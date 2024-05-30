Easy French Onion Soup Recipe (2024)

Published: Feb 25, 2020 · Modified: Apr 7, 2020 by Megan Porta · This post may contain affiliate links.

Add this classic French Onion Soup to your recipe arsenal. It is rich, hearty, flavorful and super easy to make. The presentation is impressive and will make people believe you’ve slaved over a hot stove all day long.

Why This Recipe Works

One of the very few foods I didn’t like as a kid was onions. I know, right? What was I thinking? But once into adulthood I quickly realized what I’d been missing out on because onions are so dang delicious and versatile. They’re one of the few foods that can go in a salad, on a sandwich and in soup.

This version of French Onion Soup is one that I started making a few years ago. I love the simplicity of the ingredients and the flavor that is pulled out of the onions is surprising and soooo delicious. The hearty, bold flavors from the beef broth and white wine add the perfect touch. Add this recipe to your dinner rotation! It is a great recipe!

Check Out The Web Story For French Onion Soup

Let us show you how easy it is to make a caramelized batch of onions and turn it into a hearty rich french onion soup.

How To Make French Onion Soup

STEP 1

In a Dutch oven, melt butter and heat olive oil together. Add 3 thinly-sliced yellow onions, sugar, thyme, salt and pepper.

Cook over medium heat for 20 minutes or until onions are deep brown in color.

STEP 2

Sprinkle flour over the caramelized onions and stir until coated. Gradually add the broth and wine. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

STEP 3

Preheat oven to broiling. Place French baguette slices on a baking sheet and broil for 1-2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Set aside.

STEP 3

In a medium bowl, combine the cheeses. Ladle soup into ovenproof bowls. Top each with the toasted slices of bread and sprinkle with the cheese mixture. Place the bowls on a baking sheet and broil for 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted and golden.

Recipe Notes

Replace flour with corn starch for a gluten free recipe. Also be sure to look closely at the ingredients in the beef broth.

Swiss, Gruyere, Mozzarella and Parmesan are the perfect combination of cheeses for this recipe, but feel free to omit one or more in order to cut back on recipe costs.

White wine can easily be substituted with water or extra broth.

Fresh thyme is preferred for the recipe, but dried thyme is find to use, too.

How To Add Flavor To Soup

Check out these tips to learn how toadd flavor to your next batch of soup!

What To Serve With French Onion Soup – 11 delish ideas!

If you plan on serving this impressive soup as a main course, read on for ideas about what to serve with French onion soup!

