Easy French Onion Soup Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
Why This Recipe Works Check Out The Web Story For French Onion Soup How To Make French Onion Soup Recipe Notes How To Add Flavor To Soup What To Serve With French Onion Soup – 11 delish ideas! Soups That Warm The Soul French Onion Soup Recipe Ingredients Instructions Notes Nutrition Reader Interactions Leave a Reply

Published: · Modified: by Megan Porta · This post may contain affiliate links.

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Add this classic French Onion Soup to your recipe arsenal. It is rich, hearty, flavorful and super easy to make. The presentation is impressive and will make people believe you’ve slaved over a hot stove all day long.

Easy French Onion Soup Recipe (1)

Why This Recipe Works

One of the very few foods I didn’t like as a kid was onions. I know, right? What was I thinking? But once into adulthood I quickly realized what I’d been missing out on because onions are so dang delicious and versatile. They’re one of the few foods that can go in a salad, on a sandwich and in soup.

This version of French Onion Soup is one that I started making a few years ago. I love the simplicity of the ingredients and the flavor that is pulled out of the onions is surprising and soooo delicious. The hearty, bold flavors from the beef broth and white wine add the perfect touch. Add this recipe to your dinner rotation! It is a great recipe!

Check Out The Web Story For French Onion Soup

Let us show you how easy it is to make a caramelized batch of onions and turn it into a hearty rich french onion soup.

How To Make French Onion Soup

STEP 1

In a Dutch oven, melt butter and heat olive oil together. Add 3 thinly-sliced yellow onions, sugar, thyme, salt and pepper.

Easy French Onion Soup Recipe (2)

Cook over medium heat for 20 minutes or until onions are deep brown in color.

Easy French Onion Soup Recipe (3)

STEP 2

Sprinkle flour over the caramelized onions and stir until coated. Gradually add the broth and wine. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

STEP 3

Preheat oven to broiling. Place French baguette slices on a baking sheet and broil for 1-2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Set aside.

See Also
Next-Day Fried Greens RecipeBest Sausage Stuffing Dressing RecipeSplit Pea Soup RecipeRaspberry Dip Recipe

STEP 3

In a medium bowl, combine the cheeses. Ladle soup into ovenproof bowls. Top each with the toasted slices of bread and sprinkle with the cheese mixture. Place the bowls on a baking sheet and broil for 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted and golden.

Easy French Onion Soup Recipe (4)

Recipe Notes

  • Replace flour with corn starch for a gluten free recipe. Also be sure to look closely at the ingredients in the beef broth.
  • Swiss, Gruyere, Mozzarella and Parmesan are the perfect combination of cheeses for this recipe, but feel free to omit one or more in order to cut back on recipe costs.
  • White wine can easily be substituted with water or extra broth.
  • Fresh thyme is preferred for the recipe, but dried thyme is find to use, too.

How To Add Flavor To Soup

Check out these tips to learn how toadd flavor to your next batch of soup!

What To Serve With French Onion Soup – 11 delish ideas!

If you plan on serving this impressive soup as a main course, read on for ideas about what to serve with French onion soup!

Easy French Onion Soup Recipe (5)

Soups That Warm The Soul

  • Instant Pot Ham Bone Soup – Use your leftover ham bone to make this comforting, hearty Ham Bone Soup in your Instant Pot! Pressure cooking this meal allows you to get dinner on the table in less than an hour and it tastes like it has been simmering in a slow cooker all day long.
  • Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup is the BEST! It is packed with flavor, it is super easy to make and it tastes like it’s been cooked low and slow all day long.
  • Instant Pot White Turkey Chili – White Turkey Chili becomes even MORE delicious when made in an Instant Pot. Packed with turkey meat, white beans and veggies, this will quickly become a dinner favorite!
  • Instant Pot Broccoli Cheese Soup – This is the BEST Broccoli Cheese Soup recipe you will ever taste. Let your Instant Pot create a veggie-packed, cheesy, hearty and comforting dinner that everyone at the table will love.
  • Crockpot Corned Beef and Cabbage Soup – This Corned Beef and Cabbage Soup is super easy and comforting and it can be tossed right into your slow cooker!
  • Butternut Squash Soup – This is the perfect, most delicious way to use up butternut squash in the fall! Butternut Squash Soup is creamy, packed with comforting flavor and super easy to prepare.
Easy French Onion Soup Recipe (6)

