the ingredients for the filling takes 10 minutes, but wrapping them takes 45-60 minutes if you are by yourself.

A trick is to get the family to help. Have a gyoza wrapping party and it will get done in no time. It also gets easier as you get used to it.

Thankfully, they freeze amazingly well, so next time you make gyozas, make a double batch and freeze them for another day.

There are two methods of pinching the gyoza wrapper closed. One is to pinch it from the middle towards the ends and the other is to pinch it from one side to the next. I found the latter to be easier. Once I did about a dozen, the rest went pretty quickly.

It also helps to not overfill the gyoza wrapper as it will leak out and sometimes causes the wrapper to tear. You also don’t want to skimp on the filling – the best gyozas have a good ratio of dough to filling. You will know pretty fast after wrapping a few Japanese dumplings what is the right amount.

Now on to the good part- the recipe!

Enjoy!

Print Recipe Pork Gyoza Recipe This pork gyoza recipe is absolutely amazing! Traditional fried Japanese dumplings made using store bought wrappers. So simple anyone can make it! It's delicious with the easy to make dipping sauce!! Prep Time1 hour hr Cook Time15 minutes mins Total Time1 hour hr 15 minutes mins See Also Authentic Irish Potato Farls Recipe - Course: Appetizer, Party Favorites, Snack Cuisine: Japanese Keyword: appetizers, dinner, dipping sauce, dumplings, easy dinner recipes, fried, gyoza, homemade, japanese, lunch, pork, simple, traditional Servings: 40 gyozas Calories: 67kcal Ingredients Gyoza Filling 1 package gyoza wrappers

1 pound ground pork

3 green onions chopped finely

1-2 garlic cloves chopped finely

2 tsps grated ginger

1 tsp red miso paste substitute for soy sauce if not available

3 cups chopped napa cabbage chopped finely For frying 1 tablespoon vegetable oil or sesame oil Gyoza sauce 1 tbsp soy sauce

1/2 tbsp rice vinegar

drops chili oil optional Instructions Making Gyozas Mix all the filling ingredients into a bowl and mix it with your hands until it is well combined.

Open the gyoza wrappers and place a small amount of the pork mixture in the center of the wrapper. Dip your fingers in water and run it around the wrapper’s edge so it will stick together. Fold the wrapper in half, forming a half moon and with your fingers, create pleats around the edge to close the gyoza. See pictures above. Cooking Gyozas Turn heat to medium low on your stove. Place half of the oil in a frying pan.

Wait a few seconds until the oil is warm and place the gyozas flat side down. Fry it for 2 minutes minutes without moving them.

Pour water into the pan and close it with a lid to steam the gyozas.

Cook for 8 minutes until the skin becomes soft and the water is all evaporated.

Remove cover and let any remaining water evaporate. Add the extra oil and let the gyozas fry to 2-5 minutes. It’s important not to try to move them before at least 2 minutes as the bottom may be stuck to the pan and the skin will tear.

Once the gyozas can be removed from pan. Let it rest for a couple minutes as you make the gyoza sauce. Gyoza Sauce Add soy sauce, vinegar and chili oil to dipping container. Taste it for acidity and heat. Add more vinegar and oil if desired. Nutrition Calories: 67kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 3g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 9mg | Sodium: 102mg | Potassium: 56mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 20IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 11mg | Iron: 1mg

