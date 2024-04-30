Poteca Nut Roll with Pecans - Sweet ReciPEAs (2024)

This Poteca Nut Roll is a rolled yeast-based pastry layered with a sweet pecan nut and brown sugar filling that you see at Christmas time.

Poteca Nut Roll with Pecans - Sweet ReciPEAs (1)

Patience.

You either have it or you don’t.

And if you are going to be a baker and a pastry maker, you need patience.

I realize many a person does not possess this trait.

For people are always apologizing for making me wait.

I always give them a big smile and say, “I used to teach Junior High, I have the patience of a saint.”

And they smile back and know that I am not mad at them.

Most days I have patience.

Poteca Nut Roll with Pecans - Sweet ReciPEAs (2)

When I made this Poteca Nut Roll I had patience.

I made the dough.

Let it rise.

Punched it down, rolled it out and stuffed it with pecan filling.

Then let it rise again.

And then after the almost 3 hours were up, into the oven it went.

Thirty-five minutes later out of the oven it comes.

No problem.

Since I got the idea to make the bread at 11:00 at night I did not finish until almost 3am (remember I am the night owl).

Obviously there was no light out so I knew that I would not be taking photos of this bread until I awoke the next morning(afternoon).

So I chose to wait on glazing the bread, so it would not get soggy.

I overslept and quickly realized that the beloved Sun Break (a term I never heard of until I moved to the Seattle area…it simply is a break from all the rain…except they last about 15 minutes it seems) would soon be over.

So I jumped out of bed and ran down stairs to quickly make the glaze.

I looked for my sifter and could not find it.

I looked out the window at the looming rain clouds rolling in and thought “screw it”, I just threw together the powder sugar and milk and slopped it onto the bread.

And for that I was severely punished.

Sigh.

Big, giant clumps of non-sifted powder sugar staring back at me on my bread.

Mocking me if you will.

Did the Sun Break pass?

Yes, though I did get a few photos in, BUT it didn’t matter to me because I just kept seeing those horrible little specks of sugar glaring at me. Boo.

So was it worth it to rush?

Not so much.

I think this proves that patience is most definitely needed for a quality product and I am going to buy another sifter so that I have two now and won’t have to go looking for just the one.

Poteca Nut Roll with Pecans - Sweet ReciPEAs (3)

Things to Remember when Baking with Yeast:

Don’t be afraid of it.

A lot of people are intimidated by yeast and end up not making yummy recipes because of it.

If your yeast baked goods are not rising it is most likely two culprits.

You didn’t check the expiration date.

Or the water was too hot.

The expiration date is important and not a guideline.

Yeast is a living thing and it does expire.

So always check the date.

The other big killer of yeast is water way too hot.

If it’s too hot for you to touch, then it’s too hot for the yeast.

Dough not rising and you checked the date and you didn’t use too hot of water/milk?

Most likely it’s just cooler in your house then you realize.

My yeast bakes always take longer to rise if I don’t use my proofer.

Yes,I own a prooferand I love it.

But if I do room temperature it’s never the 75F when I bake…unless of course it’s summer.

But I most bake with yeast in the fall and winter.

Poteca Nut Roll with Pecans - Sweet ReciPEAs (4)

Poteca Nut Roll with Pecans - Sweet ReciPEAs (5)

Ingredients

  • 1 package( ¼ ounce) active dry yeast
  • ¼ cup warm water(110-115F)
  • ¾ cup warm milk(110-115F)
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • ¼ cup shortening
  • 1 tsp salt1 egg, slightly beaten
  • 3 to 3 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • Filling:
  • 4 cups ground or finely chopped pecans
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • milk(amount to be determined on consistency...I used about ¼ cup)

Instructions

  1. In a mixing bowl, dissolve yeast in water.
  2. Add milk , sugar, shortening, salt, egg. And 1 ½ cups flour.
  3. Beat until smooth.
  4. Add enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (mine took the whole 3 ½ cups).
  5. Turn onto a floured surface, knead until smoothand elastic, about 6-8 minutes.
  6. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top.
  7. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place for 1 hour or until doubled in size.
  8. Combine nuts, brown sugar, butter, eggs, and vanilla extract.
  9. Add enough milk until mixture is spreading consistency.
  10. Punch dough down. Roll into a 30-inch by 20-inch rectangle. Spread filling to within 1-inch of edges.
  11. Roll up from one long side; pinch seams and ends to seal.
  12. Place on a greased baking sheet; shape into a tight spiral.
  13. Cover with a towel and let rise in a warm place for about 1 hour or until doubled in size.
  14. Bake at 350F for 35 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.
  15. If desired, brush with a glaze of powder sugar and milk (but what ever you do...sift the sugar!)
Poteca Nut Roll with Pecans - Sweet ReciPEAs (6)
Why does my nut roll crack when baking? ›

Nut rolls will crack or have a 'blow out' when the dough is rolled too thin, especially on the final roll. Keep the dough just above ¼ inch in thickness.