Will you help add value to Pip and Ebby?
If you make this recipe and love it, stop back and give it a 5-star rating⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ and leave a comment. THANK YOU!

Easy French Onion Soup Recipe (7)

French Onion Soup Recipe

Add this classic French Onion Soup to your recipe arsenal. It is rich, hearty, flavorful and super easy to make. The presentation is impressive and will make people believe you've slaved over a hot stove all day long.

No ratings yet

Print Pin Rate

Course: Soup

Cuisine: French

See Also
Baked Giant White Beans With Cabbage Recipe

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 55 minutes minutes

Servings: 8

Calories: 503kcal

Author: Megan Porta

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup butter cubed
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 yellow onions thinly sliced
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 1 tbsp thyme chopped
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 64 oz beef broth
  • 1 cup white wine
  • 8 slices French bread cut 1/2-inch thick
  • 1 cup swiss cheese shredded
  • 1 cup gruyere cheese shredded
  • 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese shredded
  • 2 tbsp parmesan cheese grated

Instructions

  • In a Dutch oven, melt butter and heat oil together. Add the onions, salt, pepper, sugar and thyme and cook over medium heat for 20 minutes or until onions are deep brown in color.

  • Sprinkle flour over the onion mixture and stir until coated. Gradually add the broth and wine. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Place bread slices on a baking sheet and broil for 1-2 minutes on each side, or until lightly browned. Set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, combine the cheeses. Ladle soup into ovenproof bowls. Top each with a slice of toasted bread and sprinkle with the cheese mixture. Place the bowls on a baking sheet and broil for 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted and golden.

Notes

Replace flour with corn starch for a gluten free recipe. Also be sure to look closely at the ingredients in the beef broth.

Swiss, Gruyere, Mozzarella and Parmesan are the perfect combination of cheeses for this recipe, but feel free to omit one or more in order to cut back on recipe costs.

White wine can easily be substituted with water or extra broth.

Fresh thyme is preferred for the recipe, but dried thyme is find to use, too.

Nutrition

Calories: 503kcal | Carbohydrates: 46g | Protein: 22g | Fat: 24g | Saturated Fat: 13g | Cholesterol: 57mg | Sodium: 1970mg | Potassium: 320mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 603IU | Vitamin C: 5mg | Calcium: 384mg | Iron: 3mg

Did you make this recipe?If you loved this recipe, please rate the recipe and leave a comment below!

« Best Ever Instant Pot Meatballs

Jalapeno Stuffed Chicken Breasts with Cream Cheese »

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Easy French Onion Soup Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
Low Sodium Shepherd's Pie Recipe (No Salt Added)
Chicken & Sweetcorn Soup Recipe | Chinese Takeaway | Hint Of Helen
Just 22% of Americans say college is worth it if you have to take out student loans
Crows can count much in the same way as human toddlers, study finds | CNN
Latest Posts
Pfannkuchen (German Pancakes) - Recipes From Europe
Best Vegan Pizza Dough Recipe
Article information

Author: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Last Updated:

Views: 6295

Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Birthday: 1993-01-10

Address: Suite 391 6963 Ullrich Shore, Bellefort, WI 01350-7893

Phone: +6806610432415

Job: Dynamic Manufacturing Assistant

Hobby: amateur radio, Taekwondo, Wood carving, Parkour, Skateboarding, Running, Rafting

Introduction: My name is Pres. Lawanda Wiegand, I am a inquisitive, helpful, glamorous, cheerful, open, clever, innocent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.