Quick and Easy Gnudi Recipe (Ricotta Gnocchi) (2024)

This isn’t the typical potato gnocchi but it is a lighter version made with ricotta, known as gnudi. My quick and easy gnudi recipe is not only simple to make, it’s delicious.

You can make these ahead of time and they freeze quite well. Make them into little balls (super simple – the kids can help too!) or roll them out and cut them like traditional gnochhi if you prefer.

If you want the traditional gnocchi recipe, you can find mine here! Gnudi as well as traditional gnocchi can be served as a side dish or you can turn it into a main!

Simple Homemade Gnudi Recipe

Ingredients:

3/4 cup flour

1 egg (or 2 egg yolks)

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

1/2 tsp. salt

8 oz. ricotta cheese – I like to use creamy ricotta

Instructions:

Mix all of the ingredients together. The dough should be slightly sticky but you need to be able to handle it. Add more flour about a tablespoon at a time if the dough is too sticky to handle.

Put in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes. Separate the dough into quarters to make it easier to work with. Pinch off a piece and roll into balls about 3/4 inch in size or so. You may need to use some flour on your hands to keep the balls from sticking.

Some people prefer to make these in the same way that traditional gnocchi is made. In this case, roll each quarter of the dough into a snake. Cut those strips of dough into 1 inch long pieces.

Pro Tip: you can freeze some of the gnudi for future use. I like to lay it on a tray or some other flat surface and freeze it until it’s solid enough to place into freezer bags.

To cook it, bring water with a touch of salt in it to a boil and add the gnudi. The gnudi should begin to float on the surface of the water. When they do, continue to cook for 2-3 minutes and they should be done!

An alternative to boiling is to pan fry the gnudi. This gives them a golden outer “crust” with the soft interior.

Suggested toppings for the gnudi:

Of course you can top the gnudi with your favorite pasta sauce, but here are a couple options that I really like.

Try my Spinach Basil Pesto or my Cilantro Pine Nut Pesto. They’re both SO good on gnudi.

Other favorite options – melted butter, lemon juice, black pepper, and Parmesan; brown butter and fresh sage leaves; olive oil, black pepper, and fresh basil leaves