How long does nut roll last? ›

Wrap leftovers tightly in plastic wrap and store at room temperature for up to 1 week. The nut roll can be frozen by wrapping in plastic wrap, then again in foil, and stored in the freezer for up to 2 months.

Can you freeze nut rolls in the freezer? ›

Q. If I shouldn't refrigerate my rolls, is it OK to freeze them? A. Yes.

Where did nut rolls originate? ›

Nut roll
Orahnjača variation of nut roll
Alternative namesMany – see text
TypePastry
Place of originCentral Europe
Main ingredientsSweet yeast dough, ground nuts

Why did my homemade rolls get hard? ›

Too much flour, or not the right kind, could be to blame. Dough made only from flour with a high or even average amount of protein (like bread flour or all-purpose flour) can become tough from overmixing. Protein gives bread structure in the form of gluten—the more you mix and move the dough, the more gluten you get.

How long before nuts go rancid? ›

Shelf life of raw nuts

Depending on the type, they can range from six to nine months when stored in a pantry or other dry place. However, some types, such as pine nuts, have a shorter shelf life of approximately two months. On the other hand, almonds can last the longest, approximately nine to twelve months.

How do you keep rolls soft? ›

Brush the rolls with butter.

Melt the butter and brush it over the risen dinner rolls. This helps the tops to brown and keeps the crust soft.

How do you store Potica? ›

Once received, your povitica will remain soft and fresh for up to a week on your countertop. If you're aiming for a bit longer, keep each loaf cool in your refrigerator for up to two weeks. If you have the will power, you can freeze your Povitica for up to three months.

Why do people put nuts in the freezer? ›

Spoilage is accelerated even more in the presence of light, oxygen, and heat. Storing nuts (and seeds) in the fridge or freezer limits their exposure to all three of these, and will result in your nuts tasting less bitter and more flavorful for a longer period of time.

Can frozen rolls go bad? ›

Commercially baked breads and rolls can be stored at room temperature for 2 to 4 days or 7 to 14 days in the refrigerator. Bread products retain their quality when stored in the freezer for 3 months. Any breads containing meat or hard cooked eggs must be refrigerated within 2 hours.

What's the best way to freeze rolls? ›

Place them in a pan and freeze. Once frozen, bag them airtight and stash in the freezer. The day you want to serve them, take as many rolls as you want out of the freezer; place them in a pan; and let them thaw/rise for 4 to 5 hours or so.

What is in a nut roll candy bar? ›

INGREDIENTS: ROASTED PEANUTS, SUGAR, CORN SYRUP, PEANUT FLOUR, REDUCED LACTOSE WHEY (MILK), PALM OIL, STARCH, SALT, COCONUT OIL, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL VANILLA FLAVOR, SOY LECITHIN, MODIFIED SOY PROTEIN, NATURAL FLAVOR.

What is the meaning of povitica? ›

Povitica bread is an Eastern European nut roll that is traditionally gifted as a symbol of honor and respect. It's also called Potica (Po-TEE-tza) bread or Yugoslavian Christmas bread.In this recipe, the dough is made in the bread-make. Prep Time 40 mins. Cook Time 35 mins.

Why are morning rolls called morning rolls? ›

The idea of a “morning” roll is equally old, and not that particularly Scottish in its heritage. These were simply the first items baked in the oven in the morning, they baked quicker than bread so were ready to go out for sale sooner.

Why did my roll cake crack? ›

Macon, MississippiFirst, be sure the cake batter is spread evenly in the pan. This will promote even baking and help your cake remain moist. A moist cake has less chance of cracking. Overbaking could also be the culprit.

Why does my cake roll keep cracking? ›

The main reasons why a cake rolls cracks are:
  • Not whisking your eggs enough so the sponge is flat and rubbery.
  • Over-mixing the cake batter and knocking the air out of the sponge.
  • Under- or over-baking the sponge.
  • Not rolling the cake while it is still warm.
  • Being too rough or heavy-handed when rolling and filling.
Feb 6, 2023

Why are my rolls cracking? ›

You need to strike a balance between proving too much and proving too little. Underproving results in uneven rising in the oven, which leads to cracking. If you overprove, you're in danger of bun-collapse. The general rule is to let the dough double in size.

