Sweet Potato, Vegetable and Lentil Chilli | Slimming Eats Recipe (2024)

Enjoy a comforting and filling bowl of Sweet Potato, Vegetable and Lentil Chilli with some of your favourite toppings.

Vegetarian Chilli

Have I ever mentioned how much I love lentils? They are so cheap, are a great source of protein and can be used in a variety of dishes like this yummy Vegetarian Chilli with sweet potato and vegetables.

I always have bags of them in my pantry. Red lentils for things like dhal and soup and chunkier lentils like green and brown for things like this chilli, as they have a chunkier texture.

Can I use red lentils in Vegetarian Chilli?

Personally I do not recommend using red lentils in this recipe. They will cook down to much and you won't get that chunky variety of texture of a delicious bowl of chilli.

Plus they will absorb at lot more of the liquid as they cook, so the ratio of ingredients may not have the best final result.

Vegetables for Vegetarian Chilli

In this delicious recipe I use sweet potato, peppers, tomatoes, sweet potato and some courgette (zucchini)

The combination of vegetables you can substitute but I recommend sticking to similar quantities otherwise you may need to adjust the liquid part of the recipe.

A great substitute for sweet potato is butternut squash, it's slightly low carb and less calories too.

Toppings for Chilli

These are part of the best things when it comes to a bowl of chilli.

Whenever I make chilli for my family, we place all the various toppings in the middle of the table, grab our bowl of chilli and add our own toppings that we like. This makes it the perfect family meal.

Some of my favourite toppings are:

Grated Cheddar (or other cheese of your choice)

Avocado (cubed or mashed)

Diced fresh tomatoes

Chopped Spring Onions

Sweetcorn

Black Beans

Cilantro (coriander)

occasionally I will make up a dish of my Perfect Oven Baked Fries - the kids love those.

- the kids love those. For a treat if you have a few calorie spare, some broken up tortilla crisps/chips are great too.

Cooked Rice (or Lime Coriander Rice )

) Sour Cream or as an alternative some Greek Yoghurt with a little lemon or lime juice mixed in

Wedges of Lime

Roasted Cauliflower Rice (a lower carb alternative to rice)

I love making up a big pot of thisasI always end up with plenty of leftovers to tub up and freeze for another day.

Great for batch cooking

This chilli is one of my go-tos for batch cooking, it's perfect for freezing. So I often make up a big portion of this, put in some tubs in portions, then you can just take out when you fancy it.

To heat up, I defrost in the container in the fridge (I prefer to use glass food containers) and then it can either be heated up in a saucepan/frying pan (sometimes you may need to add a little water or stock just to prevent it drying up to much) or you can heat in the microwave.

